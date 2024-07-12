Haleyy Baylee Slammed For Lying About “Billionaire Boyfriend”, Hijacking Trauma Trend

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media star Haley Kalil came under fire amid allegations that her so-called billionaire boyfriend is not real.

Her now-deleted TikTok series, “Who the f— did I date?”, has sparked significant backlash, with fans and critics alike questioning the veracity of her claims about dating a billionaire.

Some have also been wondering whether the boyfriend is anything more than a figment of her imagination.

The influencer, known to her followers as Haleyy Baylee, has posted several videos about her often-discussed but seldom-seen boyfriend.

The so-called boyfriend, named William, has become a point of contention among her followers.

His frequent absences are explained with vague and questionable excuses, raising suspicion about his very existence.

Her TikTok series — “Who the f*ck did I date?” —has been deleted since netizens started questioning the ambiguous details of her relationship

Moreover, the demands he allegedly places on Haley—ranging from excessive chores and stringent beauty standards to constant updates on her whereabouts—paint a picture of a controlling and potentially abusive relationship.

In one video, she described a “day in the life of a stay-at-home billionaire’s girlfriend,” where she explained that her boyfriend had been out of town. She said she was prepping the house and herself for his arrival.

“My boyfriend William has been working internationally for the last month, but he comes back today,” she said in the clip. “So my job is to make sure everything is perfect for him when he arrives.”

The digital diva has posted videos where she explained how her boyfriend expected her to keep the house spotless and would deduct money from her monthly allowance if she didn’t

The elusive influencer explained that her rich boyfriend expected her to keep the house spotless or he would deduct several grand from her monthly allowance.

“William is a clean-freak, so I make sure to do all of the laundry and wash every speck off the dishes,” she went on to say. “William required me to dust everything in the house at least once a day. And if it isn’t spotless, he will take $10,000 out of my monthly allowance.”

The TikTok sensation also claimed that her boyfriend booked her an appointment for an anti-aging procedure

“Not only does the house have to be perfect, but I have to be perfect, too,” she said. “…And because William was nervous I aged too much while he was gone, he booked an anti-aging procedure today at the plastic surgeon’s. I have no idea what it is, but William said to trust him and show up at noon. All I want is for William to come home and propose to me.”

In another video, she claimed she randomly met William while walking down the street.

“William and I have been dating for just over a year. We met when I was walking to work on 5th Avenue. He stopped me and told me I was too beautiful to be working and I needed to be taken care of. I love him,” she said.

“When your emotionally abusive ex bf makes up lies & tries to sue you for money… but you actually show up to the court date with all the evidence & get the case dismissed,” she wrote in the text of one video

@haleyybaylee I AM CRYING TEARS OF JOY THE WAR IS OVER 😭😭😭😭😭😭 its been YEARS of waiting for this date.. anxiety & nerves & having to relive a horrible time in my life over & over to gather documents. To any woman that has ever had to experience this.. you GOT THIS!!!!! You are strong. You are worthy. You are so much more than this experience) 🫶🏻❤️💕 ♬ just a girl – autumnaudios

The ever-mysterious influencer claimed she doesn’t exactly know what her boyfriend does for a living, but she called him controversial figure Andrew Tate’s business partner and friend.

“I live in William’s Soho apartment. And just as long as I keep it clean, I can live here rent-free. William doesn’t like to tell me what he does for work,” he said. “But I do know that he created some sort of an app. And I know he works closely with his business partner and best friend, Andrew Tate.”

Despite facing criticism, she is still posting emotional videos of herself crying to sad songs

She also made problematic statements about it being a woman’s job to be “delicate and beautiful.”

“Before dating William, I never even owned a dress. But William always says it’s a woman’s job to be delicate and beautiful. And if a woman wears pants, she just wants to be a man,” she continued.

“A woman’s value is always in her looks,” she added.

The “billionaire boyfriend” saga took a turn when she started claiming William made her sign an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) that prohibited her from talking about their relationship.

“She’s so fake, I blocked her on all platforms a long time ago, I’m tired of her sh–,” a naysayer said about her videos

After saying they broke up, she said she could now discuss more details about him.

Fellow TikToker NoahGlennCarter dissected her “Who the f*ck did I date?” series.

“After she released the story, a lot of people did some digging on the details – and her story just doesn’t add up at all,” said Noah.

Netizens began speculating whether her videos were just “skits.”

“She’s so fake, I blocked her on all platforms a long time ago, I’m tired of her sh–,” she added.

Although she has faced criticism for her “billionaire boyfriend” claims, she is still posting emotional videos of herself crying.

Her recent videos sparked mixed reactions, with some questioning whether she can be trusted, while others said it was obvious she was “trolling”

