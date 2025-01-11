Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Guy Shares His Unhinged Story About Crushing On Brother’s GF: “She’s Giving Me All The Signs”
Family, Relationships

Guy Shares His Unhinged Story About Crushing On Brother’s GF: “She’s Giving Me All The Signs”

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

28

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s a certain type of man women can’t stand—the kind who mistakes friendliness for flirting. And this Redditor just so happens to be that guy.

After meeting and spending time with his brother’s girlfriend, he started to catch feelings. She was smart, funny, and kind, and in his mind, way too good for his brother. But it didn’t stop there. He became convinced she was sending him signals, sure that her kindness was more than just being polite.

Despite Reddit warning him not to stir up trouble, he decided to confess his feelings anyway. What he didn’t expect, though, was for it to backfire spectacularly—becoming one of the worst decisions he’s ever made.

RELATED:

    After spending time with his brother’s girlfriend, the man developed feelings and became convinced she felt the same

    However, the signals he thought he was getting were all in his head

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: throwawayfriendo11

    Why do men think women are flirting with them when they’re not?

    Image credits: romeo22 / freepik (not the actual photo)

    There are several different and concerning red flags in this story, but it does bring up a frustratingly common issue—some men often mistake politeness for romantic interest. Why does this happen?

    Mons Bendixen, a psychologist from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology, explored this in a study published in Evolutionary Psychology. He identified two main theories behind the misunderstanding.

    Error-management theory suggests men evolved to overinterpret signals from women, fearing they might miss a chance to reproduce. At best, they pass on their genes; at worst, they get rejected and move on. Women, however, may have evolved to be more cautious, as misjudging interest could result in pregnancy without support or losing better opportunities.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social-roles theory, on the other hand, suggests these misunderstandings stem from societal norms. In cultures with less gender equality, men are more likely to misread signals. But in more gender-equal societies, the gap narrows.

    To test this, Bendixen replicated a 2003 U.S. study on sexual misperception in Norway, a country known for its gender equality. He explained, “Norway is very sexually liberal compared to the USA. A Norwegian woman can play a more active and proactive part in the dating game than an American one without being subject to the same degree of derogation.”

    The results were striking: 88% of women reported having their friendliness mistaken for romantic interest, averaging 3.5 times in the past year. Men experienced this too, but at a lower rate of 70.6%, supporting the error-management theory.

    Unfortunately, some men still misread signals—but with self-awareness, they can learn to interpret behavior better. Or, at the very least, handle rejection with respect. Unlike OP.

    Readers unanimously called the author a creep

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: stockking / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Against the readers’ advice, he confessed his feelings

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: throwawayfriendo11

    All they had left to say was, “We told you so”

    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    28

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    28

    Open list comments

    2

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Oleksandra Kyryliuk

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Oleksandra is an experienced copywriter from Ukraine with a master’s degree in International Communication. Having covered everything from education, finance, and marketing to art, pop culture, and memes, she now brings her storytelling skills to Bored Panda. For the past five years, she’s been living and working in Vilnius, Lithuania.

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Viktorija Ošikaitė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor here at Bored Panda and I enjoy a good laugh. My work ranges from serious topics related to toxic work environments and relationship difficulties to humorous articles about online shopping fails and introvert memes. When I'm not at my work desk, checking if every single pixel is in the right place, I usually spend my free time playing board games, taking pictures, and watching documentaries

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. Just wow. I think OP is a little brain dead. The amount of mental hurdles one would need to go through to, A, think that his brother doesn’t deserve a girlfriend, B, his brother’s girlfriend is giving him “signs”, and C, that everything would be fine and dandy with the brother and girlfriend after ALL OF REDDIT tried to tell him just how screwed up his situation is, is insane! OP is super creepy and dumb.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure this was just a ragebait post, but I do appreciate the comeuppance update :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    ksmbuddy10 avatar
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    DoubleDoubleTiredAndTuckered
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wow. Just wow. I think OP is a little brain dead. The amount of mental hurdles one would need to go through to, A, think that his brother doesn’t deserve a girlfriend, B, his brother’s girlfriend is giving him “signs”, and C, that everything would be fine and dandy with the brother and girlfriend after ALL OF REDDIT tried to tell him just how screwed up his situation is, is insane! OP is super creepy and dumb.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    hjsayen avatar
    Bowtechie
    Bowtechie
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pretty sure this was just a ragebait post, but I do appreciate the comeuppance update :)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Related on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda