Of course, sometimes, it’s hard to come up with proper words to share. When everyone is congratulating the graduates, a graduation message should stand out from the crowd in its uniqueness and specialness. While a message from the heart is the best message to say, sometimes, it’s hard to find the correct wishes for graduates. No worries, the list below might be just the thing you need. With so many different wishes, upvote the ones you think have the most positivity and comment below if you used one and how it helped the newly graduated.

May it be graduation from high school, college, or university, everyone wants to be even a little bit recognized for the achievement they reached. While the diploma means the academic world recognizes the person, graduation cards, with some wishes to a graduate, show that the loved ones haven’t forgotten and share their love with that person. To be recognized by a loved one means to be appreciated and remembered. Wishes for the graduate are not only an important boost to the morale but also a way of laying down a path of optimism for the graduate. Happy graduation is remembered by the lovely words shared during it.

For most people, graduation can be a scary thing. When we get the diploma in our hands, we are taking a step into the unknown world of post-graduation, where we might face some new, unseen challenges. They might be hard to tackle at first, but, with some graduation wishes from some loved ones, every challenge can become just an everyday activity, which becomes easier to solve. But since everyone is different in the way they view graduation, a question can be raised - what to write in a graduation card for the new graduate?

#1 Respect your elders — we graduated without Google. Congratulations!

#2 Here’s to the end of eating Top Ramen!

#3 Congrats to myself for sitting through the entire ceremony!

#4 You deserve to see your dreams come true. Congratulations!

#5 Congratulations! It only took 5 years.

#6 I always knew you would barely graduate. Well done!

#7 This definitely won’t be the last time I get to brag about you. Congrats!

#8 Congrats graduate, you have really outdone yourself! Wishing you nothing but the very best.

#9 What a fancy diploma you’ve got there! Congrats!

#10 May your hat fly as high as your dreams!

#11 To the person who never stopped dreaming big, congratulations on this big day!

#12 Take pride in how far you’ve come, and have faith in how far you can go.

#13 Remember that you can never cross the ocean till you have the courage to lose sight of the shore. Congratulations on your graduation!

#14 Before you act, listen. Before you react, think. Before you spend, earn. Before you criticize, wait. Before you pray, forgive. And before you quit, try.

#15 Although your graduation may mark the completion of your schooling, don’t ever stop pursuing knowledge. Wishing you all the best!

#16 I know you worked hard for this, but I think Google, Wikipedia, and YouTube deserve an honorary mention too… Congratulations!

#17 Call it graduation, a new beginning, or in your case, a miracle — congratulations!

#18 My deepest condolences to you on the end of your college life.

#19 Don’t spend all your graduation money in one place. Congrats!

#20 Education is the secret to success — and the diploma helps too.

#21 The tassel is worth the hassle!

#22 That’s one expensive piece of paper!

#23 Graduation: A ritual where they award you a diploma, with the hope that you’ve learned enough to be able to read it.

#24 For all the lack of sleep, late-night studies, and hard work, your reward is here. Well-deserved congratulations!

#25 Wishing that brighter opportunities come your way and you achieve success in all of them!

#26 On your graduation day, we honor your journey and your destination. We look forward to seeing you embark on a new leg of your adventure!

#27 This degree is a stepping stone to help you realize your full potential. Congratulations!

#28 It is so inspiring to see all your hard work come together to accomplish this goal — live it up and celebrate. It’s your time!

#29 May you always have new opportunities come your way, and may you be always successful in your life. Happy Graduation!

#30 Congrats on your outstanding achievement. Wishing you all the best for the future and all its challenges and opportunities.

#31 As you graduate don’t forget to thank those who helped you get here: Google, Command F, and copy and paste.

#32 Know what makes your graduation extra special? It’s having watched you grow up, having so many good memories of you and knowing all the challenges you’ve worked through to get to this day. I’m so proud of you.

#33 Never stop growing, exploring, learning, and challenging yourself. Congratulations and best wishes for your future.

#34 Today is just the first of many proud moments for you. Congratulations!

#35 Today is just the start of all the wonderful things that life has in store for you.

#36 This is a time for celebrating all your achievements, preparing for a future, and embracing a world-filled possibilities. All the best!

#37 High five and hugs! You did it!

#38 The world is your oyster! Kudos on your big day!

#39 Congratulations on your graduation. Education is the key to unlocking your potential. The diploma helps a wee bit also.

#40 Congrats on filling a minimum job requirement!

#41 I hate to break it to you, but that was the easiest part of your adult life.

#42 As you cherish the fruits of your hard work, I wish that success keeps following you in everything you do. Today and always, congratulations!

#43 Embrace the warm memories of the past and big dreams for the future. It’s only up from here!

#44 Nothing can stop you now. You have a ticket to your dreams come true. Congrats!

#45 Graduation isn’t the end of a tough journey, it is the beginning of a beautiful one. Start each day believing in yourself, and watch the magic happen.

#46 Find comfort in being uncomfortable. Take the opportunities presented to you even if they’re scary — you have to leave your comfort zone to grow as an individual.

#47 We bet you feel like you can take on the world, and you can. But remember, we’ll always be here for you.

#48 Do all the ambitious and important things in life, but as you do, err in the direction of kindness.

#49 May your future be full of happy coincidences, necessary failures, and all the success in the world.

#50 Chasing a dream requires passion, hard work, and talent. Congratulations on this milestone!

#51 When one door closes, another opens. We can’t wait to see which door you choose!

#52 Shoot for the moon, because even if you miss, you’ll land among the stars!

#53 Always remember: There’s no limit to what you can do if you believe in yourself.

#54 My wish for you is that this life becomes all you want it to be. May your dreams stay big, your worries stay small, and may you never need to carry more than you can hold.

#55 May your dreams take you to the corners of your smiles, to the highest of your hopes, to the windows of your opportunities, and to the most special places your heart has ever known.

#56 Never forget how hard you worked to get here and how much further you’ll go. Congratulations!

#57 Take lots of pictures. Take your time celebrating. Take it easy for a while. Then, take on the world!

#58 Understand that all paths forward are different. Always remember that you are exactly where you’re supposed to be.

#59 Congratulations! Now you can finally start getting paid to work, rather than having to pay to do it!

#60 Did you ever think this day would come?

We didn’t think so either!

#61 Happy graduation, and welcome to the real world!

#62 You’re officially too cool for school!

#63 Now it’s time to enter the real world. Don’t worry, none of us knows what we’re doing here either!

#64 Congratulations on getting to wear a funny hat!

#65 When they hand you your diploma, keep going. Just in case they try to take it back.

#66 I can’t wait to hear your name horribly mispronounced at the ceremony!

#67 You make it look easy! Congratulations on a well-deserved graduation.

#68 You worked so hard for this, but it is everything you learned that will propel you to success.

#69 Chasing a dream requires passion and hard work. Congratulations on graduating, and continue to strive!

#70 I’ve always had faith in you, and I’m confident you can do anything you put your mind to. Wishing you a future full of success and happiness!

#71 Graduation is a bridge to the next part of your life, and everything that got you here — hard work, drive, confidence — is going to carry you across to the future you deserve.

#72 Kudos for completing this important life step. Remember to always keep climbing the staircase.

#73 Never be afraid to carve out your own path. You have all the tools you need.

#74 Congratulations and BRAVO!

#75 What an impressive achievement! So proud of you!

#76 You have a big group of us cheering you on today as you graduate, and we are so honored to be a part of this special day!

#77 Take a moment and savor your reward after all of those late nights of studying, the fun you missed out on, and lack of sleep. Congratulations!

#78 Be glad you’re a grad! Congrats!

#79 Congratulations on your graduation, and best wishes for your next adventure.

#80 Be proud of this moment — you deserve it for all the effort and dedication you invested. Congratulations.

#81 Way to go! Have fun dressing up in a gown and silly hat!

#82 Hope you know how relieved we are for you! Way to go!

#83 One degree = two happy parents! We are so proud of you!

#84 Hard work: check! Good grades: check! Make some money: more checks!

#85 Now that you’ve graduated, maybe you will be smart enough to figure out how to pay back your student loans.

#86 Your father and I are so proud of you! You will do great things, we know it!

#87 You can achieve whatever you want in life as long as you believe. And we believe in you! Congratulations, kid!

#88 I am proud of who you’ve turned out to be. This is the beginning of many more achievements. Let’s toast to your success today!

#89 You were created to excel. Nothing can change that, not even you. Happy graduation day, darling.

#90 I closed my eyes for but a moment and suddenly you stood where my baby used to be. I may not carry you now in my arms, but I will always carry you in my heart. Congratulations on this special achievement. We are so proud of your accomplishments and the person you’ve become.

#91 We’re proud of you but it’s more important that you’re proud of yourself. Celebrate your accomplishment.

#92 Way to go, little star! Shine on!

#93 May you always find yourself as happy and full of dreams as you are today! Congratulations.

#94 I can’t wait to see where life takes you next! Congratulations.

#95 Now that you’ve graduated follow your heart and embrace what dreams are important to you. Cherish them. Own them. And pursue them with all of your might.

#96 Congratulations on your graduation, and best of luck as you embark on your career!

#97 The future holds no promises, but rather mysteries and surprises. What you’ve learned will prepare you for both. Congratulations and all the best for the future.

#98 The piece of paper may be about academics, but the experience was a lesson in life. Congratulations!

#99 To a happy ending and a new beginning. Wishing you the best in your new chapter. Congratulations!

#100 You are a star in the making! Congrats and shine on!

#101 Congratulations - the sky is your limit! Fly high!

#102 My hope for you is that your awesome memories of college last longer than your student loans.

#103 Behind you, all your memories. Ahead of you, all your dreams. Within you, all you need. Wishing you the best graduation.

#104 Live each day as if your life has just begun.

#105 Congrats on graduating! I wish you the very best in all your future endeavors. May success always find you.

#106 I hope that everything you’ve learned unlocks all the doors you find in the future.

#107 Go into the world and do well, but more important, go into the world and do good.

#108 Let your dreams be your wings to carry you into the future.

#109 There are few times in life when you’ll put as much work into a single accomplishment as you did for this. Be proud of yourself!

#110 Enjoy the little things in life. For one day, you’ll look back and realize they were the big things.

#111 Take a moment to be proud of yourself, and know that you deserve all the successes you work toward.

#112 Always remember that you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, smarter than you think, and loved more than you will ever know.

#113 The journey of life brings both challenges and chances — may you snatch the chances and beat the challenges.

#114 Being a graduate doesn’t mean that you know everything — but you are better prepared to learn what life has in store for you.

#115 Life is a journey, and you’re the one holding the map.

#116 School may be over, but life’s lessons are yet to be learned. Keep an open heart and mind.

#117 Failure is inevitable in life, but the greatest successes come from making mistakes.

#118 It doesn’t matter the hand you’re given — it’s about the way you play your cards, and you’ve played them exceedingly well.

#119 With love and patience, anything and everything is possible.

#120 Great job — now comes the hard part: Real life!

#121 A comfort zone is a lovely place, but nothing ever grows there. Here’s to trying new things!

#122 I hope you’re proud of your accomplishments! All the hard work you’ve put in has paid off, and your reward lies ahead.

#123 Even more than proving you’re smart enough to earn a diploma, you have proven your character. And your character is much more important than any diploma or graduation. Best wishes!

#124 You are brilliant, able, and ambitious. You shall always walk the glory road. May you have all you need to earn many more achievements and facts in life ahead.

#125 Take time to close some doors today. Not because of pride, incapacity, or arrogance — but simply because they led you nowhere. Now, look forward.

#126 Start each day with ambition and well-set goals, and believe in yourself. I know you’ll achieve a prosperous life!

#127 Caps off to you, Graduate! Way to go!

#128 Great results come from hard work. Well done!

#129 You get a piece of paper, but it means so much more than that. I hope you feel proud of your accomplishments.

#130 Blessing and prayers on your graduation and for your future.

#131 Many dream, some try, but only a few achieve. You have achieved! Good luck and happy graduation!

#132 We don’t know how you managed to get your degree with all the partying, drinking, socializing, and extracurricular activities, but we’re glad you did. Congrats!

#133 Today proves something we have always know about you. You’re pretty smart!