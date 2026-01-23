ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever meant to text your partner “I love you” and accidentally sent it to your boss instead? Or tried to bake a cake for your anniversary, only for it to burn and set off the smoke alarms?

All couples experience embarrassing moments from time to time, whether it’s date-night blunders or everyday mistakes — but what turns these moments into the best memories is how you react to them.

People are sharing some hilarious fails by their wives or girlfriends that had them laughing for days. We’ve compiled some of the best ones here, and some that hit a little too close to home.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Girlfriend Said She Doesn’t Know If The Eggs Are Still Good, So I Told Her To Put Them In Water And See If They Sink Or Float

My Girlfriend Said She Doesn’t Know If The Eggs Are Still Good, So I Told Her To Put Them In Water And See If They Sink Or Float

Ruppigerrupp Report

12points
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    How My Wife "Mops" The Hardwood Floors

    How My Wife "Mops" The Hardwood Floors

    raidersfan18 Report

    12points
    POST
    #3

    Tried Making A Frog Cake For My BF, I Think He's Gonna Leave Me

    Tried Making A Frog Cake For My BF, I Think He's Gonna Leave Me

    8yourass Report

    12points
    POST

    One of the best things about having a life partner is being able to share all your little quirks, silly habits, and everyday weirdness — and, of course, have some laughs along the way.

    Goofing around and sharing giggles with your spouse keeps those warm, fuzzy feelings of romance alive.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Several studies support this logic — laughter is proven to be good for your body, your brain, and your emotions.

    Bored Panda spoke to Laura Kurtz, a social psychologist from the University of North Carolina, who conducted a study called 'Shared Laughter as Behavioral Indicator of Relationship Well-Being' to understand the importance of humor.

    "We have found that shared laughter does seem to be uniquely predictive of key relationship outcomes like closeness, social support, and the desire to get to know the other person more deeply," she says.
    #4

    Fiancée Wanted An Iced Latte

    Fiancée Wanted An Iced Latte

    SKirsch10x Report

    12points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    I Think My Wife Forgot She Was 7 And A Half Months Pregnant When She Tried To Hide So She Could Jump Out And Scare Me

    I Think My Wife Forgot She Was 7 And A Half Months Pregnant When She Tried To Hide So She Could Jump Out And Scare Me

    ProudNumpty Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    My Wife Is Taking A Gift To A Baby Shower But Wanted To Reuse A Bag From A Previous Party

    My Wife Is Taking A Gift To A Baby Shower But Wanted To Reuse A Bag From A Previous Party

    TheDyingDandy Report

    11points
    POST

    Understanding your partner’s sense of humor can actually help you understand them better and on a deeper level.

    “In general, couples who laugh more together tend to have higher-quality relationships. We can refer to shared laughter as an indicator of greater relationship quality,” says Kurtz.

    She adds: "When I laugh with you, it signals that we are similar, that we’re on the same wavelength and view the world in a similar way. That similarity then boosts my overall evaluation of our relationship. It helps me feel closer to you and want to get to know you even further."
    #7

    I Love To Garden. I Can Only Guess What My Wife Got Me For Christmas

    I Love To Garden. I Can Only Guess What My Wife Got Me For Christmas

    sam_neil Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    My Wife Blew Up The Toilet. Dropped A Paperweight On It When Opening The Window Above. Basically, A Small Bowling Ball

    My Wife Blew Up The Toilet. Dropped A Paperweight On It When Opening The Window Above. Basically, A Small Bowling Ball

    dildoswaggins71069 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    My Partner Put My Laptop In The Freezer Cause It Was Overheating

    My Partner Put My Laptop In The Freezer Cause It Was Overheating

    Hambino0400 Report

    11points
    POST

    According to recent studies, many people prefer dating someone who has a good sense of humor.

    Humor has actually been rated as more important than physical attractiveness — especially by women, who say they value partners who can make them laugh.

    It is also seen as an indicator of intelligence, creativity, and problem-solving skills.
    #10

    I Asked My Girlfriend How Badly Her Screen Was Cracked After She Dropped Her Phone... She Sent This

    I Asked My Girlfriend How Badly Her Screen Was Cracked After She Dropped Her Phone... She Sent This

    dsubpo Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    I Love My Girlfriend. She Tries Really Hard To Cook Us Nice Meals. Today She Burned Water

    I Love My Girlfriend. She Tries Really Hard To Cook Us Nice Meals. Today She Burned Water

    reddit.com Report

    11points
    POST
    #12

    My Girlfriend Was In Charge Of Making Hot Chocolate Tonight

    My Girlfriend Was In Charge Of Making Hot Chocolate Tonight

    Razel23 Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Humor helps people feel more comfortable and relaxed around each other — those little chuckles can also lead to positive interactions and create memories for a lifetime.

    Science says that endorphins released from laughter create feelings of joy and contentment.

    If your partner handles those daily minor nuisances with light-heartedness, you know they have the kind of patience that keeps the relationship strong.

    "The moments of laughter that are especially beneficial to your relationships are those you share together," says Kurtz.
    #13

    Today My Partner Learned That You Shouldn’t Put Off A Haircut When The Only Person Left To Do It Is Your Girlfriend Who Has Never Even Trimmed Her Own Ends

    Today My Partner Learned That You Shouldn’t Put Off A Haircut When The Only Person Left To Do It Is Your Girlfriend Who Has Never Even Trimmed Her Own Ends

    NotedHeathen Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    I Wish My Girlfriend Told Me She Was Afraid Of Heights Before Going On The Ferris Wheel

    I Wish My Girlfriend Told Me She Was Afraid Of Heights Before Going On The Ferris Wheel

    smashmouthftball Report

    11points
    POST
    #15

    My Girlfriend Is Embarrassed By Her Painting. It Is Perfect

    My Girlfriend Is Embarrassed By Her Painting. It Is Perfect

    reidhardy Report

    11points
    POST

    Laughing with your partner is a legit health hack — it can relax your muscles for up to 45 minutes and reduce physical tension. It also strengthens your immune system by increasing infection-fighting cells and antibodies.

    So when you laugh at the silly mistakes, it can act as a quick stress-relief tool, and studies show that humor’s effects last long after the smile has faded.
    #16

    My Girlfriend Changed The Paper Towel And Didn't Understand Why I Found It Funny

    My Girlfriend Changed The Paper Towel And Didn't Understand Why I Found It Funny

    Badisgood Report

    11points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    My Wife Bought This Thanksgiving Banner. Spot All The Random Words

    My Wife Bought This Thanksgiving Banner. Spot All The Random Words

    DirrtyAsian Report

    10points
    POST
    #18

    My High Wife's Attempt At A Mug Cake

    My High Wife's Attempt At A Mug Cake

    Cmmdrpudintater Report

    10points
    POST

    Laughing at the same awkward, embarrassing moments also shows that you’re on a similar wavelength as your partner.

    Your sense of humor doesn’t need to be exactly alike, but what's important is that you both find humor in the same situations.
    #19

    How My Wife Measured 1 Tbsp Of Butter

    How My Wife Measured 1 Tbsp Of Butter

    Desenbigh Report

    10points
    POST
    #20

    My Wife Tried To Make Cinnamon Toast... She's Not Allowed Near The Oven Anymore

    My Wife Tried To Make Cinnamon Toast... She's Not Allowed Near The Oven Anymore

    HowlerCorp Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    I Asked My Wife To Touch The Water, Then Something Fell Out Of Her Bag

    I Asked My Wife To Touch The Water, Then Something Fell Out Of Her Bag

    Matt32490 Report

    10points
    POST

    So the next time your partner accidentally breaks your favorite coffee mug, just laugh it off instead of getting mad — they will feel less guilty and it'll make your relationship feel easier.

    You can always buy a new mug, but you can’t buy these priceless moments.
    #22

    Thought I Was Only Messaging My Husband. Turns Out I Was Messaging Both My Husband And Mother In Law

    Thought I Was Only Messaging My Husband. Turns Out I Was Messaging Both My Husband And Mother In Law

    capnkrutz Report

    10points
    POST
    #23

    Just Finished Making My Husbands Dinner

    Just Finished Making My Husbands Dinner

    My plate was already made, and I had just finished making my husband’s sandwich. The sandwich slid right off the spatula before it made it to the plate. Good thing I have enough to make another one, but what a pain this will be to clean up

    DrummerNo8862 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    My Husband Told Me The Dog Has My Rabbit. What He Meant vs. What I Thought He Meant

    My Husband Told Me The Dog Has My Rabbit. What He Meant vs. What I Thought He Meant

    Far_Pass8038 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Every Time My Girlfriend Gets Drunk

    Every Time My Girlfriend Gets Drunk

    Panderverse Report

    10points
    POST
    #26

    Think I Just Made My Boyfriend A Puppy Milk Latte

    Think I Just Made My Boyfriend A Puppy Milk Latte

    MBitesss Report

    10points
    POST
    #27

    I Asked My GF To Cut The Potatoes In Half. Those Are Teeth Marks

    I Asked My GF To Cut The Potatoes In Half. Those Are Teeth Marks

    DearScreen7887 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    How My Girlfriend Slices Onions

    How My Girlfriend Slices Onions

    louie0027 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    My Girlfriend Just Facetimed Me From Inside The Restaurant Bathroom

    My Girlfriend Just Facetimed Me From Inside The Restaurant Bathroom

    scubaBiscuit Report

    10points
    POST
    #30

    Girlfriend Has Been Using These To Do The Dishes For The Past Week Before I Realized Something

    Girlfriend Has Been Using These To Do The Dishes For The Past Week Before I Realized Something

    Composingcomposure Report

    10points
    POST
    #31

    So My Girlfriend Attempted To Sew Me A Monkey

    So My Girlfriend Attempted To Sew Me A Monkey

    tr0picana Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    I Asked My Wife Where The Tape Measurer Is. She Said In The Drawer

    I Asked My Wife Where The Tape Measurer Is. She Said In The Drawer

    menotsorrythrowaway Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #33

    My Wife Has A Bad Habit Of Buying Pantry Staples Without Checking Our Current Stock Before Going To The Grocery Store

    My Wife Has A Bad Habit Of Buying Pantry Staples Without Checking Our Current Stock Before Going To The Grocery Store

    reddit.com Report

    10points
    POST
    #34

    My Wife Went To Get Groceries And Showed Up An Hour Later With 188 Jalapeno Peppers

    My Wife Went To Get Groceries And Showed Up An Hour Later With 188 Jalapeno Peppers

    We are a family of four, and the kids don't eat jalapeno peppers, so these are just for me and my wife. We do not own a restaurant and are not planning on hosting any big parties. She said, "I got a good deal on them." She's Latina.

    DystopianAdvocate Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    My Girlfriend Accidentally Froze Eggs And Sent Me This

    My Girlfriend Accidentally Froze Eggs And Sent Me This

    Angel_of_trial Report

    10points
    POST
    #36

    Drew This For My Boyfriend This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared Myself Instead

    Drew This For My Boyfriend This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared Myself Instead

    EclipseCaste Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #37

    Was Trying To Take A Cute Pic For My Boyfriend When Suddenly I Lost My Balance

    Was Trying To Take A Cute Pic For My Boyfriend When Suddenly I Lost My Balance

    AF47strings Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    I Made A Bet With My Boyfriend That I Can Grill. I Am A Failure

    I Made A Bet With My Boyfriend That I Can Grill. I Am A Failure

    olive007 Report

    10points
    POST
    #39

    Got My Husband A Cake For His First Day Of Work

    Got My Husband A Cake For His First Day Of Work

    My husband moved to the US from Trinidad. He just got his first job, and I decided to get him a cake to celebrate. No, I am not a professional cake decorator, some people just have natural talent.

    shellimedz Report

    10points
    POST
    #40

    Tried To Make A Radroach “Pie” For My Boyfriend’s Fallout-Themed Birthday Party. Rip My Good Intentions. At Least It’s Bad Enough To Be Funny, Right?

    Tried To Make A Radroach “Pie” For My Boyfriend’s Fallout-Themed Birthday Party. Rip My Good Intentions. At Least It’s Bad Enough To Be Funny, Right?

    inkheart88 Report

    10points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Wife Bought A Tree Online, This Is What Showed Up

    Wife Bought A Tree Online, This Is What Showed Up

    theghostbasskilla Report

    9points
    POST
    #42

    Wife Got A Free Haircut Today

    Wife Got A Free Haircut Today

    OsaKiii Report

    9points
    POST
    #43

    My Wife Wanted To Make Me Noodles And Forgot Them For Half An Hour

    My Wife Wanted To Make Me Noodles And Forgot Them For Half An Hour

    -Jiras Report

    9points
    POST
    #44

    My Wife’s Attempt At Cutting Brownies Last Night After A Few Drinks

    My Wife’s Attempt At Cutting Brownies Last Night After A Few Drinks

    limadeltakilo Report

    9points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    His Girlfriend Forgot To Take The Plastic Off The Cheese

    His Girlfriend Forgot To Take The Plastic Off The Cheese

    ADAMand3VIL Report

    9points
    POST
    #46

    Working From Home. Girlfriend Thought She Would Prank Me. Spend Over An Hour Searching On The Net For Solutions To While My Mouse Didn’t Work

    Working From Home. Girlfriend Thought She Would Prank Me. Spend Over An Hour Searching On The Net For Solutions To While My Mouse Didn’t Work

    Wickednoller Report

    9points
    POST
    #47

    "Take A Photo For Me", Boyfriend "Ok"

    "Take A Photo For Me", Boyfriend "Ok"

    hongmeimei Report

    9points
    POST
    #48

    Months Of Mystery Holes In Our Car. The Criminal: My Wife’s Handbag Hook

    Months Of Mystery Holes In Our Car. The Criminal: My Wife’s Handbag Hook

    TumbleweedWarm9234 Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #49

    Wasn’t Feeling Well So My Wife Made Me Breakfast In Bed

    Wasn’t Feeling Well So My Wife Made Me Breakfast In Bed

    burgerbingbettuce Report

    8points
    POST
    #50

    So My Girlfriend Tried To Take A Picture With Her Puppy When A Bird Slammed Into The Window

    So My Girlfriend Tried To Take A Picture With Her Puppy When A Bird Slammed Into The Window

    toru85 Report

    8points
    POST
    #51

    Girlfriend Accidentally Ordered No Fillings Instead Of Extra Fillings On Uber Eats

    Girlfriend Accidentally Ordered No Fillings Instead Of Extra Fillings On Uber Eats

    PianoSeparate8989 Report

    8points
    POST
    #52

    My Girlfriend Just Sent Me This Image And Asked "Is This A HDMI Cable?"

    My Girlfriend Just Sent Me This Image And Asked "Is This A HDMI Cable?"

    sockermamma Report

    8points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #53

    My Wife Set The AC At Home To 30 Degrees Celsius

    My Wife Set The AC At Home To 30 Degrees Celsius

    We live in an apartment, and today is a bit warmer than average for the past couple of weeks. I was going from my home office to the kitchen when I felt the temperature was very warm so I thought of stopping the AC for the day. When I reached to the remote, I noticed the temperature is set to 30 Celsius. Not by me.

    scobar94 Report

    8points
    POST
    #54

    My Girlfriend Slept Walk Last Night And We Woke Up With This In Bed

    My Girlfriend Slept Walk Last Night And We Woke Up With This In Bed

    Brave_Dog8042 Report

    8points
    POST
    #55

    My Wife Baked Me This Cake

    My Wife Baked Me This Cake

    Terpyryan Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Wife Accidentally Packed 2 Left Shoes For Work Trip

    Wife Accidentally Packed 2 Left Shoes For Work Trip

    Shivdaddy1 Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    My Girlfriend Was Trying To Take A Photo Of Her Ice Cream

    My Girlfriend Was Trying To Take A Photo Of Her Ice Cream

    dwhftw Report

    7points
    POST
    #58

    Oh Hell. Wife Didn’t Realize The Sign Was Covered By The Plants, So “Oh Hello” Turned Into Something Else

    Oh Hell. Wife Didn’t Realize The Sign Was Covered By The Plants, So “Oh Hello” Turned Into Something Else

    meccaleccahimeccahi Report

    6points
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!