People are sharing some hilarious fails by their wives or girlfriends that had them laughing for days. We’ve compiled some of the best ones here, and some that hit a little too close to home.

All couples experience embarrassing moments from time to time, whether it’s date-night blunders or everyday mistakes — but what turns these moments into the best memories is how you react to them.

Have you ever meant to text your partner “I love you” and accidentally sent it to your boss instead? Or tried to bake a cake for your anniversary, only for it to burn and set off the smoke alarms?

#1 My Girlfriend Said She Doesn’t Know If The Eggs Are Still Good, So I Told Her To Put Them In Water And See If They Sink Or Float

#2 How My Wife "Mops" The Hardwood Floors

#3 Tried Making A Frog Cake For My BF, I Think He's Gonna Leave Me

One of the best things about having a life partner is being able to share all your little quirks, silly habits, and everyday weirdness — and, of course, have some laughs along the way. Goofing around and sharing giggles with your spouse keeps those warm, fuzzy feelings of romance alive. ADVERTISEMENT Several studies support this logic — laughter is proven to be good for your body, your brain, and your emotions. Bored Panda spoke to Laura Kurtz, a social psychologist from the University of North Carolina, who conducted a study called 'Shared Laughter as Behavioral Indicator of Relationship Well-Being' to understand the importance of humor. "We have found that shared laughter does seem to be uniquely predictive of key relationship outcomes like closeness, social support, and the desire to get to know the other person more deeply," she says.

#4 Fiancée Wanted An Iced Latte

#5 I Think My Wife Forgot She Was 7 And A Half Months Pregnant When She Tried To Hide So She Could Jump Out And Scare Me

#6 My Wife Is Taking A Gift To A Baby Shower But Wanted To Reuse A Bag From A Previous Party

Understanding your partner’s sense of humor can actually help you understand them better and on a deeper level. “In general, couples who laugh more together tend to have higher-quality relationships. We can refer to shared laughter as an indicator of greater relationship quality,” says Kurtz. She adds: "When I laugh with you, it signals that we are similar, that we’re on the same wavelength and view the world in a similar way. That similarity then boosts my overall evaluation of our relationship. It helps me feel closer to you and want to get to know you even further."

#7 I Love To Garden. I Can Only Guess What My Wife Got Me For Christmas

#8 My Wife Blew Up The Toilet. Dropped A Paperweight On It When Opening The Window Above. Basically, A Small Bowling Ball

#9 My Partner Put My Laptop In The Freezer Cause It Was Overheating

According to recent studies, many people prefer dating someone who has a good sense of humor. Humor has actually been rated as more important than physical attractiveness — especially by women, who say they value partners who can make them laugh. It is also seen as an indicator of intelligence, creativity, and problem-solving skills.

#10 I Asked My Girlfriend How Badly Her Screen Was Cracked After She Dropped Her Phone... She Sent This

#11 I Love My Girlfriend. She Tries Really Hard To Cook Us Nice Meals. Today She Burned Water

#12 My Girlfriend Was In Charge Of Making Hot Chocolate Tonight

Humor helps people feel more comfortable and relaxed around each other — those little chuckles can also lead to positive interactions and create memories for a lifetime. Science says that endorphins released from laughter create feelings of joy and contentment. If your partner handles those daily minor nuisances with light-heartedness, you know they have the kind of patience that keeps the relationship strong. "The moments of laughter that are especially beneficial to your relationships are those you share together," says Kurtz.

#13 Today My Partner Learned That You Shouldn’t Put Off A Haircut When The Only Person Left To Do It Is Your Girlfriend Who Has Never Even Trimmed Her Own Ends

#14 I Wish My Girlfriend Told Me She Was Afraid Of Heights Before Going On The Ferris Wheel

#15 My Girlfriend Is Embarrassed By Her Painting. It Is Perfect

Laughing with your partner is a legit health hack — it can relax your muscles for up to 45 minutes and reduce physical tension. It also strengthens your immune system by increasing infection-fighting cells and antibodies. So when you laugh at the silly mistakes, it can act as a quick stress-relief tool, and studies show that humor’s effects last long after the smile has faded.

#16 My Girlfriend Changed The Paper Towel And Didn't Understand Why I Found It Funny

#17 My Wife Bought This Thanksgiving Banner. Spot All The Random Words

#18 My High Wife's Attempt At A Mug Cake

Laughing at the same awkward, embarrassing moments also shows that you’re on a similar wavelength as your partner. Your sense of humor doesn’t need to be exactly alike, but what's important is that you both find humor in the same situations.

#19 How My Wife Measured 1 Tbsp Of Butter

#20 My Wife Tried To Make Cinnamon Toast... She's Not Allowed Near The Oven Anymore

#21 I Asked My Wife To Touch The Water, Then Something Fell Out Of Her Bag

So the next time your partner accidentally breaks your favorite coffee mug, just laugh it off instead of getting mad — they will feel less guilty and it'll make your relationship feel easier. You can always buy a new mug, but you can’t buy these priceless moments.

#22 Thought I Was Only Messaging My Husband. Turns Out I Was Messaging Both My Husband And Mother In Law

#23 Just Finished Making My Husbands Dinner My plate was already made, and I had just finished making my husband’s sandwich. The sandwich slid right off the spatula before it made it to the plate. Good thing I have enough to make another one, but what a pain this will be to clean up



#24 My Husband Told Me The Dog Has My Rabbit. What He Meant vs. What I Thought He Meant

#25 Every Time My Girlfriend Gets Drunk

#26 Think I Just Made My Boyfriend A Puppy Milk Latte

#27 I Asked My GF To Cut The Potatoes In Half. Those Are Teeth Marks

#28 How My Girlfriend Slices Onions

#29 My Girlfriend Just Facetimed Me From Inside The Restaurant Bathroom

#30 Girlfriend Has Been Using These To Do The Dishes For The Past Week Before I Realized Something

#31 So My Girlfriend Attempted To Sew Me A Monkey

#32 I Asked My Wife Where The Tape Measurer Is. She Said In The Drawer

#33 My Wife Has A Bad Habit Of Buying Pantry Staples Without Checking Our Current Stock Before Going To The Grocery Store

#34 My Wife Went To Get Groceries And Showed Up An Hour Later With 188 Jalapeno Peppers We are a family of four, and the kids don't eat jalapeno peppers, so these are just for me and my wife. We do not own a restaurant and are not planning on hosting any big parties. She said, "I got a good deal on them." She's Latina.

#35 My Girlfriend Accidentally Froze Eggs And Sent Me This

#36 Drew This For My Boyfriend This Morning And Forgot About It. Scared Myself Instead

#37 Was Trying To Take A Cute Pic For My Boyfriend When Suddenly I Lost My Balance

#38 I Made A Bet With My Boyfriend That I Can Grill. I Am A Failure

#39 Got My Husband A Cake For His First Day Of Work My husband moved to the US from Trinidad. He just got his first job, and I decided to get him a cake to celebrate. No, I am not a professional cake decorator, some people just have natural talent.

#40 Tried To Make A Radroach “Pie” For My Boyfriend’s Fallout-Themed Birthday Party. Rip My Good Intentions. At Least It’s Bad Enough To Be Funny, Right?

#41 Wife Bought A Tree Online, This Is What Showed Up

#42 Wife Got A Free Haircut Today

#43 My Wife Wanted To Make Me Noodles And Forgot Them For Half An Hour

#44 My Wife’s Attempt At Cutting Brownies Last Night After A Few Drinks

#45 His Girlfriend Forgot To Take The Plastic Off The Cheese

#46 Working From Home. Girlfriend Thought She Would Prank Me. Spend Over An Hour Searching On The Net For Solutions To While My Mouse Didn’t Work

#47 "Take A Photo For Me", Boyfriend "Ok"

#48 Months Of Mystery Holes In Our Car. The Criminal: My Wife’s Handbag Hook

#49 Wasn’t Feeling Well So My Wife Made Me Breakfast In Bed

#50 So My Girlfriend Tried To Take A Picture With Her Puppy When A Bird Slammed Into The Window

#51 Girlfriend Accidentally Ordered No Fillings Instead Of Extra Fillings On Uber Eats

#52 My Girlfriend Just Sent Me This Image And Asked "Is This A HDMI Cable?"

#53 My Wife Set The AC At Home To 30 Degrees Celsius We live in an apartment, and today is a bit warmer than average for the past couple of weeks. I was going from my home office to the kitchen when I felt the temperature was very warm so I thought of stopping the AC for the day. When I reached to the remote, I noticed the temperature is set to 30 Celsius. Not by me.

#54 My Girlfriend Slept Walk Last Night And We Woke Up With This In Bed

#55 My Wife Baked Me This Cake

#56 Wife Accidentally Packed 2 Left Shoes For Work Trip

#57 My Girlfriend Was Trying To Take A Photo Of Her Ice Cream