85 Unhinged And Wild Posts That Might Make You Think "Wait, What?"
As a person, you might have your fair share of chaotic or questionable thoughts, but that doesn’t always mean you should post them online. Still, some days, people ditch the filter completely and let the unhinged fly free across the internet. And when they do? It’s a spectacle.
We stumbled across a goldmine of such posts from the Instagram page ‘memechinchillaa,’ where people say whatever’s on their mind—no edits, no hesitation. From bizarre takes to hilarious one-liners, these posts are bold, and weirdly relatable. Scroll through, laugh out loud, and don’t forget to drop your favorites in the comments. Who knows, you might just find your inner chaos soulmate.
Today, anyone with a phone and Wi-Fi can share a thought the second it pops into their head. From random midnight musings to full-blown life updates, social media gives us the tools to express everything. But with millions of people posting all the time, how does someone decide what’s actually worth sharing? How do creators filter through the noise while still being themselves? To understand the thought process behind the posts, we spoke to someone who does this daily.
Bored Panda caught up with Amey Pirankar, a content creator and artist who’s been in the online game for a while now. He’s not just posting for fun; his work is creative, intentional, and designed to connect. Amey’s feed is filled with colorful visuals, clever captions, and pieces that make you stop scrolling. So we asked him: how does one decide what to post in a world where everything’s already out there?
“People assume we just throw stuff up online without thinking,” Amey shared, “but it’s far from random.” He explained that behind every post is a level of planning that most people don’t see. “There’s a balance of being authentic while making sure the feed looks good,” he added. “Aesthetic matters, whether we like it or not.” That first impression can keep people engaged or send them scrolling.
“Standing out is tricky, though,” he said with a laugh. “You want to be unique without trying too hard.” Amey explained that it’s about finding your voice while still showcasing your work in a way that feels fresh. “Everyone wants to be different, but it should still reflect your personality.” And it’s not always easy balancing creativity with what people expect from you.
Going viral? That’s another beast entirely. “There’s no magic formula,” Amey admitted. “Sometimes the painting I make in 20 minutes goes viral, and the one I spent days on barely gets seen.” It’s unpredictable, and that’s part of the challenge. “You just have to keep posting what feels right to you.” That uncertainty, he says, is why passion matters so much.
One tip he swears by? “Consistency over perfection.” Amey believes the algorithm may reward you, but it’s the audience that builds loyalty. “Show up, even if the post doesn’t do numbers,” he added. “That’s how you grow something that lasts.” For artists especially, building that trust and rhythm with your followers is key.
At the same time, there’s pressure. “One wrong post can make things weird,” he admitted. Maybe it’s misunderstood. Maybe it rubs someone the wrong way. “You can’t please everyone, but you should always be mindful,” he explained. “Especially now when anything can be taken out of context.” So staying grounded is important.
But at the end of the day, Amey says it’s all about love for what you do. “Create what moves you. Post what feels meaningful. That’s how you’ll connect,” he said. The internet moves fast, and trends change by the hour. But if your work is rooted in passion, it’ll always find the right audience, even if it takes time.
Would you ever post the first thing that came to your mind? Or would you rethink, tweak, and refine before hitting that ‘share’ button? Either way, there’s no wrong answer—just make sure it’s really you on the other side of the post.