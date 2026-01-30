ADVERTISEMENT

The internet has been a great source of recipe ideas for any aspiring home chef, but most folks still do their due diligence and check the comments or the reviews. This is where the eagle eyed viewer will find posts by folks that either decided to wholeheartedly ignore the instructions or make bizarre substitutions.

So we’ve gathered the best (or worst) of these reviews for you to marvel at. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and if you’ve encountered something like this, feel free to leave your thoughts and experiences in the comments section down below.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Jax Saying What We’re All Thinking

Screenshot of recipe review highlighting failed tries and unhinged reviews about cooking with too many garlic cloves.

Forsaken-Ad-3995 Report

8points
POST
anoniemereserve avatar
Jaya
Jaya
Community Member
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Jesus Christ. If you have an ingredient that you think is much larger or smaller than average, look up what an average one weighs (because that's likely what the recipe is using), weigh yours, and calculate how much you should be using. Simplest thing in the book.

2
2points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Review From An Orange Juice Recipe

    User review criticizing a failed try at following a recipe, highlighting unhinged reactions to cooking attempts.

    Single-Aardvark9330 Report

    7points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bahahaha. I need to try this sometime. Sub my oranges out to make cabbage juice. /s

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    This Is Horrible Fudge

    Comments showing failed tries at following a recipe leading to unhinged reviews with confusion over fudge and teriyaki sauce.

    Shotgun_Mosquito Report

    7points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fudging hell, he fudged up that recipe good and proper. I bet he feels like a fudging tool.

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments

    We have all been there, scrolling through a food blog, dodging pop-up ads for lawnmowers and reading a 4,000-word essay about the author’s childhood summer in Tuscany, only to finally reach the recipe for a classic chocolate cake. You scroll down to the comments to see if people enjoyed the moist crumb, and instead, you find Brenda from Ohio.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Brenda gave the recipe one star and wrote a three-paragraph manifesto because she replaced the flour with almond husks, the eggs with a handful of soaked chia seeds she found in the back of the pantry, and the sugar with a splash of sugar-free maple-flavored syrup. "This cake was a gritty, soggy disaster," Brenda laments, "I will never trust this chef again."

    #4

    Imaginary Soup Wasn't Good

    User review giving one star for a failed try at following a recipe, preferring traditional chicken soup instead.

    Th3RandomPanthr Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    C**p imagination if you could not make it taste nice.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #5

    First Time Seeing One In The Wild

    Screenshot of unhinged recipe reviews showing failed tries and harsh 1-star feedback shared by users online.

    GlitteringLaw2434 Report

    6points
    POST
    mariab_2 avatar
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This should be higher.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #6

    Thanks For Nothing, Recipe

    User reviews showing unhinged reactions to recipes, highlighting failed tries and negative feedback on vegan options.

    JudyTheVulpix Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    This bizarre behavior is a cornerstone of the internet experience, and it highlights a fascinating collision between human overconfidence and the cold, hard laws of chemistry. It’s a phenomenon often fueled by the Dunning-Kruger effect, where individuals with a limited understanding of a skill, in this case, culinary science, overestimate their ability to "wing it" and then project their failure onto the expert who provided the instructions.
    #7

    This Is A Smoothie, Not A Carrot Cake

    User review complaining about following a recipe incorrectly, leading to unexpected results and unhinged cooking attempts.

    Emerish3401 Report

    5points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Peeled in the traditional sense though? Or metaphorically peeled?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #8

    Inability To Read

    Screenshot of a humorous failed recipe review about pancakes with baking soda confusion and unhinged comments.

    YellowOnline Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Didn’t Make It… Delicious!

    User review showing a 5-star rating with the comment I didn't make it, part of failed tries at following a recipe.

    Ok_Challenge_5176 Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    The fundamental issue is that many home cooks fail to distinguish between cooking and baking. Cooking is an art, it’s a vibe, it’s a soulful conversation between you and a clove of garlic. If you don’t have shallots, you use onions, and the world keeps spinning. Baking, however, is a rigorous laboratory experiment where the ingredients are not just flavors, but chemical reagents.

    #10

    Won't Somebody Think About The Shrimp Haters?

    Customer review with one-star rating complaining about shrimp allergy and dislike, part of failed recipe tries and unhinged reviews.

    UnprofessionalCook Report

    4points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     54 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Neither do the dead shrimp.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #11

    On A Recipe For Carne Asada

    Positive recipe review praising flavor tweaks and seasoning, part of failed tries at following a recipe and unhinged reviews.

    pchilgab Report

    4points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     51 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm thrilled someone was?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    "Suffice To Say, I Added 10x The Amount Of Chilis And It Was Too Spicy. One Star“

    One-star recipe review about a failed spicy taco attempt with chipotle peppers causing disappointment.

    MountainviewBeach Report

    4points
    POST
    emilu avatar
    Emilu
    Emilu
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Pretty disappointed since it took my hours to not be able to read and not able to eat the food!"

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When a recipe calls for baking soda, it’s looking for a specific pH reaction to create lift. If you decide to swap it for lemon juice because they’re both "sour," you aren't being a creative Maverick, you are sabotaging a structural process. Research into the chemistry of baking shows that even minor deviations in fat content or acidity can lead to a complete structural collapse.

    #13

    Wait, There's Ginger In Ginger Crunch?

    Customer review with one-star rating explaining a failed recipe attempt that missed the ginger crunch flavor.

    earthtone0ne Report

    4points
    POST
    mariab_2 avatar
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At this point I just want to bang my head on something.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #14

    I Didn’t Have Bananas

    Screenshot of a recipe comment asking for banana substitute and a reply saying no substitute for banana bread.

    ilikemycoffeealatte Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Is there a substitution for the bread?

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #15

    I Didn't Know A Frosting Recipe Could Be Woke

    Comments from users sharing failed tries at following a recipe leading to unhinged and humorous reviews online.

    leroynotjerry Report

    3points
    POST
    leeandalexis avatar
    Lee Gilliland
    Lee Gilliland
    Community Member
    Premium     13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Are Maga websites superior or something?

    0
    0points
    reply

    Yet, the internet is full of "culinary alchemists" who believe that a recipe is merely a loose suggestion, like a "Yield" sign on a deserted country road. They approach a sourdough starter with the same reckless abandon that a toddler approaches a finger-painting kit, and when the result doesn't look like the professional photograph, they don’t blame their own substitutions, they blame the person who spent six months perfecting the ratios.
    #16

    Used Cherry Tomatoes... In A Cupcake Recipe

    User review with one-star rating describing a failed recipe attempt using cherry tomatoes and garlic, leading to a bad outcome.

    Puzzled-Hippo6246 Report

    3points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Kisses? Garland? What's going on here...

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #17

    Sorry Folks, Turns Out Eggs Are Dairy

    User review with one star rating about recipe failure mentioning eggs and dairy issues in failed tries at following a recipe.

    Ill-Cantaloupe-4376 Report

    3points
    POST
    bobbygoodson avatar
    Bobby
    Bobby
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not sure why, but many people do believe eggs are dairy

    1
    1point
    reply
    #18

    Just Eat The Incomplete-Protein Soup, Steve

    Comment discussing protein content in a recipe, highlighting lentils and muscle development in failed recipe tries reviews.

    WhoaMimi Report

    3points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The majority of people eat MUCH more protein than they need, so eating 1 meal without protein is no problem at all. Also, if you eat some rice on the same day, those have the amino acids that lentils are lacking (which is why in the 70s they said vegans could eat rice and lentils in the same meal to get complete protein, but we now know they don't have to be eaten at the same time)

    1
    1point
    reply

    Then there is the psychological aspect of the "unhinged review" itself. Why do people feel the need to broadcast their self-inflicted failures to the entire world? It often stems from a desire for social validation or a need to regain a sense of control after a frustrating experience. According to studies on the psychology behind online reviews, many people post negative feedback as a form of "altruistic punishment," believing they are warning others about a "bad" product, even when the "badness" was entirely their own fault.

    #19

    Didn’t Make The Recipe, Instead Rated A Local Takeout Version

    Review comment sharing a positive experience with a Chinese takeout recipe featuring moist chicken and crunchy coating.

    dontneed2knowme Report

    3points
    POST
    #20

    Brenda Can't Cook With Too Many Ingredients

    User review expressing disbelief at the long ingredient list in a failed recipe attempt with unhinged reviews.

    kitchengardengal Report

    3points
    POST
    #21

    Your Recipe Didn’t Warn Me That My Family Doesn’t Like Black Olives!

    User review complaining about canned black olives ruining the recipe in failed tries at following a recipe with unhinged reviews.

    debinprogress Report

    3points
    POST

    In their mind, they didn't ruin the brownies, the brownies failed to accommodate their unique vision of using mashed black beans instead of butter. This cognitive dissonance allows the reviewer to remain the hero of their own kitchen story while the recipe creator becomes the villain who "purposely" wrote a misleading guide. It is a digital age version of shouting at the rain because you forgot your umbrella, except in this version, you also give the rain a zero-star rating on Google.
    #22

    Username Checks Out

    Screenshot of a recipe review with three-star rating expressing hope to retry and improve after failed tries.

    Hey-Just-Saying Report

    3points
    POST
    #23

    Tutorial Video Too Short, How Will I Make Chicken Korma Now?

    User comment about a cooking tutorial timing issue and a confused reply, illustrating failed recipe attempts and unhinged reviews.

    JohnWhatSun Report

    3points
    POST
    #24

    On A Recipe For Microwave Cheesecake

    Comment about a failed recipe attempt using sour cream instead of cream cheese causing an explosion in the microwave.

    No-Village4410 Report

    3points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If they gave 1 star because of this, then it would be a bad review. But if they didn't, then this is simply a warning for other people who are thinking about substituting the same thing.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    The most hilarious part of this trend is the sheer audacity of the substitutions themselves. We’ve seen people replace heavy cream with lukewarm water and a prayer, or swap out yeast for "a very positive attitude," and then act shocked when their bread has the consistency of a hockey puck.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Found A Goldmine Under A 3-Ingredient Recipe

    User review with one-star rating asking for a healthy version after failed recipe tries leading to unhinged reviews.

    SecretHoSlappa Report

    3points
    POST
    #26

    Peanut Butter Tasted Too Much Like Peanut Butter

    User comment review about following a recipe exactly resulting in peanut butter cookies with mixed taste and a four-star rating.

    oceans_of_sound Report

    3points
    POST
    mariab_2 avatar
    Maartje
    Maartje
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't like peanut butter cookies so I do not eat them. If I were to make them they would be for someone else and I would have THEM rate the recipe.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    On A Recipe For Chickpeas And Kale In A Tomato Sauce

    One-star recipe review mentioning dislike of kale and chickpeas from failed tries at following a recipe with unhinged reviews.

    ughforgodssake Report

    3points
    POST

    There is a specific brand of optimism required to look at a recipe for French macarons, the most temperamental cookies on the planet, and decide that now is the perfect time to see if you can make them keto, vegan, and nut-free using only cauliflower and hope. While food science research confirms that ingredient functionality is the backbone of food texture and shelf-life, these reviewers remain undeterred.

    #28

    On A Panzerotti Recipe. Deep Frying Isn't Good For Her Tummy

    User comment about never trying a recipe, preferring pizza, and avoiding deep-frying for tummy health in recipe fails.

    Aztecdune1973 Report

    3points
    POST
    englishwill67 avatar
    Spidercat
    Spidercat
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Dishonest pizza is all the rage these days...

    1
    1point
    reply
    #29

    Allergic To Chickpeas

    Review showing a failed try at following a recipe, mentioning allergy concerns and substitution questions.

    nikiadawn Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     31 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is he difference between a chickpea and a fava bean? Donald Trump did not pay 200,000 rubles to have a fava bean on his face.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #30

    I Will Admit

    Customer review complaining about soft icing on baked goods in failed tries at following a recipe with unhinged reviews.

    ivhearditbothways Report

    3points
    POST

    They are the explorers of the digital frontier, boldly going where no palate has gone before, usually into the trash can. Ultimately, these unhinged reviews serve as a great reminder that while the internet gives everyone a voice, it doesn't always give everyone a thermometer or a measuring cup.
    #31

    Leslie’s Struggling Over Here

    Comment exchange about slow cooker settings from a recipe review highlighting failed tries and cooking advice.

    Omshadiddle Report

    2points
    POST
    #32

    Chia Seed Pudding

    Review of a chia pudding recipe with multiple ingredient substitutions and positive feedback despite failed tries.

    hdlsschckn Report

    2points
    POST
    #33

    Rebecca Wasn’t Having It

    Screenshot of a failed recipe try showing a user asking about Instant Pot cooking time and a slow cooker reply.

    hannah_joline Report

    2points
    POST
    #34

    If AI Says Go For It, So Do I

    Comment thread discussing a recipe substitution question with unhinged reviews and failed tries at following a recipe.

    soup_curious_ Report

    2points
    POST
    anoniemereserve avatar
    Jaya
    Jaya
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This isn't so bad. They're asking instead of assuming AI is right, they're polite, and they didn't give a bad review. Not everyone can know everything.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #35

    Encountered One In The Wild

    User comment about failed recipe attempt with avocado and icing issues, followed by correction about recipe ingredients.

    Cremisius Report

    2points
    POST
    #36

    Why Read The Recipe

    Comments discussing confusion over the correct amount of pancake mix in a recipe, part of failed tries at following a recipe.

    Temporary-Spread-776 Report

    2points
    POST
    #37

    Math Is Hard

    User review of a recipe failure with too much salt causing unhinged reactions and confused cooking measurements.

    Comprehensive-Cow116 Report

    2points
    POST
    #38

    Violet Laments American Health Care

    Comment criticizing heavy cream use in recipe, urging focus on nutrition and healthy eating instead.

    purple-coneflower31 Report

    2points
    POST
    #39

    Doesn't Understand Weight vs. Volume

    Screenshot of a recipe review highlighting a misprint in cheese measurement causing a failed try and unhinged feedback.

    kitchengardengal Report

    2points
    POST
    #40

    Didn't Read The Recipe And If It Turns Out Bad, I'm Blaming You For It!

    User comments on a recipe with frustration over missing measurements, illustrating failed tries at following a recipe.

    AlohaAndie Report

    2points
    POST
    #41

    Obligatory "Come On, Eileen..."

    Screenshot of a recipe comment exchange about removing ingredients from freezer bags before using a crockpot.

    SystematicDragons Report

    2points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    One Star Off Of A Brownie Recipe Because It’s Not Healthy

    Positive brownie review with a sweet tooth tip, part of 79 failed tries at following a recipe and unhinged reviews.

    dumbclownjuice Report

    2points
    POST
    #43

    “Where’s The Recipe?”

    User review complaining about missing recipe instructions and creator's reply clarifying recipe details on Simply Recipes site.

    dot_zot Report

    2points
    POST
    #44

    Then Why Did You Even Comment?

    Screenshot of a recipe review with a 4-star rating describing multiple ingredient substitutions and modifications.

    AlwaysShamo Report

    2points
    POST
    #45

    I Subbed Three Major Ingredients And It Was Gross...5 Stars!

    User review dated January 16, 2024, describing a failed recipe attempt with substituted ingredients and terrible taste.

    Nacho_Sunbeam Report

    2points
    POST
    #46

    Or Spelling. (On A Broccoli Cheese Soup Recipe)

    User comment on recipe review page showing 5-star rating and a dislike for broccoli or soup.

    AmySchumersAnalTumor Report

    2points
    POST
    #47

    George Is Not Having Susan's Nonsense

    Screenshot of unhinged reviews showing failed tries at following a recipe with varying star ratings and user comments.

    discolights Report

    1point
    POST
    #48

    You Didn't Say Where To Buy Chickpeas (Found On A Falafel Recipe)

    Screenshot of unhinged recipe reviews with complaints about finding chickpeas and low ratings from frustrated users.

    TayaSigerson Report

    1point
    POST
    holschrk avatar
    Bec
    Bec
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I see them more commonly as chickpeas but they are the same as garbanzo beans.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #49

    Finally Came Across One Myself While Looking For A Beef Stew Recipe

    User review complaining about a basic recipe with food cut into big chunks making it harder to eat.

    GlitterChickens Report

    1point
    POST
    #50

    “I Do Not Want To Buy An Air Fryer”

    Screenshot of a recipe comment thread showing failed tries at following a recipe with unhinged reviews.

    denga Report

    1point
    POST
    #51

    I Tried Making This By Guessing The Amounts

    User reviews showing failed tries at following a recipe with complaints about measurements and texture in cooking attempts.

    merakimodern Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    One Star To Punish Your Use Of Eggs In A Dairy-Free Cake

    Screenshot of a failed recipe review questioning the use of eggs in a dairy-free apple spice cake.

    TheOtherElCamino Report

    1point
    POST
    #53

    "It's The Recipe's Fault That I Have No Common Sense!!!"

    Screenshot of an unhinged recipe review complaining about failed sous vide lamb cooking attempts.

    Puzzled-Hippo6246 Report

    1point
    POST
    #54

    I Layered Yogurt And Cookies Until "Dessert" Happened

    Screenshot of unhinged recipe reviews showing failed tries and humorous user comments on altered dessert ingredients.

    HelloVermont92 Report

    1point
    POST
    #55

    Didn't Have A Crust

    User comments from failed tries at following a recipe showing unhinged reviews about leaking flan mixture issues.

    Mental-Clerk Report

    1point
    POST
    #56

    Apparently, Dill Is A Perfectly Acceptable Substitute For... Tahini?

    Screenshot of a recipe review discussion about substituting tahini with dill in shawarma nachos, part of failed tries.

    spectrophilias Report

    1point
    POST
    #57

    The “Yikes” Response From The Creator Made Me Laugh

    Screenshot of a recipe review detailing a failed try with sugar adjustments in a cooking attempt leading to unhinged reviews.

    TamtasticVoyage Report

    1point
    POST
    #58

    Get It Together, Dave

    Screenshot of unhinged recipe reviews showing confused users debating baking soda versus baking powder usage.

    azureking32123 Report

    1point
    POST
    gingersnapiniowa avatar
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Gingersnap In Iowa
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Damnit Dave! We've talked about this!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #59

    Nowhere Did It Say To Proof Overnight

    User sharing a failed recipe attempt warning about proofing dough and cautioning against leaving dough with milk or eggs out too long.

    SimsAreShims Report

    1point
    POST
    #60

    At Least They Didn’t Rate It Poorly?

    User comments on recipe instructions including freezing tips from failed tries that led to unhinged reviews and cooking challenges.

    WillLiftForBeer Report

    1point
    POST
    #61

    Accusations Gone Wrong

    Screenshot of a comment thread debating originality and recipe source on a cooking website focused on failed recipe tries.

    Choice-Jicama Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #62

    Oh My God I Finally Found One In The Wild

    Five-star recipe review with detailed modifications and praise for a low-calorie soup from failed recipe tries.

    what-even-am-i- Report

    1point
    POST
    #63

    Charles Would Like To Know How To Add Buttermilk After Baking

    Comment asking how to add buttermilk to rusk, with a short reply, illustrating failed tries at following a recipe.

    qtbuttcheeks Report

    1point
    POST
    #64

    Susan Changed Her Mind

    Recipe reviews showing failed tries and adjustments to recipe ingredients with mixed user ratings.

    BexInTheCold Report

    1point
    POST
    #65

    American Can’t Use Grams

    Comments on a recipe blog discussing measurement conversions and challenges with following the recipe accurately.

    Minxy0707 Report

    1point
    POST
    #66

    Where In The World Would You Get Zucchini Blossoms???

    Screenshot of an unhinged review complaining about finding zucchini blossoms in a failed recipe try.

    xfadingstarx Report

    1point
    POST
    #67

    Found On A Beurre Blanc Recipe

    Comment discussing confusion over recipe ingredient amounts and cooking steps in failed tries at following a recipe.

    recovery_warrior Report

    1point
    POST
    #68

    Chinese Recipes Too Complex For The Average Working American

    Negative recipe review complaining about complicated cooking instructions and unwanted emails from recipe site.

    Latte-Lobster Report

    1point
    POST
    #69

    Croissant Clapback

    Comments discussing the amount of butter in a recipe, part of failed tries at following a recipe with unhinged reviews.

    eeece13 Report

    1point
    POST
    #70

    I Also Don’t Know What She Did Wrong

    Screenshot of a failed banana bread recipe review with unhinged comments from a cooking blog.

    cantbeoriginalcani Report

    1point
    POST
    #71

    Found On A Recipe For Key Lime Pie

    Five-star review warning about a failed recipe attempt using Baja Blast causing fire alarm and bad results in unhinged reviews.

    Jjgooseman Report

    1point
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #72

    Too Hot For Too Long, Trial And Error?!

    Comments discussing failed attempts at following a recipe, highlighting cooking time and temperature errors.

    pan-au-levain Report

    1point
    POST
    #73

    Banana Bread

    User review of a recipe substitution attempt mentioning vegan ingredients and chickpea water in a failed try.

    thebig_sky Report

    1point
    POST
    #74

    You Don’t Know How To Cut Cake!

    User review questioning thick cake slices in a recipe, reflecting on pound cake cutting advice and cooking tips.

    AnemoneGoldman Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    "Complete Fail... First Off That's Way Too Much Sugar So I Used Half The Amount"

    One star review of pumpkin pie recipe fail with too much sugar and texture like baby food in recipe failed tries.

    hillbillyheartattack Report

    1point
    POST
    #76

    Who Tf Uses Salt And Pepper?

    Comments showing failed tries at following a recipe, debating salt use in sweet potato casserole.

    Fluffy_Marsupial2947 Report

    1point
    POST
    #77

    Oh No, Raisins!

    Screenshot of social media comments showing failed tries at following a recipe, leading to humorous and unhinged reviews.

    kochavim49 Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    This On A Matcha Green Tea Cake Recipe

    Comments section showing users discussing recipe substitutions and search tips for mini vanilla cake on a food blog page.

    Several-Muscle1030 Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Blaming The Recipe For Having A Crooked Oven?

    One-star food review describing a failed baking attempt with uneven egg distribution in the pan, part of recipe fails.

    gracieeeeg Report

    1point
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!