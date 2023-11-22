83 Pics That Perfectly Capture British Humor
We just can’t stop talking about the UK. It’s definitely a place rich in culture, history, and—it goes without saying—memes.
Humor is definitely a strong point among Brits, providing ample potential and talent for UK-focused memes to thrive online. This is evident from the vast number of British meme pages out there, including this one found on Instagram.
Some times Gordon really is the spokesperson for all the things we wish we could say lol
If you’ve been following us in the recent months, then you probably noticed a number of British meme pages being discussed on the website. There’s definitely a handful of them out there, and featured this time around is LaughsUK on Instagram. The page was originally created back in mid 2020 and has since brought together over 95,000 followers, providing them with a good British laugh.
The page deals in a variety of memes. All very British, of course.
Yes, Gordon Ramsey is a key figure. Yes, we have to talk about the electrical sockets too. Yes, royalty is still a thing. Oh, and we can’t forget about the food. And the random nicknames. And the facial expressions. You get the point.
And now in other "things that didn't happen, Uncle Roger praised a Jamie Oliver recipe!"
So, why is the UK so popular as a subject for memes? We briefly discussed this in another UK memes article right here on Bored Panda, where Very Brexit Problems founder Joel Willans pointed out that there are several reasons behind the popularity.
For one, the UK has great influence on the modern world because of its past—colonialism, the Industrial Revolution, as well as its culture and language playing a key part in it.
The linguistic legacy is also a significant factor in all of this. For one, because it’s a lingua franca—a common language of billions, providing vast potential for puns and wordplay and hence epic memes. But pair that up with the idea that memes are a form of communication (and pair it up also with the historical significance of the culture) and people are sure to share them.
But, above all, folks online can't help but appreciate British humor. After all, just look at all these UK-focused meme pages out there—it’s a gold mine.
It’s irony, sarcasm, and self depreciation—very appropriate strokes of humor as far as internet culture goes. Throw in some unexpected punchlines and absurdity into the mix, slap on an appropriate visual, and you’re set.
Ultimately, memes are a mode of communication—or at least it has become so in the modern world. It’s a way to express culturally relevant ideas, whether it is just for giggles or with a higher purpose in mind. Mostly giggles, yes, but as a social phenomenon—one that relates to cultures and subcultures and can spread rapidly—it has found itself as a more serious form of communication.
Besides laughs, memes can also be used for viral marketing. It taps into the same potential for rapid spread and relatability to achieve business goals of advertising and spreading awareness of the brand among current and future customers.
Memes tend to elicit better reactions from audiences because of their nature of being fit for social media. That, and the shareability puts memes in a situation where it’s criminal for companies to ignore.
Another non-giggle aspect of memes is how it can be used to advance human rights and socially-responsible agendas. Not too long ago, Bored Panda covered another meme page—Misandrist Memes.
On the surface, it’s a page that shares memes about how and why men are just the worst. But underneath it all, it’s a satirical stream of memes that sheds light on the need to push for equal rights among genders.
Ultimately, in the case of UK memes, it’s a celebration of all things British in practically one of the very few ways the internet knows how. And that is memes.
Between all the laughs, you learn a thing or two about the country, its history, social, cultural and political aspects, and then it likely becomes a fact or a gag you casually throw out at a party to impress friends.
And that’s how it starts. You just shared it.
For the Scottish police, that's not what they got in a raid, that's just their lunch =P
I found some data on this. The US consumes about 9.5 liters of pure ethanol per capita over the age of 15. The UK is estimated at 11.4 liters per capita. The EU average is 11.3 liters and the world average is 6.4 liters. EDIT: anually
Ah,the British three pin plug. Step on one of those, and you'll actually wish it was Lego.
Hate baked beans, but otherwise- I'm in! (Maybe some sauce too though lol)
I literally have nightmares that start like this, and end with the car flipping backwards and or rolling down the bill backwards
Bread is never good for ducks. There are healthy options for them.