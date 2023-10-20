ADVERTISEMENT

This might sound far-fetched, but memes have epic educational value. Sure, their main quality is for ze lulz entertainment that provides endless rabit-holey potential for scrolling. But a little-known characteristic is that they can be fun and educational.

Take Great British Memes, for instance. While providing comedic relief to our otherwise very serious lives, we can also take the opportunity to learn more about the UK’s culture, societal norms, and a lot of other things. If you’re that resourceful, that is.

What are you waiting for? Education awaits below!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | X