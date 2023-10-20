ADVERTISEMENT

This might sound far-fetched, but memes have epic educational value. Sure, their main quality is for ze lulz entertainment that provides endless rabit-holey potential for scrolling. But a little-known characteristic is that they can be fun and educational.

Take Great British Memes, for instance. While providing comedic relief to our otherwise very serious lives, we can also take the opportunity to learn more about the UK’s culture, societal norms, and a lot of other things. If you’re that resourceful, that is.

What are you waiting for? Education awaits below!

Anyone-for-tea?
Anyone-for-tea?
Community Member
1 hour ago

Or, “I wouldn’t have gone this way” as soon as there’s any amount of traffic.

Brendan
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
1 hour ago

I've watched it a million times, but I still haven't taken it in. Would love to leave the plane via the bouncy slide, though lol.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

Not too long ago, we did a deep dive into the Great British Memes page. The endeavor is the brainchild of George Bacon, who’s also the man behind the GBM group social creative agency.

The meme page was created back in 2017 when Bacon was in university. The founding of the company followed in 2020 during the global COVID pandemic.
Chez2202
Chez2202
Chez2202
Community Member
1 hour ago

I have to upvote breakfast for tea. Not only do I love it, I just had tea for breakfast. Vegetable lasagne. At 8.45am.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Bacon explained that the page jumps on reactive and cultural things happening in the UK, which, besides the giggles, keeps the audience up to date on current events. See, I told you it was educational!

Besides that, consistency was also a key factor that added to the popularity of the page. Great British Memes posts on the daily (3 to 4 times most days), and has been for the past 6 years. Today, roughly 17,880 posts later, the page boasts nearly 1 million followers on Facebook with another 2.3 million on Instagram.

Uncanny
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
1 hour ago

Our winter has been transformed by heated throw blankets. No more randomly heating a four bedroom house..we heat us, not the house. Sometimes we go super economy and just share the one. 😉 (Obviously, more difficult for large families, but here it’s just me, he and the fur kid).

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
Brendan
Brendan
Brendan
Community Member
1 hour ago

I thought, in Britain, there was only a sudden RISE in temperature.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
28 minutes ago

As someone who works with semantics for a living, either this is fake or the cashier is a bit slow.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

Great British Memes isn’t the only player out there when it comes to British memes. Another very popular page is Very Brexit Problems.

Very Brexit Problems has years' worth of unadulterated political, social and very British satire and parody wrapped into memes. And even though Brexit has been old news for a while now, there’s always something to talk about on the matter. Again, memes can teach you so much!
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
1 hour ago

Used to love them until they changed the taste and they became teeth-itching sweet goo encased in nasty chocolate. Took me a while to get over the disappointment but there we go..

Vote comment up
10
10points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
arthbach
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
1 hour ago

This is really important! There's no point having a hip replacement, and then putting yourself in positions that are unsafe and will damage your new hip. Be an adult, and be sensible.

Vote comment up
6
6points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu

If this sounds familiar, that’s because it should be. The man behind the helm of this page is the same one behind the Very Finnish Problems page. Bored Panda has featured its memes on numerous occasions.

Very Finnish Problems takes the same country memes format to a different corner of the world, where it focuses on issues like you’ve never experienced cold until you moved to Finland and if you aren’t 37 meters away from me, then you’re not respecting my space bubble.
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
30 minutes ago

Public healthcare may not be *the* answer but it’s a good start.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
BrownTabby
Community Member
27 minutes ago

That’s a New Zealander. The British emergency number is 999.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

But, back to British things. Country-focused memes often play on stereotypical cultural phenomena. With the UK, it’s all about that tea, seemingly mismatched foods, the weather, being extremely polite (yet dark humor incarnate inside), and, of course, the monarchy.

There’s also the occasional jab at the UK’s colonial past whereby museums depict things that are not inherently British, as well as a more recent trend, explaining just how old you feel in your 20s.
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Cyber Returns
Community Member
20 minutes ago

I jumped over an island with sloped curbs in a nissan micra and later reversed through a factory fence. You know the type, the ones made of metal slats. He said "OK that's enough driving" and I said "See you next week then?" His answer? "No I mean ever"

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Fun fact, if you’re not yet fully caught up on the whole Great Britain vs. The United Kingdom vs. England thing, here’s a tl;dr for you:

The United Kingdom is England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland; Great Britain is the big island that’s home to England, Scotland, and Wales (minus Northern Ireland), and England is only one of several countries within the UK.

And if you need to get super nerdy, here’s CGP Grey’s explanation. You’re welcome.
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
55 minutes ago

This is why the US has twice the road death rate of most of western Europe.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu

If you’re still here, you can either keep on scrolling, or you can also go nuts in the comment sections under the various submissions, or the big main one after the article and share your thoughts on anything and everything about British culture, society and memes.

But if you need a bigger fix, be sure to check out more from Great British Memes, and supplement that with some Very Finnish Problems and Very Brexit Problems.

Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Community Member
1 hour ago

I think it's more sad that a supermarket has a marketing team that feels the need to tell you this.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
The_Nicest_Misanthrope
Community Member
1 hour ago

I remember these! Almost every leisure centre I went to as a kid had one near the swimming pool (Millennial here)

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Community Member
1 hour ago

He was in his late 20s and the sapling was removed. The National Trust said "We understand the strength of feeling following the events at Sycamore Gap but the site is a scheduled ancient monument and a globally important archaeological setting, with Unesco world heritage designation, and altering or adding to it can damage the archaeology. It is unlawful without prior consent from government" - they're still deciding what to do but hope shoots will grow from the stump.

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Rosie Hamilton
Community Member
1 hour ago

A national speed limit applies sign. 70mph speed limit on motorways and most dual carriageways and a 60mph limit on single carriageways in a car (different rules for certain sized lorries).

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Mixed Reality Portal
Community Member
1 hour ago

£1.25 for a first class stamp too. Rare I send things by mail but I admit to saying "Ow much?" in a manner my Yorkshire dad would've been proud of 😃

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
arthbach
arthbach
arthbach
Community Member
57 minutes ago

It literally says 'fromage frais' on the packaging! What's confusing about this?

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Šimon Špaček
Community Member
1 hour ago

I went to Tesco about two months ago, I just wanted a beer. Then I saw the price with and without their stupid card and thought that I may just get robbed in a dark alley...

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Brittania Kelli
Community Member
57 minutes ago

YES! This spider season has been nightmare fuel! They're coming in every window, not even trying to hide, and too big to do the glass and card trap to chuck them back outside. Why do we not have screens in our windows?!

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
View more commentsArrow down menu
