When Twitter shifted from its original 140 character limit to 280 characters in 2017, there was a collective fear that the art of the short joke would vanish. While a bit of that original magic is gone (not only due to character limitations but the character of its current owner), folks are still out there crafting jokes.

So we’ve gathered some of the best Tweets from women that made the internet laugh recently. Get comfortable as you scroll through, upvote your favorites and be sure to share your own ideas in the comments section down below.

Screenshot of a humorous tweet by Ghostface Kryllah sharing thoughts that made people crack up online.

kryzazzy Report

Ellinor she/they/elle
Ellinor she/they/elle
40 minutes ago

If you don't want "a woman who..." then leave her alone and go find "a woman who doesn't...". When in the dating world, find people you like, don't try to change people to be someone they're not.

    Screenshot of a woman’s humorous tweet about getting upset over grocery store layout changes, sharing thoughts that make people laugh.

    Kica333 Report

    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    1 hour ago

    It’s worse when you work there. They don’t tell you in advance, nor when you arrive for work. You just discover it as you’re working.

    #3

    Tweet from a woman humorously sharing her thoughts, making people laugh with relatable and funny content about periods.

    cULTMOTHER Report

    The digital landscape has long been defined by the tension between infinite space and the restrictive walls of a text box. When social media first introduced the world to the concept of microblogging, many users felt that the strict character limit was a hindrance to profound expression. However, time has proven that these specific constraints are actually the primary engine for comedic innovation.

    The psychological phenomenon where limited options lead to better outcomes is well documented in academic circles because it forces the human brain to bypass obvious solutions and seek out more clever paths. In the context of a joke, this means every single syllable must earn its place on the screen. The necessity of being brief acts like a digital whetstone that sharpens the blade of wit until only the most essential and impactful parts of a thought remain.
    #4

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing her thoughts about cows and their biggest fans in an online post.

    badbeanbella Report

    #5

    Tweet from a woman humorously sharing thoughts about losing hair ties and making people crack up online.

    yeeeerika Report

    #6

    Tweet by a woman humorously addressing stereotypes about women sleeping, showcasing thoughts that made people crack up.

    pawalyzed Report

    Twitter changing its character limit was controversial, as some thought it might just spell the end for what made it unique in the first place. Instead, the community simply found new ways to stretch their legs within a slightly larger cage. The beauty of the format lies in the forced marriage of the setup and the punchline.

    #7

    Tweet from a woman sharing a humorous story about a parmesan stand sales tactic that makes people crack up.

    paularambles Report

    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Why do Americans pronounce it parma-jaarn and Brits pronounce it parma-zan? Could any Italians explain which is closest to the Italian pronounciation?

    #8

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a woman sharing a funny and relatable moment that made people crack up.

    vuse_lover Report

    #9

    Tweet by a woman sharing a funny thought about girls leaving clothing reviews with their height, weight, and size for better shopping.

    goodlucksofea Report

    Unlike a long essay or a spoken monologue, a tweet requires the writer to deliver the hook and the payoff almost simultaneously. This creates a high speed rhythm that mimics the best of stand up comedy. Because the reader can see the entire joke in a single glance, the timing is controlled by the writer through the clever use of line breaks and punctuation.

    #10

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing her detective thoughts, making people laugh and sparking reactions online.

    IsabelSteckel Report

    #11

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a woman making people crack up by sharing witty thoughts about self-love.

    livstadler Report

    #12

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a woman sharing relatable thoughts that made people crack up online.

    kenzianidiot Report

    This visual delivery turns a simple sentence into a theatrical performance where the silence between the lines is just as funny as the words themselves. Furthermore, the brevity of the platform fosters a unique type of cultural shorthand. Users do not have the space to explain complex backstories, so they rely on shared experiences and memes to bridge the gap.

    #13

    Small wrapped strawberry candy found unexpectedly on a surface, capturing a funny moment shared by women online.

    lycragun Report

    #14

    Tweet by Tori Fletcher sharing a funny thought that made people crack up, highlighting humor from women’s shared moments.

    hellotorifletch Report

    #15

    Mannequin with a shark head wearing a sports bra in a store, highlighting unrealistic body standards for women humor.

    cisgenderhaver Report

    This creates a highly efficient form of humor where a single image or a two word phrase can invoke a massive amount of context. The concept that the best creative work is often the simplest is perfectly illustrated by the way a well timed tweet can capture the zeitgeist of a global event. When thousands of people are all looking at the same news story, the person who can boil the absurdity of the situation down to one perfect sentence becomes the hero of the timeline.

    #16

    Screenshot of a funny tweet showing women sharing their thoughts that made people crack up online.

    hazelrosedee Report

    #17

    Tweet by Jordan Emmons humorously sharing a woman's first Uber ride experience that made people crack up.

    joremmons Report

    #18

    Tweet showing a middle-aged woman humorously explaining why women are often angry, shared to make people crack up.

    sarahradz_ Report

    This competitive environment encourages a level of linguistic precision that is rarely seen in other forms of writing. Writers become experts at finding the exact word that carries the most emotional and comedic weight. The social feedback loop of the platform also plays a significant role in honing this craft.

    #19

    Tweet about accomplishing tasks at home motivated by the threat of someone visiting, showcasing witty women’s thoughts.

    Mom_Overboard Report

    #20

    Cat sitting awkwardly in a litter box with one leg out, illustrating humor from women’s shared funny thoughts.

    ZamakonkeK Report

    #21

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a woman sharing her funny first date experience that made people crack up.

    jzux Report

    Because responses are instant, a comedian can test a premise and see it succeed or fail within seconds. This rapid iteration allows for the evolution of humor at an incredible pace. What started as a simple observation can be transformed by the community into a complex layer of irony and satire.

    #22

    Tweet screenshot showing a humorous story shared by a woman that made people laugh online.

    papiwontmiss Report

    #23

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing thoughts about buying cat litter on Valentine’s Day, making people crack up.

    mahaaaay Report

    #24

    Tweet from a woman humorously comparing wearing platform Uggs and yoga pants to feeling like a beautiful Clydesdale horse, sparking laughs.

    tinndfishmonger Report

    This collaborative environment is often where the notion of the main character of the day originates. The brevity ensures that the jokes remain punchy and do not overstay their welcome. It prevents the rambling that often kills the momentum of a good story. By keeping things short, the writer leaves the reader wanting more, which is the golden rule of any entertainment medium.
    #25

    Tweet showing a woman humorously sharing thoughts about her two male cats having a heated rivalry then napping together.

    blackspurgoods Report

    #26

    Tweet from user andy vs. sharing a humorous thought that made people crack up, highlighting funny women’s shared thoughts.

    im_all_id Report

    #27

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing her thought about being catfished by a parking spot with a Fiat 500 inside.

    Lifeofstelynn Report

    Ultimately, the character limit is not a barrier to creativity but a catalyst for it. It turns every user into an editor and every thought into a puzzle. By removing the ability to be verbose, the platform highlights the elegance of a concise thought. The most memorable jokes are often the ones that feel like they were carved out of marble, with every unnecessary bit of stone chipped away until only the art remains.

    #28

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a woman sharing her funny thoughts, making people crack up online.

    Staceballs Report

    #29

    Tweet showing a humorous comment by a woman about friendship and new motherhood, making people crack up online.

    ReddCinema Report

    #30

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post showing reactions that made people crack up with funny women's thoughts shared online.

    glamdemon2004 Report

    This focus on economy and impact has changed the way we communicate and has proven that sometimes the smallest boxes provide the biggest stages for the imagination. Whether it is a clever observation about daily life or a sharp critique of a global trend, the power of the short form message continues to define modern humor in a way that longer formats simply cannot replicate.
    #31

    Tweet from Holly Stallcup humorously referencing popular girl handwriting, part of women’s funny thoughts that made people crack up.

    HollyStallcup Report

    ma-lahann
    marianne eliza
    marianne eliza
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago

    I know what it looked like in 1977. But now I doubt any of them know cursive.

    #32

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing her thoughts about millennials' business casual club attire, making people crack up.

    emilykmay Report

    #33

    Woman tweeting a humorous thought about teenage pregnancy, reflecting on life in their thirties and making people crack up.

    krystlezara Report

    #34

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet showing a woman’s funny thoughts that made people crack up on social media.

    bm______01 Report

    #35

    Tweet screenshot showing a woman sharing a funny thought about the feminine urge to say ouch when bumping into things.

    itsnotjazminn Report

    #36

    Tweet from a woman sharing a funny story involving a black BMW and a Louis Vuitton handbag, making people crack up.

    julhat Report

    #37

    Tweet from Mommy Owl sharing a humorous update about her driver’s license photo that made people crack up.

    Mommy__Owl Report

    #38

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet where a woman shares a funny observation about her roommate's guest using her conditioner.

    d0gtired Report

    #39

    A humorous tweet showing a witty thought from a woman that made people crack up online.

    jzux Report

    #40

    Tweet by Isabel Steckel humorously sharing thoughts on hair stylists not being the alpha of the salon, making people crack up.

    IsabelSteckel Report

    #41

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a woman about weak passwords and memory, showcasing funny thoughts by women.

    stuckonmaia Report

    #42

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing a relatable high school story that made people crack up online.

    ultragloss Report

    #43

    Tweet from a woman humorously questioning why a car honked after she hit a curb, showcasing funny women's thoughts.

    symoneeed Report

    #44

    Tweet text from user Soup humorously asks about being left out of a surprise party group chat, showcasing witty women’s shared thoughts.

    soupinthering Report

    #45

    Tweet by a woman sharing her humorous thoughts that made people crack up, engaging many likes and replies online.

    ultragloss Report

    #46

    Tweet by woman sharing a humorous thought about friendship involving drinking Four Loko from an Ugg boot.

    ruthmadievsky Report

    #47

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing a story about pads with wings and chicken wings, making people crack up.

    mushr00mbabe Report

    #48

    Text conversation showing a humorous mix-up in words that made people crack up in shared thoughts by women.

    clur19 Report

    #49

    Screenshot of a tweet showing women sharing funny thoughts that made people crack up with relatable humor.

    CooperLawrence Report

    #50

    A humorous tweet by a woman sharing a funny drunk lying story that made people crack up online.

    hannahcmontoya Report

    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    55 minutes ago

    I once convinced a man that my body hair grew through purple but that it looked so odd I had to dye it a natural colour. We were both pretty drunk.

    #51

    Tweet showing a humorous moment where a woman shares her funny thoughts, making people crack up online.

    danadonnelly Report

    #52

    Woman figure skater mid-spin on ice, sharing funny thoughts that made people crack up and laugh online.

    paularambles Report

    #53

    Woman shares humorous cake with blood red icing spelling three years, making people crack up online.

    finalfrantasy Report

    #54

    Paper bag with green text reading lookie lookie I've got a cookie shared as a funny moment by women online.

    kitzox_ Report

    #55

    A woman shares a humorous thought about fashion, showing a zebra print and black dress hanging on a wooden door.

    gracecamille_ Report

    #56

    Tweet from a woman sharing hilarious thoughts about naming six football players, making people crack up online.

    BlakPantherBabe Report

    #57

    Tweet from a woman sharing her humorous thoughts about life paths, making people crack up with her perspective.

    augustep11 Report

    #58

    A woman sharing a humorous tweet about washing her hair, part of funny women's thoughts that made people crack up.

    salmawysalma Report

    #59

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing her thoughts on annoyance in relationships, highlighting relatable moments from women’s perspectives.

    aallleeexxxxxx1 Report

    #60

    Tweet by a woman sharing a humorous thought about two incomes and encouraging women to stay strong and independent.

    highoffness Report

    #61

    Legs with sunburn showing fishnet pattern, a funny moment shared by women that made people crack up.

    gutknot Report

    #62

    Woman at store buying large quantities of candles, showing a funny moment shared by women that made people crack up.

    Ekmj44 Report

    #63

    Tweet showing a funny thought about dishwashers, illustrating moments when women shared their thoughts and made people crack up.

    cardamomkiss Report

    #64

    Tweet by a woman humorously asking to visit and leave her hair all over the place, showing women’s funny thoughts.

    mainslayrrr Report

    #65

    Tweet showing a humorous woman’s thought about receiving a soap candle gift that made people crack up.

    thisislux Report

    #66

    Social media post showing Boursin Garlic and Fine Herbs cheese with a humorous caption from women’s shared thoughts.

    shelbyboring Report

    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Roxy222uk
    Community Member
    52 minutes ago

    Du vin, du pain, du Boursin

    #67

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet from a woman sharing her funny thought about dating and trying new experiences.

    roobytrap Report

    #68

    Tweet from a woman humorously suggesting to like your own texts during an argument, showcasing women’s witty thoughts.

    luvshqrks Report

    #69

    Tweet from a woman sharing a funny thought about dreams, illustrating times women shared their thoughts and made people laugh.

    evemmore Report

    #70

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing thoughts that made people crack up about modern social media habits.

    soigomaa Report

    #71

    Tweet by a woman humorously sharing her thoughts about texting and phone calls, making people crack up.

    Kica333 Report

    #72

    Tweet from a woman sharing a funny story about her ex using her Netflix account, making people crack up online.

    heyqueenregina Report

    #73

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet by a woman sharing her thoughts outdoors, making people crack up online.

    KatieDeal99 Report

