ADVERTISEMENT

People might go on about how Twitter (X) is bad for our society, yet they still can't keep away from it. It's still one of the best places to go if you want to be amused by the written word. Generally, the platform is pretty male-dominated, as only 39.1% of its users are women.

That's why we showcase the female comedic talents of Twitter (X) from time to time. Funny observations, hilarious daily life snippets, and carefully crafted jokes – the women on Twitter (X) served some entertaining quips this month. Scroll down and check out the best posts below!

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

amandafortini Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
12points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

nikalamity Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

tiadeeznuts Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST

As of 2024, Twitter (X) has around 586 million active monthly users. While it's the most popular in America, 245 million people worldwide use the platform daily. While most people come on to Twitter (X) to have fun and decompress after a stressful day, just as many (48%) Americans say they use it to get news.

Many people also say they go to Twitter (X) to follow brands. In recent years, some brands have hit the goldmine with being funny. The iconic Wendy's clapbacks that started in 2017 ushered a new type of marketing strategy for brands: being funny and relatable in the age of internet memes.
#4

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

KatieDeal99 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

orbeezgod Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST

Humor is important, but it can especially help women in some situations. One study found that humor helps more easily influence people and that women benefit more from using humor in public speaking than men. 

The researchers analyzed TED talk presenters, both male and female, and noticed that people thought of the funny women as more influential than their equally funny male counterparts or less funny female colleagues. 
#7

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

girl__virus Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

Kristen_Arnett Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

_casscore Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Some days, watching the clouds is all you need too feel good. Some days, watching the clouds will have to to do too make you feelb good.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply

Another research project also found similar things when they studied start-up pitches from CEOs. Investors and judges would favor funny pitches more than unfunny ones, regardless if they came from a man or a woman. Still, Ella Miron-Spektor, an associate professor of organizational behavior at INSEAD, writes that people view funny women leaders as more competent, diligent, and independent.

ADVERTISEMENT
#10

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

thekayanova Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#11

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

MelissaMWear Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

kingbealestreet Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Women leaders often fall victim to the confidence-warmth double bind. Research has shown in the past that people view assertive women as less likable and less influential, and more threatening to their male counterparts. Yet they can't appear too warm and friendly because then they're perceived as less competent.
#13

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

ytudaddytambien Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

_NatalieWould Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

_chase_____ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

So, how can women balance this impossible situation? Apparently, humor helps! People think that those who are funny have both competence and warmth. In the TED talk study, people rated one speaker "competent, warm and leader-like", and, most of all, highly funny.
#16

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

Lilblack_heart Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

Angelicali0 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

LeboKgothadi Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST

Still, the comedy field is a pretty male-dominated environment, even in 2024. The numbers differ from source to source, but most claim that women don't make up even a third of all professional stand-up comedians in the U.S. That's due to the still prevailing stereotype that women aren't and can't be funny.
#19

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

Eden_Eats Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

teewatterss Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

AnniemuMary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

The first thing that pops to mind is misogyny, right? However, it isn't necessarily so bad. Some research suggests that men and women just have different preferences for the styles of humor that they enjoy. Women like more positive humor: amusing stories and observational comedy about daily life. Men, on the other hand, tend to enjoy more aggressive and sexual humor.
#22

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

jasminericegirl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

AnjaliVBhatt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST

Sadly, looks also have a role in how female comedians are perceived. While this may not be as relevant for Twitter, some people still use their likeness as their profile picture. Research shows that people trust attractive women less. That can often work against them in front of live audiences and even online.

ADVERTISEMENT
#25

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

deloisivete Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

katefeetie Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

apiculaee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
karina_8 avatar
Karina
Karina
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Im guessing there is some more to this equation, because I had both of the first, and Im happy with pea milk and crackers for breakfast

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply

However, Katherine (Schreiber) Cullen, MFA, LCSW writes that we shouldn't think in such absolutes as "Women aren't funny", "Men are better comedians", etc. "Someone can dislike the humor, content, and style of female comedians yet still deeply respect women as a class or group and firmly believe they share equal dignity with men."
#28

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

itssherifield Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

jonquilynhill Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

bugposting Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think about the jokes on this list, Pandas? Did you find them relatable, poignant, or just a bit of silly necessary fun? Let us know in the comments! And if you'd like to see more funny posts by women, take a look at our previous lists herehere, and here!
#31

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

megannn_lynne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

Ann_Hedonia1 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
robshelton avatar
Rob
Rob
Community Member
1 hour ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#33

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

SydneyBattle Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

tatbaee Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

CaffeinatedLiha Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

plume__ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#37

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

yeeeerika Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

megannn_lynne Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

TradWife2049 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I was happy until I heard the Smiths, but heaven knows I'm miserable now.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
#40

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

niccolethurman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#41

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

shortyoungson Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

gracecamille_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

aedison Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#45

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

wuthrinheights Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

lovedoveclarke Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

danielleweisber Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

jynxbby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

earth_to_annaa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#50

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

ElyKreimendahl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#51

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

hansmollman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#52

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

annadrezen Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#53

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

missmulrooney Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

sablaah Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

petridishes Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

the_notorious_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

sarahradz_ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

LucyXIV Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

certifiedbkl Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

HeavenlyGrandpa Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
acey-ace16 avatar
Ace
Ace
Community Member
44 minutes ago

This comment has been deleted.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

Jane_Doe82 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

mom_tho Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

angel_0f_deathx Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

Kateness8 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

reachrachelkahn Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

sonoreid Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#67

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

jbfan911 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#68

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

jynxbby Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#69

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

alorazei Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#70

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

microgoeswild Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#71

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

holy_schnitt Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#72

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

khanyimsimangg Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#73

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

spacej_me Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#74

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

dietz_meredith Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#75

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

OliviaMesser Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#76

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

LydiaMizon Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#77

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

hansmollman Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#78

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

TradWife2049 Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#79

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

EddyWeddyNeddy Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#80

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

taliaswlcek Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#81

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

AnniemuMary Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#82

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

_chase_____ Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#83

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

kalelvr Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#84

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

yeeeerika Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#85

Funniest-Women-Tweets-October

eggy_boom Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!