ADVERTISEMENT

People might go on about how Twitter (X) is bad for our society, yet they still can't keep away from it. It's still one of the best places to go if you want to be amused by the written word. Generally, the platform is pretty male-dominated, as only 39.1% of its users are women.

That's why we showcase the female comedic talents of Twitter (X) from time to time. Funny observations, hilarious daily life snippets, and carefully crafted jokes – the women on Twitter (X) served some entertaining quips this month. Scroll down and check out the best posts below!