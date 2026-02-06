ADVERTISEMENT

They say that you shouldn’t judge a book by its cover. The internet disagrees! Some cover designs are so terrible, so ridiculously nonsensical, that they’re actually entertaining. It’s any person with taste’s duty to make fun of them.

‘Terrible Book Covers’ is one of the most fun niches on the internet. Its members share some of the worst book covers ever made, and we’ve collected the most hilarious of the bunch to share with you. Keep scrolling for a good laugh. And if you’re a writer or an artist, this is what you want to avoid doing.

The Picture Of Dorian Gray - Oscar Wilde

Worn book cover of El Retrato de Dorian Gray with a distorted face, an example of terrible book covers judged by readers.

Nirast25:

Jigsaw without makeup.

Oh I rather like this! That face in the attic probably looked a lot like this! 🤣

    Le Hobbit: I'll See Your Chonky Bilbo And Raise You Whatever The Eff This Is

    Vintage Bilbo le Hobbit book cover with an awkward dragon, wizard, and hobbit by a castle and river, a terrible book cover example.

    CaptNihilo:

    Well once you find out that Bilbo's real name is Bilba Labingi in Hobbit tongue it kinda just makes sense given his attire.

    WhatIsAChickenAlek:

    Mama mia! You forgot the gabagool Gandalf!

    Covalent_Blonde_:

    I can't handle the dragon's stubby little legs! He is like a flying corgi!
    As a bonus, that dragon also looks skeeved out by 1970s Italian footballer Bilbo living in a space-aged culvert!

    I have a copy of this in French (Bilbo Le Hobbit), but it's not the same artist and certainly not what I was used to from the various paperback copies in English with which I was familiar.

    Found This Absolute Gem At My Neighborhood Lfl

    Book cover of Lewis Grizzard's humorous gardening book with quirky taters that have eyes and a man holding a pitchfork.

    MoreReputation8908:

    He was pretty damn funny. There is some stuff that hasn’t aged well, i guess, but still. Pretty funny.

    The current state of the global book market isn’t in a great place for writers and graphic designers right now. Especially online. The spread of generative AI means that the internet is now flooded with AI slop: awful, cheap, bland, generic, soulless, and inaccurate ‘books.’ They are generated by people trying to scam their way into making a quick buck.

    This is a problem on many levels. For one, it makes it harder for real writers to stand out online among all that noise.

    On top of that, it means that there are tons of people making cheap knockoffs of the books written by real, talented, hardworking, unique writers.

    Meanwhile, some people are deluding themselves into thinking that they are real writers when they’re just outsourcing all of their thinking and hard work to a chatbot.
    Bred By The Orc, Caroline Lee & Veronika Kane

    Orc holding a woman in a blue dress on a fantasy book cover, example of terrible book covers to judge.

    silveragecollector:

    Thankfully its one of those handsome Scottish orcs.

    Ok_Dimension_4707:

    Those are the daintiest tusks I’ve ever seen!

    silveragecollector Report

    She got the weakling orc. Poor girl. Her orclings will be weak too.

    Who Decided This Should Be The Ebook Cover For A Dostoevsky Book Haha

    Book cover featuring two young children inside a home, an example of terrible book covers judged online.

    Rough3Years:

    “Have you read The Brothers Karamazov?”
    “No. I also don’t have any graphic designer experience, but I’ll do it for free to boost my resu..”
    “You’re hired.”

    mBunnyEx:

    The novel is in the public domain, meaning some eBook mill is slapping generic covers on free books, sells them online and essentially makes free money.

    More than two of them as well!

    1984 By George Orwell

    Book cover featuring a man with sunglasses and a fake mustache for George Orwell’s 1984, a terrible book cover example.

    GreyDesertCat:

    Big Douche is Watching.

    If Big Brother looked like this, I'd be laughing my a**e off

    Rolling Stone magazine reports that more and more authors are realizing that people are ripping off their books with the help of generative AI. It is a pervasive problem in the online bookselling industry in this day and age, especially on Amazon’s Kindle Direct Publishing (KDP) self-publishing platform. And it’s having a massive negative impact.

    For one, authors are obviously missing out on some of the revenue that they would’ve made if they didn’t have to compete with knockoffs of their own work. And, secondly, this flood of AI slop is making both bookselling and the entire internet worse places for everyone.
    Terrible Frankenstein Collection

    Frankenstein book cover with a cartoonish distorted face, an example of a terrible book cover design to judge.

    That looks like the comic artist who did Popeye. Was that Max Fleischer? (Edit) OK, I looked it up and "Popeye the Sailor is an American animated series of short films based on the Popeye comic strip character created by E. C. Segar. In 1933, Max and Dave Fleischer's Fleischer Studios, based in New York City, adapted Segar's characters into a series of theatrical cartoon shorts for Paramount Pictures."

    Miserable Candle Man Is My Favorite Beatles Song

    Book cover showing a melting candle shaped like a human head with a flame on top, illustrating a terrible book cover design.

    Ravenser_Odd:

    his takes me right back to the old days, when we had to generate our own AI slop by hand.

    I am curious what song this was supposed to represent.

    Rexus By Dakota Krout

    Book cover featuring a man with dinosaur hand puppets in a fantasy landscape, illustrating a terrible book cover example.

    Grove-Of-Hares:

    ‘He gained the Bonecruncher specialization (Mythical rarity), which grants Living Weapons—his hands transform into T-Rex heads named "Lefty" and "Terror." The weapons have their own stats and levels and must be fed during combat to restore mana.’
    …alright.

    He looks more like he's talking to a pair of hand puppets

    “The problem with these slop books isn’t just that they are diverting revenue that should be in the pockets of writers who wrote books. The problem is that they’re deceiving buyers. These are garbage books that exist to suck up money from the inattentive and get away with ripping off readers as well as writers,” best-selling author Cory Doctorow told Rolling Stone.

    Despite Amazon claiming that the company invests significant time and resources into ensuring that its content guidelines are followed, some writers feel that the vetting process isn’t good enough to prevent the flood of knockoffs. The burden of policing these infractions often falls on the author.

    Journalist and author Talia Lavin told Rolling Stone magazine that AI knockoffs are “quietly violent.”

    “You’re stealing my work, my face. You’re stealing my life and writing lies about it. On an individual level, it’s not like I’m some avenging Joan of Arc against a great humiliation. But taken in aggregate, this is the biggest book marketplace in the world. And look how easily it’s distorted in this way.”
    Race Of The Century

    Book cover showing a muscular rabbit wearing sunglasses next to a large tortoise, a notable example of terrible book covers.

    ooojaeger:

    Is that a glare or is it no longer in mint condition because that's one of the rarest books in the world.

    Someone Designing A Book Cover For A German War Story Assuming It's An American Cowboy Story

    Book cover of All Quiet on the Western Front showing two men in long coats walking in a barren desert landscape.

    This rather makes a mockery of one of the most powerful and disturbing books I've ever read

    Bigfoot Looking Fabulous

    Book cover of The Hunt for Bigfoot showing a poorly drawn Bigfoot holding a stone with symbols in a green landscape under a starry sky.

    r3cktor:

    You can learn two things from this cover:
    1: The Hunt for Bigfoot is a novel
    2: Lisa is a Shiel

    midgetcastle:

    Bigfoot has a very nice manicure.

    So Bigfoot is part vampire. Can honestly say I didn't see that coming.

    In the meantime, Sky News states that more than half (51%) of writers are scared that they will be replaced by artificial intelligence. What’s more, 85% of writers believe that AI will negatively impact their future income. And 39% of writers revealed that their finances have already been affected.

    “I worry that a book industry driven mainly by profit will be tempted to use AI more and more to generate books. If it is cheaper to produce novels using AI (no advance or royalties to pay to authors, quicker production, retainment of copyright), publishers will almost inevitably choose to publish them. And if they are priced cheaper than 'human made' books, readers are likely to buy them, the way we buy machine-made jumpers rather than the more expensive hand-knitted ones,” warns best-selling author Tracy Chevalier.
    I Wouldn't Bet On This Hobbit To Get The Ring Anywhere

    Book cover of The Hobbit by J.R.R. Tolkien featuring a man with a sword and a monstrous figure behind him.

    Never met a 2nd breakfast he didn't like.

    The Fireclown

    Vintage paperback book cover of The Fireclown by Michael Moorcock, featuring a clown and a crowd with rocket imagery.

    GobboZeb:

    Moorcock wrote literally anything that came into his head. A lot of his books are written like they're late for work, rushing to the good parts before dropping them like a 6 year old who saw a slightly different toy under the couch.

    Spanish Edition Of The Picture Of Dorian Gray

    Book cover of El Retrato de Dorian Gray by Oscar Wilde with a poorly rendered portrait and old-fashioned design on a patterned surface.

    LoveAndViscera:

    At least it’s not a spoiler.

    How sweet! He looks the same as his portrait! Er . . . . . .

    If you’re a writer or graphic designer, then you probably have a love-hate relationship with criticism. On the one hand, criticism is great because it helps you grow as a professional. Plus, it helps make your end product much better. On the other hand, it’s incredibly difficult to hear someone judge something you’ve poured your heart and soul into.

    And yet, without criticism, you can end up making lots of dumb mistakes that you could’ve avoided by putting together a quick focus group full of family, friends, or strangers, and asking them to be honest.
    But... You're A Horse By David Bussell

    Romance book cover showing a woman embracing a horse with the title but you’re a horse on a worn background.

    Empress Theresa's Cover Is So Bad It Wraps Around To Becoming Funny

    Illustration of a woman in a military uniform with airplanes and buildings in the background, a terrible book cover.

    Al3xGr4nt:

    If you're interested in a deep dive read check out Krimson Rogue on youtube. Its insane.

    Billie Eilish is a pilot now?

    I This This One Actually Might Be The Worst

    Book cover featuring Dorothy and the Wizard in Oz with planes and a large red planet, a terrible book cover example.

    In which the Wicked Witch of the West dispenses with the flying monkeys and employs jet fighters instead

    Ideally, you’ll be able to set your ego aside, avoid taking the criticism personally, and hone in on the comments that are actually useful, instead of hateful for no real reason.

    You need to find a balance between staying true to your artistic vision and connecting with your target audience. If you blindly stick to your vision without caring about what your audience thinks, you might alienate them. On the other hand, if you throw out any personality and uniqueness just to do what you think others want, you’ll probably end up with something bland and generic.

    In short, you should adjust your creative work in a way that allows you to respect both your own skills as a professional and the wants and needs of the people you hope to impress.
    Do You Feel Like God Loves You?

    Book cover with a teen boy reading, featuring large yellow and pink text, an example of a terrible book cover design.

    From the blurbs: "This book answers the questions nobody's asked"

    Catcher In The Rye (Japanese Edition)

    Book cover with an awkward 1990s styled photo of a young man and a woman, an example of terrible book covers.

    No Man Knows My Pastries

    Book cover of "No Man Knows My Pastries" featuring two people posing, illustrating one of the terrible book covers.

    Goatdown:

    There is an attempt at humor here which is confusing because I don't know if it is real or a joke. Either is plausible. Then I saw that it was published by a Mormon owned press, and I am now convinced that this must somehow be adjacent to Napolean Dynamite.

    I was scanning the comment and read "I am now convinced that I must somehow be attracted to Napolean Dynamite" and was slightly concerned. It's... not okay now that I've re-read it, but I do feel better nonetheless.

    Created way back in late May of 2014, the ‘Terrible Book Covers’ online community remains incredibly popular. At the time of writing, it gets 16k weekly visitors, who make hundreds of contributions every week.

    According to the moderators of the subreddit, this is a place for truly bad book, e-book, and audiobook covers that actually exist. Designs that are merely dull or boring aren’t allowed.
    Poirot's Early Cases By Agatha Christie (1979 Fontana Books Edition)

    Book cover featuring a bee with a human face, an example of terrible book covers you can’t help but judge.

    I have this copy. The 1970s were a wild and wacky time!

    Recipes For Romance By I Can't Believe It's Not Butter!

    Terrible book cover featuring a man with long hair and a strawberry on custard for a romance recipe book.

    Emma By Jane Austen

    Book cover illustration of a woman in green dress holding cards, showcasing one of the terrible book covers you can’t help but judge.

    If Emma was played by Fred Armisen.

    While fake book covers can be incredibly funny, all the members of ‘Terrible Book Covers’ are encouraged to focus on what’s real. “There are so many real books with terrible covers out there! We want to see them.”

    What’s more, you shouldn’t post the cover designs of the books that you’ve written or done art for. “And seriously, have a little self-respect,” the mods quip.
    God Emperor Of Dune (Hebrew Version) By Frank Herbert

    Surreal book cover featuring a creature with a human face, insect legs, and a large eye spotlight in a dark background.

    Accurate to the story, though.

    Just Found This Sub, Thought You All Would Appreciate The Sodfather

    Book cover titled The Sodfather featuring a man in a hat and glasses, an example of a terrible book cover design.

    Thought it would be the confessions of a Catholic priest in a boys school....

    2,000 Years In The Future And This Book Is The Only Surviving Work Of Literature

    Book cover featuring two people lying in a grassy field with the title including love potion and werewolf terms.

    As we all do from time to time.

    We honestly can’t wait to hear your thoughts on these designs, Pandas. Which of these book covers do you think was the worst of the worst, and why? On the other hand, were there any covers that you genuinely liked, despite them being so quirky?

    In your opinion, what is the very best book cover design that you’ve personally laid eyes on? Tell us all about it in the comments!
    The Plot Against The “King” Don’t Delete Mods, It’s A Real Book

    Colorful illustration of a terrible book cover titled The Plot Against the King with cartoon characters in medieval costumes.

    This isn't THAT Kash Patel, is it?

    The Metamorphosis, By Franz Kafka

    Book cover of The Metamorphosis showing a man with a bug body, illustrating terrible book covers you can’t help but judge.

    It helps that the cockroach looks like a cross between Jeff Goldblum and Elvis.

    Bilbo Le Hobbit, By J. R. R. Tolkien

    Terrible book cover of Bilbo le hobbit showing a cartoonish character facing two menacing wolf-like creatures at night.

    Oh Lord! Not again!

    A Wrinkle In Time By Madeleine L'engle

    Terrifying book cover of A Wrinkle in Time with a centaur figure and a glowing green face in a surreal landscape.

    Oh gosh I’ve seen this one in real life too

    Fighting Fantasy Did Great Things. Terrible, But Great

    Book cover featuring a warrior with two tigers and a large bird, illustrating one of the terrible book covers to judge.

    This is.....a lot. The more I look the more there is going on.

    You Come Across Some Gems Working In A Used Bookstore

    Terrible book cover for Dimension X showing poorly rendered 3D characters in a sci-fi setting with bright text Warrior.

    Orgullo Y Prejuicio By Jane Austen

    Terrible book cover featuring modern photos and a sunset for a Jane Austen classic, showcasing poor design choices.

    Why is Angel from Buffy the Vampire Slayer on the cover of this book?

    Jesus He’s Big

    Book cover showing a large Jesus figure next to a modern skyscraper, illustrating one of the terrible book covers judged.

    Attack of the giant Jesus? The next Godzilla film? Godzilla versus Jesus?

    Witchcraft It Is

    Book cover of Initiation into Witchcraft by Brian Cain with a person in white robes posing in a mystical forest setting for terrible book covers.

    Begging for a pegging

    Hello, My Name Is William Goldman. You Designed This Cover

    Book cover with surreal imagery featuring a floating woman, a man in overalls, and a snake on a tree branch, a terrible book cover.

    Hello. My name is William Goldman. You designed this cover. Prepare to die.

    This Absolute Gem Of A Thriftstore Find

    Golden Dream book cover showing furry creatures with large eyes on a log in a fantasy forest setting, a terrible book cover example.

    Looks like a 70s SF by the cover. Never heard of it will have to look it up.

    Seen On A Pile At The Library

    Book cover with a caricature of Temple Grandin petting a cow in a pasture, an example of terrible book covers to judge.

    Fun Fact: The Author Is The Father Of (And Literally Wrote The Book On) Modern Psychological Warfare

    Book cover featuring a human face with cat eyes, an example of a terrible book cover design that you can’t help but judge.

    Even that film Cats wasnt this bad...

    The Creation Of Human Ability By L. Ron Hubbard

    Book cover featuring a person in a black bear costume sitting on a green chair with a red curtain background.

    L Ron was batcrap crazy BEFORE he invented a fake religious monkey making scam

    I Think Orwell Deserves Way Better

    Book cover with an awkward design showing two men smiling and a crowd raising fists, featuring the keyword terrible book covers.

    Secrets

    Book cover with cartoon man opening a door labeled Insurance Company revealing the word secrets in a distorted style.

    Drawn by my 12 year old kid

    Hatchet… Amazing Book, Terrible Original Cover. There’s Just Too Much Going On

    Book cover design of Hatchet by Gary Paulsen featuring a boy's face, wildlife, and an aircraft in a natural setting.

    Why has he got a wolf growing out of his forehead?

    It's Bootleg But Wonderful The Only Way I'm Reading Animal Farm Is If This Is The Cover. This Needs To Be Everywhere

    Book cover of George Orwell's Animal Farm in pink with a simplistic pig illustration, an example of terrible book covers.

    Rather like this one!

    I Got Both My Alien Homeboys From Another Galaxy Pregnant By Quan Millz

    Book cover featuring a man with two pregnant aliens, illustrating a terrible book cover that draws judgment.

    As we all do from time to time.

    Harry Potter And The Chamber Of Jew Lies

    Book cover displaying a historic figure in robe with candles and mystical symbols, illustrating terrible book covers.

    Oh my god, this is a REAL BOOK. I never knew. I was raised Lutheran! I'm absolutely horrified.

    Found This In A Bookstore In Alabama. I Regret Not Buying It

    Hand gripping a glowing, star-shaped object with bright yellow and orange colors on a terrible book cover design.

    Oh no! Too much information! 😫

    Hi, I'm New Here, Is Posting Hippocampus Press Books Cheating?

    Book cover with a bald man in dark robes and a crouching creature playing a flute in front of a stone monument.

    Ten Things Doctors Won't Tell You About Your Cpap Machine

    Man wearing glasses with medical tapes and wires on his face, part of a terrible book cover design.

    I misread the first P as an R in CPAP Machine and it made sense

    Does This Count?

    Book cover showing a childbirth scene with a mother, father, and newborn, part of terrible book covers collection.

    I looked up the reviews. Here is a 1 star review: "Dangerous quack - Reviewed in the United States on February 28, 2014 - Format: Paperback - You can search the author's internet handle to read about some off the crazy birth stunts she pulls: marlenecpm. She's on multiple internet forums. It's worth noting that she has no actual medical training."

