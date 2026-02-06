The current state of the global book market isn’t in a great place for writers and graphic designers right now. Especially online. The spread of generative AI means that the internet is now flooded with AI slop: awful, cheap, bland, generic, soulless, and inaccurate ‘books.’ They are generated by people trying to scam their way into making a quick buck.

This is a problem on many levels. For one, it makes it harder for real writers to stand out online among all that noise.

On top of that, it means that there are tons of people making cheap knockoffs of the books written by real, talented, hardworking, unique writers.

Meanwhile, some people are deluding themselves into thinking that they are real writers when they’re just outsourcing all of their thinking and hard work to a chatbot.