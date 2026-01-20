“Please Stroke, I’m Having A Help”: 108 Times People Broke Their Brain Trying To Understand What They’d Read
Think about it: we’re a species that invented both Shakespeare and the phrase “yeet.” We put a man on the moon, but still can’t figure out how to make women’s pockets bigger than two centimeters. As a society, we don’t make much sense, so it’s only fitting that the internet we ended up with was never going to be a calm, rational place.
Which brings us to the Facebook group “Please Stroke, I’m Having A Help.” It’s a beautiful collection of random posts that defy all logic, yet still manage to be hilarious, mostly because they make you wonder if you're losing your grip on reality or if your reading skills just completely gave up.
Don’t question it. Just let your brain melt a little. Scroll down for the best of the worst, and upvote the ones that left you the most confused.
It makes sense to me. He definitely lid! They always be lidding!
Only block the elevator door sensors with your arm or hand while loading luggage, using objects can damage the elevator. Please make sure their whole arm or hand is blocking the sensor at bellybutton height, so the sensor is not partially blocked. (...I could be totally and completely wrong.) °Not sure why this comment is hidden. Be safe in elevators.
I tried really hard to do this, for like ten minutes. I only tried English, but I have no idea.
That is 1000% the truth. 100% statistical fact! I'm not sure what driving has to do with it but it is important to drive carefully.
Oh no. What? Is this real?! I finally figured out what it says but please don't tell me someone actually got this as a tattoo?! It's something from when you're 17 and you think it sounds wise and strong.
Listen, I can lead you to Payless. or i can lead you to the nearest therapist. I know which one i'd pick.
😂😂😂😂😂 You know they're American when they don't even know their own geography and are too lazy to double check they're own meme. But as a native Oregonian, I'm feeling both seen and disrespected.
Iron Maden, the Prisoner. Bring your Daughter to the Slaughter,
Actually, everything is matter! And nothing else matters!
Those Macedonians, as soon as they’re done crawling they ran out the door and start their new life!
That is awful on so many levels it's difficult to name them all.