Think about it: we’re a species that invented both Shakespeare and the phrase “yeet.” We put a man on the moon, but still can’t figure out how to make women’s pockets bigger than two centimeters. As a society, we don’t make much sense, so it’s only fitting that the internet we ended up with was never going to be a calm, rational place.

Which brings us to the Facebook group “Please Stroke, I’m Having A Help.” It’s a beautiful collection of random posts that defy all logic, yet still manage to be hilarious, mostly because they make you wonder if you're losing your grip on reality or if your reading skills just completely gave up.

Don’t question it. Just let your brain melt a little. Scroll down for the best of the worst, and upvote the ones that left you the most confused.