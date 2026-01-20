ADVERTISEMENT

Think about it: we’re a species that invented both Shakespeare and the phrase “yeet.” We put a man on the moon, but still can’t figure out how to make women’s pockets bigger than two centimeters. As a society, we don’t make much sense, so it’s only fitting that the internet we ended up with was never going to be a calm, rational place.

Which brings us to the Facebook group “Please Stroke, I’m Having A Help.” It’s a beautiful collection of random posts that defy all logic, yet still manage to be hilarious, mostly because they make you wonder if you're losing your grip on reality or if your reading skills just completely gave up.

Don’t question it. Just let your brain melt a little. Scroll down for the best of the worst, and upvote the ones that left you the most confused.

#1

Mixed embroidery text on fabric confusing readers, paired with a pot lid meme illustrating brain break humor.

Cat Gamble Report

10points
POST
sadnarb avatar
TheOGpandaHavana
TheOGpandaHavana
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It makes sense to me. He definitely lid! They always be lidding!

3
3points
reply
    #2

    Confusing wall text with words arranged vertically causing people to break their brain trying to understand the message.

    Jason O'Brien Report

    9points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'll pass on the fart water thanks

    0
    0points
    reply
    #3

    Confusing elevator sign with unclear instructions causing people to break their brain trying to understand the message.

    Don Nathan Horvat Report

    9points
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited)

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Only block the elevator door sensors with your arm or hand while loading luggage, using objects can damage the elevator. Please make sure their whole arm or hand is blocking the sensor at bellybutton height, so the sensor is not partially blocked. (...I could be totally and completely wrong.) °Not sure why this comment is hidden. Be safe in elevators.

    #4

    Sign with confusing text offering a free one-month wife trial, illustrating people broke their brain trying to understand.

    Katie Dunham Report

    8points
    POST
    #5

    Confusing recipe instructions on a food container causing readers to break their brain trying to understand the text.

    Anton Wooldridge Report

    7points
    POST
    missidontgetit avatar
    Littlemiss
    Littlemiss
    Community Member
    Premium     32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My eyes 😭

    1
    1point
    reply
    #6

    Jumbled letters on a wall creating a confusing phrase about an international airport terminal.

    Jenrick Rivera Report

    6points
    POST
    amydbaker avatar
    Hollerfloozy
    Hollerfloozy
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alright, Florida... we know it's you...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #7

    Staircase with confusing text meant to perplex readers, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Belinda Clews Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Tattoo on arm with confusing text, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Marissa Lee Report

    6points
    POST
    #9

    Gray shirt with colorful jumbled letters that confuse viewers and break their brain trying to understand the text.

    Chris Hill Report

    6points
    POST
    kalichaos avatar
    Kali Chaos
    Kali Chaos
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I tried really hard to do this, for like ten minutes. I only tried English, but I have no idea.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #10

    Road safety sign with confusing English text about accidents, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand.

    Ny Ah Report

    6points
    POST
    sadnarb avatar
    TheOGpandaHavana
    TheOGpandaHavana
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is 1000% the truth. 100% statistical fact! I'm not sure what driving has to do with it but it is important to drive carefully.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #11

    Keychain on a wooden surface with jumbled letters confusing the meaning, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand.

    Oriana Copeland Report

    5points
    POST
    #12

    Text meme showing confusing phrases with dessert image, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Jason O'Brien Report

    5points
    POST
    #13

    Rustic wooden sign with confusing text displaying So I fart old dust, a brain-breaking reading puzzle.

    Ryan Law Mellor Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Social media post showing a confusing math breakdown trying to make $30 a day adding up incorrectly.

    Nikki Aouaki Report

    5points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Idk what planet has 52 months in a year, but I'm in

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Tattoo with confusing text illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Ryan Murphy Report

    5points
    POST
    sadnarb avatar
    TheOGpandaHavana
    TheOGpandaHavana
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh no. What? Is this real?! I finally figured out what it says but please don't tell me someone actually got this as a tattoo?! It's something from when you're 17 and you think it sounds wise and strong.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #16

    Reddit thread with confusing comment about foot and hand causing users to break their brain trying to understand the message.

    Leine Sunset'Sarsaparilla Report

    5points
    POST
    amydbaker avatar
    Hollerfloozy
    Hollerfloozy
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Listen, I can lead you to Payless. or i can lead you to the nearest therapist. I know which one i'd pick.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Social media post with confusing text about Jenna Ortega from Netflix Community, highlighting people breaking their brain trying to understand.

    Nathan Chambers Report

    5points
    POST
    #18

    Confusing text message exchange showing people struggling to understand unclear language and phrases about having a stroke.

    Kay Campbell Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Sign on rabbit enclosure with confusing wording that breaks the brain, related to people trying to understand what they read.

    Tracy Hall Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Confusing instruction highlighted in red circle, showing contradictory text that breaks the brain while trying to understand it.

    Melody Cinta Report

    5points
    POST
    sadnarb avatar
    TheOGpandaHavana
    TheOGpandaHavana
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is the story of my life right there.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #21

    Funny meme with a shoebill bird playing on words, showing confusion and brain struggles to understand text.

    Jenn Gunner Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    Confusing text post asking a nonsensical question with a comment about almost having a seizure, illustrating brain breaks.

    Anton Wooldridge Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Image showing a meme comparing sizes of burger and soda with a map, illustrating a brain-breaking reading moment.

    Manu Pilayo Report

    4points
    POST
    sadnarb avatar
    TheOGpandaHavana
    TheOGpandaHavana
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    😂😂😂😂😂 You know they're American when they don't even know their own geography and are too lazy to double check they're own meme. But as a native Oregonian, I'm feeling both seen and disrespected.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #24

    Cloud shaped like a camel or turtle with text about right brain and left brain, illustrating brain comprehension humor.

    Michèle Mcgrow Report

    4points
    POST
    suecorvette avatar
    BarBeeGirl
    BarBeeGirl
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And if you see a goat, you are me

    0
    0points
    reply
    #25

    Hands with confusing tattoo spelling, paired with a meme showing people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Emmelie Halén Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Car rear window with humorous stickers and a Texas-themed decal, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand.

    Michelle Meeks Report

    4points
    POST
    #27

    Woman holding a handwritten sign about Elon Musk's wealth, reflecting on comprehension struggles with complex statements.

    Zoe Elan Report

    4points
    POST
    thesquidness avatar
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if he had the 8 quadrillion to do this, he ain't doing it.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    Menu with a circled item labeled Seizure Salad causing confusion and humor about reading misunderstandings.

    Powell Andrews Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Social media post with confused comments questioning if the moon and planets are flat, highlighting brain breaks trying to understand.

    Amy Denise Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    Cartoon rabbit with a dreamy expression and hearts floating, a humorous example of people breaking their brain reading.

    Nile Forsyth Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    Confusing store sign with words arranged to read Are We Open across glass doors inside a supermarket aisle.

    Christian Shaffer Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Screenshot of a Twitter user confusing basic math, illustrating moments people broke their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Débora Lima Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    Rita's ice custard happiness sign with a confusing message about stress and dessert spelled backwards.

    Carlos Brutananadilewski Report

    4points
    POST
    sadnarb avatar
    TheOGpandaHavana
    TheOGpandaHavana
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This made me actually laugh out loud! 😂

    0
    0points
    reply
    #34

    Protester holding sign saying I am a free man not a number at a crowd gathering, highlighting confusion and misunderstanding.

    Jason O'Brien Report

    4points
    POST
    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Iron Maden, the Prisoner. Bring your Daughter to the Slaughter,

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Tattoo of two overlapping wolf faces with mismatched eyes, showing a confusing and perplexing design to understand.

    Amie Perrault Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    Confusing workplace memo with jumbled sentences, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Jeni LeAnn Rollins Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    Man with large tattoo saying nothing is matter and metalllicca with a snake, showing a funny broken brain reading misunderstanding.

    Rode Ricky Report

    4points
    POST
    sadnarb avatar
    TheOGpandaHavana
    TheOGpandaHavana
    Community Member
    2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, everything is matter! And nothing else matters!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #38

    Container with confusing label about sauce for meatballs, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Jason O'Brien Report

    4points
    POST
    #39

    Wooden sign with scrambled words spelling out a confusing message, illustrating people breaking their brain reading it.

    Carly Strange Report

    4points
    POST
    #40

    Confusing sign showing smoking bare feet pets prohibited in building, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand.

    Kyle Lemaire Report

    4points
    POST
    ange_marsden avatar
    Ange Marsden
    Ange Marsden
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Pets should never smoke barefoot

    0
    0points
    reply
    #41

    Close-up of a textured fabric label with unclear text, illustrating confusion and brain struggle to understand what they read.

    Christian Mortensen Skou Johannsen Report

    4points
    POST
    #42

    Black letters arranged confusingly on a wall, challenging readers to understand what they’d read and breaking brains.

    Ryan Hazelwood Report

    4points
    POST
    #43

    Rebus puzzle plate with illustrated brain teaser design, challenging people to decode and stroke their brain.

    Kristine Zamutt Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Cat anatomy diagram showing internal organs labeled for cat owners to understand key anatomy and health details clearly.

    Szymon Kurkul Report

    3points
    POST
    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    9 lives implies 9 live(r)s

    0
    0points
    reply
    #45

    Baby shower decoration with pastel balloons and a confusing sign that challenges people trying to understand what they read.

    Kit Zylstra Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Person holding a colorful sign with a confusing brain teaser about cows, illustrating people breaking their brain.

    Craig Inserillo Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Photo of a dog lying on a wooden floor with a confused text about language and intelligence struggles.

    anon Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Map of average age of moving out of parents house across Europe with varying age ranges indicated by color.

    Michèle Mcgrow Report

    3points
    POST
    fenouillefenouille avatar
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Fenouille Fenouille
    Community Member
    Premium     8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those Macedonians, as soon as they're done crawling they ran out the door and start their new life!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #49

    Illustration showing an eagle, a bee, and the pi symbol with a friendly reminder about brain confusion.

    Jay Yan Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    Text message from landlord confusing tenants about cooking rules in the kitchen, causing people to break their brain reading it.

    Dustin Nite Pahel Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Humorous images showing cheese, windmill, goose, and a hand holding a blank can for brain-breaking reading confusion.

    TheQuirkyQT Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    Packaged apple cake labeled no added sugar with a confusing label that challenges reading comprehension.

    Tom L Emmens Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Sign at Subway with misspelled soup name causing confusion and brain struggle to understand the text.

    Daminica Matthews Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Voice message transcript on phone screen showing confusing spoken text people broke their brain trying to understand.

    Ryan Rose Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    Two large water jugs filled with pennies, illustrating a confusing savings claim about penny savings and brain struggles.

    Maxwell Elliot Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    Funny car rear message with confusing text about fish and a hand-drawn fish, illustrating brain-breaking reading moments.

    Brad Holland Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Tattoo of baby footprints with names and date, alongside a fetus outline and banner, illustrating people breaking their brain to understand.

    Tim Palmer Report

    3points
    POST
    rgroper avatar
    Robin Roper
    Robin Roper
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is awful on so many levels it's difficult to name them all.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #58

    Form field labeled fish or bird rejecting text input with error message must be a number, humorous brain breaks reading.

    Zach Rounsley Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Confusing printed sign on a wall beside electrical outlets, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Michael Barbera Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    Older man from Home Alone holding snow shovel illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Obsidian Autumns Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Sticker on pole with confusing phrase I am Love is You are Me, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand text.

    Kani Mai Ke Kumu Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    Confusing text post with a person standing near white and blue flowers, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand.

    Kymber Watson Report

    3points
    POST
    #63

    Confusing sign with the word The and a sausage shape, paired with a humorous social media post showing people struggling to understand it.

    Rode Ricky Report

    3points
    POST
    #64

    Illustration of common animals with visual examples of their bites, helping readers understand different bite marks.

    Ace Haubrich Report

    3points
    POST
    #65

    Text conversation humor showing confusion over the word renaissance, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand.

    Andrew Ajero Report

    3points
    POST
    #66

    Handwritten text challenging readers to identify a confusing word, illustrating people breaking their brain understanding.

    Isobelle Anne Report

    3points
    POST
    #67

    Text image explaining correct usage of they're, there, and their, highlighting common language confusion that breaks the brain.

    Maxwell Lambert Report

    3points
    POST
    #68

    Wall text spelling invisible in bathroom, with letters arranged confusingly to break the brain while reading.

    Amber Nicole Report

    3points
    POST
    #69

    Yellow slow children road sign with a person running, paired with a confusing blue sign, illustrating people breaking their brain reading.

    Luna Sage Report

    3points
    POST
    #70

    Screenshot of a confusing social media post with jumbled text about the earth, continents, and an ice wall.

    Gabrielle R Feliciano Report

    3points
    POST
    #71

    Wordplay meme showing confusing use of is, isn’t, was, wasn’t with images of a cross and macarons.

    Yuval Dolev Report

    3points
    POST
    #72

    Screenshot of a confusing Wikipedia-style page about a fictional sam handwich with misspelled words and odd ingredients.

    Jake Colli Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    Illustration showing squat mistakes with knees pushing inward and correct form with heels down and back straight.

    Betty Streit Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Alphabet chart with animals misnamed, showcasing confusing and misspelled words that challenge readers' brain comprehension.

    Job Joseph Lozada Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    Image showing a subtotal and tax calculation totaling 108, a slice of pizza, a laptop, and two dice, illustrating brain teasing humor.

    Jacob Price Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    Sign with confusing words Greek Nathan's foot long yogurt hot dogs outside a café, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand.

    Zoe Hanscom Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Tattoo on forearm with confusing vertical text causing people to break their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Aku Sachü Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    Jumbled letters on a wall above a glass table with decor, illustrating confusion and people breaking their brain trying to understand text.

    Kye Duffield Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    A plate of french fries with one fry dipped in ketchup, illustrating confusing wordplay about taste and french fries.

    Rob Farnell Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    Illustration of glasses with brain arteries reflected in lenses, representing brain confusion and trying to understand what’s read.

    Dennis Moran Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    Confusing and humorous sign on a wall showing broken English text challenging readers to understand and interpret.

    Ben Ja Min Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Sign on door with confusing wording asking to keep doors closed because it is very cold, illustrating people breaking brains trying to understand.

    Becky Jones Report

    2points
    POST
    #83

    Wooden framed sign with confusing funny phrases that break the brain trying to understand what is read.

    Rachel Rally Report

    2points
    POST
    #84

    Chicken inside car with confusing text, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #85

    Pool depth sign reading 5 feet misspelled as FE EEP DEET with a no diving sign on the pool deck.

    Constanza Arancibia Panella Report

    2points
    POST
    #86

    Social media post with confusing text causing people to break their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Chann Stewart Report

    2points
    POST
    #87

    Black Xbox One X console listed as Egg bok for sale, showcasing people broke their brain trying to understand the listing.

    John LW Report

    2points
    POST
    #88

    Sign with confusing grammar apologizing for no milkshakes due to a machine down, illustrating people breaking their brain.

    Elizabeth Armetta Report

    2points
    POST
    #89

    Sticker on a red car window with a confusing text design that breaks the brain trying to understand what it reads.

    Marie-Pierre SF Report

    2points
    POST
    #90

    Young man in a medical setting with stethoscope, posing humorously to illustrate confusing text and brain struggle.

    James Bishop Report

    2points
    POST
    #91

    Pillow with confusing text and colorful design, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Wren Wrayge Report

    2points
    POST
    #92

    Handwritten colorful text illusion challenging readers to understand what they read, illustrating brain breaks and reading confusion.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #93

    Man sketching 3D cubes with confusing text overlay illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Nick Smith Report

    2points
    POST
    #94

    Person with teal hair and oversized clothes sitting against a wall, meme text confusing readers included to break brain understanding.

    Allison-Austin Davis Report

    2points
    POST
    #95

    Humorous tweet showing brain confusion reading a jumbled sign, illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand text.

    Raziel Anarki Report

    2points
    POST
    #96

    Pink t-shirt with confusing text that breaks the brain trying to understand what it says, featuring misspelled words.

    Neb Rodgers Report

    2points
    POST
    #97

    Golf cart with confusing text saying we do not remember days we remember moment, illustrating brain break confusion.

    Blake Claypoole Report

    2points
    POST
    #98

    Confusing text example showing why people broke their brain trying to understand what they read in help and brain puzzles.

    Aimée Renée Report

    2points
    POST
    #99

    Blue bicycle leaning against a wall with a flat tire listed for sale, showing a confusing description by the seller.

    Matthew Heartsill Report

    2points
    POST
    #100

    Wooden sign with a confusing phrase about a house in a living room, illustrating people breaking their brain reading.

    Mandy Ryan Report

    2points
    POST
    #101

    Screenshot of a confusing text exchange illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand what they read.

    Eliana Browning Report

    1point
    POST
    #102

    Text image showing a confusing and humorous passage that breaks the brain trying to understand what is read.

    Powell Andrews Report

    1point
    POST
    #103

    Confusing text example illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand difficult or unclear phrases.

    Tom Shannon Report

    1point
    POST
    #104

    Social media post humorously illustrating people breaking their brain trying to understand confusing language and meaning.

    Anton Wooldridge Report

    1point
    POST
    #105