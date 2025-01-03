ADVERTISEMENT

For some, the New Year is a time to reinvent themselves. Flip the script, pivot and become a completely new version of the old you. Whether you’re choosing to be a stay-at-home mom, live a healthier lifestyle, or level up as a "finance bro", someone out there has possibly already formed a stereotypical view of what your life might look like in pictures.

And there’s very likely a “starter pack” doing the rounds, to shame you, on the world wide web. If you’re unfamiliar with the term, a starter pack, or starter kit, is a type of meme made up of a group of photos that describe an experience or thing. In a very stereotypical way.

Online community r/starterpacks is a hugely popular corner of the internet that considers itself the “home of starterpacks”. More than 6.3 million people gather here to share starter pack memes for everything under the sun. Bored Panda has made a list of some of the most hilariously painful ones from the page. Let us know if you recognize yourself in any, and don’t forget to upvote your favorites.