Reddit has a lot of communities dedicated to internet memery. Funny memes, dank memes, history memes – the site caters to all tastes. Eternal optimists can find their community as well, in r/wholesomememes. There's even a place for director Sam Raimi and his wonderfully campy movie moments that people love to meme.

But this time, we're covering the r/starterpacks subreddit. The place where no thing, place, subculture, or fandom can escape roasting. Yes, it's pointless stereotyping, but if it's for a quick chuckle – why not? So scroll away, dear pandas, and don't get startled if you recognize yourself in one or more of these starter packs. Remember: self-awareness is the path to self-confidence.

More info: Reddit

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

How To Get On Forbes 30 Under 30 List Starter Pack

chunkypenguion1991 Report

I hope Elizabeth Theranos enjoys her time in jail, she's really earned it :-)

#2

Movie Scientist About To Explain Wormholes Starter Pack

tipsea-69 Report

#3

That One Sketchy Download Site Starter Pack

SuperDuper_Bruh Report

#4

Modern Day Suburban Granola Kid Starter Pack

Therealfern1 Report

#5

Giving Birth In A Movie Starter Pack

lopsidedadage Report

#6

Guy Who Lives In A Swamp Portrayed By Movies/Video Games Starter Pack

Late-Swimmer-3194 Report

#7

An Episode Of House Starter Pack

091603 Report

#8

The “How Did That One Rapper Die? Starterpack

cleenexboy Report

#9

Waking Up At 3am With The TV Still On In The 2000s Starter Pack

microwaveee Report

#10

Airport Starterpack

potatolover83 Report

#11

35 Year Old Veteran Starterpack

FourthAge Report

#12

Congrats! We Made Your Neighborhood Better (And 300% More Expensive) Starterpack

GoAheadAndMakeMyDay_ Report

#13

“I’m So Ocd” Starter Pack

sinful_tailor Report

#14

The “Reformed” High School Bully Starter Pack, Manly Man Edition

stephers85 Report

#15

World Traveler Starterpack

EntertainmentQuick47 Report

#16

A Former "Gifted" Student Starterpack

WixedEcho Report

#17

Franchises Going Through An Edgy Phase Starter Pack

go_morb_urself Report

OK, but Twilight Princess and Force Awakened were actually quite good.

#18

Those Pesky Kids At The Gym Starter Pack

Public_Basil_4416 Report

#19

Home Design In 2023 Starter Pack

WolfsToothDogFood Report

#20

The Entire Population Of Australian Men Aged 23-32 Starter Pack

michael14375 Report

#21

"Generic Teenage Boy In 2023" Starterpack

Porchie12 Report

#22

Food You Hated As A Child But Love As An Adult Starterpack

tortiesrock Report

#23

Asking Someone Who Does Martial Arts How To Best Defend Themselves Starterpack

Boogaloomickey Report

#24

Dads When It Rains Starter Pack

Used_bees Report

#25

Longest And Best Starter Packs No. 2

fair-crimson Report

#26

R/Foundthemobileuser Starterpack

DeliciousGorilla Report

#27

Nerdy Hobbies That Will Financially Devastate You Starterpack

beefwich Report

#28

“I’ll Get Coffee And Gas On The Way” Starterpack

[deleted] Report

#29

"Right Before Covid" Era Starterpack

MaliqWasTaken Report

#30

Forgotten 2000s Cgi Animated Movie Starter Pack

jessiewhite2008 Report

#31

Early 2020s Starter Pack

FirefighterOpen2201 Report

#32

Introducing The ‘95 Zoomer Starter Pack

BalaachAziz Report

#33

You Know The Food Is Bomb Starter Pack

Illustrious_Scheme58 Report

#34

Person Selling Overpriced Junk At A Yard Sale Starterpack

Insanitychick Report

#35

Prom Starter Pack. (Good Luck, Zoomers)

TheGhost-of-Bob-Ross Report

#36

New Cars In 2023 Starter Pack

archfapper Report

#37

Last Day Of Beach Vacation Starter Pack

Used_bees Report

#38

Disney Mom Starterpack

eggphobiaa Report

#39

Someone Introducing The Place They're From Starter Pack

Due_Branch_4741 Report

We do have the world’s worst drivers. Saw a lot of near misses, people texting and driving, more than 2 people on a scooter etc

#40

“Yeah I’ve Been Trying To Branch Out With My Music Taste” Starter Pack

Public_Basil_4416 Report

#41

Kid In A Brewery Starterpack

cat_attack_ Report

#42

2015 Queer Girl With Undiagnosed Autism Starter Pack

[deleted] Report

#43

Mechanical Pencil Purist Starterpack

MrGuccu Report

#44

Somethings Off About Them But You’re Not Sure What It Is Starter Pack

whitemike40 Report

#45

Gordon Ramsay's Kitchen Nightmares Starter Pack

Ricecakes4 Report

#46

Living In An American Suburb Without A Car Starterpack

SnooCakes9 Report

#47

Flying In Economy Starter Pack

DoctorRavioli Report

Look you don't have a choice, okay! If my neighbour turns on a show or movie then I'm watching it, regardless of rational thought

#48

Brazilian Household Starter Pack

boomer_wife Report

#49

Shit Food Starter Pack

Cino0987 Report

#50

"Living With Roommates For The First Time" Starter Pack

PR0CR45T184T0R Report

#51

Celebrity Who Denies Having Work Done Starter Pack

aunty_social Report

#52

Lost Episodes Starter Pack

BrockBracken Report

#53

The Unsolicited Advice On Reddit Starter Pack

Hmmm_nicebike659 Report

#54

That Guy Who Plays A Girl In D&d Starterpack

Sheepwife1 Report

#55

Ordering Fajitas Starterpack

JeeBeesus Report

#56

Reddit Api Protest Starter Pack

FuelFrequent Report

#57

The Realistic “Why I’m Still Single And Virgin” Starter Pack

[deleted] Report

#58

Gofundme Starter Pack

BigClitMcphee Report

#59

Teenage Boys Calling Themselves A “History Nerd” Starter Pack

AhgzvziajauH Report

#60

The Annoying Hispanic Family (I’m Hispanic) Out In Public Starter Pack

agizzy23 Report

#61

Self-Diagnosed Autistic Starter Pack

Penenko Report

#62

Every Youtuber Apology Starter Pack

ReasonableBad7175 Report

#63

"Riding A Bike In The Us" Starter Pack

CeeWitz Report

#64

00s Cartoon That Does Things Just A Liiiiiitle Bit Different Starter Pack

[deleted] Report

#65

"You Admitted You're Childfree As A Woman" Starter Pack

BigClitMcphee Report

#66

Playing Videogames In 2023 Starter Pack

jedi1josh Report

#67

Your Parents Found Out You Self-Harm Starterpack

pastel_princess9 Report

Besides calling me "stupid" for doing it and saying that I shouldn't feel so sorry for myself since others have it worse, probably the worst of it was when my mom told EVERYBODY. I mean EVERYBODY!

#68

Last Week Of Summer Vacation As A Teen Starter Pack

Adamstanheight04 Report

#69

Pooping At School Starter Pack

FittedCloud9459 Report

#70

Being Hispanic And Being Invited Over To Have Dinner At Your White Friends House As A Kid Starterpack

Nebse432 Report

#71

Woman In An Advert For Incontinence Pads Starter Pack

AstonVanilla Report

#72

Girl Who Played With Your Hair In Grade School Starterpack

jamandjelly212 Report

and also the 'massages' and 'manicures', but only from that one person. only her and if its from anyone else it would feel annoying

#73

"Pickme Girls" Starter Pack

BigClitMcphee Report

#74

A Villain Who "Has A Point" Starterpack

Porchie12 Report

#75

Growing Up With Undiagnosed Adhd Starterpack

tamtamma123 Report

#76

The "Popular Everywhere Except America" Starter Pack

[deleted] Report

#77

Shoving A Cactus Up Your Butt Starter Pack

J6-4B Report

#78

My "Country's" Boyfriend On Youtube Starterpack

coderite Report

#79

Kids Writing Stories With Plot Twist For The First Time Starterpack

kaijisheeran Report

#80

College Gym Starter Pack

Brix001 Report

#81

Brazilian Anime Convention Starter Pack

GutsGustavo Report

#82

Introvert Grocery Shopping Starterpack

CroikadoyleUndie Report

#83

"30yo Weirdo Bitter About Being Single"-Starterpack

some_kind_of_onion Report

#84

Foreign Vloggers In India Starter Pack

pinkcheems Report

I mean, cows are everywhere. Just wander around the streets for an hour and you’ll find them. We don’t call it a tuk tuk here, we can it auto rickshaw

#85

Local Mexican Restaurant Starterpack

EntertainmentQuick47 Report

#86

Streamer Is Clearly Burning Out And Needs Some Therapy Starter Pack

LemmiwinksHUN Report

#87

"National Stereotypes In Action Movies" Starterpack

Porchie12 Report

#88

Discord E-Dating Starter Pack

l1qmaballs Report

#89

You Lost The Funny Friend Starterpack

ComprehensiveMirror5 Report

#90

Mid-Level Celebrity Starts A Podcast Starter Pack

zac_burrage Report

#91

Rat/Mouse Main Character In Movies Starterpack

kaijisheeran Report

#92

Billionaire Motivation For Insta Teenagers Starter Pack

Vishwasm123 Report

#93

Cost Of Living Increasing Starterpack

BlaisePetal Report

#94

R/Applyingtocollege Starter Pack

Cryo_lite Report

#95

R/Cringetopiarm Starter Pack

Public_Basil_4416 Report

#96

Male Millennial High School Teacher Starter Pack

MagicMetalPipe Report

#97

Crippling Depression Starter Pack

Hydrocake Report

#98

Driving Anxiety Starter Pack

webkinzgal Report

#99

The Absolute Worst Type Of Teacher Starter Pack

Longjumping_Radio810 Report

#100

Slowly Losing Your Childhood Friends Starterpack

ALIENkas Report

#101

Quarter-Life Crisis Depression Starter Pack

[deleted] Report

#102

Modern Reddit User Experience Starter Pack

Nexod1 Report

#103

Reddit On June 7th 2023 Starterpack

WastedSperm-_- Report

#104

Loosing Weight Starterpack

Goldeneye07 Report

#105

Being Afraid To Go To The Gym Starter Pack

Fledbeast578 Report

#106

Pokynesian Boys At Your High School Starter Pack

Therealfern1 Report

#107

War Movie Starter Pack

Public_Basil_4416 Report

#108

Main Street In A Small (American) Town Starter Pack

tourmalinefigurine Report

#109

The "Early-Mid 2000s Fuccgurl" Starter Pack

[deleted] Report

#110

Driving Your Parents Around Starter Pack

Innersoule Report

#111

"Girls Get So Many Compliments, How Come No One Compliments Me On My Appearance?" Starter Pack

CleaningMySlate Report

#112

Suburban Pickup Truck Starter Pack

kabukistar Report

#113

Gay Bar Starterpack

UnRenardRouge Report

#114

Polyamorous Couple Starterpack

MakinBaconPancakezz Report

#115

"Asian" Countries In Fiction Starter Pack

Lan_613 Report

#116

Dink (Dual Income, No Kids) Starter Pack

nickderrico82 Report

#117

Aging Urban Millennial Starter Pack

skippythesailor Report

#118

Apartment Living Starter Pack

emilyfroggy Report

#119

The "You Knew You Stayed Up Too Late As A Child" Starterpack

SpaceGhostBurp Report

#120

Comment Section Of Literally Every Single Post Involving A Tall/Muscular Woman Starter Pack

Mundane__Detail Report

#121

"People Were So Much Better Off In The 50s" Starterpack

Porchie12 Report

#122

The Actually Annoying Millennial Starter Pack

Darkdarcyjane Report

#123

The Comment Section On A Video About Porch Pirates Starter Pack

Gabriel38 Report

#124

Popular Girl Who Would Treat You Like A Pet Because You Were Quiet Starterpack

jamandjelly212 Report

#125

Female Character Gets Kidnapped Starter Pack

kanaajrally Report

#126

Seeing Former High School Classmates At Work Starter Pack

Dry_Lavishness_353 Report

#127

Early 2000s Comedy Starter Pack Part 2

KingBjorn324 Report

#128

Annoying Youtube Video Starterpack

petetheheat475 Report

#129

Welding Is Now My Entire Personality Starter Pack

SJdport57 Report

#130

Bulking Phase Starter Pack

relish-tranya Report

#131

Your First Months At The Gym Starter Pack

babuchat Report

