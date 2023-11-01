ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit has a lot of communities dedicated to internet memery. Funny memes, dank memes, history memes – the site caters to all tastes. Eternal optimists can find their community as well, in r/wholesomememes. There's even a place for director Sam Raimi and his wonderfully campy movie moments that people love to meme.

But this time, we're covering the r/starterpacks subreddit. The place where no thing, place, subculture, or fandom can escape roasting. Yes, it's pointless stereotyping, but if it's for a quick chuckle – why not? So scroll away, dear pandas, and don't get startled if you recognize yourself in one or more of these starter packs. Remember: self-awareness is the path to self-confidence.

