Raising kids is one of the most rewarding things that you’ll ever do in life, but we’d be lying if we said that it was easy. Parenting requires constant, never-ending effort, and it’s going to challenge you in very creative ways. And every single parent we know could use a well-deserved break from the chaos.
So, to give you something to laugh at while you’re picking up your toddler from kindergarten or glaring at the mess at home, we’ve picked out some of the best pics from the ‘Memes For Parents’ online community.
The memes are funny, incredibly relatable, and a reminder that no matter how tough you have it, you are definitely not alone.
Me Literally Every Night
Billion Dollar Idea
How?
Parenting is hard enough on its own. But if you have to juggle work with raising kids, it can be a nightmare that leads to burnout.
And there’s no shame in admitting that you’re overwhelmed and asking for help. Having a strong support network made up of your family, friends, coworkers, and neighbors can make the difference between thriving and merely surviving.
Psychologist Nekeshia Hammond, who specializes in burnout prevention, explained to NPR that parental burnout symptoms can be different for everyone. “For some people, burnout leads to agitation, irritability, or withdrawal from your significant other or your children," she states. Hammond adds that other individuals might have sleep problems, get frequent headaches, or experience changes in their appetite.
Chronic stress is harmful to your body and mind, as it leads to depression, anxiety, and elevated blood pressure.
Extra Ketchup
I Feel Old
Ungrateful Banshees
According to psychologist Hammond, when you’re feeling overwhelmed being a parent, one of your strategies could be to slow down, set a timer for a minute, breathe deeply, and try to calm your body and mind down. This creates room for a mental shift for you to reset.
Meanwhile, Eve Rodsky, an expert on the gender division of labor, told NPR that if you’re feeling overwhelmed, you should let go of some of the control you’re trying to maintain. Talk to your partner about sharing the parenting and household tasks more fairly, and keep your communication lines open.
Gets Old Real Fast
I Want Another Baby
Meirl
In the meantime, former US Surgeon General Vivek Murthy stresses that if you’re a single parent, you have to get over your fear of asking for help when you need it. You should also be willing to accept help when others offer it to you.
On top of that, Murthy advises parents to prioritize their well-being because this, in turn, massively affects parent-child relationships. “The mental health of parents and kids is deeply intertwined,” he notes.
In severe cases of parental burnout, you should speak to your doctor or a mental health professional.
The Hypocrisy
This Makes My Back Hurt
What Inappropriate Trash Are Your Kids Listening To?
Based on the findings of one recent study, a jaw-dropping two-thirds (65%) of surveyed working parents have reported burnout. This has “significant implications for families.”
According to the study, some mental health disorders in the parents and their children were associated with parental burnout. Furthermore, parental burnout was found to be linked to a greater risk of child maltreatment.
Coal Miner
Karma
Kids Say The Darndest Things
As per the study, parental burnout correlated with mental health disorders like anxiety, depression, ADHD, etc.
“Parental burnout ensues from enduring stress and the relentless demands of parenting, resulting in a state of physical, emotional, and mental exhaustion. It can lead to feelings of hopelessness, helplessness, and a lack of motivation by parents to engage with their children and complete necessary parenting tasks,” the study notes.
He’s Not Wrong
I'd Watch
Blink And You'll Miss It
On top of that, parental burnout can affect any parent, regardless of their socioeconomic background, age, gender, race, or culture, with lasting consequences for the entire family. That being said, some individuals are more vulnerable than others.
“Some of the potential implications of parental burnout include a decline in the parent's physical and mental well-being, strain on the parent-child relationship (e.g., reduced emotional connection, increased conflict), negative impact on the child's well-being, behavioral and emotional problems, participation in unhealthy coping mechanisms for both the parent and child, and a negative impact on other relationships and responsibilities.”
Work Smart
Best Idea Ever
I Don't Know What To Do With Myself
Individuals most at risk of burning out tend to have certain qualities in common. For example, they tend to be perfectionists, neurotic, and lack emotional and stress-management abilities.
What’s more, financial stress, a lack of social support, and improper childcare or social services also contribute to a greater risk of parental burnout.
Other factors that contribute to burnout include having children with behavioral problems, chronic illnesses, or disabilities, as well as parents who have poor relationships with their co-parents. People who have very little time to recharge and are chronically sleep-deprived also tend to burn out much more quickly.
Thoughts And Prayers
When You Want To Take The Kids To The Lake, But You Don't Want To Take The Kids To The Lake
Basically My Summer So Far
“Working parents, in particular, have unique situations. Unlike stay-at-home parents, working parents must juggle and balance the roles and responsibilities for both their home and work lives. They are at risk for high levels of role strain or a perceived mismatch between parental responsibilities and the parent's personal/professional life,” the authors of the study explain.
It's Happening
"Dog Moms" Are The Worst
Very True
The ‘Memes For Parents’ online community describes itself as a place where internet users can share the funny side of what it’s like raising kids. The moderators point out that it’s a space that is meant for everyone, including “parents, step-parents, soon-to-be parents, grandparents, foster parents, adopted parents, godparents, tall parents, short parents, and anyone else who takes care of children.”
The subreddit, which has been around since June 2019, mainly focuses on posts and comments that “people with babies, toddlers, children, teenagers, or are pregnant” will find relatable. The goal is to keep things light and funny with your memes and to avoid polarizing off-topic discussions. Furthermore, anyone posting anti-natal content is likely to be banned.
When Your Kid Is Just Like You But Not In A Good Way
Same
Let's Go!
