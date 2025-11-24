Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: “It’s Only Fair”

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is hard enough as it is. But when you’re raising a child who has serious anger issues, it’s an even greater challenge. Throw some entitlement, narcissism, and teenage hormones into the mix, and you have a powder keg waiting for you at home. And sometimes, you can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation.

One parent asked the AITA online community whether they were a jerk for uncontrollably laughing at their son, who, in a fit of gamer rage, destroyed his Christmas present. Not only that, but the teenager had the audacity to ask for a replacement gift. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s verdict.

RELATED:

While multiplayer games can be frustrating at times, losing at them is no excuse for massive fits of rage and destroying things

Teen gamer frustrated sitting on broken chair, wearing headset and holding controller in front of computer setup at home.

Image credits: GSR-PhotoStudio (not the actual photo)

A parent asked the internet to weigh in on a tough situation at home. They revealed how their teenager, who has anger and entitlement issues, went nuclear while gaming

Text post discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it as a matter of fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a teen with anger issues who received an expensive gaming chair as a Christmas gift.

Text describing a teen breaking a new chair one day after getting it and asking his dad to replace it.

Teen breaks new chair one day after getting it, asks dad to replace it claiming it is only fair in a serious discussion.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a teen asking dad to replace a broken chair a day after getting it, claiming fairness.

Man laughing joyfully while sitting on a couch in a bright living room after teen breaks new chair

Image credits: gstockstudio (not the actual photo)

Teen laughing while explaining to dad why replacing the broken chair after one day is only fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt about a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it a day after getting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen breaks new chair one day after getting it and asks dad to replace it in a fair request conversation.

Image credits: Objective_Original

In order to have a healthier relationship with your emotions, you first need to understand the core reasons behind your anger

ADVERTISEMENT

If your child’s anger issues get to the point where even minor mistakes or social interactions make them lose their cool, you might need the help of a mental health expert.

A therapist with a background in either anger management or teenage development might be able to help them reframe their experiences and give them the tools to calm down when they get frustrated.

Meanwhile, your teenager will need parental support at home while they learn to handle their incredibly intense emotions.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, anger management therapy teaches you coping skills. What’s more, during your sessions, you delve into what’s actually making you angry at your core. Your therapist might ask you the following questions:

What makes you angry?

What are you really angry about?

Is the intensity of your anger appropriate for the situation?

Is your anger masking another emotion? For example, fear, anxiety, hurt, or shame?

How does anger feel in your body?

Some anger management coping skills include things like cognitive restructuring (changing the way you think about situations) so that you don’t dwell on or exaggerate negative feelings.

For instance, thinking that a specific situation is the ‘worst thing’ that has ever happened to you is unhealthy. A healthier, more nuanced perspective would be to acknowledge that the situation might be bad, that it’s okay to be upset, but that things aren’t catastrophic.

Teen sitting in gaming chair with hands on head, frustrated after breaking new chair one day after getting it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: seventyfourimages (not the actual photo)

There are lots of different skills that you can learn so that you can express your emotions in a mature way

Another important coping mechanism is developing your communication skills so that you’re better equipped to express your anger. The goal isn’t to suppress your feelings, but to talk about them in healthier ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, relaxation techniques, including meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises, can also help you restructure your relationship with anger.

Ideally, you’ll begin to pause more often to respond to situations. And you’ll let go of your frustrations instead of ruminating and rehashing them over and over again.

Verywell Mind stresses that anger management therapy can help you improve your mental and physical health, improve your school life or career, and reduce the damage that you do to your relationships. When you lash out at others, you alienate them while also taking a toll on your well-being.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Anger often harms loved ones the most and can take a toll on your relationships with them. It can make it difficult for others to be comfortable around you, erode their trust and respect, and be especially damaging to children.”

What’s your perspective, dear Pandas? Do you think the parent was in the wrong to laugh at their son’s entitlement, or do you think their reaction was justified?

How would you have handled things if your child destroyed their Xmas gift in a fit of rage? Do you know anyone who is susceptible to gamer rage? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Teen with headphones frustrated at computer desk, reacting to breaking new chair one day after getting it.

Image credits: ShiftDrive (not the actual photo)

Most readers were on the parent’s side. Here’s their take on things

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad for a replacement, discussing consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it fairly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment about gamer rage and a 17 year old teen needing a time out from gaming and the internet.

Online comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it as a fair action.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen being entitled after breaking a new chair and asking to replace it.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen who breaks a new chair and asks dad to replace it.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen throws tantrum, breaks new chair one day after getting it, asks dad to replace it, citing fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing responsibility related to a teen breaking a new chair one day after getting it.

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment disputing a teen’s request to have his dad replace a broken chair after one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying "lol You're good. Might teach him a lesson. NTA" about a teen breaking a new chair.

Teen breaks new chair one day after getting it and asks dad to replace it claiming fairness in responsibility.

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it fairly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a teen asking his dad to replace a broken chair one day after getting it, highlighting fairness and respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post with user jointhefisr suggesting to take away games until therapist approval, discussing teen breaking new chair.

Comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair one day after getting it and asking dad to replace it fairly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen who breaks a new chair one day after getting it and asks dad to replace it.

Some internet users, however, thought that everyone reacted poorly

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing teen breaking new chair and asking dad to replace it, debating fairness and consequences.

Commenter discusses teen breaking new chair and asks dad to replace it, emphasizing need for responsible behavior and parenting.

Comment about teen breaking chair and seeking dad’s replacement, discussing teen behavior and anger management.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen breaks new chair one day after getting it and asks dad to replace it, claiming it is only fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it fairly.

Comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking his dad to replace it, highlighting fairness in the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, a handful of people called the parent out for how they handled their teen’s fit of rage

Comment discussing emotional problems and reactions about a teen breaking a new chair and asking for replacement fairness.

Reddit comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it as it seems only fair.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a teen’s therapy challenges and the impact of parenting on his honesty and emotional health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it fairly.

Reddit comment discussing teen breaking new chair and asking dad to replace it amid video game frustration.