Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: “It’s Only Fair”
Man laughing loudly sitting on a couch, illustrating a teen breaking a new chair one day after getting it.
Lifestyle, Parenting

Teen Breaks New Chair 1 Day After Getting It, Asks Dad To Replace It: “It’s Only Fair”

0

31

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Being a parent is hard enough as it is. But when you’re raising a child who has serious anger issues, it’s an even greater challenge. Throw some entitlement, narcissism, and teenage hormones into the mix, and you have a powder keg waiting for you at home. And sometimes, you can’t help but laugh at the absurdity of the situation.

One parent asked the AITA online community whether they were a jerk for uncontrollably laughing at their son, who, in a fit of gamer rage, destroyed his Christmas present. Not only that, but the teenager had the audacity to ask for a replacement gift. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s verdict.

RELATED:

    While multiplayer games can be frustrating at times, losing at them is no excuse for massive fits of rage and destroying things

    Teen gamer frustrated sitting on broken chair, wearing headset and holding controller in front of computer setup at home.

    Image credits:

    A parent asked the internet to weigh in on a tough situation at home. They revealed how their teenager, who has anger and entitlement issues, went nuclear while gaming

    Text post discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it as a matter of fairness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a teen with anger issues who received an expensive gaming chair as a Christmas gift.

    Text describing a teen breaking a new chair one day after getting it and asking his dad to replace it.

    Teen breaks new chair one day after getting it, asks dad to replace it claiming it is only fair in a serious discussion.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt describing a teen asking dad to replace a broken chair a day after getting it, claiming fairness.

    Man laughing joyfully while sitting on a couch in a bright living room after teen breaks new chair

    Image credits:

    Teen laughing while explaining to dad why replacing the broken chair after one day is only fair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt about a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it a day after getting it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen breaks new chair one day after getting it and asks dad to replace it in a fair request conversation.

    Image credits:

    In order to have a healthier relationship with your emotions, you first need to understand the core reasons behind your anger

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If your child’s anger issues get to the point where even minor mistakes or social interactions make them lose their cool, you might need the help of a mental health expert.

    A therapist with a background in either anger management or teenage development might be able to help them reframe their experiences and give them the tools to calm down when they get frustrated.

    Meanwhile, your teenager will need parental support at home while they learn to handle their incredibly intense emotions.

    According to the Cleveland Clinic, anger management therapy teaches you coping skills. What’s more, during your sessions, you delve into what’s actually making you angry at your core. Your therapist might ask you the following questions:

    • What makes you angry?
    • What are you really angry about?
    • Is the intensity of your anger appropriate for the situation?
    • Is your anger masking another emotion? For example, fear, anxiety, hurt, or shame?
    • How does anger feel in your body?

    Some anger management coping skills include things like cognitive restructuring (changing the way you think about situations) so that you don’t dwell on or exaggerate negative feelings.

    For instance, thinking that a specific situation is the ‘worst thing’ that has ever happened to you is unhealthy. A healthier, more nuanced perspective would be to acknowledge that the situation might be bad, that it’s okay to be upset, but that things aren’t catastrophic.

    Teen sitting in gaming chair with hands on head, frustrated after breaking new chair one day after getting it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits:

    There are lots of different skills that you can learn so that you can express your emotions in a mature way

    Another important coping mechanism is developing your communication skills so that you’re better equipped to express your anger. The goal isn’t to suppress your feelings, but to talk about them in healthier ways.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, relaxation techniques, including meditation, yoga, and breathing exercises, can also help you restructure your relationship with anger.

    Ideally, you’ll begin to pause more often to respond to situations. And you’ll let go of your frustrations instead of ruminating and rehashing them over and over again.

    Verywell Mind stresses that anger management therapy can help you improve your mental and physical health, improve your school life or career, and reduce the damage that you do to your relationships. When you lash out at others, you alienate them while also taking a toll on your well-being.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Anger often harms loved ones the most and can take a toll on your relationships with them. It can make it difficult for others to be comfortable around you, erode their trust and respect, and be especially damaging to children.”

    What’s your perspective, dear Pandas? Do you think the parent was in the wrong to laugh at their son’s entitlement, or do you think their reaction was justified?

    How would you have handled things if your child destroyed their Xmas gift in a fit of rage? Do you know anyone who is susceptible to gamer rage? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

    Teen with headphones frustrated at computer desk, reacting to breaking new chair one day after getting it.

    Image credits:

    Most readers were on the parent’s side. Here’s their take on things

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad for a replacement, discussing consequences.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online forum discussion about a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it fairly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about gamer rage and a 17 year old teen needing a time out from gaming and the internet.

    Online comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it as a fair action.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen being entitled after breaking a new chair and asking to replace it.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen who breaks a new chair and asks dad to replace it.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen who breaks a new chair and asks dad to replace it.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen throws tantrum, breaks new chair one day after getting it, asks dad to replace it, citing fairness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing responsibility related to a teen breaking a new chair one day after getting it.

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment disputing a teen’s request to have his dad replace a broken chair after one day.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment saying "lol You're good. Might teach him a lesson. NTA" about a teen breaking a new chair.

    Teen breaks new chair one day after getting it and asks dad to replace it claiming fairness in responsibility.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it fairly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text discussing a teen asking his dad to replace a broken chair one day after getting it, highlighting fairness and respect.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post with user jointhefisr suggesting to take away games until therapist approval, discussing teen breaking new chair.

    Comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair one day after getting it and asking dad to replace it fairly.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen who breaks a new chair one day after getting it and asks dad to replace it.

    Some internet users, however, thought that everyone reacted poorly

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing teen breaking new chair and asking dad to replace it, debating fairness and consequences.

    Commenter discusses teen breaking new chair and asks dad to replace it, emphasizing need for responsible behavior and parenting.

    Comment about teen breaking chair and seeking dad’s replacement, discussing teen behavior and anger management.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen breaks new chair one day after getting it and asks dad to replace it, claiming it is only fair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it fairly.

    Comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking his dad to replace it, highlighting fairness in the situation.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Meanwhile, a handful of people called the parent out for how they handled their teen’s fit of rage

    Comment discussing emotional problems and reactions about a teen breaking a new chair and asking for replacement fairness.

    Reddit comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it as it seems only fair.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt discussing a teen’s therapy challenges and the impact of parenting on his honesty and emotional health.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing a teen breaking a new chair and asking dad to replace it fairly.

    Reddit comment discussing teen breaking new chair and asking dad to replace it amid video game frustration.

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    mental health
    therapy

    31

    0

    31

    0

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real. At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design. In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle. I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    Justinas Keturka

    Justinas Keturka

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm the Visual Editor at Bored Panda, responsible for ensuring that everything our audience sees is top-notch and well-researched. What I love most about my job? Discovering new things about the world and immersing myself in exceptional photography and art.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Parenting
    Homepage
    Trending
    Parenting
    Homepage
    Next in Parenting
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT