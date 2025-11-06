The Internet Blasts This Mom For Wanting A Nose Job Instead Of College Funds For Her Daughters

ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting is all about making sacrifices, day in and day out. And it can be tough if you’re struggling financially, and you constantly have to make tradeoffs. As a parent, you might keep your kids fed and clothed, but you might still feel guilty about not giving them all the opportunities you wish you could. On top of that, you also dream of doing things for yourself, too.

One mom got a lot of flak online after revealing that she decided that she wants an expensive nose job, instead of using the money to set up her daughters’ college funds. This started a whirlwind of drama in her family. Scroll down for the full story and the internet’s emotional reactions to the sensitive topic.

It’s important that you feel confident and good about yourself. However, your self-esteem depends on more than just superficial changes to your appearance

A doctor measuring a woman’s nose with calipers, illustrating the concept of choosing nose job over kids college funds.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

A financially-struggling mom shared how she wanted to get a nose job, instead of funding her two daughters’ college fund. Here’s her story

Text from a personal story about prioritizing a nose job over kids’ college funds and family struggles.

Text excerpt discussing personal struggles before graduating and meeting a husband, related to choosing nose job over kids college funds.

Text about choosing nose job over kids college funds, describing a happy family living a modest, debt-free life.

Text expressing guilt about choosing a nose job over kids college funds and concerns about providing for the girls.

Text on a white background stating a personal story about choosing a nose job over kids college funds due to financial limits.

Text showing a parent expressing regret about choosing a nose job over kids college funds and missing their daughter's 8th grade trip.

Text excerpt about avoiding financial pressure in lower middle class America, relating to choosing nose job over kids college funds.

Message about not having enough money to give children $50K each for college, relating to choosing nose job over kids college funds.

Text excerpt on a white background discussing limited college fund support, relating to choosing nose job over kids college funds.

Text excerpt about insecurity related to nose appearance and challenges in finding a suitable surgeon when choosing nose job over kids college funds.

Text about choosing nose job over kids college funds after seeing surgeon's impressive before-and-after nose photos online.

Person expressing strong desire for a nose job, reflecting on choosing nose job over kids college funds.

Text showing a $12K nose job price quote with payment plan options, illustrating choosing nose job over kids college funds.

Text on a white background discussing hesitation about spending $5K on a nose job instead of kids college funds.

Text excerpt discussing resentment and choosing a nose job over kids college funds causing family conflict.

A couple discussing finances in a kitchen while looking at a tablet, highlighting choosing nose job over kids college funds.

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev (not the actual photo)

Text about wanting to prioritize choosing a nose job over kids college funds to do something for oneself.

Image source: vicvicmice

If money is tight and you’re forced to choose between something superficial for yourself and investing in your loved ones’ future, the answer should be obvious

Couple discussing finances while seated on couch, reflecting on choosing nose job over kids college funds decision.

Image credits: Getty Images (not the actual photo)

It’s a tough situation to find yourself in when you feel that you constantly have to delay your hopes and dreams for the people you love. But, in a large way, that’s what parenting is all about. It’s about taking on the responsibility of always putting your kids first.

If your financial resources are particularly scarce, then you don’t have much flexibility to keep everyone happy. Someone will end up having to delay their goals.

To be clear, it’s important to feel confident about your looks and to like yourself for who you are. However, self-esteem goes beyond physical looks. Who you are as a person in terms of your values, behavior, and relationships matters far more.

When you’re forced to choose between doing something superficial and optional that will (allegedly) make you happy and ensuring your children’s education, the choice seems clear to most people. Most parents would probably sacrifice their needs for their kids’ brighter future. It feels like the right thing to do, wouldn’t you say?

You shouldn’t feel guilty about having other goals in life aside from being a parent. But you also need to be realistic about what you’ll have to prioritize over the upcoming years. Some dreams get delayed, but you fulfil other ones in the meantime.

This isn’t to say that parents should drive themselves to the brink of exhaustion, anxiety, and unhappiness every single day just to keep everyone else happy.

It’s absolutely vital that you prioritize your health (lots of exercise, good food, proper rest, etc.) so that you’re full of energy.

You can’t take care of your loved ones if you’re burned out and broken.

If you need help emotionally, financially, with the chores, etc., you have to communicate this to your partner and your kids.

Everyone needs a support network to thrive. And when you’re well-rested and fully present, everyone in your family wins.

That being said, parental burnout is an ever-present danger. You need to understand that prioritizing your physical and mental health isn’t selfish

Woman with head down over basket, reflecting on choosing nose job over kids college funds decision.

Image credits: Monika Grabkowska (not the actual photo)

The Guardian reports that in some countries, like the United States, Poland, and Belgium, the rate of parental burnout rises to a whopping 8%. Meanwhile, research shows that a jaw-dropping 60% of parents don’t routinely do anything to relax and recharge.

The four main signs that you may have parental burnout include:

Physical or emotional exhaustion, or both Feeling ashamed of your parenting, or thinking you’re not as good a parent as you used to be Feeling overwhelmed and tired of the role of a parent Feeling emotionally disconnected from your kids

The main things that parents can do to stay positive and avoid or reduce burnout include things like learning to be less critical of themselves, reframing their perception about self-care, focusing on small, big-impact steps, and asking for help.

“Research has shown parents who are kind to themselves and prioritise self-care have better overall health and wellbeing. They also feel more confident in their parenting skills and have more positive interactions with their children,” The Guardian explains.

Meanwhile, parents must understand that there is nothing selfish about taking care of their physical and mental health. And you don’t have to do anything flashy or big to feel better, either.

You can do things that take just a few seconds or minutes that help you feel more balanced. Do a bit of exercise. Go for a quick walk outside. Talk to a friend you care about. Intentionally slow down and do some breathing techniques. These small moments quickly add up.

In the meantime, your social circle, including your partner, family, and friends, should be on the lookout for signs of parental burnout and offer to help you even before you ask them for it.

We’d like to hear your thoughts, Pandas. What do you personally think the mom should have done about her nose job vs. college fund dilemma? If you’re a parent, how do you balance your wants and needs with those of your kids? What do you do to prevent parental burnout? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

The internet was ruthless. Many folks weren’t afraid to call the mom out. Here’s their take on the drama

Screenshot of a comment discussing choosing a nose job over kids college funds and personal sacrifice feelings.

Comment from anon highlighting financial sacrifice and fairness in choosing a nose job over kids college funds debate.

Comment discussing choosing nose job over kids college funds, prioritizing personal expenses over family savings.

Reddit user criticizes choosing nose job over kids college funds, highlighting financial priorities and retirement savings concerns.

Reddit comment discussing prioritizing a nose job over kids college funds and potential family resentment and financial impact.

Online comment criticizing choosing a nose job over kids college funds, highlighting the cost and vanity concerns.

Reddit comment criticizing choosing a nose job over kids college funds, highlighting financial priorities and future impact.

Reddit comment discussing choosing nose job over kids college funds and family spending priorities.

Reddit comment criticizing choosing a nose job over kids college funds, highlighting selfish financial priorities.

Comment discussing choosing a nose job over kids college funds, focusing on sacrifice, family love, and selfishness concerns.

Reddit comment expressing support but emphasizing choosing nose job over kids college funds means prioritizing wants below their needs.

Comment on financial choices, advising investment over choosing nose job instead of kids college funds.

Comment discussing the dilemma of choosing a nose job over kids college funds and its financial and emotional impact.

Comment discussing choosing a nose job over kids college funds, prioritizing cosmetic surgery over financial aid needs.

Reddit comment criticizing choosing a nose job over kids college funds, highlighting priorities and future investment.

Comment discussing financial struggles and family resentment when choosing a nose job over kids college funds.

Comment expressing sadness about choosing a nose job over kids college funds and prioritizing appearance over education.

Comment discussing choosing a nose job over kids college funds, emphasizing education and financial priorities.

Reddit comment criticizing choosing a nose job over kids college funds, emphasizing priorities and personal choices.

Reddit comment criticizing someone for choosing a nose job over kids college funds, highlighting misplaced priorities.