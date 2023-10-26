ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how many books you read or videos you watch, you will never be fully prepared for raising your kids before you actually have them. Parenting is very much a “you’ll learn while on the job” kind of situation. However, when you’re neck-deep in diapers, with the Baby Shark song on loop in the background, you might find yourself wishing for a helping hand.

The r/coolguides subreddit is a massively popular online community that shares and crafts some of the coolest guides and charts you’ll find anywhere on the internet. We’ve collected some of their top parenting resources that might just help everyone who’s just had a kid level up their game. Check them out below and remember to upvote the ones that you found the most helpful.