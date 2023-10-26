ADVERTISEMENT

No matter how many books you read or videos you watch, you will never be fully prepared for raising your kids before you actually have them. Parenting is very much a “you’ll learn while on the job” kind of situation. However, when you’re neck-deep in diapers, with the Baby Shark song on loop in the background, you might find yourself wishing for a helping hand.

The r/coolguides subreddit is a massively popular online community that shares and crafts some of the coolest guides and charts you’ll find anywhere on the internet. We’ve collected some of their top parenting resources that might just help everyone who’s just had a kid level up their game. Check them out below and remember to upvote the ones that you found the most helpful.

Genetics For Dummies

There is no one-size-fits-all approach to parenting: every family's situation is unique. However, there are some common features of good parenting. Among them are important things like transparency, unconditional support, and proper communication.

Essentially, you want your child to understand why you're asking something of them and why it's important. Whether that's brushing their teeth or doing their homework on time. You want to include them in the conversation, instead of making them feel like they're left out. The more clarity you provide around the rules that you set, the better.
The Plural Of Fish

san00kam1 avatar
San
San
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another intresting but useless fact that will lower my chances at a party. Well Unless I am in a party full of marin biologist.

This Is What 10cm Dilated Actually Looks Like

Most parents have access to the internet, as well as all of those new and fancy AI chatbots that everyone keeps talking about. However, when you’re exhausted and pressed for time, having a handy and trustworthy chart you can reference is far easier than conducting thorough independent research. 

While there will always be subtle nuances and the need to update relevant information, the graphics presented here definitely work as general guidelines. They can get parents up to speed on the most relevant info, from how many diapers they can expect to change per day to what to look out for in their baby’s poop.

Er Nurse Here! Here's A Simple Guide On Cpr Technique For Infants, Children, And Adults

suuspuusje avatar
Susie Elle
Susie Elle
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

During a first aid class, I was taught to shove a hand into the persons armpit and then direct this hand to the middle of the chest at that height. Putting hands between nipples really only works if it's a man of average posture. As soon as it's a woman or someone with extra weight, nipples can be too low or not on the right level. But that's just what I was told.

As A Kid Getting Lost In The Mall Or Amusement Parks Is No Fun

Speaking To Children, And Honestly Adults

rjjecreek avatar
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When my firstborn was a toddler my mother gave some great advice. Phrase what you're saying in the positive, not the negative. "Stay on the footpath" tells a child what you want them to do instead of "Don't go on the road". More importantly, in some situations like this example, there's a huge difference in understanding if a child takes a moment to tune into what mum is saying. If the child doesn't hear "Stay" at least they'll hear the word "footpath", but not hearing "Don't" (and most likely they've blocked that word out as it's one they are always hearing) leaves you with "go on the road". As I said, a huge difference!! I had to practice it and now it's easy to do. My children are way beyond this stage, but I use the same method at the school where I work, telling young students "walk in the hallway" instead of "Don't run"!

The r/coolguides sub has grown by leaps and bounds since its founding in late March 2014. At the time of writing, the online group had over 3.8 million members on Reddit. It’s easy to see why the community is so popular: the guides are extremely informative, creative, and entertaining. Combine the three and you have a powerful mix that draws people in (and even gets them to design their own graphics).
The Cousin Explainer

san00kam1 avatar
San
San
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If someone from Alabama is reading this please take a note of it and follow it.

How Infant Views The World

surenu avatar
Surenu
Surenu
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

So basically when I take my glasses off I'm 6 months old. And people out there are buying expensive anti-aging creams, the fools!

What To Do If A Child Discloses Sexual Abuse

According to the moderator team running the subreddit, they welcome reference guides for “anything and everything.” The rule of thumb is that if something’s good enough to print out for reference, then it probably has a place on r/coolguides. The mods also note that the difference between infographics and guides is that the former are learning tools while the latter are reference tools. However, there’s a grey area where the two overlap!

Simple Reminder When Walking Pets Or Barefoot Kids

fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This would be more useful in a sensible temperature scale. 115F could be anything to 95% of the world.

How To Recognize Various Bug Bites

aerose101 avatar
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beware the tick one. It doesn't always present with the bullseye rash!

Modelling Disagreement For Children

zeke57063 avatar
TrepidMouse
TrepidMouse
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this chart! It prevents kids from feeling fear and helps them to understand how to disagree without yelling. Also, there's an even amount of types of parents. Two double mothers, two double Father, two mothers and fathers. It makes my little heart happy

If you plan on designing or sharing a guide, keep in mind that you’ve got to follow some simple rules when naming your post, to help keep everything uniform. You should name your posts “A cool guide” and then fill in the rest of the title, explaining what the image is about. That way, there’s less variation in headlines, so the internet audience immediately understands the context and knows what it’s looking at. Obviously, nobody should be sharing any guides that could be dangerous.
A Cool Guide On Common Type Of Bites Problems In Children

Why Children Need To Read Every Night

wesleyclifford avatar
Rocket Surgeon
Rocket Surgeon
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is just a chart of numbers that are all 1/5 of other numbers.

My Body Safety Rules: How To Talk To Your Kids About Safe Touching

fatharry4 avatar
Fat Harry
Fat Harry
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"I always call my private parts by their correct names" - which is why here we've used the euphemism "private parts" *facepalm*.

A while ago, Bored Panda had gotten in touch with the founder of the r/coolguides online community, redditor u/dadschool. He was kind enough to walk us through the history of the group.

"I had a bit of a compulsive habit of saving every guide I came across on Reddit with the idea that I'd somehow reference it when I needed it later. There weren't really any subs for general guides so I made one and uploaded all my guides at once. I think a lot of people have a similar affection for bitesize trivia and hoarding generalist knowledge,” he told us during an earlier interview.
Baby Feeding Cues

lisa6060 avatar
Wanderwoman
Wanderwoman
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With my daughter, this worked very well. With my son, roughly 10 seconds from 1 to 3...

What To Say To Kids Instead Of “Be Careful!”

jackholt avatar
Greenmantle
Greenmantle
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love this. A powerful way to grow self-efficacy in a child

Just A Reminder Of This Cool Trick

According to the founder of the sub, no success would have been possible without the support of the community’s fantastic moderators. It’s they who volunteer their time to keep the entire group running smoothly. All of the mods are working professionals, so one of the biggest challenges is quickly reacting to some of the hateful posts that some internet trolls make.
Raise A Body Positive Kid

luis_gomezp avatar
Miranda Veracruz de la Joya Cardenal
Miranda Veracruz de la Joya Cardenal
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I might get downvoted to infinity. I believe Disney princesses movies and Barbie have crippled a whole generation of women on this area. They are trying to improve lately, but the damage before the 2000s is already done.

9 Things To Say To Your Anxious Child

scortched_burn avatar
JB
JB
Community Member
16 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Good questions are open, so they start with what or how.

Abusive Behaviours Of Narcissistic Parents

"The unique thing about Reddit is that subreddits really are independent and are autonomously moderated communities,” u/dadschool told us before that the moderator team had remained more or less unchanged. The team continues to be excited about the growing community, as well as ensuring that people don’t post the same guide hundreds of times.
15 Life Skills For Kids Before Leaving Home

briandroste avatar
Brian Droste
Brian Droste
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe number 14 is not a life skill before leaving home but it should be encourager or taught, Never know when it will come in handy. I was self taught so I can swim.

9 Parenting Practices From Around The World

zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have NEVER heard of overnight trips for nursery age children here? Where does that come from? The kindergarten offered a one-night-sleepover for the kids who were going to first grade after the summer, but that was inside the kindergarten and very much optional. No one "packs off" their children anywhere. If anything we have more cases of parents wanting to come along on class trips.

Guide To Parental Leave Around The World

danielboak_1 avatar
iseefractals
iseefractals
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yet the country that offers the most, somehow isn't on the list. Romania has a BASE of two years, or to use the scale of the post, 104 weeks. But....that can be extended to 156 weeks in some circumstances. All of it paid, with the minimum amount being equivalent to the minimum wage, but they base the pay scale on the average monthly income over the past 12 months, paying out 80% of up to 10,000 euros per month. And it can be used by EITHER PARENT.

The founder told Bored Panda before that he has a far more relaxed attitude toward infographics than he did nearly a decade ago when he created the subreddit. He’s very keen on letting the community decide the direction in which the group will go in, through their upvotes and engagement. 

"I see the moderator role as more akin to a landscaper: pruning [troll] posts, removing harmful posts, and moderating for content diversity. Subscribers are much better judges of content quality and validity than moderators and I think it's important to trust them in that role. I will admit, however, that the majority of guides I enjoy most myself rarely break 50/100 upvotes.”

Teaching Kids About Money

vvmartin avatar
pep Ito
pep Ito
Community Member
1 day ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Teach How to write checks in Spain would be like teaching how to use a fax machine.

Tips To Build Emotional Resilience In Kids

Keep Ya Kids Safe

Meanwhile, the founder had some awesome advice for anyone who wants to post on r/coolguides in the figure. "Go for it! We do try to maintain some content diversity, so don't upload all ten of your favorite ab workout guides at once. If you have the source, be a buddy and list that too in the comments or title to give credit where it's due!"
Baby Teeth Timeline

How Your Eye Color Can Help Predict Your Baby's Eyes

martin_burley avatar
Martin Burley
Martin Burley
Community Member
1 day ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My mum has one green eye, one brown, dad's are blue, mine blue with a brown central halo, heterochromia is fun.

Ways To Support Kids Working On Something Tricky

Which of these parenting guides and charts did you find the most useful, Pandas? Were there any tips and pieces of info that were completely new to you? What’s the most important advice that you’d give new parents? Scroll down to the bottom of this post and share your thoughts in the comment section!

