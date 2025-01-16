ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re yearning for relatable comics with darker undertones that explore motherhood, everyday life, and the absurdities of human behavior, then Becky Banicoat is the comic artist for you.

On her website, Becky shares that she is a cartoonist and writer whose work has been published by The New Yorker, Grazia, The New Statesman, The Guardian, BuzzFeed, New York Magazine, Private Eye, Netflix, and more. On Instagram alone, the artist has an audience of 81K followers who feel connected to her work. Why? Mostly because Becky is not afraid of being brutally honest and has a knack for putting all the mundane challenges in a funny comic form.

So, let's hop into the post and see what the artist has created since her last one .

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | beckybarnicoat.com