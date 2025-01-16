ADVERTISEMENT

If you’re yearning for relatable comics with darker undertones that explore motherhood, everyday life, and the absurdities of human behavior, then Becky Banicoat is the comic artist for you.

On her website, Becky shares that she is a cartoonist and writer whose work has been published by The New Yorker, Grazia, The New Statesman, The Guardian, BuzzFeed, New York Magazine, Private Eye, Netflix, and more. On Instagram alone, the artist has an audience of 81K followers who feel connected to her work. Why? Mostly because Becky is not afraid of being brutally honest and has a knack for putting all the mundane challenges in a funny comic form.

So, let's hop into the post and see what the artist has created since her last one.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | x.com | beckybarnicoat.com

#1

Comic by Becky Barnicoat depicting a woman getting stuck in a phone while checking the weather, illustrating everyday challenges.

    #2

    Comic illustrating morning challenges by Becky Barnicoat, showing five emotional stages from denial to acceptance.

    #3

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat humorously depicting the relatable "clothes chair" dilemma of everyday life.

    #4

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating a humorous take on Black Friday shopping challenges.

    #5

    Relatable comic by Becky Barnicoat humorously depicting the awkward realities of pretending to enjoy picnics.

    #6

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating the time spent choosing versus reading a summer book, highlighting everyday life challenges.

    #7

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating relatable beach challenges with kids, featuring sand, sun cream, and safety concerns.

    #8

    Two seagulls discuss violence, then chaos ensues as more seagulls attack people eating.

    #9

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating an amusing sun-related challenge of everyday life with humorous dialogue.

    #10

    Comic of a person overwhelmed by phone screen light, illustrating everyday life challenges by Becky Barnicoat.

    #11

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating the challenges of balancing work, kids, health, and more, with "S.A.D." looming above.

    #12

    Comics by Becky Barnicoat illustrating everyday life challenges, showing a woman's frantic cleaning before guests arrive.

    #13

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat showing a person holding signs with humorous, relatable thoughts on everyday challenges.

    #14

    Relatable comic by Becky Barnicoat showing challenges of a Christmas tree with a cat and a toddler.

    #15

    Comic illustrating challenges of everyday life with women's pajamas, highlighting uncomfortable and impractical designs.

    #16

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat showing the challenge of New Year resolutions with broken goal notes.

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating January plans vs. reality, depicting everyday life challenges.

    #18

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat depicting astronauts with speech bubbles in space, highlighting everyday life challenges humorously.

    #19

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating the challenges of everyday life with passwords and account management.

    #20

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat depicting the humorous challenges of everyday camping, like discomfort and awkward situations.

    #21

    Relatable comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating humorous challenges of everyday life.

    #22

    Relatable comic by Becky Barnicoat depicting funny and awkward birthday gift scenarios and social anxiety.

    #23

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating everyday life challenges, featuring relatable scenarios like subscriptions and chin hair.

    #24

    Relatable comic by Becky Barnicoat showing the challenges of keeping a Christmas tree fresh through the holidays.

    #25

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat humorously exploring alternatives to Dry January with sarcastic, fried food, and existential themes.

    #26

    Relatable comic by Becky Barnicoat depicting a humorous post-election care package.

    #27

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating everyday life challenges with a cluttered corner featuring a mini café setup.

    #28

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat depicting humorous challenges of everyday life with a person in distress near a black hole.

    #29

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating challenges of everyday life with humorous home decor suggestions using a black swirl.

    #30

    Comic by Becky Barnicoat illustrating humorous challenges of everyday life at a Christmas party.

    #31

    Relatable comics by Becky Barnicoat depicting humorous wellness products for 2025.

