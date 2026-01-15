ADVERTISEMENT

According to the UK’s Mental Health Foundation, a whopping 74% of people say they’ve felt so stressed in the past year that they’ve been overwhelmed or unable to cope. So if there’s anything you can do to reduce your anxiety, it’s probably a good idea. Get a massage, call up your best friend, make yourself a cozy comforting meal, and ensure that you’re getting enough laughs in!

To help you all squeeze plenty of humor into your day, we took a trip to The Pun Guys Facebook page. This account is dedicated to sharing hilarious, relatable memes, so we’ve gathered some of their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that instantly turn your frown upside down!