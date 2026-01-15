ADVERTISEMENT

According to the UK’s Mental Health Foundation, a whopping 74% of people say they’ve felt so stressed in the past year that they’ve been overwhelmed or unable to cope. So if there’s anything you can do to reduce your anxiety, it’s probably a good idea. Get a massage, call up your best friend, make yourself a cozy comforting meal, and ensure that you’re getting enough laughs in!

To help you all squeeze plenty of humor into your day, we took a trip to The Pun Guys Facebook page. This account is dedicated to sharing hilarious, relatable memes, so we’ve gathered some of their best posts below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that instantly turn your frown upside down!

#1

Hand wearing a fake extra finger ring as a funny meme example of random criminal life hack humor.

The Pun Guys Report

    #2

    Funny meme showing Mr. Potato Head toy with caption comparing it to Steve Harvey, highlighting random humor and reactions.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #3

    Funny meme text conversation about selling a bike with a random joke on speed and tipping over.

    The Pun Guys Report

    We’ve all heard that an apple a day keeps the doctor away. But have you heard what some laughter each day can do for you? According to Natalie Dattilo, former director of psychology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, laughter can work wonders for our health.

    “Health care is expensive,” Dattilo told The Harvard Gazette. “If we can find a tool that is as simple as laughter, that is free for the most part, with no side effects and has no contraindications, that would be really great.”

    #4

    Toddler showing sign language for help while sitting with Santa Claus, capturing a funny moment for memes with randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    anirudhdineshani
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    Santa needs help. He is in hide the pain harold' mode right now

    Santa needs help. He is in hide the pain harold' mode right now

    #5

    Funny meme showing a knife balanced on a sink edge implying indecision about making two sandwiches randomness humor.

    The Pun Guys Report

    POST
    markglass
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    I didn't realize I had so much company.

    I didn't realize I had so much company.

    #6

    Funny meme showing a large green tractor next to a blue car at a stoplight, capturing randomness and humor.

    The Pun Guys Report

    Laughter can improve your mood, decrease your stress levels, reduce your anxiety, and help you bond with others. Meanwhile, laughter can be great for our hormones, as it can lower your cortisol levels and increase your serotonin and dopamine levels.

    “When you’re not regularly activating the pleasure/reward centers of the brain they go offline. So, in order to feel good, we have to practice feeling good. And laughing is one of the most cost-effective ways to do that,” Dattilo explains.
    #7

    Text conversation meme about getting laid off, with funny random comments to make the situation uncomfortable for the employer.

    The Pun Guys Report

    nicoletta-karam
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Watch the French film, "The Closet," where a hetero man mails photoshopped pics of himself at a gay bar so he wouldn't get fired.

    #8

    Medieval meme featuring king and queen with a pun on knights, highlighting funny memes with randomness and humor.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #9

    Nativity scene with Baby Jesus, Mary, Joseph, and a lamb statue in a humorous, random meme style.

    The Pun Guys Report

    While treating mental health issues is a lot more complicated than simply showing someone a few memes, there’s no question that regularly getting humor into your day can help. In fact, Dattilo says she regularly uses laughter to help patients who are struggling with depression. 

    “Laughter is one of the main tools that I use to help people activate the pleasure and reward centers of the brain, to get them to playfully approach life, make time for that sort of activity as an important pillar of health and wellness,” she shared.
    #10

    Four-panel funny meme showing a man proving he didn’t receive his food, illustrating randomness and humor in everyday situations.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #11

    Funny meme text about sending son to his room for disrespecting Jim Morrison with a humorous pun on The Doors band.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #12

    Social media post questioning why say half a dozen instead of six, featured in funny memes about randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    Half a dozen is 3 syllables, literally six is 5.

    Half a dozen is 3 syllables, literally six is 5.

    If you’re wondering how exactly you can get more giggles into your daily routine, have no fear, we’ve got you covered. Abundance Therapy Center recommends first starting to look for funny moments in your everyday life. Strange encounters or even moments that might feel devastating at first may be hilarious after you take some time to look at the bright side. Try not to take life too seriously, and you might find yourself laughing more.  
    #13

    A funny meme showing a joke about a prank in a crowded elevator with randomness that might crack you up.

    The Pun Guys Report

    bhobbs
    B Hobbs
    B Hobbs
    Community Member
    Responding, "We will discuss it later, sis," would probably empty the elevator at the next floor.

    Responding, "We will discuss it later, sis," would probably empty the elevator at the next floor.

    #14

    Funny meme about YouTube ads highlighting the randomness of paying to watch ads and also pay to avoid ads.

    The Pun Guys Report

    thesquidness
    cugel.
    cugel.
    Community Member
    And somehow, we, the actual value part of the equation, don't get paid anything.

    And somehow, we, the actual value part of the equation, don't get paid anything.

    #15

    Funny meme text about dogs huffing when called, capturing randomness in a relatable and humorous way for meme lovers.

    The Pun Guys Report

    Another easy yet effective way to get more chuckles into your life is by consuming funny content. That might mean watching a stand-up comedy special on Netflix, attending a hilarious play in your city, or even just looking at plenty of meme lists just like this one. You may have to put a little effort into seeking out humor at first, but trust me, it will be worth it when your sides hurt from laughing so hard.  
    #16

    Red Hyundai Elantra with license plate 666 PMS on a busy road, part of funny memes featuring random humor about driving.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #17

    Sketch of a unicorn with a horn in step one, and a horse without a horn in step two, funny memes with randomness humor.

    The Pun Guys Report

    anirudhdineshani
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    How to draw a unicorn: Follow previous steps to draw a horse and then draw a horn.

    How to draw a unicorn: Follow previous steps to draw a horse and then draw a horn.

    #18

    Patient joking with dentist during appointment, funny memes about flossing and randomness in a dental office setting.

    The Pun Guys Report

    anirudhdineshani
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    Last night. In my room. Flossing me good night.

    Last night. In my room. Flossing me good night.

    In the same vein, social media can be a great place to find plenty of giggles. You can follow comedians, follow meme pages, and share hilarious posts with your friends. Plus, if you get into the habit of sending your closest friends reels and memes that make you laugh, they’ll be likely to start doing the same. Now, you’re giggling to yourself every time you check your phone, and you’re strengthening your friendship!
    #19

    Woman wearing gloves at a store sample counter with toilet paper rolls, showcasing funny randomness in a meme format.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #20

    Funny meme featuring a confused animated turtle with big eyes and text about forgetting, showcasing randomness humor.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #21

    Man squinting and confused outdoors, illustrating the randomness of funny memes about computers autosaving files.

    The Pun Guys Report

    anirudhdineshani
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    And find it years later while emptying your useless folders for space

    And find it years later while emptying your useless folders for space

    Abundance Therapy Center also recommends incorporating more spontaneity into your life if you’d like to laugh more. Don’t be afraid to try new things and break out of your comfort zone. Your routine may be safe, but what would happen if you dared to mix it up? Even if you embarrass yourself, that’s probably going to turn into a hilarious story in the future!
    #22

    Red Holy Bible with a signed copy sticker on a bookshelf, part of funny memes that might crack you up with randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #23

    Woman with curly hair looking away from an old computer screen, illustrating a funny meme about skipping unskippable ads.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #24

    Text message exchange showing a funny meme where one person calls the other baby as an insult, highlighting randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    Are you enjoying this list full of random yet relatable memes, pandas? Keep upvoting the ones that make you giggle, and feel free to share more hilarious images and/or stories in the comments below. Then, if you’re not finished getting your daily dose of memes, we recommend checking out this Bored Panda list next!

    #25

    Funny memes featuring a turtle with a serious expression about feeling random chest pain and saying my time has come.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #26

    Kermit meme in a grocery store aisle joking about leaving without buying anything, fitting funny memes randomness theme.

    The Pun Guys Report

    samanthajarman
    Charlotte
    Charlotte
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Some stores make this so hard- I've had to wait in line at the cash just to say I wasn't buying anything because there was no way around

    #27

    Close-up of a doll’s face with wide eyes and a subtle smile, capturing the randomness in funny memes.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #28

    Man forcing a woman to open her eyes with caption about stopping avoiding banking app in funny memes.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #29

    Animal print living room set with c*****d and peeling design, a funny meme showcasing randomness and humor.

    The Pun Guys Report

    professormcgonagallminerva
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    Not wrong, there's a chance that an animal designed this print

    Not wrong, there’s a chance that an animal designed this print

    #30

    Robot with tired red eyes and pale face representing Chat GPT after hearing problems all day in a funny meme about randomness

    The Pun Guys Report

    anirudhdineshani
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    AIs have emotions too and they're bored and tired.

    AIs have emotions too and they're bored and tired.

    #31

    Meme showing exaggerated gym teacher character humor, part of funny memes that might crack you up with randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #32

    Comparison meme about renting movies in 1995 versus expensive streaming rentals in 2025 with a thoughtful man’s face.

    The Pun Guys Report

    professormcgonagallminerva
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Piracy is the only option when you live in a country where somehow only one company suddenly gained the rights to distribute over half of all media ever made and doesn’t renew the contracts which causes media to get lost forever into the abyss

    #33

    Funny meme text about baby fever suggesting taking a nap and reconsidering having kids if the nap is enjoyed.

    The Pun Guys Report

    marijas
    Marija S
    Marija S
    Community Member
    Bahahaha 😂 that's pretty good

    Bahahaha 😂 that's pretty good

    #34

    Goofy cartoon character with shocked expression reacting to someone licking a knife, funny memes randomness humor concept.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #35

    A funny meme showing a simple drawing of a person trying not to interrupt with humor and randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    professormcgonagallminerva
    Stardust she/her
    Stardust she/her
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I hate it when people say the sun will explode or when they bemoan about Pluto (while conviniently ignoring Ceres) but if I open my mouth then I’ll just prove that I’m an annoying pedant

    #36

    Man in suit looking shocked and confused in a funny meme about flight attendants and deaf passengers randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #37

    Funny meme showing a confused Jesus reacting to almond milk while discussing animals and milk humorously.

    The Pun Guys Report

    editor_16
    Sue Denham
    Sue Denham
    Community Member
    "If I'd only known I'd have put nipples on nuts."

    "If I'd only known I'd have put nipples on nuts."

    #38

    Meme showing a bitten peanut butter and jelly sandwich with humorous random news caption about racism.

    The Pun Guys Report

    anirudhdineshani
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you answer yes, you're foolish. If you answer no, you are still foolish by deigning to answer such a question

    #39

    Tweet conversation about a guy crying in the library and stopping when his phone alarm goes off, showcasing funny memes randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #40

    Funny meme text about Dwayne Johnson running and skipping at a pond highlighting randomness in popular internet humor.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #41

    Boy making a deadpan face with humorous text about a dentist stabbing gums and blaming bleeding on not flossing funny memes.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #42

    Toddler making a disgusted face as if hit by bad breath, capturing randomness in funny memes that might crack you up.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #43

    Man reacting with frustration during incoming video call, capturing the humor of funny memes with randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #44

    Funny meme showing a grammar joke with past tense words and a cat meme illustrating randomness and humor.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #45

    Smartwatch shows loud noise warning as baby cries loudly in background, a funny meme highlighting randomness and everyday life.

    The Pun Guys Report

    anirudhdineshani
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Am I Funny? Maybe or maybe not
    Community Member
    30 minutes of crying could cause permanent voice loss too

    30 minutes of crying could cause permanent voice loss too

    0
    #46

    Funny meme of a kid making a silly face while holding a bitten apple, capturing random humor and expressions.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #47

    A young person wearing a headband with a card reading I am a snake, illustrating funny memes randomness awkward moments.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #48

    Meme showing a person looking great in one photo and terrible in another, capturing randomness of funny memes.

    The Pun Guys Report

    #49

    Tattoo with confusing text and a funny meme combining a woman yelling and a cat, showcasing funny memes randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

    mikefitzpatrick
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    I'm with the cat on this one.

    I'm with the cat on this one.

    #50

    Woman with exaggerated large hair looking serious and confused in a funny meme about randomness and final boss Karen.

    The Pun Guys Report

    nicoletta-karam
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    BP overuses Karen, a misogynistic label a wife-beating husband coined for the woman he battered.

    BP overuses Karen, a misogynistic label a wife-beating husband coined for the woman he battered.

    #51

    Lego figure with awkward smile reacting to a simple greeting, fitting the theme of funny memes randomness.

    The Pun Guys Report

