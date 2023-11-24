ADVERTISEMENT

Few things can provide both amusement and comfort at the same time the way memes do. Covering nearly every aspect of life, they have become an internet phenomenon like no other, as their number is arguably impossible to count and they tend to spread faster than wildfires do.

That’s why now there is an abundance of meme pages for netizens to choose from, some better than others. But far from all of them can pride themselves in millions of followers and decades of existence.

With a history half a year short of a decade, this Instagram account has been providing its followers—more than seven million of them—with hilarious and relatable memes since the spring of 2014. Today, we have put some of them on this list for you to enjoy, so scroll down to find them and see for yourself just how amusing memes can be.