ADVERTISEMENT

Parenting can be a tight balancing act sometimes. Amid the fulfillment of seeing your child grow into their own person are the challenging moments that may urge you to decompress.

Some moms and dads go on spa dates and fishing trips, while others simply use humor as an outlet. And as you’ll see through these images, laughter can be the best medicine.

We’ve collected some of the funniest spot-on parenting posts of the month from X. Scroll through them and see which ones you connect with the most.