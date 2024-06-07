Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Husband Refuses To Make Dinner After Wife Misses Breakfast A Few Times, Gets Dragged
Couples, Relationships

Husband Refuses To Make Dinner After Wife Misses Breakfast A Few Times, Gets Dragged

Open list comments 24
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

24

ADVERTISEMENT

Compromise is vital in keeping a marriage thriving. Conversely, life can become problematic when couples fail to have that give-and-take dynamic and begin thinking as individuals. 

In today’s story, Reddit user Striking-Jaguar3348 argued with his wife about cooking meals. After an ultimate disagreement, he felt the need to get back at her. 

He has since turned to the internet, asking if he was in the wrong or not.

It is important for married couples to find a middle ground when issues arise

Image credits: Elina Fairytale / Pexels (not the actual photo)

A man shared a story involving his wife and their cooking arrangements as parents

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

He expected his wife to cook him breakfast since he mostly cooks them dinner

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Pexels (not the actual photo)

But when she failed to do so, he decided to get back at her

Image credits: Striking-Jaguar3348

The inability to resolve disputes is often the first major problem in a marriage

Based on the original poster’s account, the breakfast issue seems to be ongoing. According to divorce lawyer Kirk C. Stange, Esq., the inability to compromise is an often overlooked issue. 

“In many marriages, people may feel as if they are not being heard,” Stange wrote in his blog Family Law Headquarters. “Many would similarly report that there were severe communication difficulties in the marriage.  

“Over time, these communication problems can cause many marriages to go into a downward spiral.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Stange says that failing to understand each other is one of the first hurdles a married couple faces. And when left unresolved, it can lead to more significant damage in the relationship. 

“The communication problems, and inability to compromise, can be the first domino to fall. Once it falls, it can result in the lack of intimacy, the adultery, the growing apart, the financial difficulties, and the other actions that result in the divorce.”

Knowing the true meaning of compromise is essential

Many couples may not know the true meaning of compromise. Marriage and family therapist Claudia de Llano shared a definition with Very Well Mind.  

“In a relationship, compromise is an invitation to collaborate with your partner while solving problems.”

De Llano says the only times when making adjustments in a marriage is unacceptable are when core values are on the line and when only one spouse is doing their part. Ultimately, she stresses the importance of setting boundaries. 

“If you’re being put down, spoken to inappropriately, or feeling harmed, your mental, physical, and emotional safety must come first.”

The husband’s spiteful behavior seemed to have worsened the situation. They could work things out through discussion and finding a solution that works best for them both, not just one person. 

Commenters on the post shared their reactions, mostly faulting the husband for his actions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

29

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

24
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

29

Open list comments

24

Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Miguel Ordoñez

Miguel Ordoñez

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
Indrė Lukošiūtė

Indrė Lukošiūtė

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat

Read less »
What do you think?
Add photo comments
POST
samuelpelatan avatar
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your reaction is to punish and not try to work things together you are the issue. She is an adult, with responsibilities and a brain. What kind of paternalistic mindset do you need to have to think it's okay to punish your wife to make a point ?

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are the only one here who makes a reasonable argument. Why are they not talking? That's the problem, not that he should eat cereal or some s**t

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F*****g hell. Have a bowl of cereal.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

According to the Reddit source, he's doing the majority of child care at home and expects to have part of the same breakfast the kids are already getting. I am taking this from the source, not the comments BP cropped from Reddit. Something else is going on in that relationship and it's not the breakfast/dinner situation I believe. Why's she not just giving him an extra from the kids meal? Why's he not talking to her and instead mimics her behavior? So many questions. Telling him to eat breakfast is a wormy argument in such a situation, you all have to stop with this wretched "Woman with kids is always good and man is bad." mindset

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
calling_fiscal0f avatar
NotAPanda
NotAPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This seems like a final straw thing. In comments he responded a lot about how much more he does at home and she isn’t talking much to him. Couple therapy time.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
samuelpelatan avatar
Samuel Pelatan
Samuel Pelatan
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When your reaction is to punish and not try to work things together you are the issue. She is an adult, with responsibilities and a brain. What kind of paternalistic mindset do you need to have to think it's okay to punish your wife to make a point ?

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You are the only one here who makes a reasonable argument. Why are they not talking? That's the problem, not that he should eat cereal or some s**t

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
petemccann avatar
DrBronxx
DrBronxx
Community Member
2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

F*****g hell. Have a bowl of cereal.

Vote comment up
8
8points
Vote comment down
reply
zedrapazia avatar
Zedrapazia
Zedrapazia
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

According to the Reddit source, he's doing the majority of child care at home and expects to have part of the same breakfast the kids are already getting. I am taking this from the source, not the comments BP cropped from Reddit. Something else is going on in that relationship and it's not the breakfast/dinner situation I believe. Why's she not just giving him an extra from the kids meal? Why's he not talking to her and instead mimics her behavior? So many questions. Telling him to eat breakfast is a wormy argument in such a situation, you all have to stop with this wretched "Woman with kids is always good and man is bad." mindset

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
calling_fiscal0f avatar
NotAPanda
NotAPanda
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This seems like a final straw thing. In comments he responded a lot about how much more he does at home and she isn’t talking much to him. Couple therapy time.

Vote comment up
5
5points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda