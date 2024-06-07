Husband Refuses To Make Dinner After Wife Misses Breakfast A Few Times, Gets Dragged
Compromise is vital in keeping a marriage thriving. Conversely, life can become problematic when couples fail to have that give-and-take dynamic and begin thinking as individuals.
In today’s story, Reddit user Striking-Jaguar3348 argued with his wife about cooking meals. After an ultimate disagreement, he felt the need to get back at her.
He has since turned to the internet, asking if he was in the wrong or not.
It is important for married couples to find a middle ground when issues arise
A man shared a story involving his wife and their cooking arrangements as parents
He expected his wife to cook him breakfast since he mostly cooks them dinner
But when she failed to do so, he decided to get back at her
The inability to resolve disputes is often the first major problem in a marriage
Based on the original poster’s account, the breakfast issue seems to be ongoing. According to divorce lawyer Kirk C. Stange, Esq., the inability to compromise is an often overlooked issue.
“In many marriages, people may feel as if they are not being heard,” Stange wrote in his blog Family Law Headquarters. “Many would similarly report that there were severe communication difficulties in the marriage.
“Over time, these communication problems can cause many marriages to go into a downward spiral.”
Stange says that failing to understand each other is one of the first hurdles a married couple faces. And when left unresolved, it can lead to more significant damage in the relationship.
“The communication problems, and inability to compromise, can be the first domino to fall. Once it falls, it can result in the lack of intimacy, the adultery, the growing apart, the financial difficulties, and the other actions that result in the divorce.”
Knowing the true meaning of compromise is essential
Many couples may not know the true meaning of compromise. Marriage and family therapist Claudia de Llano shared a definition with Very Well Mind.
“In a relationship, compromise is an invitation to collaborate with your partner while solving problems.”
De Llano says the only times when making adjustments in a marriage is unacceptable are when core values are on the line and when only one spouse is doing their part. Ultimately, she stresses the importance of setting boundaries.
“If you’re being put down, spoken to inappropriately, or feeling harmed, your mental, physical, and emotional safety must come first.”
The husband’s spiteful behavior seemed to have worsened the situation. They could work things out through discussion and finding a solution that works best for them both, not just one person.
Commenters on the post shared their reactions, mostly faulting the husband for his actions
According to the Reddit source, he's doing the majority of child care at home and expects to have part of the same breakfast the kids are already getting. I am taking this from the source, not the comments BP cropped from Reddit. Something else is going on in that relationship and it's not the breakfast/dinner situation I believe. Why's she not just giving him an extra from the kids meal? Why's he not talking to her and instead mimics her behavior? So many questions. Telling him to eat breakfast is a wormy argument in such a situation, you all have to stop with this wretched "Woman with kids is always good and man is bad." mindsetLoad More Replies...
I agree that something else is going on in this relationship and I dont think we have the full story. We dont know who cleans the bathrooms, vacuums and mops the floor, does the laundyry, cleans the fridge, scrubs the toilets etc etc etc. But whatever the reason for the wife not making his breakfast... it is petty and assholerish of him to play tit for tat. If the husband wants to completely ruin his marriage by playing this game and punishing his wife then that's on him. It has nothing to do with man bad women good mindset and everything to do with not being a pettty git. I agree with bronx. If not making his own bowl of cereal is worth setting his marriage on fire then good luck to him.
According to the Reddit source, he's doing the majority of child care at home and expects to have part of the same breakfast the kids are already getting. I am taking this from the source, not the comments BP cropped from Reddit. Something else is going on in that relationship and it's not the breakfast/dinner situation I believe. Why's she not just giving him an extra from the kids meal? Why's he not talking to her and instead mimics her behavior? So many questions. Telling him to eat breakfast is a wormy argument in such a situation, you all have to stop with this wretched "Woman with kids is always good and man is bad." mindsetLoad More Replies...
I agree that something else is going on in this relationship and I dont think we have the full story. We dont know who cleans the bathrooms, vacuums and mops the floor, does the laundyry, cleans the fridge, scrubs the toilets etc etc etc. But whatever the reason for the wife not making his breakfast... it is petty and assholerish of him to play tit for tat. If the husband wants to completely ruin his marriage by playing this game and punishing his wife then that's on him. It has nothing to do with man bad women good mindset and everything to do with not being a pettty git. I agree with bronx. If not making his own bowl of cereal is worth setting his marriage on fire then good luck to him.
