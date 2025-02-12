51 Old Paintings That Are So Hilariously Bad, They’re Actually Brilliant
When you think of old paintings, your mind may wander to an image with a somber, stiff tone. It’s likely because most of the surviving pieces are religious, creating an impression that this type of artwork often carries a serious vibe.
What most people don’t see is the vibrant and humorous side, which you will see in the following images. They instantly break the impression of this supposedly restrained form of visual expression, making them extra funny.
Check out this list to see what we mean, and as always, don’t forget to upvote your favorites!
This Cat Has Seen Things
Well, after the terrifying half-hour it took to put the d****d thing on I don't blame the cat!
What Is This?
This is what happens in your dreams when you eat strong cheese late at night.
This Dog Or Cat ?
I stumbled across this beauty today and needless to say, I like it’s eyes and lips.
In recent years, experts have begun challenging the “dark and gloomy” reputation that has long been associated with medieval art. In an article for The Conversation, academics José Alberto Moráis Morán and María Dolores Teijer Pablos began to dispel this notion by mentioning the colorful interiors of the Old Saint Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican City.
4-Year-Old Girl With Cat And Fish
Interesting Medieval Painting
Singing Angels
"Wait... You are telling me that we all have the same dad?"
According to Pablos and Morán, the original basilica, built around 326 to 333 AD on the orders of the Roman emperor Constantine, had large windows that made the entire space feel bright and airy.
The building also had marble mosaics and textiles, which ultimately proves that medieval architecture’s reputation for being “dark and sinister” was purely a myth.
Dispute Of St. Catherine With The Philosophers
Welcome To My Delightful Spread
Le Chat D'ostende
“Many buildings of the early Middle Ages were painted in bright colours, though the passage of time has erased these fragile murals,” Pablos and Morán wrote.
As for artwork, both academics referred to the color restoration of the Amiens Cathedral in France. Pablos and Morán pointed out the “striking” shades of red and blue on the sculptures to prove that Medieval art was “colorful and lively.”
Flower Piece With Cat And Mousetrap
This Painting Of An Absolute Unit
This Cat Is A Mood?
Some view Medieval art as odd, including author Olivia Swarthout. She even started a social media account aptly named “Weird Medieval Guys,” showing the peculiarities of the genre. As of this posting, the account has more than 600,000 followers (and counting).
“What makes them funny is often a juxtaposition of expression and situation, plus the medieval setting,” Swarthout told the Guardian in a 2012 interview, noting that her pieces are about giving something where people can say, “That reminds me of myself.”
Saint-Lifard
Scheibler Armorial
Perna (Oyster) - Miniature From Folio 108v From Der Naturen Bloeme (Kb Ka 16)
For Swarthout, it’s all about capturing the essence of the time period through its many imperfections, which she believes makes such images a hit with many people.
“There’s so much contained in this art – and particularly in the fact that a lot of it isn’t all that well-executed or approached with the artistic precision that we’re familiar with – that actually tells us so much about medieval life,” she explained.
He Is Handsome He Is Grace He Has A Little Bit Of That Monday Face
Salome Dancing
Medieval Partytime
Turns Out Elden Ring Is Historically Accurate!
Quentin Matsys - A Grotesque Old Woman
Spotted This Guy At The Gemäldegalerie In Berlin Last Year, He Looks Like A Grumpy Old Man
All the old paintings of cats and dogs have human faces, kinda creepy
"But This Is My Emotional Support Lobster!!" Said Gilbert, Defensively
"For Small Creatures Such As We The Vastness Is Bearable Only Through Love"
Devil Bearing Jesus
Just Get In The Pot, Brian
Apocalypse de S. Jean, en français. Gallica BnF.
The Dream Of The Three Wise Men
"Look! It's so very innocent! There was only one room available at the hotel available and it was either this or sleep outside!"
Dog Treating A Bedridden Cat For "Melancholy" (Source Unknown, CA. 12th Century)
Like where did these painters get the ideas for these wacky paintings in the 12th century
What Is Making Him So Sad?
Perhaps sad due to identity crises... cat head, human hands, dragon feet, snake tail, mis-gendered as a "he" despite going bottomless and displaying her uncensored bits
(Internal Dialogue) I'm Not Fat I'm Just Big Boned
Book Of Hours
Giving Your Cat Their Medicine
Benedictine Monk With Wine As A Morning Drink
Captivity Of Jeholachin King Of Israel
"I saw you riding another horse yesterday, who is she?"
Leo Flores
Chonky 'oss. An 'oss is how we say a horse around my neck of the woods.
A Hound Riding On A Rabbit And A Rabbit Riding On A Snail Battle With Shields And Lances
A Depiction Of A Leopard In The 12th-Century Aberdeen Bestiary
Elephants From The Rochester Bestiary
This Was Part Of A Manuscript Written By Jean Mansel In France 1454
I wonder why cats always looked so weird in medieval drawings.