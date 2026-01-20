So we put together a list of pictures that raise more questions than they answer. From public signs that might as well be art installations to sports that seem impossible in a time-conscious world, enjoy trying to figure out what’s happening. Or don't. That’s kind of the point.

I love inside jokes when I'm in on them. When I'm not, they're mostly just confusing and mildly insulting. And yet, there's something oddly entertaining about stumbling across a moment that clearly has a story behind it, even if you have no idea what that story is.

#1 Good Luck To Both Of You

#2 Romance Display At My Local Barnes & Nobles. I Probably Laughed Too Loud

#3 Too Much Job

#4 Nailed It

#5 I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby

#6 I'm A Whale

#7 Took This Photo In 2020, And Still Love It

#8 Stairs Down To Pub Toilets - They Know Their Customers!

#9 I Put Eyebrows On My Bag... That Is All. Thank You For Your Time

#10 For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem

#11 Technically Correct

#12 This Is A Real Sport, Btw. I Think This One Was Held In Groningen, The Netherlands

#13 My Friend Went To The Aquarium This Morning And Sent Me This

#14 "That's A No From Me," - Dog

#15 Convenient Place To Store This Large Garden Statue

#16 The Chin On This Guy

#17 An Old Friend Posted This On Their Story

#18 Took This Pic At The Starbucks Drive-Thru This Afternoon. I've Titled It "Just Tell Them Your Order So I Don't Get It Wrong"

#19 My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of Him And One Of My Hens

#20 "This Is Dope. I Want Him To Have A Pair Of Shades That Match Exactly" - Dontpanic42tc

#21 I Need To Invest In Some Socks Myself

#22 My Drunk Roommate Was "Saving It For Later"

#23 Blursed Minnie

#24 "I'm Sure You're All Wondering Why I've Gathered You Here Today"

#25 How To Tell Your Husband You Accidentally Shrank His Favorite Wool Sweater

#26 Found You Mate

#27 Thought This Was A Muppet

#28 A Friend Of Mine Told Me To Take These And Now I’m On A Whole New Level

#29 Penne For Your Thoughts, M’lady

#30 Blursed Powerpuff Girls

#31 What Are Those

#32 A Water Fountain Gifted By Someone Named Sippy

#33 The Holiday Spirit Mixed With Some Humor

#34 Santa Has Different Priorities After The Christmas Rush

#35 My Friend Told Me That I Look Like A Popsicle Stick

#36 Possibly The Best Second Hand Shop Name Ever!

#37 My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This

#38 Mr. Crab's First Dollar

#39 I Always Suspected That Anime Mecha Stuff Was Based On Real Life, Too Many Different Shows All So Popular For It To Be Fake

#40 You Gotta Wonder, Why They Chose To Tie It To The Roof, When They Have A Mid Size SUV.....

#41 So I Taped A Hanger To My Door, As Was The Style At The Time

#42 Wait Till You Try The +2 Card

#43 My Switch Was Too Heavy, So I Got A Lighter One

#44 Silly Tumbleweed, You’re Not A Motor Vehicle

#45 Would Make A Good Book Cover

#46 I'm Visiting My Son In Minnesota. Check Out This Pic He Took Of Me At Minnehaha Falls Today

#47 I Met A Very Friendly And Pretty Bird Yesterday. The Camera Doesnt Agree

#48 Who Loves To Learn?

#49 Spiderman - No Way It Holds

#50 Clippy! Is That You, Old Friend?

#51 Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto

#52 My Little Niece Thought That Putting Sunglasses And A Hat On My Dog Would Be Really Funny... She Was Correct

#53 Patrick Really Is The Star Of The Show

#54 When Self-Care Turns Into Group Therapy

#55 I Love How Dogs Always Look Like They Understand What The Joke Is

#56 The Strongest Bird In The Universe

#57 A Crab Walking A Guy Takes Longer Because Both Keep Going Sideways

#58 You Can't Take The Sky From Me

#59 Babysitting

#60 January 4th And Someone’s Already Given Up

#61 Had A One Too Many In The Local Pub

#62 My Dad Sent Me This Pic Saying "Look At My New Office Building"

#63 In My College’s Caf And This Happened. Thank You Stranger

#64 It Inevitable

#65 Towel Animal Left By The Hotel Staff

#66 Those Are Weird Looking Dogs

#67 Snack Pack

#68 The Revolution Has Begun

#69 Back In The 90's I Was In A Very Famous TV Show

#70 Greater Dog From Undertale

#71 Good Pub, I Guess

#72 I Have A Feeling That There Is A Mask Underneath The Mask He Is Wearing

#73 What Is That Word?

#74 Nice Outfit

#75 Lucky Guy

#76 Jollibee Is On Side Quest Now

#77 It’s All Good Sir

#78 I Love How Disappointed The Dog Is

