I love inside jokes when I'm in on them. When I'm not, they're mostly just confusing and mildly insulting. And yet, there's something oddly entertaining about stumbling across a moment that clearly has a story behind it, even if you have no idea what that story is.

So we put together a list of pictures that raise more questions than they answer. From public signs that might as well be art installations to sports that seem impossible in a time-conscious world, enjoy trying to figure out what’s happening. Or don't. That’s kind of the point.

#1

Good Luck To Both Of You

Person holding a fortune cookie slip in front of a curious duck, a confusing picture that is funny for no clear reason

RedkobraSammy Report

alishanatzel avatar
Ashlisha
Ashlisha
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Should she take the duck home?

    #2

    Romance Display At My Local Barnes & Nobles. I Probably Laughed Too Loud

    Bookstore display with shirtless men on romance novel covers under a sign saying Dude, Where’s My Shirt, a confusing funny picture.

    JessLovesNaps Report

    #3

    Too Much Job

    Red emergency box labeled in case of boredom containing dustpan and small broom, a confusing picture with funny appeal.

    TheFarRegiond Report

    lindacowley avatar
    Auntriarch
    Auntriarch
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I find this unreasonably funny

    #4

    Nailed It

    Silver car parked on the street with a playful black silhouette decal and painted paw prints on the ground nearby.

    quemirasche Report

    #5

    I Wanna Be A Cowboy, Baby

    Man dressed as cowboy holding boxed video games inside electronics store, a confusing picture that is funny to see.

    reddit.com Report

    #6

    I'm A Whale

    Small dog standing on hind legs near a large pixelated orca sculpture in an outdoor paved area under a cloudy sky.

    H_G_Bells Report

    #7

    Took This Photo In 2020, And Still Love It

    Dog sitting at poker table with players in casino, a confusing picture that is funny for no clear reason.

    fLukeozade Report

    13points
    POST
    #8

    Stairs Down To Pub Toilets - They Know Their Customers!

    Staircase with a confusing painted cartoon figure at the bottom, creating a funny visual illusion effect.

    BottleGoblin Report

    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    Premium     40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hahahaha :D good one!!

    #9

    I Put Eyebrows On My Bag... That Is All. Thank You For Your Time

    Close-up of a green canvas bag with button snaps that look like eyes, creating a confusing and funny visual effect.

    Phosyrgo Report

    #10

    For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem

    Pillow with a printed face reflecting in a window, creating a confusing and funny visual scene outdoors.

    lokibola Report

    alishanatzel avatar
    Ashlisha
    Ashlisha
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Be lazier, clean windows less and save birds. have also been told that not making your bed decreases germs. Two things you never need to do again unless MIL comes over.

    #11

    Technically Correct

    Green truck parked between two reserved for green vehicles signs, creating a confusing and funny scene.

    Nergaal Report

    ingosauer avatar
    Reemerger
    Reemerger
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The best kind of correct.

    #12

    This Is A Real Sport, Btw. I Think This One Was Held In Groningen, The Netherlands

    Young man playing chess underwater wearing goggles and swim trunks in a confusing and funny picture.

    johancoffey Report

    lori0713_1 avatar
    Mother of Giants
    Mother of Giants
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    Is that..... Are they..... Are they playing chess.... underwater?

    #13

    My Friend Went To The Aquarium This Morning And Sent Me This

    A group of rays with funny faces swimming closely together in an aquarium, creating a confusing and amusing scene.

    annav74 Report

    #14

    "That's A No From Me," - Dog

    Person in colorful furry costume crouching near a dog with a confused expression in an outdoor setting.

    Kelaita Report

    #15

    Convenient Place To Store This Large Garden Statue

    Buddha statue in snow with missing lower section next to a stop sign in an industrial area, a confusing funny picture.

    bootsforacarrot Report

    #16

    The Chin On This Guy

    Confusing picture of a smiling headless mannequin torso displayed indoors near graffiti art and other objects.

    claramat001 Report

    #17

    An Old Friend Posted This On Their Story

    Raccoon holding and peeking inside a Cracker Jack box on a wooden table in a funny confusing picture.

    cedarstoic Report

    dougoneal avatar
    Science Nerd
    Science Nerd
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would willingly surrender my Cracker Jacks and maybe even my Moon Pies if the possum willingly left the house and never came back.

    #18

    Took This Pic At The Starbucks Drive-Thru This Afternoon. I've Titled It "Just Tell Them Your Order So I Don't Get It Wrong"

    Rear view of a white SUV with a confusing reflection of a face in the side mirror on a rainy day.

    Wfry84 Report

    #19

    My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of Him And One Of My Hens

    Man wearing a USA shirt taking a selfie with a chicken, creating a confusing and funny moment outdoors.

    mrnanovideos1 Report

    #20

    "This Is Dope. I Want Him To Have A Pair Of Shades That Match Exactly" - Dontpanic42tc

    Young man with a confusing hairstyle that looks shaved partially, making it a funny and puzzling picture outdoors.

    CryptographerOk1172 Report

    #21

    I Need To Invest In Some Socks Myself

    Checklist of confusing funny goals for 2025 including houseplant, running, fitness, meditation, and stocks.

    Intrepid_Reason8906 Report

    #22

    My Drunk Roommate Was "Saving It For Later"

    Bike with colorful floral designs and a slice of pizza oddly placed in the water bottle holder in a confusing funny picture.

    green_spandex Report

    #23

    Blursed Minnie

    Man dressed in a Minnie Mouse costume head on the ground while another person in a similar outfit stands nearby, confusing scene.

    B777X_787-9 Report

    #24

    "I'm Sure You're All Wondering Why I've Gathered You Here Today"

    Cat sitting on a post surrounded by curious alpacas in a confusing and funny outdoor farm scene.

    pystar Report

    #25

    How To Tell Your Husband You Accidentally Shrank His Favorite Wool Sweater

    Cat wearing a blue sweater indoors lying on carpet in one of the confusing pictures that are funny for no clear reason.

    adrianahasaids Report

    #26

    Found You Mate

    Gravestone marked Waldo in a quiet cemetery surrounded by bushes and autumn foliage in a confusing funny scene.

    Harry73127 Report

    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    Premium     35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Finally :p

    #27

    Thought This Was A Muppet

    Person wearing an unusual mask and sunglasses sitting on a bench, creating one of the confusing pictures that are funny moments.

    boldadrianna Report

    #28

    A Friend Of Mine Told Me To Take These And Now I’m On A Whole New Level

    Three small bubble levels arranged in a triangle shape on a person's palm, a confusing picture that is funny.

    EdmontonGal81 Report

    alishanatzel avatar
    Ashlisha
    Ashlisha
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You are on several levels right now. Lay off this d***s .

    #29

    Penne For Your Thoughts, M’lady

    Hand holding a black bowler hat colander with holes, combining fashion with kitchen functionality in a confusing funny way.

    Puppies_fart_hope Report

    #30

    Blursed Powerpuff Girls

    Plush toys resembling cartoon characters with distorted, funny faces in a display, capturing confusing pictures that are funny.

    Scarlet-writer Report

    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OMG Fuggler Powerpuff Girls??!!

    #31

    What Are Those

    Person wearing lightning-patterned pants and shoes resembling rats on a subway floor in a confusing funny picture.

    CryptographerOk1172 Report

    #32

    A Water Fountain Gifted By Someone Named Sippy

    Two stainless steel water fountains installed at different heights creating a confusing and funny visual contrast outdoors.

    Remote_Ad_1737 Report

    #33

    The Holiday Spirit Mixed With Some Humor

    Confusing funny sign combining Christmas greeting with a for lease sign and a large red Navidad banner on a roadside.

    LabNew3779 Report

    #34

    Santa Has Different Priorities After The Christmas Rush

    Inflatable snowman and Santa decorations toppled over in snow, creating a confusing and funny winter scene.

    j1ggy Report

    eloiseparry-jones avatar
    Voidified
    Voidified
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I guess there was a decline in the elf population....

    #35

    My Friend Told Me That I Look Like A Popsicle Stick

    Hand holding popsicle stick aligned with sunburn on woman’s arm and leg, creating a confusing and funny visual effect.

    reddit.com Report

    #36

    Possibly The Best Second Hand Shop Name Ever!

    Storefront sign with colorful letters spelling random and words second hand interesting things, a confusing and funny picture.

    uglysoxdude Report

    #37

    My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This

    Person wearing a glowing red LED facial mask standing in a dimly lit room, creating a confusing and funny picture effect.

    iamthedreadpiraterob Report

    #38

    Mr. Crab's First Dollar

    Crab holding a dollar bill on wet sand in a confusing picture funny for no clear reason at the beach.

    capecoddaveb Report

    #39

    I Always Suspected That Anime Mecha Stuff Was Based On Real Life, Too Many Different Shows All So Popular For It To Be Fake

    Large truck carrying multiple white robot figures on city street, a confusing picture that is funny and intriguing.

    --lily-rose-- Report

    #40

    You Gotta Wonder, Why They Chose To Tie It To The Roof, When They Have A Mid Size SUV.....

    Confusing picture of a large TV box tied awkwardly to the roof of a black SUV on a cloudy day.

    --lily-rose-- Report

    #41

    So I Taped A Hanger To My Door, As Was The Style At The Time

    Gray car with a clothes hanger taped to the door as a makeshift handle in a confusing and funny repair attempt.

    Weird-Following-749 Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This must be some new meaning of the word 'style' I wasn't previously aware of

    #42

    Wait Till You Try The +2 Card

    Hand holding an Uno reverse card under a faucet with water shaped like a large reverse arrow in a confusing funny picture.

    IOnceTook3PushUps Report

    #43

    My Switch Was Too Heavy, So I Got A Lighter One

    Two long lighters placed on each side of a tablet creating a confusing and funny visual illusion.

    Moonwatcher-451 Report

    #44

    Silly Tumbleweed, You’re Not A Motor Vehicle

    Tumbleweed rolling across busy street behind black car, creating a confusing and funny scene in public traffic.

    Dry_Entertainer2000 Report

    #45

    Would Make A Good Book Cover

    Shadow of a person on the ground with yellow flowers creating funny and confusing face-like eyes in grass.

    DrFetusRN Report

    #46

    I'm Visiting My Son In Minnesota. Check Out This Pic He Took Of Me At Minnehaha Falls Today

    Man in white shirt leaning over rocks with waterfall appearing like funny confusing picture of water pouring from his mouth outdoors

    maxpash Report

    alishanatzel avatar
    Ashlisha
    Ashlisha
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I lived across the street for awhile and never thought of this!

    #47

    I Met A Very Friendly And Pretty Bird Yesterday. The Camera Doesnt Agree

    Close-up of a bird with wide red eyes and open beak in a confusing picture that is funny for no clear reason.

    gorhxul Report

    #48

    Who Loves To Learn?

    Funny confusing picture of a recorder lesson flyer with tear-off tabs all saying no thanks on a wooden pole outdoors.

    reddit.com Report

    #49

    Spiderman - No Way It Holds

    Confusing computer components suspended by yellow strings above a desk with a monitor and keyboard in an office setting.

    Ikkm-der-Wahre Report

    #50

    Clippy! Is That You, Old Friend?

    Empty toilet paper roll on a holder shaped like a confused face, creating a funny and confusing picture.

    DragonCz Report

    #51

    Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto

    Aerial view of a building complex with confusing layout and numerous parking lots surrounding it.

    AndalusianGod Report

    #52

    My Little Niece Thought That Putting Sunglasses And A Hat On My Dog Would Be Really Funny... She Was Correct

    Dog wearing a Harley-Davidson hat and sunglasses, creating a confusing and funny picture for no clear reason.

    ONESIXEIGHTTERD Report

    #53

    Patrick Really Is The Star Of The Show

    Pink Patrick Star guitar with fishnet stockings and boots standing next to a person wearing jeans and boots in a music room.

    Chazzbaps Report

    #54

    When Self-Care Turns Into Group Therapy

    Guinea pig wearing a facial sheet mask beside a person also wearing a face mask in a bathroom setting.

    CryptographerOk1172 Report

    #55

    I Love How Dogs Always Look Like They Understand What The Joke Is

    Woman hiding behind a black dog with a Canon logo on its forehead in a confusing picture that is funny for no clear reason

    Moliere-2273 Report

    #56

    The Strongest Bird In The Universe

    A confusing picture showing a bird perched on a no birds allowed sign, creating a funny and ironic scene.

    Nile_404 Report

    #57

    A Crab Walking A Guy Takes Longer Because Both Keep Going Sideways

    Man in a green striped shirt walking a crab on a leash, holding a drink, in a confusing and funny outdoor scene.

    --lily-rose-- Report

    #58

    You Can't Take The Sky From Me

    Cat sitting comfortably amidst twisted and bent metal blinds in a confusing and funny picture scene.

    Riyadh_Z7 Report

    #59

    Babysitting

    Gray cat holding a black cat with a confused expression, one of the funny confusing pictures on a blue rug.

    lauraennick1234 Report

    #60

    January 4th And Someone’s Already Given Up

    Paperback copy of Atomic Habits left abandoned on dirty concrete floor next to metal gate in confusing pictures funny for no clear reason

    boredandhungry5 Report

    #61

    Had A One Too Many In The Local Pub

    Melted snowman lying on the ground with a hat and bottle, a confusing picture funny for no clear reason.

    lyc4n555 Report

    #62

    My Dad Sent Me This Pic Saying "Look At My New Office Building"

    Two cars involved in a confusing accident at an urban intersection, creating a funny and puzzling scene.

    theacsguy Report

    #63

    In My College’s Caf And This Happened. Thank You Stranger

    AirDrop prompt showing a fluffy cat sitting on a mat and a bowl of colorful cereal in a funny confusing picture

    nevesnow Report

    #64

    It Inevitable

    Golden lucky cat figurine with muscular arm and sunglasses sitting on speckled granite counter, a confusing picture.

    Hixo_7 Report

    #65

    Towel Animal Left By The Hotel Staff

    Towel animal shaped like a bird sitting on a toilet reading a brochure in a bathroom with blue tiles.

    OyeSimpson Report

    #66

    Those Are Weird Looking Dogs

    Three horseshoe crab shells surrounding a phone showing a confusing picture on a leather surface.

    Wolframite__ Report

    #67

    Snack Pack

    White handbag filled with macaroni and sliced hot dogs, a confusing picture that is funny for no clear reason

    Yeeslander Report

    #68

    The Revolution Has Begun

    Black and white cat standing on hind legs watching cartoon cats walking upright on TV in funny confusing pictures.

    Alphaxfusion Report

    #69

    Back In The 90's I Was In A Very Famous TV Show

    Horse wearing sunglasses standing inside a small bathroom causing a confusing and funny picture moment

    girl_beautifull Report

    #70

    Greater Dog From Undertale

    Dog’s head sticking out of a medieval knight armor in a busy outdoor market, a confusing and funny picture.

    Nile_404 Report

    #71

    Good Pub, I Guess

    Funny and confusing picture of a cartoon bottle kicking a brain illustration next to Asian characters on a brown sign.

    Myrtha_Thistlethorne Report

    #72

    I Have A Feeling That There Is A Mask Underneath The Mask He Is Wearing

    Person dressed as Spider-Man receiving vaccine shot while others wait in line, a confusing and funny picture at a vaccination site

    YextFE Report

    black-adder avatar
    Miki
    Miki
    Community Member
    Premium     34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Who?

    #73

    What Is That Word?

    Sign at a gas pump showing diesel out of order with a humorous misspelling, part of confusing pictures that are funny.

    Turbulent_Concept134 Report

    #74

    Nice Outfit

    Man in a blue swimsuit sitting at a dining table with others, creating a confusing and funny visual illusion.

    ObscureRedditor77 Report

    #75

    Lucky Guy

    Person sitting in a restaurant booth with a humorous photo mask face, one of confusing pictures that are funny.

    ErrorFresh3422 Report

    #76

    Jollibee Is On Side Quest Now

    Dental team treating a patient while a person in a large cartoon costume assists in a confusing and funny scene.

    Moliere-2273 Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When the nitrous oxide finally kicks in....

    #77

    It’s All Good Sir

    Man standing with lifelike sculptures of mermaids and seated figures in a small room, creating confusing pictures that are funny.

    pebrocks Report

    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    By the look of the one on the left, he likes a little head...

    #78

    I Love How Disappointed The Dog Is

    Pink plastic pig-shaped containers rotating like a barbecue over hot coals with a white dog in a rustic setting.

    ChasingPesmerga Report

    #79

    Putting The Fun In Funeral

    Inflatable dancing tube man holding a funny funeral sign outside a building in a confusing picture.

    Bill_nyeGrasseTyson Report

