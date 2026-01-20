79 Confusing Pictures That Are Funny For No Clear Reason
I love inside jokes when I'm in on them. When I'm not, they're mostly just confusing and mildly insulting. And yet, there's something oddly entertaining about stumbling across a moment that clearly has a story behind it, even if you have no idea what that story is.
So we put together a list of pictures that raise more questions than they answer. From public signs that might as well be art installations to sports that seem impossible in a time-conscious world, enjoy trying to figure out what’s happening. Or don't. That’s kind of the point.
Good Luck To Both Of You
Romance Display At My Local Barnes & Nobles. I Probably Laughed Too Loud
Too Much Job
Nailed It
I'm A Whale
Took This Photo In 2020, And Still Love It
Stairs Down To Pub Toilets - They Know Their Customers!
I Put Eyebrows On My Bag... That Is All. Thank You For Your Time
For Weeks We’ve Been Having Issues With A Bird Flying Into This Window. My Daughter’s Nicolas Cage Pillow Solved The Problem
Technically Correct
This Is A Real Sport, Btw. I Think This One Was Held In Groningen, The Netherlands
Is that..... Are they..... Are they playing chess.... underwater?
My Friend Went To The Aquarium This Morning And Sent Me This
Convenient Place To Store This Large Garden Statue
The Chin On This Guy
An Old Friend Posted This On Their Story
I would willingly surrender my Cracker Jacks and maybe even my Moon Pies if the possum willingly left the house and never came back.
Took This Pic At The Starbucks Drive-Thru This Afternoon. I've Titled It "Just Tell Them Your Order So I Don't Get It Wrong"
My Dad Sent Me This Pic Of Him And One Of My Hens
"This Is Dope. I Want Him To Have A Pair Of Shades That Match Exactly" - Dontpanic42tc
I Need To Invest In Some Socks Myself
My Drunk Roommate Was "Saving It For Later"
"I'm Sure You're All Wondering Why I've Gathered You Here Today"
How To Tell Your Husband You Accidentally Shrank His Favorite Wool Sweater
Thought This Was A Muppet
A Friend Of Mine Told Me To Take These And Now I’m On A Whole New Level
Penne For Your Thoughts, M’lady
Blursed Powerpuff Girls
What Are Those
A Water Fountain Gifted By Someone Named Sippy
The Holiday Spirit Mixed With Some Humor
Santa Has Different Priorities After The Christmas Rush
My Friend Told Me That I Look Like A Popsicle Stick
Possibly The Best Second Hand Shop Name Ever!
My Wife Thought I Was Asleep And Came Out Of The Bathroom Looking Like This
Mr. Crab's First Dollar
I Always Suspected That Anime Mecha Stuff Was Based On Real Life, Too Many Different Shows All So Popular For It To Be Fake
You Gotta Wonder, Why They Chose To Tie It To The Roof, When They Have A Mid Size SUV.....
So I Taped A Hanger To My Door, As Was The Style At The Time
This must be some new meaning of the word 'style' I wasn't previously aware of
Wait Till You Try The +2 Card
My Switch Was Too Heavy, So I Got A Lighter One
Silly Tumbleweed, You’re Not A Motor Vehicle
Would Make A Good Book Cover
I'm Visiting My Son In Minnesota. Check Out This Pic He Took Of Me At Minnehaha Falls Today
I Met A Very Friendly And Pretty Bird Yesterday. The Camera Doesnt Agree
Who Loves To Learn?
Spiderman - No Way It Holds
Clippy! Is That You, Old Friend?
Google Maps Image Of A Fertility Clinic In Toronto
My Little Niece Thought That Putting Sunglasses And A Hat On My Dog Would Be Really Funny... She Was Correct
Patrick Really Is The Star Of The Show
When Self-Care Turns Into Group Therapy
I Love How Dogs Always Look Like They Understand What The Joke Is
The Strongest Bird In The Universe
A Crab Walking A Guy Takes Longer Because Both Keep Going Sideways
You Can't Take The Sky From Me
Babysitting
January 4th And Someone’s Already Given Up
Had A One Too Many In The Local Pub
My Dad Sent Me This Pic Saying "Look At My New Office Building"
In My College’s Caf And This Happened. Thank You Stranger
It Inevitable
Towel Animal Left By The Hotel Staff
Those Are Weird Looking Dogs
Snack Pack
The Revolution Has Begun
Back In The 90's I Was In A Very Famous TV Show
Greater Dog From Undertale
Good Pub, I Guess
I Have A Feeling That There Is A Mask Underneath The Mask He Is Wearing
What Is That Word?
Nice Outfit
Lucky Guy
Jollibee Is On Side Quest Now
It’s All Good Sir
By the look of the one on the left, he likes a little head...