ADVERTISEMENT

The Midwest may not be the most famous part of the United States, but it’s definitely special. The people are friendly, the cuisine is hearty and comforting, and it offers a great mix of vibrant cities and cozy small towns. If you’re from this region, you definitely have high standards for your favorite football team and for the corn that you eat. And if you’re looking for a list that celebrates that good old Midwestern lifestyle, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to Midwest Vs. The Rest on X and gathered some of their funniest memes below. From hilarious jokes about Midwesterners to painfully accurate observations, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list. And be sure to upvote the images that you can’t wait to send to your relatives!