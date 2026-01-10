ADVERTISEMENT

The Midwest may not be the most famous part of the United States, but it’s definitely special. The people are friendly, the cuisine is hearty and comforting, and it offers a great mix of vibrant cities and cozy small towns. If you’re from this region, you definitely have high standards for your favorite football team and for the corn that you eat. And if you’re looking for a list that celebrates that good old Midwestern lifestyle, you’ve come to the right place, pandas.

We took a trip to Midwest Vs. The Rest on X and gathered some of their funniest memes below. From hilarious jokes about Midwesterners to painfully accurate observations, we hope you enjoy scrolling through this list. And be sure to upvote the images that you can’t wait to send to your relatives! 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Map of the Midwest with humorous labels highlighting key Midwest life memes including corn and regional stereotypes.

midwestern_ope Report

11points
POST
View more comments
RELATED:
    #2

    Doritos bags filled with taco salad and forks, showcasing a popular Midwest life snack and corn craving.

    midwestern_ope Report

    9points
    POST
    stroll-toffees-0j avatar
    Sonder Toffee
    Sonder Toffee
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I (a New Yorker) actually know what this is! It’s a walking taco.. tho oddly enough the first time I experienced one was at a bat mitzvah in Boca Raton.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #3

    Close-up of a car tire kicking up snow, capturing a moment of Midwest life in winter with muddy snow buildup.

    midwestern_ope Report

    8points
    POST
    mfernandez avatar
    Michael Fernandez
    Michael Fernandez
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Memories from 45+ years ago suddenly unlocked.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments

    Now, if you’re not from the United States or you need a refresher, the Midwest is made up of 12 great states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin. In total, about one-fifth of the American population lives in this region. And these states provide a whopping 42.8% of the nation's entire agricultural output.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    While this region certainly loves its corn and grows plenty of soybeans, wheat, apples, potatoes, and more, it’s full of much more than just farms. The Midwest is home to amazing cities like Chicago, Detroit, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Kansas City, Indianapolis, and Columbus. No matter what you’re looking for, you’re certain to find a place (and some people) that you love in the Midwest.  
    #4

    Steep driveway at a rural house, highlighting Midwest life challenges with winter and seasonal weather conditions.

    midwestern_ope Report

    8points
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just imagine sliding down that thing only to end up in your living room.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Snowy Midwest road at night with streaks of light creating a hyperspace effect, capturing Midwest life humor and corn cravings.

    midwestern_ope Report

    7points
    POST
    View more comments
    #6

    Screenshot of a Midwest life meme showing a local news ticker with school delay updates, capturing Midwest life humor.

    midwestern_ope Report

    7points
    POST
    alishanatzel avatar
    Ashlisha
    Ashlisha
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sometimes it was delayed and then delayed again and then cancelled. T*****e. That was t*****e.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you’re from a coastal state and you’ve never considered living in (or even visiting) the Midwest, we’d like to explain exactly why this region is so special. When it comes to the best aspects of living in the Midwest, Colonial Van Lines cites the low cost of living. Even Chicago, one of the largest cities in the nation, is 27% less expensive than New York City. 

    Another reason why so many people love the Midwest is because residents actually get to experience all four seasons. In some other parts of the nation, it might feel like summer year-round, or winter might seem like it lasts almost half the year. Here, you can enjoy crisp autumns, snowy winters, warm summers, and gorgeous springs. 
    #7

    Man in plaid shirt and puffer vest looking unimpressed, illustrating Midwest life memes about snow and weather humor.

    midwestern_ope Report

    7points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My face would be a 🙂when there is no snow and a 🙁 when there is snow.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #8

    Wood paneling on walls representing Midwest life in a spot-on meme about Midwest life and craving corn.

    midwestern_ope Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Midwesterners reacting to 40 degrees in October versus February, highlighting spot-on memes about Midwest life and corn cravings.

    midwestern_ope Report

    7points
    POST

    Now, the Midwestern lifestyle isn’t for everyone. But if you can embrace it, you’re going to love this region. Trips to the Great Lakes can be incredible, and Midwestern terminology is so charming. Locals in this region also love games like cornhole, which are a great way to make friends and get away from screens for a while. And though it may not be the healthiest cuisine, there’s no question that this part of the country has some amazing frozen custard, cheese curds, deep dish pizza, and casseroles. 
    #10

    Midwest life meme showing a man in chainmail appreciating calm single-digit weather without wind.

    Report

    7points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't care if there is no wind and the sun is shining. I am staying inside.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #11

    Road signs and landmark bean sculpture representing Midwest life and agriculture, evoking craving for corn.

    midwestern_ope Report

    6points
    POST
    capeglossystarling avatar
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Ugh, do I have to?
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Ouch. I'd be offended but I don't live there hehe

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Bowl of sugar, chocolate, and peanut butter covered Chex cereal, highlighting Midwest life and comfort snacks.

    midwestern_ope Report

    6points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you love getting outside and enjoying nature, there’s no shortage of places to visit in the Midwest. The Great Lakes have cliffs, waterfalls, beaches, and more. And if you’re interested in seeing forests and the stunning Cuyahoga River, Ohio’s the place to be. There are plenty of places to hike and/or kayak, such as Apostle Islands and the Cuyahoga Valley. And if you want to see incredible rock formations, you can’t miss Garden of the Gods. 
    #13

    Side-by-side images showing Midwest life with snowy Thanksgiving and dry grass at Christmas in a residential neighborhood.

    midwestern_ope Report

    6points
    POST
    #14

    Close-up of overly salted fries in a red container, highlighting Midwest life and craving corn humor in a casual setting.

    midwestern_ope Report

    6points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Since McDonald's fries are so durable, maybe we need to paved the roads in McDonald's fries.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    Three slow cookers on a kitchen counter, illustrating spot-on memes about Midwest life and simple party food.

    midwestern_ope Report

    6points
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cheese dip, lil' smokies and the third is a wonderful mystery. If you're lucky some form of mac'n'cheese

    1
    1point
    reply

    Perhaps you’re purely a city person, though. We can respect that! Whether you want to see live theatre, experience a bustling nightlife, or catch a concert by your favorite band, Chicago is the place to be. If you’re looking for a smaller city with amazing museums and plenty of trendy coffee shops, hit up Kansas City. And if you want to visit beautiful parks and see awesome architecture, don’t hesitate to make a stop in Detroit. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Tweet about Midwest life humor saying people enter homes through the garage and save front doors for guests, highlighting Midwest culture.

    Report

    6points
    POST
    #17

    Menu board featuring classic Midwest life food items like burgers, sandwiches, and tacos at a local restaurant.

    midwestern_ope Report

    5points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Map meme comparing the actual size of Minnesota to the United Kingdom, highlighting Midwest life humor with corn cravings.

    midwestern_ope Report

    5points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That could be a number of states.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments

    If you’re not from the Midwest, there are some words and phrases that might confuse you when you encounter Midwesterners. For example, did you know that they call soda “pop”? And if they’re getting ready to do something, they might say they’re “fixin’ to” do that. You might also hear a casserole referred to as a “hotdish.” And you may hear phrases like “full as a tick” or “over yonder” when you’re in Midwestern territory.  
    #19

    Pile of winter coats on a bed in a cozy room, illustrating a spot-on Midwest life meme about cold weather and gatherings.

    midwestern_ope Report

    5points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yep, and guests passed out on a couch.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Bumper sticker meme on Midwest life referencing the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald on a silver car.

    midwestern_ope Report

    5points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    When I first heard that song I didn't realize it was based on a true wreck until years later.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Map of the United States showing illuminated lighthouses highlighting Midwest life with glowing points along the coasts.

    midwestern_ope Report

    5points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I would like to take a road trip up around Michigan side of Michigan lake to visit some of the lighthouses.

    0
    0points
    reply

    There are also some fun facts about the Midwest that you might not have heard before. Midwest Wanderer notes on their blog that Colon, Michigan, is known as the Magic Capital of the World. And The Mall of America in Minnesota is the largest mall in the country. And did you know that Ohio has a larger Amish population than any other state? 
    #22

    Small dog alert warning on Midwest life meme with gusts over 40 mph and a small dog in a black jacket.

    midwestern_ope Report

    5points
    POST
    zigzagwanderer avatar
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Zig Zag Wanderer
    Community Member
    5 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love these scales. Like, tell me when my garbage bin will need relocation from another block!

    0
    0points
    reply
    #23

    Car interior ruined by exploded soda can, illustrating popular Midwest life meme about calling soda pop in the north.

    Report

    5points
    POST
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Image of a local Wisconsin paper ranking various ranch dressings, highlighting Midwest life and corn cravings.

    Report

    5points
    POST

    Are you enjoying this celebration of Midwestern culture, pandas? We hope that you’re feeling proud of your region or inspired to visit this part of the country if you’re from somewhere else. Keep upvoting the memes that make you giggle, and if you’re interested in checking out even more Midwestern humor on Bored Panda, look no further than this article!
    #25

    Car windshield with wipers raised in a snowy Midwest parking lot illustrating Midwest life memes.

    Report

    5points
    POST
    alishanatzel avatar
    Ashlisha
    Ashlisha
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We have attack cars this is how they stab you.

    2
    2points
    reply
    View more comments
    #26

    Time lapse comparison of road construction in the Midwest over ten years, highlighting Midwest life and roadwork progress.

    midwestern_ope Report

    4points
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Once again can confirm. I have lived in Kansas around 30 years and the roadwork on Kellogg in Wichita Kansas has never finished

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Sidewalk buried in snow in Michigan Upper Peninsula, showcasing Midwest life and large snow accumulation layers.

    midwestern_ope Report

    4points
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That is so cool. But I wouldn't want to live there.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Person bundled in winter clothes in a snowy Midwest setting, showcasing a spot-on Midwest life meme.

    midwestern_ope Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Close-up of a tiny black bug on a finger, illustrating spot-on memes about Midwest life and its unique seasonal experiences.

    midwestern_ope Report

    4points
    POST
    jacquied3yahoo_com avatar
    BioMom
    BioMom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Otherwise known as"no-see-ums"!

    3
    3points
    reply
    View more comments
    #30

    Empty Midwest cornfield alongside a dirt road under a cloudy sky, reflecting Midwest life and corn farming culture.

    midwestern_ope Report

    4points
    POST
    andymac avatar
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    TACO Don's Authentic TexMex
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Live in Kansas. Can confirm. Nothing says Midwest like 50+ MPH gusts when the fields are being plowed. Please add "your momma" jokes as you see fit.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Tweet from Midwest vs. The Rest humorously describing cold Midwest weather, reflecting spot-on memes about Midwest life.

    midwestern_ope Report

    4points
    POST
    alishanatzel avatar
    Ashlisha
    Ashlisha
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's all about the wind chill.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Side-by-side images showing midwest life contrast with foggy outdoors and dry grass lawn near houses.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    You plan your trips by the weather report.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #33

    Two men dressed for cold Midwest weather crossing a snowy street in shorts and winter outfit, showcasing Midwest life memes.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    #34

    Large snow pile blocks a Midwest street, illustrating spot-on memes about Midwest life and snowy roundabouts.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Midwest dive bar covered in snow during winter, capturing the cozy Midwest life vibe with rustic charm.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Man sitting at snow-covered picnic tables outside a brightly lit red building in Midwest life meme scene.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    #37

    Tweet from Midwest vs The Rest showing results of best states to find love, highlighting Midwest life and dating in Missouri, Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    #38

    Hand holding an ice cream cone with muddy snow resembling Midwest life in winter, highlighting Midwest memes and Midwest life.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Midwest life meme showing weather map with wide snow forecast humor reflecting spot-on Midwest experiences.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Midwest meme showing Eminence High School sign announcing deer season break, highlighting Midwest life and culture.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Man in a shirt and tie looking surprised, capturing spot-on Midwest life meme humor about small towns and craving corn.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Huge kick out of Lawrence ks being the hometown of the guys in supernatural

    0
    0points
    reply
    #42

    Black image humorously representing Midwest life, evoking spot-on memes about Midwest life and craving some corn.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    kacorradini avatar
    kaycee14
    kaycee14
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It was still light out at 5pm today! Didn't need a flashlight to walk the dog!!

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Midwest life meme showing a fluctuating 10-day weather forecast with temperatures ranging from 19 to 75 degrees.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had thunderstorms night before last, it's snowing like crazy today.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Orange bucket filled with cheese dip next to a sign offering cheese per trick-or-treater, highlighting Midwest life memes.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Comparison meme about Midwest life showing two small, narrow bedroom interiors highlighting Midwest living spaces.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Crock pot with pot roast and chopped onions and peppers, capturing Midwest life and comfort food vibes.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And now I know what I'm making tomorrow. Thank you.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #47

    Elderly woman in a purple shirt smiling inside a rustic Midwestern kitchen, highlighting Midwest life and corn culture.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Rural Midwest road covered in numerous black patch repairs surrounded by green fields and trees under a blue sky.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Road sign warning of a hidden dip on a rural roadside with trees and fields, illustrating Midwest life memes.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    jacquied3yahoo_com avatar
    BioMom
    BioMom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The midwest?? Most likely Ranch!

    5
    5points
    reply
    View more comments
    #50

    Man crouching in dark woods eating snacks including corn puffs and cereal, illustrating Midwest life memes and craving corn humor.

    midwestern_ope Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    Person using a snowblower in heavy snow with a caption about Midwest life and neighbors helping in Minnesota.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Map showing a humorous swap of land and lakes in Michigan, highlighting Midwest life and regional geography.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Text meme about Midwest life showing the brain resisting saying "ope" after accidentally bumping into someone.

    Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Cave in Missouri storing 1.4 billion pounds of cheese, showcasing Midwest life and culture in a unique storage facility.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    #55

    Blank blue road sign labeled Attractions in a forested area, illustrating spot-on Midwest life memes about corn cravings.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Tweet showing a Midwest meme about Missouri’s Kansas City and St. Louis trying to leave, highlighting Midwest life humor.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    angelarobinson avatar
    Firefly
    Firefly
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are leaving. Going across the border to Kansas.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Car covered in heavy snow illustrating Midwest life and winter challenges in a residential snowy landscape.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    #58

    Parking lot filled chaotically with cars during Midwest winter, illustrating spot-on memes about Midwest life and corn cravings.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    #59

    Man in shorts and t-shirt walking on a snowy Midwest street, showcasing Midwest life resilience in winter weather.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Two SUVs driving in heavy snow, showcasing Midwest life with snow-covered vehicles on snowy roads.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    US temperature map highlighting the cold Midwest region during winter, capturing Midwest life in cold weather.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    #62

    Thermostat set to 67 degrees indoors, highlighting a Midwest life humor moment about home temperature settings.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    #63

    Hands peeling back the cardboard from a Pillsbury Grands crescent roll can, a spot-on meme about Midwest life.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Small Midwest town street decorated with holiday lights, cars parked along the road, capturing Midwest life charm.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Map meme highlighting a passive aggressive border in Midwest life, reflecting spot-on Midwest humor and culture.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    Map of the United States with a hand-drawn border highlighting Midwest life regions and Corn-craving areas.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    #67

    Tweet about Midwest life featuring a story of midwestern hospitality and a humorous car push to avoid a tow.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Midwest life meme showing a corn harvester and a high school football field under Friday night lights at sunset.

    midwestern_ope Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    List of top Midwest side dishes from Oreo fluff to Buffalo Chicken Dip in a humorous meme about Midwest life and food cravings.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    Tweet about Midwest life humor with affordable home listing in Gary, Indiana, highlighting Midwest life and corn cravings.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    26 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    For $150k you can own a large portion of Gary.

    1
    1point
    reply
    #71

    Text meme about Midwest life humor explaining a polite way to tell visitors it's time to go home using Midwest gestures.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    mikefitzpatrick avatar
    Mike F
    Mike F
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    ...spose we should clean off the car...

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Two jars labeled swear jar and saying sorry unnecessarily jar filled with coins, illustrating Midwest life humor and culture.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Text meme illustrating a spot-on Midwest life sentence about sneaking past and grabbing the ranch, highlighting Midwest humor.

    Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Cleveland cityscape with river and bridge, highlighting a Midwest life meme about family vacation destinations.

    midwestern_ope Report

    1point
    POST
    #75

    Man wearing Astros shirt and sunglasses talks to blonde woman at a stadium, showcasing spot-on memes about Midwest life and corn cravings.

    midwestern_ope Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Group of people drinking in a well-lit garage at night, capturing Midwest life and its unique social traditions.

    midwestern_ope Report

    1point
    POST
    samantha-hinson-sh avatar
    Helena
    Helena
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Best new years eve I've ever had, got sloshed with friends in a garage, telling stories and playing board games. Laughed so hard I fell out of my folding chair and woke up to mimosas the next day.

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Map showing Midwest life meme with red lines highlighting rivers making the Eastern half of the US an island, related to Midwest life.

    midwestern_ope Report

    1point
    POST
    #78

    Highway exit signs for Chicago and Detroit at night, highlighting Midwest life with humor and corn craving vibes.

    midwestern_ope Report

    1point
    POST
    #79

    Man wearing glasses and a knit hat outdoors in winter with a meme about Midwest life and nothing to do except drinking.

    midwestern_ope Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #80

    Tweet about people living in Iowa with a welcome sign, highlighting Midwest life and craving some corn humor.

    Report

    1point
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!