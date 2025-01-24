ADVERTISEMENT

Emina Poison is an artist from Georgia who makes unusually-looking designer toys using various materials such as wool, polymer clay, and more. The subjects are often animals, but sometimes you will find weird creatures as well, made in the same style. Sometimes, Emina also takes commissions, specifically for pet dolls, and they are absolutely adorable!

In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared about her creative process: "First, an idea appears, then I draw a sketch and get to work. I also work a lot to order. The customer writes to me what exactly he/she wants, I draw a sketch and agree on it with the customer, so he/she knows in advance what the result will be. I often get ordered toys with the features of specific people or pets (in my artistic interpretation)."

So, let's hop into the post, and for more information, read the full interview with Emina below.

More info: Instagram | threads.net | youtube.com

Commissioned artwork example:

Image credits: lamartstudio

#1

Funny-looking animal doll by Georgian artist, resembling a cat with a red collar and yellow eyes.

lamartstudio

7points
When asked to tell us more about herself, Emina humorously pointed out that she lives in “Georgia, not in the USA, but in a country near Turkey.”

She also shared what initially drew her to the world of artistry.

“I have been involved in various creative activities since early childhood. I drew, sculpted from plasticine, made things from other materials. As a child, I imagined that the world was full of mysterious creatures that were about to emerge from behind a tree in the forest or from a gateway in the city. When I grew up, I realized that I could bring all these creatures to life!”
    #2

    Strange art doll of a funny-looking animal with a long nose and spotted fur, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    6points
    #3

    Funny-looking art doll of a wide-eyed cat crafted by a Georgian artist, lying in grass.

    lamartstudio

    6points
    We were wondering what the most challenging project Emina has worked on so far. 

    She wrote: “It is difficult for me to remember something specific. Challenges often arise when it is unclear what to make a particular part of a toy from. Then I just walk around the apartment and look at the surrounding objects, and I always find the right material. It could be an old, unnecessary bank card, an aquarium net, a nut or a nail, etc. - that is, absolutely anything!”

    #4

    Strange art doll resembling a quirky animal with oversized eyes and a humorous expression.

    lamartstudio

    6points
    #5

    Funny-looking animal art doll with a purple scarf, carrying books and a bag, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    6points
    Lastly, Emina added: “I do not repeat toys - each one is a single copy! I sometimes make toys based on previously created ones, but never exactly the same ones (I always change the main color, accessories, etc.)”
    #6

    Strange art doll resembling a funny-looking animal, with orange hair and a red purse, by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    6points
    #7

    Funny-looking animal doll in a purple scarf, crafted by a Georgian artist, sits among leaves with a mushroom nearby.

    lamartstudio

    6points
    #8

    Strange art doll of a funny-looking bee holding a small drink, resting on a patterned mat.

    lamartstudio

    6points
    #9

    Strange art doll resembling an animal, with red eyes and a peace symbol scarf, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    5points
    #10

    Strange art doll of a quirky animal with red fur, created by a Georgian artist, sitting among autumn leaves.

    lamartstudio

    5points
    #11

    Strange art doll resembling a creature holding a tiny green doll, crafted by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    5points
    #12

    Strange art doll of a funny-looking cat with green eyes, wearing a leaf crown, sitting on papers with a pen nearby.

    lamartstudio

    4points
    #13

    Strange art doll resembling a bug with headphones, circuit board, keyboard, and mouse, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    4points
    #14

    Funny-looking animal doll with spots and a purple scarf, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    4points
    #15

    Funny-looking art doll depicting a raccoon-like animal, created by a Georgian artist, holding a cracker.

    lamartstudio

    4points
    #16

    Funny-looking animal doll with a long snout and fuzzy fur, representing strange art by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    3points
    #17

    Funny-looking art doll of an animal holding a small pink creature, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    3points
    #18

    Strange art doll of a funny-looking animal with a blue scarf holding a hat, surrounded by leaves.

    lamartstudio

    3points
    #19

    Strange art doll resembling a feline with a crown and wings, on a textured wooden background.

    lamartstudio

    3points
    #20

    A funny-looking art doll resembling an animal, created by a Georgian artist, with antennae and a small red object.

    lamartstudio

    3points
    #21

    Strange art doll of a person with cats, sitting on wood, using a laptop, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #22

    Strange art doll of a funny-looking animal, resembling a cat, holding a wine glass, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #23

    Funny-looking animal doll with wild eyes and fluffy fur, created by a Georgian artist, amidst pink flowers.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #24

    Strange art doll resembling a scientist, holding a brain, with glasses and a small rodent in its pocket.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #25

    Funny-looking art doll with quirky eyes holding a broken plate, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #26

    Strange art doll depicting a quirky, funny-looking animal with large eyes and a green collar, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #27

    Funny-looking animal doll by Georgian artist on a plate with buns and a strawberry, holding a tiny bottle and newspaper.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #28

    Strange art doll of a quirky animal with exaggerated features, crafted by a Georgian artist, holding a small toy.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #29

    Funny-looking animal art doll with quirky expression, created by Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #30

    Funny-looking animal art doll by Georgian artist, featuring a grey fuzzy creature with button decorations and holding a mug.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #31

    Strange art doll resembling a funny-looking animal with wings and a teal bow, crafted by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #32

    Funny-looking strange art doll resembling a caterpillar with a witch hat, holding a pumpkin, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #33

    Strange art dolls: a whimsical animal figure with glasses and a laptop, accompanied by two quirky cats on a wooden base.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #34

    Funny-looking animal doll by Georgian artist, wearing green lace scarf, holding a bag, perched on a wheeled platform.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #35

    Strange art dolls of whimsical animal figures by a Georgian artist, featuring two peculiar felt cats with wide eyes.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #36

    Strange Art Dolls: 51 Funny-Looking Dolls Of Animals Created By This Georgian Artist

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #37

    Funny-looking animal doll with bright colors created by a Georgian artist, featuring quirky arms and vibrant hair.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #38

    Strange art doll of a bee with a quirky expression holding a candy bar.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #39

    Funny-looking animal doll with long white beard and big eyes, holding a tiny pumpkin, made by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    2points
    #40

    Strange art doll featuring a funny-looking animal by a Georgian artist, with exaggerated features and a quirky expression.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #41

    Funny-looking animal doll with fuzzy fur, crooked eyes, and tongue out, created by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #42

    Funny-looking art doll of a rat wearing a crown and royal cape, holding a spoon, created by Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #43

    Strange art doll resembling a funny-looking animal with a floral wreath, created by a Georgian artist, on a log.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #44

    Funny-looking animal dolls by Georgian artist, featuring a whimsical felt owl with a floral crown.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #45

    Strange art doll by Georgian artist holding a jar, with a bee on a leash, on a wooden slice in a garden setting.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #46

    Funny-looking animal doll with a beak and helmet, designed by a Georgian artist, holding a small object.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #47

    Strange art doll, a funny-looking blue creature skiing with goggles and a scarf, in a snowy setting.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #48

    Strange art doll of a funny-looking red animal with yellow eyes and a scarf, standing on snow.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #49

    Funny-looking art doll resembling an animal, created by Georgian artist, holding a pink flower on a rocky surface.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    #50

    Strange art doll resembling a funny-looking animal, holding a smaller doll, crafted by a Georgian artist.

    lamartstudio

    1point
    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!