Strange Art Dolls: 50 Funny-Looking Animal Dolls Created By This Georgian Artist
Emina Poison is an artist from Georgia who makes unusually-looking designer toys using various materials such as wool, polymer clay, and more. The subjects are often animals, but sometimes you will find weird creatures as well, made in the same style. Sometimes, Emina also takes commissions, specifically for pet dolls, and they are absolutely adorable!
In an interview with Bored Panda, the artist shared about her creative process: "First, an idea appears, then I draw a sketch and get to work. I also work a lot to order. The customer writes to me what exactly he/she wants, I draw a sketch and agree on it with the customer, so he/she knows in advance what the result will be. I often get ordered toys with the features of specific people or pets (in my artistic interpretation)."
So, let's hop into the post, and for more information, read the full interview with Emina below.
More info: Instagram | threads.net | youtube.com
Commissioned artwork example:
Image credits: lamartstudio
When asked to tell us more about herself, Emina humorously pointed out that she lives in “Georgia, not in the USA, but in a country near Turkey.”
She also shared what initially drew her to the world of artistry.
“I have been involved in various creative activities since early childhood. I drew, sculpted from plasticine, made things from other materials. As a child, I imagined that the world was full of mysterious creatures that were about to emerge from behind a tree in the forest or from a gateway in the city. When I grew up, I realized that I could bring all these creatures to life!”
We were wondering what the most challenging project Emina has worked on so far.
She wrote: “It is difficult for me to remember something specific. Challenges often arise when it is unclear what to make a particular part of a toy from. Then I just walk around the apartment and look at the surrounding objects, and I always find the right material. It could be an old, unnecessary bank card, an aquarium net, a nut or a nail, etc. - that is, absolutely anything!”
Lastly, Emina added: “I do not repeat toys - each one is a single copy! I sometimes make toys based on previously created ones, but never exactly the same ones (I always change the main color, accessories, etc.)”