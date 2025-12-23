ADVERTISEMENT

If you own a cat, there’s a pretty good chance that you love that creature as if it were your own child. You feed him, play with him, take care of him, and make sure that he has everything he needs to live a happy, fulfilling life. And what does he give you in return? If you’re lucky, you receive affection, biscuits, and purrs. But in reality, the majority of us get plenty of messes to clean up…

We took a trip to the My Cat Is a [Jerk] group on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest posts below. There’s no question that these kitties are adorable. But don’t let their innocent faces fool you; they are masters of chaos. Enjoy scrolling through these funny examples of why many people have to take drastic measures to cat-proof their homes, and be sure to upvote the pics that remind you of your own kitty!