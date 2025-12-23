ADVERTISEMENT

If you own a cat, there’s a pretty good chance that you love that creature as if it were your own child. You feed him, play with him, take care of him, and make sure that he has everything he needs to live a happy, fulfilling life. And what does he give you in return? If you’re lucky, you receive affection, biscuits, and purrs. But in reality, the majority of us get plenty of messes to clean up…

We took a trip to the My Cat Is a [Jerk] group on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest posts below. There’s no question that these kitties are adorable. But don’t let their innocent faces fool you; they are masters of chaos. Enjoy scrolling through these funny examples of why many people have to take drastic measures to cat-proof their homes, and be sure to upvote the pics that remind you of your own kitty!

#1

Cat behaving like a jerk caught by owner climbing and hiding in a decorated Christmas tree with lights on in living room.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year

Michelle Fraley Report

Jonny Dio
A very relatable situation.

    #2

    Cat behaving like a jerk pretending to faint with a stuffed mouse at a restaurant to get handouts from customers.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    Bobby is one smart, devious con man of a cat. He's channeling Phil Silvers from the Great Beyond. The mouse is just too cute a touch for words!

    #3

    Tabby cat behaving like a jerk by letting itself into the house and waiting for a late dinner inside the kitchen.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    I *Wish* to register ... a... Complaint!

    Many cat owners have complicated relationships with their pets. One moment, your precious little kitty will be sleeping on your chest, looking like an absolute angel. Then five minutes later, they might be jumping on the shelves, trying to knock down every knick-knack you own. Or they’ll be perfect all day, then decide to have zoomies and wreak havoc on your apartment all night.

    When you adopt a cat, you have to understand that you’re agreeing to having a little menace in your home. They won’t always be perfectly behaved, but they will be adorable and entertaining. It’s a tradeoff you have to be willing to accept. But according to Animal Behavior College, these little felines aren’t actually jerks; they’re just misunderstood.
    #4

    Tabby cat behaving like a jerk lounging in a pub setting, highlighting funny moments cat owners caught their pets acting up.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #5

    Cat behaving like a jerk with its face covered in flour on a kitchen counter near a plant and a plate.

    mycatisana***oleofficial Report

    Bill Swallow
    It's the Pringles' guy's evil twin!

    #6

    Cat behaving like a jerk sitting on top of a train roof causing a delay at a station in the UK.

    tyw7 Report

    When we see our cats exhibiting mischievous behavior, it’s easy to take it personally. You might feel like they’re doing this intentionally to anger you or get a reaction out of you. But the thing is, children and dogs often act the same way. In fact, even adults sometimes unintentionally annoy others. So we have to remember that it’s not being done maliciously. Your cat may be smart, but they’re probably not calculated enough to try to ruin your life.

    Oftentimes, a cat behaves in a certain way to communicate. For example, they might actually be in pain. By acting out, or acting out of character, your kitty might be trying to tell you that they need to visit a vet. Don’t berate them for doing their business outside of their litter box or hissing at you when you touch their stomach. Consider if there’s something deeper, and potentially dangerous, going on.  
    #7

    Cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks as a cat blocks a laptop screen during a Zoom call.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #8

    Man taking a bath with his kitten snoozing on his shoulder and in the tub, showing cats behaving like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    She probably appreciates the warmth, the humidity, and the fact that you tend to not be moving. At least, while she is in residence. Kitty gets a pseudo-sauna while staying almost completely dry.

    #9

    Orange cat behaving like a jerk caught lounging inside a house, unfazed by the situation in cozy living room setting.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Meyrin
    That's his home now you are just an incidental cohabitant

    Another reason why your kitty might be acting like a jerk is the fact that they’re simply bored. When teenagers don’t have any other way to occupy their time, they tend to start taking risks and acting out. Cats are the same way. If they don’t have enough toys, and nobody is helping them get their energy out, cats can become restless. Instead of becoming frustrated with your pet who keeps climbing all over your bookshelf, provide them with something else to do. 
    #10

    Cat caught behaving like a jerk by sleeping on the dog bed while the dog rests on the floor nearby.

    No explanation needed...

    croatoan88 Report

    Bill Swallow
    I often see things like this online, where either the cat claims the dog's bed and the dog tries in vain to fit in the smaller cat bed, or (like here) sleeps on the floor. Why does no one ever think of what seems to me to be an obvious solution? If you have N pets, you buy N+1 pet beds, ALL BIG ENOUGH FOR YOUR LARGEST PET! Then it doesn't matter if the cat takes the 'dog's bed'. There's another, identical bed that the dog will fit into.

    #11

    Black cat lying on wooden floor covered in spilled catnip, showing one of many times cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    Shhh... No loud noises - He's smelling colors.

    #12

    Tweet from cat owner sharing how their cat behaves like a jerk by waking up their child to get fed in the morning.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    It’s also common for cats’ behavior to change when they start smelling something strange. Have you ever noticed your kitty making a funny face with their mouth wide open after sniffing stinky socks or a strong cup of coffee? A cat’s sense of smell is about 14 times stronger than our own, so they can pick up on scents much faster than we can. Plus, they might have a much different opinion on what smells nice and what doesn’t. If you’re burning a new candle or trying out a new room spray, keep an eye on your cat’s behavior. They might be trying to tell you that they don’t approve. 

    #13

    Cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks as a cat sits among broken Christmas decorations.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    I would buy a ticket to this Kaiju movie!

    #14

    Cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks: a cat reappears with her kitten after disappearing for days.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #15

    Black cat covered in snow looks upset outside a window, showcasing pets behaving like jerks caught by cat owners.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    B Hobbs
    "You aided my stupid decision! You must suffer!!"

    Something else to keep in mind before judging your cat’s behavior is the fact that most kitties really don’t like change. If you’ve recently moved, brought a new pet into your household, hosted guests, or even changed the layout of your furniture, it can be impossible to predict how your cat will react. Don’t be too hard on them if they start acting out. Give them some time to adjust to the changes, and if their behavior still doesn’t improve, then it might be time to address it. 

    #16

    Cat behaving like a jerk sitting on a miniature donkey while the donkeys escape through a snowy fenced area.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    "Which way to Bremen town? We don't want to be late for our gig!"

    #17

    Gray cat sitting on kitchen counter near coffee grinder, caught behaving like a jerk by ignoring house rules.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    Life is too short to kowtow to The Man.

    #18

    Tabby cat lounging with one eye half-closed, illustrating the playful and mischievous behavior of cats like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    Yes, yes it is. And frankly, I am grateful for the maintenance work they provide on my soul.

    Sometimes, when my cat is being naughty, I can’t help but laugh. I know he doesn’t mean to upset me, and he does look hilarious while running through the apartment with a corn tortilla in his mouth. But if you’re really struggling with your cat’s behavior, and you’re not sure where to turn, Love Animal Hospital recommends providing plenty of scratching posts for your pet. Without anywhere to let out their stress, frustration, or energy, they might turn to furniture or valuables.  

    #19

    Orange and white cat lying on paper on the floor instead of the bed, showcasing pets behaving like jerks humorously.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    I have probably over a dozen cat beds of various shapes/sizes/materials in the house, plus numerous window perches, 3 full-size cat trees with multiple beds/pouches on each, and the cats all know they're allowed on the furniture. And 90% of the time, I will walk into the living room to see my oldest, Kohl, sitting on a plastic bag that fell onto the ground XD

    #20

    Cat behaving like a jerk wrapped in a blanket burrito during time out for food stealing from other cats.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #21

    Orange cat drinking water from a glass left out for bad spirits, showing typical pet behavior caught by cat owners.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    So, the water is getting to its intended recipient.

    It’s also a great idea to reward your cat when they exhibit good behavior. At the end of the day, they’re just animals. And everyone likes to be rewarded for their efforts. Have plenty of treats around to surprise your little guy or gal with when you're proud of how they're acting. The more you encourage their good behavior, the more likely they’ll be to repeat it in the future.

    #22

    Golden retriever lies in a small bed while cat comfortably sprawls in dog’s larger bed, pets behaving like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    Worth repeating here - Why does no one ever think of what seems to me to be an obvious solution? If you have N pets, you buy N+1 pet beds, ALL BIG ENOUGH FOR YOUR LARGEST PET! Then it doesn't matter if the cat takes the 'dog's bed'. There's another, identical bed that the dog will fit into.

    #23

    Tabby cat taunting owner by sitting on couch backrest with paw stretched onto kitchen counter, showing typical cat owner humor.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Saltypepper
    That's a cat for ya

    #24

    Cat owner secures pet behaving like a jerk inside a cardboard box with a seatbelt on a car seat.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    B Hobbs
    M****r mitten safeties disengaged! M****r mittens at 120 percent power! Anything with a pulse and a temperature that is within range will be shredded!

    As frustrating as it may be, this list makes it clear that naughty behavior from cats can also be quite hilarious. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly funny (although you might not have been laughing if they were your cats), and let us know in the comments below what the naughtiest thing your cat has ever done was. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos that will simultaneously make you say “aww” and “oh no,” check out this Bored Panda article next!

    #25

    Little girl and cat wearing matching shirts sitting on a couch, cat behaving like a jerk while using a phone.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    Oh, they are destined to go far!

    #26

    Orange and white cat looking upset on a couch, capturing a moment of pets behaving like jerks by their owners.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    "I blew out my flip-flop, stepped on a pop top..."

    #27

    Tabby cat lying down ignoring humans, showcasing typical behavior of pets caught behaving like jerks by cat owners.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #28

    Two cats caught behaving like jerks, one holding the other by the neck near a washing machine.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    B Hobbs
    "Mom is on vacation! No one will save you!"

    #29

    Cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks with creative bed frames and speedy antics under the bed.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    I love it, but you have fun cleaning the 'accidents' under there.

    #30

    Cat owners caught their pets behaving like jerks as one cat climbs the shower curtain while another watches from the floor.

    Heard my husband screaming while in the shower..walked in on this

    kenlayne Report

    #31

    Cat caught behaving like a jerk after destroying window blinds, tangled and sitting amidst the damage in a bedroom setting.

    There goes the blind

    M33MO0 Report

    Bill Swallow
    "There was a spider... You're welcome."

    #32

    Cat behaving like a jerk sitting inside wet shorts left to dry after a bath, showing naughty pet owner moment.

    antilog10 Report

    zatrisha
    Poor kitty, why would you bath a cat?

    #33

    Black cat caught damaging succulent plant, illustrating pets behaving like jerks in a humorous moment by cat owners.

    TheJuniversal Report

    #34

    White cat with a red balloon outside a door, captured in a funny moment showing pets behaving like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #35

    Cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks lounging on top of a tall cabinet sleeping and snoring.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    This picture is a thing of beauty. It belongs in a museum.

    #36

    Black cat caught behaving like a jerk after knocking over a plant in a kitchen, showing surprised and guilty expressions.

    No regrets. A three part story.

    Ropa-grande Report

    Smeghead Tribble Down Under
    ''Thank goodness you're home! The little tree-thing fainted!''

    #37

    Cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks, including knocked-over plant mess and a cat lounging on a book.

    The crime and the culprit

    Alyssa Dara Report

    Bill Swallow
    That Irish guy from the 'hood. You know - Homie O'Pathy.

    #38

    Cat owner catches adorable pet behaving like a jerk next to a knocked-over TV with tangled cables in a living room.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    B Hobbs
    Cat, "The dog did it." Hooman, "We do not have a dog." Cat, "Are you sure? There are other valuable things around here that could be broken." Hooman, "May be the dog did it."

    #39

    Cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks as a kitten makes a mess inside a bowl of guacamole.

    My cat has developed a hilarious obsession with guacamole—we actually have to guard the bowl from him!

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #40

    Orange cat sitting on carpet with a teabag, showcasing funny behavior of cat owners catching their pets acting like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Razill
    I had a cat named Romeo who was most proud of his hunting of the ferocious tree leaves that he pranced up to me many times with his trophies. No - he was not orange, just not very intelligent

    #41

    Black cat hiding under bed while black dog rests on top, showcasing pets behaving like jerks caught by cat owners.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    ROFLMAO! The look of terror in the cat's eye!

    #42

    Shelter cat caught behaving like a jerk placed in solitary confinement after helping other cats escape through door gap.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    "Colonel Hogan - Three days in the Cooler!"

    #43

    Black cat sitting next to overturned trash can and scattered garbage, showing typical pet behavior caught by cat owners.

    He’s the trash goblin

    mathysg2006 Report

    #44

    Black and white cat lying stretched out on the ground, showing typical cat owners caught pets behaving like jerks.

    Cats_Rulez Report

    Bill Swallow
    Ah, the old 'Dodsworth' approach, if you're familiar with that old Looney Tunes cartoon. Play possum and wait for the mouses to come see if you're dead...

    #45

    Three cats indoors, one wearing a cone after surgery, siblings nearby showing judgment, illustrating cats behaving like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Kira Okah
    Probably wondering what evil the vet does that turned their brother into a lamp.

    #46

    Close-up of a sleepy cat caught behaving like a jerk after opening a rice cooker and eating hot rice.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Otto Nilo
    Congrats! You got yourself a smart cat

    #47

    Two cats sitting by a door with an array of toys laid out, showing typical cat owner encounters with pets behaving like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Otto Nilo
    Admission is paid. So open the door, human

    #48

    Gray fluffy cat behaving badly at the vet, refusing vaccination and breaking its carrier, caught by cat owners.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #49

    Black and white cat sitting stubbornly in a plastic container floating in a hottub, behaving like a jerk.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    David Morgan
    That's probably the heat and the gentle rocking motion. Quite soothing.

    #50

    White cat with a stern expression sitting at a table, exemplifying pets behaving like jerks caught by cat owners.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #51

    Close-up of a cat with scratches on its face caught behaving like a jerk by its owner indoors.

    Someone broke a lip gloss just to give me a heart attack.

    haytorr Report

    LakotaWolf (she/her)
    One time when Stilgar was just a puppy, soon after he'd started to show signs of distemper, I left him in his playpen in my backyard for maybe 20 minutes while I fed the cats. I walked back out into my backyard to find that not only had Stilly escaped the playpen, he'd apparently also found my blackberry and boysenberry bushes and had eaten himself into a food coma. Of course, when I found him, he was laying on his side, eyes closed, with red smears all over his muzzle and neck and on the concrete around him, so I freaked out and yelled his name. He jumped up, and that's when I saw a few half-eaten berries underneath his muzzle and realized what had happened XD

    #52

    Orange cat sitting on a black mat by a door, caught behaving like a jerk by its owner in a funny pet moment.

    EZE123 Report

    Otto Nilo
    I think he is The World's Smartest Cat

    #53

    Cat behaving like a jerk, laying lazily on the backrest of a gray couch in a cozy living room setting.

    Came home to this, I don’t own a cat.

    DiCHWer Report

    Bill Swallow
    True. But you are now owned by a cat.

    #54

    Cat behaving like a jerk lying on the floor amid multiple lost cat flyers with its picture on them.

    Hot off the printer and look who was meowing at the door

    bree613 Report

    #55

    Black cat sitting on a train seat between two passengers, showing typical behavior cat owners caught their adorable pets doing.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    "Yeah, YOU! An' yer ol' man, too!"

    #56

    Cat owners caught their adorable pet cat laying its paw on a pillow, mimicking foot elevation during recovery.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #57

    Kitten hiding behind curtains, caught behaving like a jerk by cat owners in a playful attack stance.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #58

    Cat caught behaving like a jerk with a mischievous look after being accidentally kicked on a bus seat by its owner.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #59

    Woman awake in bed early morning and a demanding cat begging for food, showing pets behaving like jerks humor.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #60

    Cat behaving like a jerk lying sprawled in a baby crib with stuffed animals, showing typical pet owner frustration.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #61

    Black cat carrying a large lizard outdoors, showing typical mischievous behavior of cat owners caught pets behaving like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    Nor spacefaring cats. Picture in reply below.

    #62

    Sleepy cat with wide eyes caught behaving like a jerk after being woken up by its owner in the morning.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    Confused outrage as the universe just inverted the One Rightful Order on her.

    #63

    Black and white cat confused by lemon on fish tank, one of many moments cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #64

    Cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks as a cat takes up most of the bed leaving little space for the owner.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #65

    White cat sitting by a pantry door with a paw stuck underneath, showing typical cat owners caught pet behavior.

    WeekendIllustrious87 Report

    Bill Swallow
    It's the little amewsements that make life worth while.

    #66

    Fluffy cat perched high in a tree, showcasing one of the many times pets behave like jerks caught by owners.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #67

    Orange cat wearing a crown and royal cape watching owner clean up its mess, showing pets behaving like jerks humor.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #68

    Two cats held by a person showing cat-shaped cookies, capturing moments cat owners caught their pets behaving like jerks.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    They're as wildly demonstrative as Bartles and James.

    #69

    Cat behaving like a jerk by chewing and tearing up an adoption form on a kitchen table.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #70

    Black and white cat behaving like a jerk sitting inside a wooden bowl on a kitchen table with various items nearby

    I oiled my salad bowl and left it out overnight to dry. now I have to do it again

    emilyjobot Report

    #71

    Tabby cat outside on concrete with mouth open, caught behaving like a jerk by its owner, showcasing typical cat antics.

    This neighborhood cat likes to come to my porch to see if my cats are looking out the window, and if they are he just hisses at them a few times and leaves.

    darthphallic Report

    Bill Swallow
    We just had the door to our deck replaced this summer, with a nice sliding glass door with built in sliding screen door. Lady Grey, our grumpy matron cat, would sit by the door staring outside. A neighbor cat would come by, sit up next the door, and they would yowl and spit at each other, with the magical glass force field keeping them apart. A week later, I discovered that the neighbor cat had clawed the daylights out of the screen. *sigh*

    #72

    White cat behaving like a jerk by climbing on owner in the bathroom, showcasing typical naughty pet behavior for cat owners.

    I feel very exposed.

    Illustrious_Use_3946 Report

    Bill Swallow
    Pray he doesn't go into Tasmanian Devil mode. I have a rescue cat (kitten then) that would fiercely attack my legs when I was at my most vulnerable. I was grateful he didn't set his sights any higher. Thankfully, he has mellowed out. A lot. (We got him a rescue kitten for a playmate.)

    #73

    Tabby cat behaving like jerks inside a cage with a sign about smacking someone for no reason.

    LilacPenny Report

    #74

    Close-up of a curious cat interrupting while owner eats pasta, showcasing typical cat owner funny moments behaving like jerks.

    Haven't had a meal in peace in 6 years.

    Mycatissnootsy Report

    #75

    Orange cat sitting on a large gray pet bed in a living room, showcasing typical cat owners’ adorable pets behaving like jerks.

    I turned by back for two seconds and this little [jerk] stole my salmon out of the sink.

    Val Leddy Report

    #76

    Orange cat lying on its back inside a cat wheel, showing typical behavior cat owners caught their adorable pets doing.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    Bill Swallow
    Astronaut Training! Set the Centrifuge to four gees and let 'er rip!

    #77

    Cat caught behaving like a jerk by holding a small mouse in its mouth indoors on a bed.

    My cat gave me a present the other day! Bells could not understand mama not wanting the “ present” on the bed! 😂

    Coral Smith Report

    Bill Swallow
    Friend of mine had a cat ('Boromir') who kept bringing home birds, so they put a bell on his collar. Took him less than 24 hours to bring home another bird - while he was still proudly wearing the bell.

    #78

    Cat owners caught their adorable pets behaving like jerks as cats follow and ignore you from room to room.

    Muhammad Mattai Haider Report

    #79

    Four cats disrupting a puzzle on a wooden table, showcasing typical cat owners caught with pets behaving like jerks.

    "Not on my watch!" 😆

    Hector Murrieta Report

