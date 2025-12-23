84 Times Cat Owners Caught Their Adorable Pets Behaving Like Jerks
If you own a cat, there’s a pretty good chance that you love that creature as if it were your own child. You feed him, play with him, take care of him, and make sure that he has everything he needs to live a happy, fulfilling life. And what does he give you in return? If you’re lucky, you receive affection, biscuits, and purrs. But in reality, the majority of us get plenty of messes to clean up…
We took a trip to the My Cat Is a [Jerk] group on Facebook and gathered some of their funniest posts below. There’s no question that these kitties are adorable. But don’t let their innocent faces fool you; they are masters of chaos. Enjoy scrolling through these funny examples of why many people have to take drastic measures to cat-proof their homes, and be sure to upvote the pics that remind you of your own kitty!
It’s the most wonderful time of the year
Bobby is one smart, devious con man of a cat. He's channeling Phil Silvers from the Great Beyond. The mouse is just too cute a touch for words!
Many cat owners have complicated relationships with their pets. One moment, your precious little kitty will be sleeping on your chest, looking like an absolute angel. Then five minutes later, they might be jumping on the shelves, trying to knock down every knick-knack you own. Or they’ll be perfect all day, then decide to have zoomies and wreak havoc on your apartment all night.
When you adopt a cat, you have to understand that you’re agreeing to having a little menace in your home. They won’t always be perfectly behaved, but they will be adorable and entertaining. It’s a tradeoff you have to be willing to accept. But according to Animal Behavior College, these little felines aren’t actually jerks; they’re just misunderstood.
When we see our cats exhibiting mischievous behavior, it’s easy to take it personally. You might feel like they’re doing this intentionally to anger you or get a reaction out of you. But the thing is, children and dogs often act the same way. In fact, even adults sometimes unintentionally annoy others. So we have to remember that it’s not being done maliciously. Your cat may be smart, but they’re probably not calculated enough to try to ruin your life.
Oftentimes, a cat behaves in a certain way to communicate. For example, they might actually be in pain. By acting out, or acting out of character, your kitty might be trying to tell you that they need to visit a vet. Don’t berate them for doing their business outside of their litter box or hissing at you when you touch their stomach. Consider if there’s something deeper, and potentially dangerous, going on.
She probably appreciates the warmth, the humidity, and the fact that you tend to not be moving. At least, while she is in residence. Kitty gets a pseudo-sauna while staying almost completely dry.
Another reason why your kitty might be acting like a jerk is the fact that they’re simply bored. When teenagers don’t have any other way to occupy their time, they tend to start taking risks and acting out. Cats are the same way. If they don’t have enough toys, and nobody is helping them get their energy out, cats can become restless. Instead of becoming frustrated with your pet who keeps climbing all over your bookshelf, provide them with something else to do.
No explanation needed...
I often see things like this online, where either the cat claims the dog's bed and the dog tries in vain to fit in the smaller cat bed, or (like here) sleeps on the floor. Why does no one ever think of what seems to me to be an obvious solution? If you have N pets, you buy N+1 pet beds, ALL BIG ENOUGH FOR YOUR LARGEST PET! Then it doesn't matter if the cat takes the 'dog's bed'. There's another, identical bed that the dog will fit into.
It’s also common for cats’ behavior to change when they start smelling something strange. Have you ever noticed your kitty making a funny face with their mouth wide open after sniffing stinky socks or a strong cup of coffee? A cat’s sense of smell is about 14 times stronger than our own, so they can pick up on scents much faster than we can. Plus, they might have a much different opinion on what smells nice and what doesn’t. If you’re burning a new candle or trying out a new room spray, keep an eye on your cat’s behavior. They might be trying to tell you that they don’t approve.
Something else to keep in mind before judging your cat’s behavior is the fact that most kitties really don’t like change. If you’ve recently moved, brought a new pet into your household, hosted guests, or even changed the layout of your furniture, it can be impossible to predict how your cat will react. Don’t be too hard on them if they start acting out. Give them some time to adjust to the changes, and if their behavior still doesn’t improve, then it might be time to address it.
"Which way to Bremen town? We don't want to be late for our gig!"
Yes, yes it is. And frankly, I am grateful for the maintenance work they provide on my soul.
Sometimes, when my cat is being naughty, I can’t help but laugh. I know he doesn’t mean to upset me, and he does look hilarious while running through the apartment with a corn tortilla in his mouth. But if you’re really struggling with your cat’s behavior, and you’re not sure where to turn, Love Animal Hospital recommends providing plenty of scratching posts for your pet. Without anywhere to let out their stress, frustration, or energy, they might turn to furniture or valuables.
I have probably over a dozen cat beds of various shapes/sizes/materials in the house, plus numerous window perches, 3 full-size cat trees with multiple beds/pouches on each, and the cats all know they're allowed on the furniture. And 90% of the time, I will walk into the living room to see my oldest, Kohl, sitting on a plastic bag that fell onto the ground XD
It’s also a great idea to reward your cat when they exhibit good behavior. At the end of the day, they’re just animals. And everyone likes to be rewarded for their efforts. Have plenty of treats around to surprise your little guy or gal with when you're proud of how they're acting. The more you encourage their good behavior, the more likely they’ll be to repeat it in the future.
As frustrating as it may be, this list makes it clear that naughty behavior from cats can also be quite hilarious. Keep upvoting the pics that you find particularly funny (although you might not have been laughing if they were your cats), and let us know in the comments below what the naughtiest thing your cat has ever done was. Then, if you’re looking for even more photos that will simultaneously make you say “aww” and “oh no,” check out this Bored Panda article next!
I love it, but you have fun cleaning the 'accidents' under there.
Heard my husband screaming while in the shower..walked in on this
There goes the blind
No regrets. A three part story.
''Thank goodness you're home! The little tree-thing fainted!''
The crime and the culprit
My cat has developed a hilarious obsession with guacamole—we actually have to guard the bowl from him!
He’s the trash goblin
Ah, the old 'Dodsworth' approach, if you're familiar with that old Looney Tunes cartoon. Play possum and wait for the mouses to come see if you're dead...
That's probably the heat and the gentle rocking motion. Quite soothing.
Someone broke a lip gloss just to give me a heart attack.
One time when Stilgar was just a puppy, soon after he'd started to show signs of distemper, I left him in his playpen in my backyard for maybe 20 minutes while I fed the cats. I walked back out into my backyard to find that not only had Stilly escaped the playpen, he'd apparently also found my blackberry and boysenberry bushes and had eaten himself into a food coma. Of course, when I found him, he was laying on his side, eyes closed, with red smears all over his muzzle and neck and on the concrete around him, so I freaked out and yelled his name. He jumped up, and that's when I saw a few half-eaten berries underneath his muzzle and realized what had happened XD
Came home to this, I don’t own a cat.
Hot off the printer and look who was meowing at the door
Confused outrage as the universe just inverted the One Rightful Order on her.
I oiled my salad bowl and left it out overnight to dry. now I have to do it again
This neighborhood cat likes to come to my porch to see if my cats are looking out the window, and if they are he just hisses at them a few times and leaves.
We just had the door to our deck replaced this summer, with a nice sliding glass door with built in sliding screen door. Lady Grey, our grumpy matron cat, would sit by the door staring outside. A neighbor cat would come by, sit up next the door, and they would yowl and spit at each other, with the magical glass force field keeping them apart. A week later, I discovered that the neighbor cat had clawed the daylights out of the screen. *sigh*
I feel very exposed.
Pray he doesn't go into Tasmanian Devil mode. I have a rescue cat (kitten then) that would fiercely attack my legs when I was at my most vulnerable. I was grateful he didn't set his sights any higher. Thankfully, he has mellowed out. A lot. (We got him a rescue kitten for a playmate.)
Haven't had a meal in peace in 6 years.
I turned by back for two seconds and this little [jerk] stole my salmon out of the sink.
Astronaut Training! Set the Centrifuge to four gees and let 'er rip!
My cat gave me a present the other day! Bells could not understand mama not wanting the “ present” on the bed! 😂
Friend of mine had a cat ('Boromir') who kept bringing home birds, so they put a bell on his collar. Took him less than 24 hours to bring home another bird - while he was still proudly wearing the bell.
"Not on my watch!" 😆