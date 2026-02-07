Below, we’ve rounded up some of the cleverest responses. You might want to bookmark these for when your enemies least expect it.

The trouble is, in the heat of the moment, it’s hard to come up with something truly worthwhile. That’s why one TikTok user asked people to share insults so intelligent , you don’t realize you’ve been roasted until three thoughts later.

Technically, insulting someone is incredibly rude . But when done skillfully enough, it can honestly be kind of impressive—even a real testament to brains and wit.

#1 I can see you are committed to your current level of understanding.

#2 I'm jealous of everyone that hasn't met you

#3 “I don’t have the time or the crayons to explain this to you.”

#4 I admire your courage to speak in the absence of knowledge

#5 I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed man.

#6 I can explain it to you, but I can't understand it for you.

#7 It's impossible to underestimate you.

#8 You're the reason instructions have pictures.

#9 your approach to critical thinking is impressively minimalistic

#10 "I admire that you don‘t let facts interfere with your opinion"

#11 My all-time favorite, “You have delusions of adequacy”

#12 Thank you for helping me, it was like doing it myself only harder.

#13 when someone says "do you know who I am." My favorite reply is "no, but I bet those who do are envious of me."

#14 Don't let my knowledge get in the way of your confidence

#15 the bar is set so low and yet you brought a shovel

#16 Your food for thought leaves everyone still hungry

#17 Nothing lights up a room like your absence.

#18 I wish i didn't have common sense, you seem so happy

#19 You've mastered the tone of authority without the inconvenience of depth.

#20 As an outsider, what are your views on intelligence?

#21 “The majority of people would certainly agree with you” is the maddest anyone has ever gotten at me.

#22 "I would agree with you but then we would both be wrong"

#23 “It was wonderful to meet you, you’ve made me reconsider my standards”

#24 You are our competitors greatest asset

#25 My favorite one from that thread was "You fill a much needed void."

#26 Listening to you speak makes me envy the deaf

#27 "you're proof that this company is an equal opportunity employer"

#28 Your contribution to this conversation is like a cat bringing me a dead mouse. I can see that YOU'RE proud and I love that for you.

#29 “Somewhere out there is a tree, working tirelessly to provide you oxygen to breath and speak… i believe you owe it an apology on wasting it’s efforts.”

#30 someone said I ate the bowl of wisdom with a fork🥺😭😂

#31 "Some people bring Joy wherever they go. Others, whenever."

#32 Your Holidays are our Holidays 🫶

#33 I respect your tenacity in protecting your opinion from the facts

#34 It's interesting what you've done with your education.

#35 “The reason you get so lost in thought is that it’s unfamiliar territory”

#36 i admire your consistency most people stop when they realise they're wrong

#37 It's cute how you state the obvious with such a sense of discovery.

#38 Light travels faster than sound that's why you apear bright until you speak

#39 Wisdom has always chased you, but you were faster

#40 I won’t argue, you seem very committed to this version of reality.

#41 You are a living proof that God has a sense of Humor🤣

#42 Your mind is such a peaceful place, no thoughts to bother you.

#43 Order sense, I will pay.

#44 you have a unique way of speaking, that makes people appreciate your silence😎

#45 The only reason i understand you sometimes is because I studied Animal Science

#46 I'll come visit you again when I need a break from reality!!😂😂😂

#47 "You're truly unforgettable to everyone around you. Trust me, we've tried!" "You sure are proud of those 8 pretty crayons in your 64 pack, huh?" "That's very brave of you to have that opinion in this day and age."

#48 When it was raining Sense , you had an umbrella.

#49 Your willingness to not be hindered by reason is astonishing.

#50 “your parents change the subject when people ask about you, eh?”

#51 I wish we could be better strangers

#52 You may need to take a break from sharing opinions today.

#53 You have something most people don’t have, the ability to consistently lower the bar.

#54 “Thank you, you always cease to amaze me.”

#55 You explain things with the passion of someone who has never been interrupted by facts

#56 if thinking was a crime you wouldn't be guilty 😂

#57 “Please try not to live up to my current expectations”

#58 Your confidence far exceeds your demonstrated performance

#59 ur consistency on inaccuracies is amazingly accurate

#60 Your opinion precedes your reasoning!

#61 You took the scenic route to the same point, except now we are all tired

#62 You wouldn’t be able to pour water out of a bucket if the instructions were on the bottom

#63 You have a unique way of contributing without adding much.

#64 great! you and my bungalow have something in common nothing upstairs 💔

#65 you haven't been yourself lately - we've all noticed the improvement!

#66 A mind so serene even thoughts refused to intrude😌

#67 I hope you appreciate the fact breathing is involuntary.

#68 Don’t be embarrassed about who you are. Leave that to your parents

#69 "you have strayed far from the shores of sanity" Niklaus Michaelson

#70 Your Shadow is an improvement.

#71 You absolutely light up every room you walk out of.

#72 my favourite Irish one is you don't sweat much for a big Girl

#73 You're making me feel smarter🙄

#74 You had to be physically strong to survive in this world

#75 it amazes me how talented you are at crafting conversation into capital punishment

#76 “You speak with the confidence of someone who’s never been questioned.”

#77 I admire your ability to make decisions without any regards to decorum.

#78 I admire your ability to hear yourself talk and be satisfied with the results

#79 "I like how you can live a life free from the burden of excess knowledge!" "I love how you operate on vibes instead of facts, very retro!"