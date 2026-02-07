ADVERTISEMENT

Technically, insulting someone is incredibly rude. But when done skillfully enough, it can honestly be kind of impressive—even a real testament to brains and wit.

The trouble is, in the heat of the moment, it’s hard to come up with something truly worthwhile. That’s why one TikTok user asked people to share insults so intelligent, you don’t realize you’ve been roasted until three thoughts later.

Below, we’ve rounded up some of the cleverest responses. You might want to bookmark these for when your enemies least expect it.

#1

I can see you are committed to your current level of understanding.

jaimethemermaid

    #2

    I'm jealous of everyone that hasn't met you

    masterchung83

    #3

    "I don't have the time or the crayons to explain this to you."

    e.

    aliceinwinterland
Vexed Panda
    Vexed Panda
    Vexed Panda
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I was sat down by HR for an email that included, "The last three emails with instructions for this haven't worked for you, so let me try to Sesame Street you through it."

    #4

    I admire your courage to speak in the absence of knowledge

    reema.14

    #5

    I refuse to engage in a battle of wits with an unarmed man.

    andacuppajoe

    #6

    I can explain it to you, but I can't understand it for you.

    akkadian1

    #7

    It's impossible to underestimate you.

    andacuppajoe

    #8

    You're the reason instructions have pictures.

    theo.sagni

    #9

    your approach to critical thinking is impressively minimalistic

    -ANTHONY-

    #10

    "I admire that you don't let facts interfere with your opinion"

    Jumul35

    #11

    My all-time favorite, "You have delusions of adequacy"

    flyfishingpony

    #12

    Thank you for helping me, it was like doing it myself only harder.

    cut2mushrooms

    #13

    when someone says "do you know who I am." My favorite reply is "no, but I bet those who do are envious of me."

    inevitable_donut

    #14

    Don't let my knowledge get in the way of your confidence

    betty19502

    #15

    the bar is set so low and yet you brought a shovel

    LadyDragonWitch🇨🇦

    #16

    Your food for thought leaves everyone still hungry

    jaykspeaks

    #17

    Nothing lights up a room like your absence.

    antoniollia

    #18

    I wish i didn't have common sense, you seem so happy

    unc_rollin

    andrewrichardson
AndyR
    AndyR
    AndyR
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago

    Picture definitely made me look twice

    #19

    You've mastered the tone of authority without the inconvenience of depth.

    waynejones1977

    #20

    As an outsider, what are your views on intelligence?

    mukiza.01

    #21

    "The majority of people would certainly agree with you" is the maddest anyone has ever gotten at me.

    Sisyphus

    #22

    "I would agree with you but then we would both be wrong"

    Underthegun

    #23

    "It was wonderful to meet you, you've made me reconsider my standards"

    Kraken_of_Chaos

    #24

    You are our competitors greatest asset

    Raider Boi

    #25

    My favorite one from that thread was "You fill a much needed void."

    Chris S

    #26

    Listening to you speak makes me envy the deaf

    Neh Klaus

    #27

    "you're proof that this company is an equal opportunity employer"

    pinchekeith_okc

    #28

    Your contribution to this conversation is like a cat bringing me a dead mouse. I can see that YOU'RE proud and I love that for you.

    TheOffishallEli

    #29

    "Somewhere out there is a tree, working tirelessly to provide you oxygen to breath and speak… i believe you owe it an apology on wasting it's efforts."

    JonathanL

    #30

    someone said I ate the bowl of wisdom with a fork🥺😭😂

    Salma🤍🕊

    #31

    "Some people bring Joy wherever they go. Others, whenever."

    parkinkspot

    #32

    Your Holidays are our Holidays 🫶

    Christian Guth45

    #33

    I respect your tenacity in protecting your opinion from the facts

    Jade Rewilding ✍🏽🐈‍⬛♠️💖💫🦋

    #34

    It's interesting what you've done with your education.

    classic_girl_beauty

    #35

    "The reason you get so lost in thought is that it's unfamiliar territory"

    Brick Flair

    #36

    i admire your consistency most people stop when they realise they're wrong

    Dr. Zac

    god_2 avatar
    Vix Spiderthrust
    Vix Spiderthrust
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Who was it who said "Consistency is the hobgoblin of small minds"?

    #37

    It's cute how you state the obvious with such a sense of discovery.

    Nicolas Callegari 🇿🇦

    #38

    Light travels faster than sound that's why you apear bright until you speak

    toxic boyfriend 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹

    #39

    Wisdom has always chased you, but you were faster

    Betty 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦

    #40

    I won't argue, you seem very committed to this version of reality.

    Abubakr

    #41

    You are a living proof that God has a sense of Humor🤣

    𝕾𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖗_𝕼𝖚𝖔𝖙𝖊𝖘

    #42

    Your mind is such a peaceful place, no thoughts to bother you.

    Bicky_Max_B

    #43

    Order sense, I will pay.

    R.JACKSON 🇷🇼

    #44

    you have a

    mshoza Report

    #45

    The only reason i understand you sometimes is because I studied Animal Science

    Sagni GFX Report

    #46

    I'll come visit you again when I need a break from reality!!😂😂😂

    Scott Moore Report

    #47

    "You're truly unforgettable to everyone around you. Trust me, we've tried!" "You sure are proud of those 8 pretty crayons in your 64 pack, huh?" "That's very brave of you to have that opinion in this day and age."

    Ckasel Report

    #48

    When it was raining Sense , you had an umbrella.

    Bicky_Max_B Report

    #49

    Your willingness to not be hindered by reason is astonishing.

    mraims2plez Report

    #50

    “your parents change the subject when people ask about you, eh?”

    vtrob Report

    #51

    I wish we could be better strangers

    Delta Oscar 🇿🇦 Report

    #52

    You may need to take a break from sharing opinions today.

    Edward Louis Report

    #53

    You have something most people don’t have, the ability to consistently lower the bar.

    Zeelady Mwelase Report

    #54

    “Thank you, you always cease to amaze me.”

    JWalkz Report

    #55

    You explain things with the passion of someone who has never been interrupted by facts

    Sheis3980! Report

    #56

    if thinking was a crime you wouldn't be guilty 😂

    D~N Report

    #57

    “Please try not to live up to my current expectations”

    Art Guerra Report

    #58

    Your confidence far exceeds your demonstrated performance

    Rebecca Report

    #59

    ur consistency on inaccuracies is amazingly accurate

    Dr. Bisrat Getachew (MD) Report

    #60

    Your opinion precedes your reasoning!

    Clifford De Glorious Report

    #61

    You took the scenic route to the same point, except now we are all tired

    Ando Report

    #62

    You wouldn’t be able to pour water out of a bucket if the instructions were on the bottom

    fuelledbyfiction Report

    #63

    You have a unique way of contributing without adding much.

    YO Report

    #64

    great! you and my bungalow have something in common nothing upstairs 💔

    FLOKi Report

    #65

    you haven't been yourself lately - we've all noticed the improvement!

    Jay plays with fire Report

    #66

    A mind so serene even thoughts refused to intrude😌

    DAWN Report

    #67

    I hope you appreciate the fact breathing is involuntary.

    B Report

    #68

    Don’t be embarrassed about who you are. Leave that to your parents

    Will Report

    #69

    "you have strayed far from the shores of sanity" Niklaus Michaelson

    Anon Report

    #70

    Your Shadow is an improvement.

    𝕾𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖍𝖊𝖗_𝕼𝖚𝖔𝖙𝖊𝖘 Report

    #71

    You absolutely light up every room you walk out of.

    huckleberry_femme Report

    #72

    my favourite Irish one is you don't sweat much for a big Girl

    finbar55 Report

    #73

    You're making me feel smarter🙄

    Live now❗❗❗ Report

    #74

    You had to be physically strong to survive in this world

    CYPHERTYRANT🦚 Report

    #75

    it amazes me how talented you are at crafting conversation into capital punishment

    Kusasira Jovia Report

    #76

    “You speak with the confidence of someone who’s never been questioned.”

    Prudence Jima Report

    #77

    I admire your ability to make decisions without any regards to decorum.

    JL Report

    #78

    I admire your ability to hear yourself talk and be satisfied with the results

    Greg Cherry Report

    #79

    "I like how you can live a life free from the burden of excess knowledge!" "I love how you operate on vibes instead of facts, very retro!"

    Trapuccino Report

    #80

    “I appreciate you sharing that. It’s always interesting to see how confidently someone can misunderstand something.”

    Jason's mom Report

