Some people argue. Others annihilate.

The Rare Insults subreddit is where the internet’s most skillful verbal assassins gather to admire the sharpest, most unexpected burns ever delivered. Some insults are quick and effortless, others take a second to fully land, but they all leave an impact.

We’ve pulled together some of the finest examples—pure linguistic perfection that will have you grinning, wincing, and maybe even taking notes. Enjoy.

#1

The “Complete” Package

Text post humorously weaponizing words about walking naked; a wife’s witty remark about marriage and money.

Ice60000 Report

RELATED:
    #2

    An Insult With A Great Ending

    Text exchange where one person defends truck drivers with sharp words, highlighting their hard work and sacrifices.

    reddit.com Report

    #3

    He's Wasting It

    Text story about basic training where a kid carried a potted plant due to asking many questions, using words as a weapon.

    Useful-Disaster-309 Report

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago

    One of the best insults ever: Oxygen Thief (Work alternative: Salary Thief)

    #4

    Medium Rare Burn

    Sliced steak on a cutting board with a humorous comment below, showcasing weaponized words in a Twitter exchange.

    AvfcFella Report

    #5

    Don't Start Sh*t If You Can't Take Sh*t

    Text conversation displaying sharp comebacks, highlighting verbal sparring and witty replies.

    Bad-Umpire10 Report

    #6

    It's About Creating Something Better

    Text exchange showcasing clever wordplay, with a humorous comment about having a younger brother.

    L_Lawliet_4304 Report

    #7

    I Do See A Dog Tho

    A sawmill timber piece sparking humorous comments about seeing animals in the wood grain.

    SounakYo Report

    #8

    Two Insults For The Price Of One

    Comedian on stage with comments weaponizing words humorously below.

    lotusflower1995 Report

    #9

    Fact: Most Girls Can't Tell Difference Between A 5'10 And 6

    Text exchange humorously demonstrates weaponized words between two people discussing height and roasts.

    jaychaitanya Report

    #10

    Return To Sender

    Social media exchange weaponizing words with humorous remarks about British and American eating habits.

    BrokenSwordGYT Report

    #11

    Never Heard This One Before

    Three witty social media comments using humor to mock medical necessity and insurance.

    kavsgme Report

    #12

    Wendy's Always Has The Best Ones

    Hooters and Wendy's exchange sharp words about winter uniforms on Twitter.

    Wendys Report

    #13

    10/10 For The Burn

    Reddit joke about kissing a perfect 10 and cold mirrors, with a witty reflection comeback below.

    Jackhammer_YOUTUBE Report

    #14

    I Can Hear The Sound

    Tweet humorously weaponizing words about slipping off a bus.

    LucyParsonsRiot Report

    #15

    Its Always Broken Too

    McDonald's tweet joking using burger and fries emojis; response remarks on ice cream emoji, showcasing weaponized words humor.

    Sad_Stay_5471 Report

    #16

    Connor, The Human Equivalent Of A Honda Accord

    Text image humorously describing someone as the "human equivalent of a Honda Accord."

    AgentKitteh Report

    #17

    Damn He Got Roasted

    Reddit post about sight request with a comment using words humorously.

    ZombieAlternative834 Report

    #18

    Frat House At 7am

    Card game dare and witty text exchange showcasing words weaponized humorously.

    Ames_Zahra Report

    #19

    I'm Taken 💀

    Text conversation showcasing clever use of words to respond humorously to a question about being single.

    The_Tech_Show Report

    #20

    Battling For My Spot In Hell

    Text conversation: one person expresses jealousy creatively, the other responds with a sharp comeback, weaponizing words.

    The_Iron_Grip Report

    #21

    Some Classes Are Like That

    Student humorously commenting on a course, showcasing the power of cleverly weaponized words.

    Shinigam_i Report

    #22

    Ween Back On

    Online conversation highlighting a witty remark using wordplay on spelling.

    nico-ghost-king Report

    #23

    Not A Fan Of British Cuisine

    Plate of homemade meal with potatoes, meat stew, and bread on a wooden table, showcasing weaponized words in humor.

    inwardsinparis Report

    #24

    France Is Garbage

    Reddit post displaying witty exchange weaponizing words, with users discussing ocean garbage compared to France.

    LinkLord727 Report

    #25

    She Didn’t Say Nothin... She Just Had That Look

    Text exchange about being mistaken for an employee and feeling "owned."

    OMGLMAOWTF_com Report

    #26

    Now That's Dedication

    Quora post with a sharp retort about employee commitment.

    ToastDevSystems Report

    #27

    Ouch That Must've Hurr

    A tweet showcasing a witty verbal comeback highlighting the power of weaponized words in a humorous exchange.

    FallenLemur Report

    #28

    "Who Is The Cringiest Celebrity?"

    Reddit conversation using words humorously, comparing DJ Khaled to a Pokémon, highlighting witty use of words.

    gooodkush Report

    #29

    Oh Well This Is Something New

    Text image with a witty remark on babies in theaters, using humor to emphasize the point.

    kajraray Report

    #30

    Poor Organization Skills

    Two tweets showcasing weaponized words; one is a bold claim, the other a clever retort.

    jpower3479 Report

    #31

    This Shi Had Me Dead😂

    Text exchange with image of Vibram toe shoes as humorous birth control, showcasing weaponized words.

    Potential_Judgment76 Report

    #32

    This Might Be A Crime Scene

    Tweets displaying clever use of words for humorous impact in a conversation about painkillers.

    TTwelveUnits Report

    #33

    Regarding Unclear Bathroom Signs: "This Artist Deserves To Be Paid In Exposure"

    Bathroom sign with humorous comments, highlighting clever use of words in online discussion.

    VeryGayLopunny Report

    #34

    Gonna Use This Daily

    Tweet showcasing clever wordplay about common sense and holding an umbrella.

    ActuallyArby Report

    #35

    She Asked For It Tho

    Text exchange where words are humorously weaponized in a roasting challenge.

    AnkitNemivant Report

    #36

    I Have Reason To Believe It Was A Mourning Dove

    Text message using sharp words humorously questions if someone was homeschooled by a pigeon.

    mstarrbrannigan Report

    #37

    Flextape Cant Fix

    Text exchange weaponizing words in a sarcastic argument.

    JENKIDAMA44 Report

    #38

    You Are The Reason They Stay Home

    Text exchange showcasing weaponized words about remote jobs and socializing.

    MsSeraphim Report

    #39

    Damn Is He Gonna Use Them As A Wet Wipe

    Text exchange showcasing witty wordplay in a professional context.

    Astronomylover999999 Report

    #40

    I Would Never Recover After This

    Reddit post using witty wordplay about skin not growing hair between eyebrows.

    Parallax_2137 Report

    #41

    That Must’ve Hurt

    Chat exchange showcasing humorous responses and clever use of words.

    Silver_Indication_49 Report

    #42

    Stay In School!!

    Social media exchange showcasing people using words sharply in a discussion.

    Weekly_Glove9666 Report

    #43

    On A Video Of Someone Pretending To Fall Over

    Text exchange using weaponized words with humorous and sarcastic replies.

    hambugrer Report

    #44

    The Way This Tweet Blew Up

    Tweet by Mike Scollins using words humorously to describe Elon Musk fans.

    dreamerlilly Report

    #45

    Found In The James Cordon Ama

    Text image where someone uses words to assertively criticize behavior at a restaurant.

    Liteboyy Report

    #46

    Grandma Is This True?

    Reddit thread discussing clever comebacks; humorous exchange about a grandma's perspective on appearance.

    empressoflight72 Report

    #47

    Think It Belongs Here

    Text exchange showcasing humor as words are weaponized in a witty conversation.

    eaglee955 Report

    #48

    Damn This Is Hard

    Text exchange where words are humorously weaponized, with a mom's witty comeback about asthma.

    Nikdraws11 Report

    #49

    That Wasn’t Very Friendly

    Tweet humorously criticizing a TV show by removing laugh tracks, discussing its actual humor without audience response.

    Alex_Awesomeness1 Report

    #50

    This Is Probably The First Time I've Seen Someone Take A Shot At A Letter

    Text screenshot humorously weaponizing words about the alphabet order of Q.

    krxzy_wxrlxck Report

    #51

    She Did Him Bad

    Tweet about a middle school breakup with a witty insult becoming the sickest burn received.

    Previous_Reporter_63 Report

    #52

    Guess Who ?

    Screenshot of a Facebook post and reply featuring humorous use of words.

    K0TT-G Report

    #53

    Hey Dont Call Us Out On It!!!

    A witty comment on a post using words as weapons, critiquing toilet paper habits humorously.

    pruttepuden Report

    #54

    I'm Definitely Using This One

    Tweet with a sharp retort: "Wisdom pursues you, but you always run faster." 669 comments, 5 likes.

    Lord_Harkonan Report

    #55

    Their Drink Of Choice Is Probably Watered Down Water

    Chat conversation weaponizing words with humorous mix-up about school and work, followed by witty user comments.

    witcchii Report

    #56

    If You Died Nothing In My Life Would Change

    Pizza image with witty comment on flipping a slice and a sharp reply, showcasing how people weaponized words.

    6rynn Report

    #57

    Well Damn Alright Then

    Text conversation showcasing witty wordplay between a child and their mom.

    plkirk423 Report

    #58

    Legs Bigger Than Biceps 🫠

    Screenshot of a discussion where a user questions leg and bicep size, followed by a witty reply about "brain genetics."

    filmgrainenthusiast Report

    #59

    Dude's Gonna Need Some Salve For That Burn

    Screenshot of a tweet where words are weaponized with witty and sarcastic comments.

    NoFleas Report

    #60

    When Someone Mention Your Embarrassing Son, Change The Subject 🫢

    Social media comment using words as weapons, reading "I bet your parents change the subject when people ask about you."

    filmgrainenthusiast Report

    #61

    Pure Insults

    "Sarcastic text exchange weaponizing words with playful insults."

    Saitama2042 Report

    #62

    Might Be The Most British Insult I’ve Ever Seen

    Social media comments where people humorously weaponized words about Tupperware.

    MinimalStrength Report

    stevecampitelli65 avatar
    SCamp
    SCamp
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago

    Bet the burner is a Brit, they have the best insult nouns - crumpet, cabbage, muppet, twat

    #63

    That’s My First Time Hearing That

    People weaponized words in a humorous online exchange about fighting challenges.

    theofficaltaco69 Report

    #64

    Parents And Tax Benefits

    Twitter thread humorously weaponizes words with comic characters in tuxedo and dress.

    Ulrich-Stern Report

    #65

    Holding Up The Past

    Tweet about a grocery line delay due to an Apple Watch, featuring witty remark by an elderly man.

    memezzer Report

    #66

    Two Percent Milk

    Text post about a fourth-grade student nicknamed "milk" after scoring 2% on a math quiz, highlighting clever wordplay.

    YTSlime Report

    #67

    Flight Attendant Has Had Enough

    Tweet about a witty flight attendant's remark on mask fines and first-class seating.

    open_a_book Report

    #68

    She Has Officially Disintegrated Into Pieces

    Text exchange using words as a weapon, with a witty comeback about strollers and wheelbarrows.

    RealRaging_Fire Report

    #69

    Very Big Oof

    Text exchange using clever wordplay about college dating, highlighting the humorous use of words.

    nick_2112 Report

    #70

    Time For A Career Change

    Person wearing sunglasses and cap indoors as part of a meme about weaponizing words humorously.

    VinceDC Report

    #71

    Didn’t Know You Could Destroy Someone With A Bot Command

    Reddit post about love with highly rated comment using words as weapon to suggest a future reminder.

    Nearby-Simple-7594 Report

    #72

    Artful Photographs Of The Nude Form

    Text exchange showing humor with words used cleverly in conversation.

    Lemons_All_The_Time Report

    #73

    The Power Of Imagination

    Conversation with sharp comebacks on Paper Mario, showcasing clever wordplay.

    __Dawn__Amber__ Report

    #74

    Rate My Professor Is Really Something

    Student uses words effectively in a negative professor review, highlighting the awful experience in BIO66.

    reddit.com Report

    #75

    Man Just Insulted A Whole A** State

    Text exchange with witty comeback about living expenses in Indiana, showcasing clever word play.

    lexa8070 Report

    #76

    A Thread On Aposematism

    Twitter replies highlighting aposematism, showcasing clever use of words in a discussion about warning signals.

    SameriteRL Report

    #77

    Well Then Rip

    Text exchange weaponizing words with a witty comeback about cuteness.

    ConteStefanon Report

    #78

    Insulting The Only Child

    Text message using weaponized words: "You learn from mistakes. Thats why youre the only child."

    reddit.com Report

    #79

    Short And Sweet

    Witty exchange: one user requests a link; another responds bluntly, emphasizing weaponized words with humor.

    L3g0man_123 Report

    #80

    Gamer Hygiene Burns Are Evolving

    Tweet using humor to critique E3 cancellation, referencing hygiene and T-Virus.

    CtG4960 Report

