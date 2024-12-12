ADVERTISEMENT

We’d still be living in the dark ages if it weren’t for science. Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Thomas Edison, Isaac Newton and so many other bright sparks paved the way to the world as we know it. While the stereotypical scientist is sometimes seen a lonely nerd in a lab coat, with hardly any friends and a lacklustre sense of humor, that’s as far from the truth as outer space.

Intellectual Science Memes is a cool corner of the internet where close to 11,000 science-loving followers come to collectively cackle at daily scientific memes and reels. "Follow if u are smart", reads the bio. But "smart" is relative. And as Einstein once said, "It's not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer.” Bored Panda has formulated a list of our favorite posts from the page, scientifically proven to make you laugh. Keep scrolling and let us know which ones left you in stitches.