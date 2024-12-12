93 Hilarious Pics From “Science Memes”
We’d still be living in the dark ages if it weren’t for science. Albert Einstein, Marie Curie, Thomas Edison, Isaac Newton and so many other bright sparks paved the way to the world as we know it. While the stereotypical scientist is sometimes seen a lonely nerd in a lab coat, with hardly any friends and a lacklustre sense of humor, that’s as far from the truth as outer space.
Intellectual Science Memes is a cool corner of the internet where close to 11,000 science-loving followers come to collectively cackle at daily scientific memes and reels. "Follow if u are smart", reads the bio. But "smart" is relative. And as Einstein once said, "It's not that I'm so smart, it's just that I stay with problems longer.” Bored Panda has formulated a list of our favorite posts from the page, scientifically proven to make you laugh. Keep scrolling and let us know which ones left you in stitches.
Evidently, it's true. It's a bad idea to eat uranyl cakes. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Uranyl_peroxide
The Science Council defines science as “the pursuit and application of knowledge and understanding of the natural and social world following a systematic methodology based on evidence.” And Nasa’s Space Place simplifies it to “curiosity in thoughtful action about the world and how it behaves.”
While scientists have been around for ages, the actual word "scientist" was only "invented" in 1833, by a British chap called William Whewell. Before then, there were philosophers and cultivators of science. It took Whewell a few tries before he settled on the word scientist.
"The first he considered was savant, or men of learning. But he dismissed that for both being presumptuous and French. He also considered the German term naturforscher, which is really naturalist. But he worried that some might make fun of that term, calling it nature-poker or nature-peeper," said Howard Markel, professor of the history of medicine at the University of Michigan, during an interview with NPR.
Jack Kimble is a satirical fake congressman. https://www.reuters.com/fact-check/fictional-congressmans-x-post-about-trump-verdict-taken-seriously-2024-06-06/
Yeah I was always the one pointing out the two cars driving from destination a to b are illogical for not sharing a ride and they should propably not be driving at such different speeds like there must be some speed limit if they are taking the same road. Answer: share one vehicle and both will arrive at the same time.