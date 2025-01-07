ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday, January 5, 2025, over 10 million viewers tuned in to watch the Golden Globes. This is a night when Hollywood’s biggest stars gather at the Beverly Hilton hotel to celebrate one another for their work in film and TV from the year prior. And, of course, millions are watching at home with popcorn in hand, eager to share their thoughts on the awards show online!

Lucky for us, plenty of these clever viewers posted reactions to the program that were even more entertaining than the show itself, so we’ve gathered some of their most hilarious memes and comments about most recent Golden Globes down below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!