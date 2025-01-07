Funniest Golden Globes 2025 Memes And Reactions
On Sunday, January 5, 2025, over 10 million viewers tuned in to watch the Golden Globes. This is a night when Hollywood’s biggest stars gather at the Beverly Hilton hotel to celebrate one another for their work in film and TV from the year prior. And, of course, millions are watching at home with popcorn in hand, eager to share their thoughts on the awards show online!
Lucky for us, plenty of these clever viewers posted reactions to the program that were even more entertaining than the show itself, so we’ve gathered some of their most hilarious memes and comments about most recent Golden Globes down below. Enjoy scrolling through, and be sure to upvote the ones that make you giggle!
If you’re not familiar with the Golden Globes or you simply haven’t watched the awards show in a few years, let’s have a brief history lesson on what this program is all about. According to their website, the Golden Globes has been an annual event celebrating contributions to TV and film since 1944.
But it's not all about glitz and glamour. Over the past few decades, the program has given over $55 million in donations towards “entertainment-related charities, film restoration projects and humanitarian efforts,” the site explains. And, of course, it has provided entertainment for millions of people around the planet who love keeping up with Hollywood.
As with any awards show, the Golden Globes invites thousands of conversations amongst viewers. Can you believe she won? I could have sworn it would be her! Did you see what he was wearing? He looked like he raided his grandfather’s closet and showed up in the worst thing he could find.
Everyone has opinions on who wore what and which performances deserved the awards that they were given. And as you can see from this list, those strong opinions make for some hilarious content. According to the awards show’s website, some of the most memorable moments from the evening included: Karla Sofìa Gascón’s plea for trans rights, Adam Sandler joining in on the “Chalamet-mania,” and Seth Rogen and Catherine O’Hara joking about the work they’ve done in Canada.
I don’t get it but I do love a good Simpsons meme, so this gets an upvote
However, according to social media, there were apparently many more moments that stood out to those watching at home. Some of these moments include Kieran Culkin showing off his adorable sleeve of temporary tattoos, Margaret Qualley’s reaction to not winning Best Supporting Actress, Timothée Chalamet showing up with Kylie Jenner and Zendaya wearing what appears to be an engagement ring.
And how can we discuss an awards show without commenting on the fashion? According to Harper's Bazaar, the best dressed stars on the red carpet this year were Elle Fanning, Zendaya, Zoe Kravitz, Anya Taylor-Joy, Selena Gomez, Anna Sawai, Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman, Angelina Jolie and Emma Stone. They all looked absolutely stunning in their bold looks.
If I need to laugh, I just go on YouTube and watch their opening monologues. Guaranteed laughs! “No one has plans to do porn…”
However, not everyone on the red carpet was dressed to impress. Women’s Wear Daily shared a list of their least favorite Golden Globes looks this year, which included Timothée Chalamet, Cate Blanchett, Ali Wong, Leonie Benesch, Melisa McCarthy, Eddie Redmayne, Demi Moore, Jeremy Strong, Maya Erskine and Gia Coppola. Personally, I don’t hate any of these looks, but I do think that a few of these celebs might want to find a different stylist next year.
And if you didn’t watch the Golden Globes but you’re wondering which performances actually won, we’ve got you covered. The Brutalist, directed by Brady Corbet, took home the award for Best Motion Picture - Drama. And Emilia Pérez, directed by Jacques Audiard won Best Picture for a Musical or Comedy.
Demi Moore took home the award for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, for her performance in The Substance. And Sebastian Stan was awarded Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for his performance in A Different Man. As for the Drama category, Fernanda Torres won Best Performance by a Female Actor for her work in I’m Still Here, and Adrien Brody won for his performance in The Brutalist.
We hope you’re enjoying these reactions to the 2025 Golden Globes, pandas! Keep upvoting the ones that you find the most amusing, and let us know in the comments below what you thought of this year’s awards show. Then, if you’d like to check out another Bored Panda article discussing the Golden Globes, look no further than right here!