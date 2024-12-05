ADVERTISEMENT

Ever thought about pranking someone with a flyer? With Prank-O’s collection, you'll probably leave everyone laughing and a little confused. Their fake flyers are designed to look real but feature absurd events or strange services that make people stop and wonder if they’re serious.

These flyers are great for spicing up a dull noticeboard or surprising a friend with something completely unexpected. They’re the kind of jokes that start conversations and leave people smiling. Curious to see some of their funniest designs? Scroll down and take a look!

#1

Flyer for a fake "Neighborhood Push-Mower Show" by Prank-O, featuring mower images and event details.

pranko Report

#2

Prank-O fake flyer featuring corned beef composting notice with humorous COVID-19 message and QR codes for unexpected links.

pranko Report

#3

Fake flyer by Prank-O featuring a man with a book offering both marriage and divorce services.

pranko Report

#4

Meat barter flyer by Prank-O offering humorous trades for chores.

pranko Report

#5

Santa prank flyer by Prank-O featuring a Santa offer to deliver gifts using a humorous checklist and instructions.

pranko Report

#6

Flyer prank by Prank-O featuring an eagle adoption advertisement with a girl holding an eagle.

pranko Report

#7

Fake flyer for Prank-O featuring a towel exchange concept with a man holding a towel and a contact link for TowelTrader.

pranko Report

#8

Prank flyer featuring a large roasted turkey, promoting "Prank-O" products with humor.

pranko Report

#9

Fake flyer from Prank-O featuring a humorous advertisement for buying leftover gravy with various types listed.

pranko Report

#10

Santa therapist fake flyer by Prank-O, featuring Santa Claus as a therapist with holiday-themed decor and humorous text.

pranko Report

#11

Elderly woman in red with rodent on leash, fake flyer by Prank-O.

pranko Report

#12

Fake Lux Wipe flyer by Prank-O offering luxury toilet paper with humorous details and instructions.

pranko Report

#13

"Prank-O flyer for a fake turkey farm featuring a swan, humorous offer for Thanksgiving turkeys."

pranko Report

#14

Prank-O fake flyer offering to break in shoes, featuring a humorous ad layout with shoe pile and family feet photo.

pranko Report

#15

Prank flyer for lost cat with humorous descriptions by Prank-O.

pranko Report

