The dating app Hinge marketed itself as an alternative to the pointless, unending scrolling nightmare that is Tinder. However, Tinder is still the most popular dating app in the U.S. even in the big 2026. At the same time, people who look for serious relationships say they tend to use Hinge more than any other dating app.

Whether for serious relationships or not, some hilarious blunders happen on Hinge too. Miscommunications, trolling, and outright weird behavior are common occurrences among users. The Instagram page Hinge.Vinge collects these hilarious interactions for our enjoyment, and Bored Panda presents to you the funniest and most interesting ones here!

More info: Instagram

#1

Funny dating app screenshot showing a chat where one user says they can make you laugh but can’t afford you.

    #2

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a playful chat about taking care of multiple kids with witty replies.

    #3

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a playful conversation about a unique name and a witty comeback message.

    #4

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a bold marriage proposal and a sarcastic confident reply in a chat conversation.

    #5

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a misunderstood message about Instagram picture theft and a witty reply.

    #6

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a conversation about being an alpha female and split bill personality humor.

    #7

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a message that says partner must be empathetic with a witty reply.

    #8

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a message about looking for something long term and a humorous reply about insurance.

    #9

    Funny dating app screenshots showing playful conversation about boys being a ruckus and flirting attempts on an IG page.

    #10

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a humorous exchange about small talk and height on a dating profile.

    #11

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a conversation about yearly gym resolution with a priority like button.

    #12

    Funny dating app screenshot of a casual conversation with playful responses shared on an IG page collection.

    #13

    Funny dating app screenshots showing a bad conversation starter and a humorous text exchange between two users.

    #14

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a playful conversation about age and energy levels between two users.

    #15

    Woman in a red blouse and white saree with caption from a funny dating app screenshot highlighting her smooth milky-white skin.

    #16

    Funny dating app screenshot showing playful conversation about catfish accounts and orders on a dating platform.

    #17

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a chat about ghosts, supernatural research, and ouija board spelling confusion.

    #18

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a conversation about texting back promptly and read but no reply energy.

    #19

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a cocktail-themed message and a playful speed date proposal.

    #20

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a humorous chat about meeting and sleeping together with an insomnia reply.

    #21

    Funny dating app screenshot showing playful banter about sharing and protecting french fries in a dating app message.

    #22

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a humorous conversation about food and relationship goals on an IG page.

    #23

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a playful chat about dating a friend without checking her profile first.

    #24

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a skill described as banging into things right in front of the person on a purple background.

    #25

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a conversation about cooking, diets, and playful messaging with emojis.

    #26

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a conversation about a "hey" potentially causing three years of trauma.

    #27

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a playful message about kinky desires and an unexpected Amazon order response.

    #28

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a message offering a first round drink if someone is not active on Snapchat.

    #29

    Funny dating app screenshots showing a chat about GIF restrictions and a playful reindeer reference.

    #30

    Funny dating app screenshot of a message saying you are beautiful with a playful wink emoji in a casual chat.

    #31

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a chat about manufacturing transformers with Optimus Prime joke confusion.

    #32

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a repetitive chat with responses like "Hey" and "Tch. Vibe fail."

    #33

    Chat conversation from a funny dating app screenshot shared on an IG page collecting humorous dating app moments.

    #34

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a chat about good banter and walking fast on a dating app.

    #35

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a playful conversation with a tomato joke and humorous responses.

    #36

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a witty conversation with playful banter and humor on a messaging platform.

    #37

    Chat screenshot from a dating app showing a humorous but awkward conversation about saving water and flirting fails.

    #38

    Funny dating app screenshot showing playful conversation about lightning and unmatched messages on a dating app chat.

    #39

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a playful conversation about starting rumors and matching with someone's mother.

    #40

    Funny dating app screenshot about playing Imran Khan's Amplifier late at night with humorous comment below.

    #41

    Funny dating app screenshot showing a profile with snack cravings, fear of butterflies, and asking out preferences.

    #42

    Screenshot of a funny dating app conversation about an ideal first date at rooftop or seaside views.

    #43

    Funny dating app screenshots showing a humorous text conversation about shared experiences and repeated greetings.

