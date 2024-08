ADVERTISEMENT

Get ready to laugh your way through the world of "Clueless Hero," a webcomic that brings video games to life in the funniest ways! Created by Luis Lee and Ana Gaby Perez, this comic follows a clueless hero as he stumbles through his adventures in a fictional game world, meeting quirky characters and funny game developers along the way.



If you love video games and enjoy a good joke, "Clueless Hero" is a must-read. Packed with fun references and a great sense of humor, it’s perfect for gamers and comic fans alike. Scroll down to check out some of the latest comics and join the adventure!



