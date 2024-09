Varkey, who is widely known on Instagram, blends insights from contemporary life with classical paintings on his account. At the time of writing, his project has 104k dedicated fans from all over the world.

Some of the most well-known classical artists include geniuses like Michelangelo, Leonardo da Vinci, Gustav Klimt, Vincent van Gogh, Pablo Picasso, and Rembrandt. Others that you’ve likely heard of include Claude Monet, Johannes Vermeer, Francisco Goya, Jacques-Louis David, Frida Kahlo, and Eugène Delacroix.

The very terms classical or classic art first started becoming widespread in the 17th century. In the West, during the Renaissance and later periods, classicism in art mainly focuses on classical myths and legends, as well as gods and heroes. From the mid-18th and 19th centuries, the aesthetic is referred to as Neoclassical.