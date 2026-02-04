ADVERTISEMENT

Classical art was once reserved for the high-brow, rich, and elite. It served as a display of their power, social standing, and impeccable, sophisticated taste.

But, my dahlings, the playing field has been leveled in the digital age. And now, much to the disdain of some, pretty much anyone can get their filthy little paws on a piece of artistic excellence. For better or worse (depending on who you ask), classical art has taken on new life in the form of memes.

Timeless artworks were probably never meant to be this hilarious, but here we are. Free for all and funny as hell, you don't even need to leave your couch, or dress up, to enjoy a gallery of art masterpieces. Just head over to Classical Sarcasm...

The Facebook page has more than 650,000 followers and a wall of classical art memes that might have da Vinci doing backflips in his grave. Bored Panda has put together some of the funniest posts for anyone who likes their culture with a dash of sarcasm.