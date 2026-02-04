ADVERTISEMENT

Classical art was once reserved for the high-brow, rich, and elite. It served as a display of their power, social standing, and impeccable, sophisticated taste.

But, my dahlings, the playing field has been leveled in the digital age. And now, much to the disdain of some, pretty much anyone can get their filthy little paws on a piece of artistic excellence. For better or worse (depending on who you ask), classical art has taken on new life in the form of memes.

Timeless artworks were probably never meant to be this hilarious, but here we are. Free for all and funny as hell, you don't even need to leave your couch, or dress up, to enjoy a gallery of art masterpieces. Just head over to Classical Sarcasm...

The Facebook page has more than 650,000 followers and a wall of classical art memes that might have da Vinci doing backflips in his grave. Bored Panda has put together some of the funniest posts for anyone who likes their culture with a dash of sarcasm.

#1

Classical painting with modern humor meme featuring a woman and man in a rustic interior discussing chores playfully.

Nurul Latifah

11points
In the past, those wealthy enough to be able to afford classical art masterpieces held onto them as tight as possible. A display of money, power and sophistication, only their elite visitors (and some staff) were lucky enough to feast their eyes on the expensive paintings adorning a high-brow's home.

But it seems all that is changing. According to financial services giant, Morgan Stanley, more and more people are choosing to share their classical art with the masses. They're doing this by opening up private contemporary art museums across the world.
    #2

    Old painting meme combining modern humor with classical art, featuring a figure in an elaborate hat on a decorated horse.

    Brett Chappell

    10points
    #3

    Two women in a classical painting with modern humor memes about maturity and depression combining art and humor.

    Mer Lin Pirik

    9points
    "Fuelling the upturn in private museums is the enormous wealth and influence of a select group of ultra-affluent international art patrons—from billionaire Russian oligarchs, Asian businessmen and Australian philanthropists through to newly cashed up tech founders and innovators," reports Morgan Stanley.

    Many experts believe this is a good thing because public galleries don't always have the funds to secure the caliber of art that a well-connected billionaire might have. And what's more, a lot of these private art museums are offering free entry to the public.
    #4

    A classical art painting meme showing a woman with a mirror combined with modern humor about vampires and backing up.

    Rofiq

    9points
    #5

    Classical art meme showing a woman teasingly eating, combining modern humor with classical art and old paintings.

    Rieta Andrelia

    9points
    #6

    Two women in classical art style with humorous speech bubbles about government chips and Doritos snacks.

    Mer Lin Pirik

    8points
    According to Dr. Clare McAndrew, a cultural economist specializing in the arts, antiques and collectibles markets, an estimated $3 trillion of art is housed in private collections throughout the world.

    "Consider the situation of a private art collector with a huge collection that has grown to surpass the wall and/or exhibition space in their private residence(s)," says the Morgan Stanley team. "If that collector establishes a private art museum, the public has access to artworks they may not have seen otherwise, and which may have been valued at a price well outside the decreasing budget margins of any public gallery."
    #7

    Classical art painting with modern humor meme about two levels of clean in a house featuring a woman and a black cat.

    Wira Febriani Philie

    8points
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It's better than it was is better than nothing

    0
    0points
    #8

    Classical art meme showing a figure holding tablets with humor combining modern screenshots and old paintings.

    Daffa Mayweather

    8points
    #9

    Classical art painting with modern humor text about procrastination and having nothing to do today or tomorrow.

    Mamak Rara

    7points
    So who are these wealthy men and women buying up the world's most wanted art masterpieces? Well, one of them goes by the name Steve Cohen. The American businessman has amassed artworks worth a cool 1 billion dollars.

    Cohen and his wife, Alexandra, have reportedly been collecting art since 2000. Their impressive collection has included paintings from the likes of Andy Warhol, Pablo Picasso, Willem de Kooning, Jasper Johns, Jeff Koons, and Jackson Pollock.
    #10

    Classical art meme featuring a calm woman with humorous modern text about hidden anger and punching.

    Josie Kettley

    7points
    #11

    Classical art painting meme with modern humor showing annoyed woman and man in historical costume in nature.

    Mer Lin Pirik

    7points
    #12

    Classical art meme humor showing a man stopping another with a raised sword, blending modern humor with old paintings.

    Ju Lia

    7points
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    More like time is up and I've only just started

    0
    0points
    “I am purely from the gut. And I know right away,” Cohen once told Fortune. “If it stays in my brain—let’s say I go see a picture, if I keep thinking about it, I know it’s something I like. If I forget about it, then I know, couldn’t care less.”

    Cohen and his wife are apparently not stingy with their collection. "The Cohens have donated to museums, including the Guggenheim, the Museum of Modern Art, El Museo del Barrio, and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," reports the Masterworks site. "In 2017, they donated $50 million to expand the Museum of Modern Art."
    #13

    Classical art painting with modern humor meme showing a man asking love level and woman replying about sleeping time.

    Lindita Odjoska

    6points
    #14

    Humorous meme blending modern humor with classical art showing an old woman with a witty smart TV volume joke.

    Ahmad Mansur

    6points
    #15

    Classical art meme showing a bearded man writing with a humorous modern caption about using complex words.

    Nathan Boulton

    6points
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    🤣😂 all the time, I do this honorary daily

    0
    0points
    Another avid art collector with lots of money to spend is French billionaire François Pinault. He's bought more than 10,000 artworks in the last 50 years. His extensive collection is reportedly worth more than 1.2 billion dollars. And he too is happy to share his beloved art with others.

    Pinault regularly loans artworks to museums and has pioneered artist residency programs, as well as annual art prizes.
    #16

    Classical art painting with modern humor meme about happiness and not realizing how terrible everything is.

    Daily Dose of Memes

    6points
    #17

    Classical art painting turned meme with modern humor, featuring a man and woman in vintage attire at a bar table.

    Sheeva Haura

    5points
    #18

    Three classical art figures with modern humorous captions saying What, Excuse me, and I beg your pardon, meme style.

    julia A

    5points
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My 3 different phone voices, depending on who im talking to

    1
    1point
    "Unlike many art collections or pieces that are kept in the dark, the Pinault collection can be enjoyed in its new and beautiful home at the Bourse de Commerce, a stunning relic of architecture that has gone through significant repairs and metamorphoses, thanks to visionary architect Tadao Ando’s work on the building from 2017 to its completion in 2020," the Masterworks site reports.
    #19

    Classical art painting humorously paired with modern meme text about Monopoly rulebook in a vintage interior setting.

    Art Memes

    5points
    #20

    Classical art painting turned meme with modern humor about hearing two voices urging to eat chocolate.

    Ika Masliani

    5points
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I have 3, 1st for chocolate, 2nd for wine and 3rd for cheese

    0
    0points
    #21

    Meme combining modern humor with classical art showing a classical figure sprinkling seasoning like a popular internet chef.

    Maria Saragi

    4points
    While Pinault's 1.2 billion dollar art collection is no doubt impressive, it pales in comparison to that of two brothers who have become known as mega dealers in the art world.

    Hailing from Monaco, money ain't a thing for Ezra and David Nahmad, who have spent nearly a lifetime collecting historically significant pieces. The brothers have amassed art to the value of between 3 and 4 billion U.S. dollars.
    #22

    Classical art meme showing a distressed woman with text about an incorrect password, blending modern humor.

    Mer Lin Pirik

    4points
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    Happens to me mulpital times a day

    0
    0points
    #23

    Classical art meme showing three people with modern humor about feeling like a third wheel in social situations.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory

    4points
    "Not strangers to controversy, the Nahmads have built their fortune with experience garnered in their teenage years, learning to deal in the art trade while growing up in Italy," notes the Masterworks site. "Their buy-and-hold strategy has helped them greatly increase profits, largely thanks to their expansive 15,000-square-foot warehouse in Geneva."

    According to reports, the building contains a massive collection of art... Somewhere between 4,500 and 5,000 pieces.

    "Behind the Picasso family, the Nahmads are the owners of the second-largest Picasso collection, reportedly owning 300 original works valued at around $900 million," adds the site. "Other notable artists in their collection include Henri Matisse, Mark Rothko, Claude Monet, and Pierre-Auguste Renoir."
    #24

    Child in classical painting holding a book with text meme combining modern humor and classical art.

    Art Memes

    4points
    #25

    Classical art meme showing a man complimenting a woman with modern humor blending old paintings and memes.

    Ike Wibowo

    4points
    #26

    Classical painting of a woman combined with modern humor meme about late-night snacks and fridge light.

    Sweet Luther

    4points
    #27

    Classical art meme showing a woman in a kitchen with modern humor combining old paintings and modern humor.

    Daily Dose of Memes

    4points
    #28

    Classical art painting with modern humor meme featuring a conversation between a man and woman outdoors.

    Juna Jepe

    4points
    #29

    Classical art meme featuring two women in period dresses with modern humor text about audacity and approach.

    Mer Lin Pirik

    4points
    #30

    Classical art painting humor meme with modern wedding RSVP joke combining modern humor and old paintings.

    Ida Zubaidah

    3points
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    It is if its the 3rd wedding, just received uncle paddy's wedding invite, put it with the other 3, number 2 didnt go ahead

    0
    0points
    #31

    Old painting humor meme showing a cheerful man with drink, blending modern humor with classical art style.

    Jeffrey Powell

    3points
    #32

    Classical art combined with modern humor meme showing a worried woman and a skeptical girl with 2025 text.

    Jacqueline Donna Guillory

    3points
    #33

    Classical art meme featuring a woman and dog with modern humor about partying and eating snacks on the couch.

    Nona Wiwin

    3points
    #34

    Classical art meme with modern humor showing a father and son discussing migration laws and stork numbers in a field.

    Brett Chappell

    3points
    #35

    Classical art meme showing a woman with a book, combining modern humor with old painting revival.

    Anindya Arsy

    3points
    #36

    Classical art meme featuring a man in a red turban humorously illustrating modern humor with classical art.

    Patti J. Hightower

    3points
    #37

    Classical art meme showing a woman with a dramatic expression paired with modern humor subtitles about keeping a straight face.

    Hamba Allah

    3points
    #38

    Classical art meme with modern humor showing a man and woman, combining old paintings and contemporary witty text.

    Mamak Rara

    3points
    #39

    Romantic medieval knight lifting a woman in a white dress, combining modern humor with classical art in a meme format.

    Daily Dose of Memes

    3points
    #40

    Humorous meme combining modern humor with classical art, featuring a portrait of William Shakespeare and a pencil joke.

    Melissa Stanley

    3points
    #41

    Classical art meme showing a Victorian couple with modern humor about online shopping and walking down the aisle.

    Sam Lawlor

    3points
    #42

    Classical art painting of a woman paired with modern humor meme about weekend indecision and staying home.

    Judith Davidson

    3points
    #43

    Classical portrait altered with modern humor meme text, blending old paintings with contemporary comedy style.

    Phillip Kelley

    2points
    #44

    Classical art meme featuring a woman in a red dress at a lavish table combining modern humor and old paintings.

    Uci Tabah

    2points
    #45

    Two women in classical art style with modern humor meme about jogging and running joke, blending modern humor with classical art.

    Massi Ramila

    2points
    #46

    Classical art meme showing a thoughtful woman with a flower crown and modern humor about 2020 social distancing.

    Sweet Luther

    2points
    #47

    Classical art meme showing a doctor examining a woman who says it hurts when she exists, blending humor with old painting.

    Heni Purwanti

    2points
    #48

    Classical art meme shows two bakers with bread, combining modern humor and classical art in a humorous scene.

    Mícheál Cox Lugo

    2points
    #49

    Classical art painting of a woman holding vodka with modern humor meme text about alcohol strength.

    Judith Davidson

    2points
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    My wine is 13% stronger than me and can put me down for 2 days

    0
    0points
    #50

    Classical art meme humor with two women on a patio at night, referencing mosquitoes liking a social media post.

    Masita Ita

    2points
    #51

    Classical art portrait humorously captioned with modern text about having no passwords left, blending memes with old paintings.

    Mindfulnessman

    2points
    #52

    Classical art meme showing two women, one exhausted and the other pretending to be concerned, combining modern humor.

    Daily Dose of Memes

    2points
    #53

    Meme combining modern humor with classical art showing four knights on one horse as a taxi to the club.

    Sweet Luther

    2points
    #54

    Classical art meme showing an artist humorously winging a baby in a traditional painting, blending modern humor with old art.

    Nurul Latifah

    2points
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I bet he's not great at painting cats either

    0
    0points
    #55

    Classical art painting with modern humor meme showing a man and woman in vintage clothing indoors.

    Junida Sari Lubis

    2points
    #56

    Old painting meme blending classical art with modern humor, featuring thoughtful people and surreal questions about senses.

    張宥紜

    2points
    #57

    Classical art meme depicting an older man with glasses, humorously reflecting on aging and sleep struggles.

    Nathan Boulton

    2points
    #58

    Classical artwork humorously updated with modern memes, combining old paintings and contemporary wit in a playful scene.

    Gretchen De Jager Kasselman

    2points
    #59

    Classic art meme showing four women tossing a man in the air, combining modern humor with classical art style.

    Izzmy

    2points
    #60

    Classical painting turned meme with modern humor, featuring a fainting lady and witty caption about donating unread books.

    Clarisa Gita Fitriana

    2points
    #61

    Classical art meme humor combining modern relationship and credit trust issues with a vintage painted portrait.

    Lorry Cology

    1point
    #62

    Classical art meme showing a mother and child with modern humorous text about motherhood transition.

    Fitri Wanasari

    1point
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I wonder what's after BRUH, I havnt reached the next level yet

    1
    1point
    #63

    Classical art meme showing a woman reading a wedding invitation with modern humorous text about unwanted gifts.

    Stained Stories

    1point
    #64

    Woman washing laundry in a classical painting meme combining modern humor with old art for viral classical art memes.

    Judith Davidson

    1point
