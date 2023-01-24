To baby or not to baby, that is the question on many people's minds. I’m one of those women still on the fence of whether or not to have kids. On the one hand, it’d be nice to give my parents some grandkids to spoil and love; on the other hand, every time I see a child I cringe. Maybe not all of us are born with the calling to become mothers, and that's okay!

Thankfully, memes about the good ole child-free life are making that decision a wee bit easier to make, as we can all agree—there are as many reasons to not have children (if not more) than there are to. Today, we’re featuring some of the posts by the Facebook Page, called “Childfree Humor” and they’re quite funny, if I can say so myself.

And if you're pro-having kids, please don't hate on this post! As always in life, make the choices you want, as long as you're not intentionally harming others or yourself.

More info: Facebook