To baby or not to baby, that is the question on many people's minds. I’m one of those women still on the fence of whether or not to have kids. On the one hand, it’d be nice to give my parents some grandkids to spoil and love; on the other hand, every time I see a child I cringe. Maybe not all of us are born with the calling to become mothers, and that's okay!
Thankfully, memes about the good ole child-free life are making that decision a wee bit easier to make, as we can all agree—there are as many reasons to not have children (if not more) than there are to. Today, we’re featuring some of the posts by the Facebook Page, called “Childfree Humor” and they’re quite funny, if I can say so myself.
And if you’re pro-having kids, please don’t hate on this post! As always in life, make the choices you want, as long as you’re not intentionally harming others or yourself. For the rest of you up for a good laugh, upvote your faves, leave some comments, and, if you’re craving more, here’s another Bored Panda post on the same topic. Let’s dive in, shall we?
THIS! THE "it is a precious soul" IS SO UNTRUE, THEY JUST LIKE TO CONTROL WOMEN! :(
Humans aren't going extinct any time soon...but why would it be so horrible anyway?
Wtf is he really picking that kid up by its arm? For f*cks sake dude!
Me in sims tho. Virtual kids won't care if my sims don't take care of them always :)
I think the problem was that it chose to use a non-traditional exit on its way out and busted up the place.
"TheY'Re gOd'S giFt" no, condom was absent and you guys got fertilized because of that. Suffer the consequences
Unless you're a guy, then some might be yours and you might not even know yet.
I seriously worry about my grandkids future. The world is awful.
Yeah like why did you have them? If it was an accident, why didn't you get the pill or abortion? Adoption is rarely the choice, especially if they go to orphanages (yes they still exist, yes they're harmful)
My brother has four, so I can only say, this mitochondrial DNA dies with me
Exactly what I've said. Same thing with abortion: "oh you don't want kids? TOO BAD, YOU HAVE TO HAVE THEM"
Replace the kids with cats and I'll run to them as fast as I can
But if you divorce their father, you only have to do it half the time.
Without the first part, it sounds like a human trafficking crime
I'll use the money I got from not having kids and launch myself to space and go to cryo-sleep. Aliens can wake me up if they see me
Had dogs before having a kid. All it does is give you false ideas of trainability and an unreasonable expectation of obedience. And my dog was so traumatised and reactive, every trainer I spoke to wanted to put him down (obviously, didn't take their advice). Still easier than most kids I worked with. (Though pro-tip, if you raise a kid with an already trained dog, it's easier to get them to behave.)