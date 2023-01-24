To baby or not to baby, that is the question on many people's minds. I’m one of those women still on the fence of whether or not to have kids. On the one hand, it’d be nice to give my parents some grandkids to spoil and love; on the other hand, every time I see a child I cringe. Maybe not all of us are born with the calling to become mothers, and that's okay!

Thankfully, memes about the good ole child-free life are making that decision a wee bit easier to make, as we can all agree—there are as many reasons to not have children (if not more) than there are to. Today, we’re featuring some of the posts by the Facebook Page, called “Childfree Humor” and they’re quite funny, if I can say so myself. 

And if you’re pro-having kids, please don’t hate on this post! As always in life, make the choices you want, as long as you’re not intentionally harming others or yourself. For the rest of you up for a good laugh, upvote your faves, leave some comments, and, if you’re craving more, here’s another Bored Panda post on the same topic. Let’s dive in, shall we? 

More info: Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

49points
POST
View more comments
#2

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

42points
POST
View more comments
#3

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

41points
POST
View more comments
#4

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

35points
POST
View more comments
#5

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

34points
POST
View more comments
#6

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

34points
POST
Eva Kašu
Eva Kašu
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine committed assisted seppuku on her tubes. No regrets!

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#7

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

34points
POST
View more comments
#8

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

32points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plus, we're *still* able to make our own choices! Our lives are ours, not dictated by by a screaming helpless creature that's completely dependent on us for everything

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#9

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

30points
POST
Mayra
Mayra
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mine was wired for both 🤦‍♀️

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

29points
POST
Anna Litical
Anna Litical
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

First. Brilliant. Love this. Poor demon.

3
3points
reply
#11

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

28points
POST
MissPrideGirl
MissPrideGirl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oof, I feel with this one personally.

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#12

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

27points
POST
#13

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

27points
POST
View more comments
#14

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

26points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

THIS! THE "it is a precious soul" IS SO UNTRUE, THEY JUST LIKE TO CONTROL WOMEN! :(

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#15

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

meaghan_alice Report

26points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Plus the one kid screaming with it's hand in the toaster ...

1
1point
reply
#16

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

06fordexplorer Report

25points
POST
#17

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

25points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly, its just sexism and misogyny

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#18

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

lovedoveclarke Report

25points
POST
Fxnglhl
Fxnglhl
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

make it 15 dogs. and a pony.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

24points
POST
Lori Jabi
Lori Jabi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaaand will never be woohoo

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#20

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

24points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Humans aren't going extinct any time soon...but why would it be so horrible anyway?

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#21

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#22

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#23

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

23points
POST
View more comments
#24

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

22points
POST
Zoe DiAnni
Zoe DiAnni
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Wtf is he really picking that kid up by its arm? For f*cks sake dude!

-2
-2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

22points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Babies smell bad and they're scary

7
7points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#26

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

21points
POST
Izzy Curer
Izzy Curer
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Being a parent would quickly make me a bad person.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#27

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

21points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#28

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

21points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me in sims tho. Virtual kids won't care if my sims don't take care of them always :)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#29

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

21points
POST
william mcgloin
william mcgloin
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think the problem was that it chose to use a non-traditional exit on its way out and busted up the place.

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#30

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

20points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

These need to be sold everywhere!

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#31

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

20points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

"TheY'Re gOd'S giFt" no, condom was absent and you guys got fertilized because of that. Suffer the consequences

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

20points
POST
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

By this person's logic, what exactly IS the problem we are contributing to for being 25+ with no kids?

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#33

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

AliKolbert Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#34

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

19points
POST
Ivana Bašić
Ivana Bašić
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless you're a guy, then some might be yours and you might not even know yet.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#35

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

19points
POST
Anna Litical
Anna Litical
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I seriously worry about my grandkids future. The world is awful.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#36

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

19points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

give me some ben & jerrys too and im happy forever

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#37

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

19points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah like why did you have them? If it was an accident, why didn't you get the pill or abortion? Adoption is rarely the choice, especially if they go to orphanages (yes they still exist, yes they're harmful)

3
3points
reply
#38

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#39

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

18points
POST
View more comments
#40

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

18points
POST
#41

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

18points
POST
#42

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

18points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
49 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

My brother has four, so I can only say, this mitochondrial DNA dies with me

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#43

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

18points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
50 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Lainey Molnar is such a role model

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#44

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

17points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Exactly what I've said. Same thing with abortion: "oh you don't want kids? TOO BAD, YOU HAVE TO HAVE THEM"

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#45

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

16points
POST
blobby_grrl
blobby_grrl
Community Member
50 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I really shouldn't be laughing this hard...

2
2points
reply
#46

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

16points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Replace the kids with cats and I'll run to them as fast as I can

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#47

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

16points
POST
SCP 4666
SCP 4666
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tattoos and kids have a lot in common. They are painful to get, cost a ton of money and you have them your whole life

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#48

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

15points
POST
Ivana Bašić
Ivana Bašić
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

But if you divorce their father, you only have to do it half the time.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#49

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

15points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Without the first part, it sounds like a human trafficking crime

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#50

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

15points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
34 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'll use the money I got from not having kids and launch myself to space and go to cryo-sleep. Aliens can wake me up if they see me

2
2points
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

hellolanemoore Report

14points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No I think you'll just fall into greater depression

4
4points
reply
#52

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

14points
POST
V33333P
V33333P
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Me in my room surrounded by 70+ plants

1
1point
reply
#53

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

14points
POST
Kristal
Kristal
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah, real fun doing [graduate] homework until 2am :p

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#54

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

14points
POST
Ivana Bašić
Ivana Bašić
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had dogs before having a kid. All it does is give you false ideas of trainability and an unreasonable expectation of obedience. And my dog was so traumatised and reactive, every trainer I spoke to wanted to put him down (obviously, didn't take their advice). Still easier than most kids I worked with. (Though pro-tip, if you raise a kid with an already trained dog, it's easier to get them to behave.)

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#55

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

14points
POST
#56

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

14points
POST
Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Actually laughed out loud at this 😂 The struggle is real!

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#57

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

13points
POST
Pink Aesthetic
Pink Aesthetic
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They're just jealous, poor sleep-deprived parents

1
1point
reply
#58

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor

Childfree Humor Report

13points
POST
#59

Funny-Childfree-Life-Humor