“The Most Lonely People In The Palliative Care Ward Are Parents”: Childfree Woman Shuts Down A Comment, Starts An Important Discussion

You would be hard-pressed to find anyone on Planet Earth who decided to have children just so that they’d have someone to take care of them when they’re older. And yet, bizarrely, that’s an argument that childfree-lifestyle haters use to try and ‘shame’ women who don’t want to have kids.

Dominique Baker, an award-winning fashion and beauty influencer from Canada, called out a very nasty comment in a TikTok video. The commenter said that she’d be all alone in a nursing home if she didn’t have kids, but Dominique shut them down with a heavy dose of logic. The video instantly went viral: it got over 1.8 million views, as well as 369k likes on the video-sharing platform.

Dominique is an extremely successful fashion and beauty influencer. After launching her blog, Style Domination, in 2015, she’s created a global following for herself. She covers topics ranging from beauty and fashion to food, healthy, lifestyle, and travel. From time to time, she covers the childfree lifestyle.

Though there are many people who fully support the TikToker’s decision to not have children, some individuals still have a hard time processing this. Instead of respecting her choice, they mock her and write nasty comments.

However, once you take a closer look at what they’re saying, their arguments fall apart. And that’s exactly what Dominique did with one of the comments in her viral video. She explained that people don’t have kids just so that they’re taken care of in their old age. Moreover, she pointed out that there are, unfortunately, plenty of older people living in palliative care whose family members don’t visit them. Whether or not you choose to have children doesn’t dictate how lonely or social you will be in your sunset years.

Loneliness has powerful negative effects on a person’s health. According to the CDC, social isolation increases a person’s risk of premature death from all causes. The risk is about the same as if the individual smoked, was obese, or was physically inactive. Social isolation increases the risk of dementia by 50%, stroke by 32%, and heart disease by 29%. It also leads to higher rates of depression and anxiety.

According to a study done by the University of California, San Franciso, over 40% of seniors regularly experience loneliness.

More and more adults are seeing the childfree lifestyle as a viable alternative to having kids. For example, one recent sociology study found that 21.64% of adults living in the state of Michigan are childfree. Michigan is demographically similar to the population of the United States, so this is an indication of how the trend is affecting the entire country.

Meanwhile, in Canada, the numbers are pretty similar: one in five Canadian women will remain without kids. The number of births in the country has continued to drop for the past few years.

If you do decide to have kids, it’s best to make this choice freely, because you want children, not because of social pressure. And, frankly speaking, there’s quite a bit of pressure there. We’ve covered on Bored Panda before how childfree individuals often have to deal with disparaging comments both in real life and online.

