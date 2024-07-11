Hidden Crime Boss Arrested Thanks to Wife’s Revealing Instagram Post

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronald Roland, aged 50, identified as the boss of a Brazilian criminal organization with ties to drug cartels in Mexico, was captured on Tuesday, 2nd, 2024, at his residence in the coastal town of Guarujá.

The arrest, which was part of an operation involving more than 280 operatives, was possible in part thanks to the social media activity of his wife, Andrezza de Lima Joel, who inadvertently revealed their location through her Instagram posts.

A fugitive, accused of laundering $900 million, was caught in Brazil thanks to his wife’s Instagram posts

Share icon

Image credits: Federal Police

The couple seemed to have a taste for the high life, with De Lima frequently posting pictures of their adventures. From Paris and Dubai to the Maldives and Colombia — her social media made sure to showcase their opulence.

Back in 2019, tagged locations on her Instagram posts provided crucial clues that led to Roland’s arrest in Sao Paulo. The criminal would be released just a year after under supervision, but history would be repeated as the opportunity for crime and riches presented itself again.

A massive operation by the Brazilian Federal Police ended with 8 detainees, Ronald Roland included

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Federal Police

Dubbed “Operation Terra Fértil,” the police intervention involved a reported 280 officers and the execution of 80 search warrants across seven states in Brazil.

As a result, officials detained eight individuals and seized two aircraft, close to 30 luxury cars, a boat, and an undisclosed amount of cryptocurrency investments.

Authorities estimate that the criminal group employed a complex network to traffic more than $880 million dollars worth of drugs over the past five years.

Share icon

Image credits: TV Globo

According to Federal Police investigators, Roland had utilized more than 100 companies to launder funds, many of which were operated by people without the declared economic capacity to acquire real estate, vehicles, and aircraft and who appeared to work common jobs like managing restaurants or salons.

For example, his wife, who was also involved in his criminal activities, used her own bikini shop in Guarujá to launder money, sometimes receiving deposits that surpassed $30,000 dollars in a single day.

Police have been after Roland ever since 2013 for smuggling drugs to armed groups in Mexico and Colombia

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: G1 Globo

The origins of Roland’s ascension to a crime boss date back to 2013, when he was working as an airline pilot. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) sent a letter to Brazil’s Federal Police, warning them that it was investigating a group of Brazilian pilots for “cocaine smuggling.”

Ever since then, the drug lord has been a person of interest in several operations by the Brazilian police.

In 2015, he was investigated under “Operation Dona Bárbara.” In 2017, he was a suspect in “Operation Veraneio,” and in 2019, he was involved in “Operation Flak.” All of these targeted smugglers who supplied cocaine to armed groups in Colombia and México, as well as to criminal organizations all over the world.

Local police confirmed to the investigative journalist network OCCRP that Roland was arrested on numerous occasions throughout these years, but he spent little time behind bars.

Hosting parties, buying expensive cars, and luxury travels were common activities of the Brazilian drug lord

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Federal Police

Far from trying to remain inconspicuous, Roland made it a habit to showcase his extravagant lifestyle. In 2021, he moved to a luxurious condominium in Uberlandia, Minas Gerais, where he was spotted several times driving different vehicles valued at over $100,000 dollars and hosting lavish parties.

Neighbors took notice of this and contacted the police, kickstarting the investigation. De Lima’s Instagram activity once again proved essential to the success of the recent police operation, as her recent posts were tagged with map details of the couple’s whereabouts.

Netizens were quick to point out the wife’s involvement in Roland’s arrest

Share icon

Image credits: Federal Police

As the news spread across local social media, users reacted with disbelief at the woman’s responsibility regarding the criminal’s demise.

In a translated comment, one user believes De Lima had a hidden agenda: “The woman gives the guy’s location for the second time; she really wants to get rid of him, and he doesn’t realize that.” Another user opposes this notion: “The information is distorted. He was arrested because he is a criminal, not because of his wife.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Other commenters also noted that Roland’s repeated offenses are part of a pattern that’s certain to continue. “He was released by the court in the previous case, which means this one will be the same,” another user added.

As the investigation continues, lawyers for Roland and De Lima have declined to comment.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon