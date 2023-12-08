With inflation rates skyrocketing in recent years and salaries seeming to remain stagnant, a little extra income is enticing for most of us. And if you keep an open mind, you just might be able to fatten up your wallet. Reddit users have recently been sharing unethical yet technically legal financial hacks, so others who are brave enough can begin to save up. Enjoy reading through these tips that might cause your accountant to raise his eyebrows, and be sure to upvote the ones you find particularly clever!

If you’re looking for a way to get rich quick, listen up! All you have to do is abandon your morals and be sure not to break the law. Good luck!

#1 Become a televangelist and get poor people to send you money to buy a mansion and a private jet because that’s what God wants.

#2 When I park at the airport, paying for the lost ticket is cheaper than 3+ days of parking. So if I’m there for longer than 3 days, I just say I lost the ticket and pay the fixed price

#3 My wife’s mom goes to the Dollar Store and buys hundreds of books for 1$ then she sells them all on Amazon for $15-$20 a book.

#4 Become a politician and accept monetary gifts in exchange for favorable legislation

#5 If you've got a decent bit of land, find out what your state's requirements are for agricultural tax exemption. Significant drop in property taxes. Friend keeps six cows because that's one of the things that qualify you. She's bought the hundreds of acres and built a barn that cost more than my house to keep her horses (expensive hobby yes; but not, per that states law, agricultural use). As adding six cows turned the whole operation into agriculture and saved loads each year on property taxes. Another friend sells about $2750 in nursery stock from her greenhouse. 2500 a year is the requirement in her state.



It's not illegal. Slightly unethical because the point of the program is to help out farmers. Doing the bare minimum to qualify to save on property taxes is obviously not what they meant.

#6 I saw a poster in the ladies room at the KOA in Santa Fe, NM that said:

“The best way to double your money is to fold it in half and put it back in your pocket.”

#7 Make a profile of a hot woman saying you want a sperm donor, but it has to be done 'the old fashioned way', and the person has to have specific ancestry and no genetic issues.



To prove this, the donor will have to submit a genetic test, and link to 23andme. The link will be, of course, your referral link that gets you 20 bucks per person you refer.

#8 *First of all, you and me start working at the bank. Doesn't matter the position, okay? Just so long as we get in there, right? Then we just go there every day, do the work, gain their trust until we get them in the palm of our hand. All right?*



*So how we get the money?*



*That's the beauty of it, bro. They deposit the money into our bank accounts. Week after week, month after month. They're not even going to know they being robbed. And then 20 or 30 years later, we walk out the front door like nothing even happened.*

#9 I've made tens of thousands of dollars opening bank accounts for the sign up bonuses. Some banks like Chase, I've had 7 accounts over the years.

#10 I know a guy who took out a bunch of loans to attend dental school.



He graduated, became a dentist, and applied for a bunch of credit cards. Used the cards to pay off the loans.



Used the unmanageable credit to apply for bankruptcy, and had the debts mostly cleared.



Then he had seven years of bankruptcy on his credit report, rather than decades worth of loan payments.

#11 The betting apps have sign on bonuses. Something like bet $5 and receive $150 in bonus bets. Bet your $5, then put half of the $150 on one team, half on the other. That's a free $75 for ya.



Not unethical at all since they are offering it, but figured people should know.

#12 Save thousands on expensive cigarettes by taking up second-hand smoking instead.

#13 Set up a church and become a god fearing pastor with several tax free vacation homes. ;)

#14 If you work from home, run an LLC and write off everything imaginable. A quarter of your home is your office. Write it off. Lunch out? But it on the business card. Anything you buy that's tech-related. I've even known people who write off vacations, with the idea that if they got audited they'd just say they were meeting a potential business partner.

#15 My aunt was a tax accountant and said if you donate a car to charity, the IRS will never audit it if you claim a value under $5,000.

#16 Put all your purchases on a good credit card with juicy cash back rewards and set autopay so you can never be late. The credit card company will label you as a deadbeat because you're costing them lots of money without being able to milk interest fees off you.

#17 If you're expecting to pay Uncle Sam a large sum of money come tax season, find an Appraiser who is willing to appraise a really cheap painting for you and have them value it at $10-$80k then donate that painting to a non-profit. You're welcome. (It's a well-known thing that rich bastards do to avoid paying back taxes).

#18 Hear me out guys, AI generated feet pics.

#19 Research "Step-up in basis" loophole if you have any assets.



Also, set up trusts to protect your assets.



Also, if you're an independent contractor, look up all the legal tax deductions to lower your taxable income (for example, business expenses, solo 401k contributions, HSAs, etc.)



The rich get richer because the rich usually have financial advisors/lawyers that know all the legal loopholes to stay rich and get richer.



Almost anyone can take advantage of these financial "hacks," you just need to find them and apply them.

#20 Invest in startup mining operations in developing countries. I did with coal. Turned $700 into over $3k in about 2 weeks before i sold the shares.



No clue what happened to that company in the long term but i think it went under which is good at least.



Filthiest money ive ever held. Never invested again, too much guilt knowing i became a small gear in the problem that drives the world to ruin.

#21 If you want to keep that money, all of it, just give it to your wife.



See, the IRS allows you a one-time-only gift to your spouse.



It’s good up to $60,000… tax-free. IRS can’t touch one cent.

#22 Go to hotels for free breakfast. Never had a hotel check that you're a guest, unless it was a nicer one with a legit restaurant... Avoid those

#23 If a parent dies with not huge credit card debt they never bother to go after the estate for repayment. It just isn't worth the trouble. Eventually the executor will get a 1099-C for forgiveness of debt but the IRS doesn't have time to pursue the matter either. So it just goes away.



Source: When my mom died we got a 1099-C well after the estate settled for a credit card account nobody knew she had. It was for about $4000.

#24 I know this software that takes the fraction of a penny leftover from each transaction, and there are millions a day, and puts it in your bank accounts.



It's very complicated. It's uh it's aggregate, so I'm talking about fractions of a penny here. And over time they add up.



It’s like the take a penny tray.



I'm just talking about fractions of a penny here. But we do it from a much bigger tray and we do it a couple a million times.

#25 Buy an atm. Set atm fee to 10$.



Get 100 bank accounts with atm fees reimbursed.



Take money out of the atm every day from each account.



Collect 10$ fees (1000$ a day)

#26 Roth your kids. Tax code says they have to do age appropriate work, so they can't do bookkeeping, but they can be models the day they are born. License their image and likeness for 6k (or W-2 them if you have a small business that does payroll), put the money into roth, and invest in an index ETF.



Money doubles every ~7 years but the dollar loses half its value to inflation every 20 years. By the time they are 59.5y/o this works out to about $290k in todays dollars ($2.3mil in year 2083 dollars).

#27 Take a penny…but don’t give one

#28 Purchase a single home property and turn it into a rental where the rent is like three times the mortgage cost

#29 Use this method to make billions; open company A that has intellectual rights, then open company b as construction business but and renovate properties. Take all money company b receives and sent to company A to pay for intellectual property, company b pays zero creditors and files bankruptcy. Company A keeps all money, then opens company c and repeat the process.

#30 My Amex gets 6% cashback at grocery stores on up to $6,000/year. If you buy $6,000 worth of $500 Visa gift cards at the grocery store with the Amex, you get $360 cashback. Subtracting the gift card processing fee (usually $5-6 a card), you basically turn it into $290-300 of free money.

#31 There are about a million subscription services for things nowadays - meal kits, entertainment, beauty products, etc. A lot of them offer free trials or a discount on your first . Sign up, get the free or discount thing, cancel, and move on to the next one.

#32 Like to travel? Become a part time travel agent. Travel becomes a write off. You’re going to travel anyway, might as well get some help. So what if your business doesn’t make you money, you’re writing off travel that you were going to take anyway. You’re going to need a new camera and a pc of course. There’s no crime in being a bad business man. Just don’t do it for too long. Sooner or later the taxman will be looking at you asking questions. 3-5 years then wrap it up. A few years later you can start something new.

#33 Secure a conservatorship of a lonely elderly neighbor. Then pay yourself a conservatorship fee to manage them until they pass away.

#34 Eat a few grapes for free when at the grocery store.

#35 Become a politician and tell your family members (e.g. husband) to trade stocks that you have info on.

#36 If you have a very elderly parent, gift them $18,000 of stock every year. In fact, if you are married, you can gift them $18,000 and your spouse can gift them $18,000. If you have two very elderly parents, that is $72k/year you can gift them tax free.



The parent receives the stocks at your cost basis if you do it as a brokerage to brokerage transfer.



When your parent passes, they give you the stock as an inheritance. But it comes to you with its value at the time of their death. So you never pay any taxes on the appreciation of the stock. That is the hack - avoiding any taxes on the stock appreciation.



For example, you are 60 and have been saving & investing your entire life. Stocks you bought decades ago have increased mutliple-fold. Your parents are both 85. Spending the next 2 years gifting them $36k/year cost basis may get you back $400k and avoid all taxation.



Same is true for someone that did well with company stock from an IPO or hit it big on one or two individual stocks.

#37 Sign up for bank accounts that offer a bonus, collect the bonus then close the account. A lot of them allow you to open another account within 180 days and do it again. Easy $200-$400 each time

#38 Buy patents and spend all your time in court sueing people.

#39 Sign up as a Uber driver and drive your spouse to airport for their work trips

#40 If you run a small business. Toward the end of the financial year, buy hundreds of dollars worth of scratch tickets. The important part is that it has to be one single continuous reel of tickets. They are made so there is a guaranteed win every few tickets. After you scratch them all, keep the winning ones for yourself, and tax-deduct the losing ones as if they were gifted to the employees for some b******t reason.

#41 Setting up an emergency fund to collect emergency donations… then keep 90% of the $.

#42 Drag barbeques from people's yards to the curb.



Once the barbeque is at the curb it's considered garbage and not illegal to take and resell for cash.

#43 Hire other people to make stuff and provide services for you and pay them less than they make for you.



Invest in weapons companies and profit off of the death of people all across the world.



Collect the pennies from a wishing well.

#44 Start a bogus GoFundMe campaign. The amount of gullible people that get ripped off is amazing.

#45 Sleep with old people

#46 You can sue any town/municipality and their police dept and make at least $30k total each time. The reason is for violating your first amendment rights. Just walk into a post office lobby and film… totally legal to do. You can also go to police stations and as long as you’re in the lobby you’re on public property where it is entirely legal to film. They WILL use every tactic in the book to scare you away but if you stand your ground and know your rights you eventually get the power hungry guy who comes and tackles you to the ground and arrests you. You just made $30k and you get to be free to go within 20 minutes.

#47 1. Be a cop

2. Commit a crime (but not too heinous!)

3. Get put on paid or administrative leave for 5 years collecting your free money for no work

4. Go back to work and repeat

#48 Become a senator, learn when to buy or sell, vote down any bill to block such behavior, repeat.

#49 If you don’t pay your medical bills, it doesn’t impact your credit score