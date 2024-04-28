57 Funny Food Memes, As Shared On This Popular Instagram Page
There are very few things more relatable in life than food and cooking. After all, we all eat! There’s no way to get around that fact. That’s why it’s such a good topic for memes—it already resonates with people on a fundamental level.
Today, we’re featuring some of the most hilarious memes featured on the ‘Famished Club’ Instagram account. They’re witty, some of them hit a bit close to home (cleaning up after cooking, ew), and they’re making us hungrier than we care to admit. Scroll down to check them out, and remember to upvote your faves!
More info: Instagram | Facebook | Famished.io
The ‘Famished’ project is quite well known on social media. On Instagram, the company’s account boasts 189k followers. Meanwhile, another 17k internet users follow its page on Facebook. Though the company itself deals with food delivery orders, it uses its social media presence to brighten up everyone’s day with funny memes. And these pics are iconic! You’ve likely seen them pop up on your social media feed at some point.
Luck plays a massive part in any content going viral on the internet. Though experience with content creation can help you notice trends and shifts in popular culture, it’s still impossible to know for sure which pics your audience will resonate with and which ones will get ignored.
With that in mind, the more consistent you are with your posting schedule, the better your chances of slowly building up a following.
Nowt wrong with this! Proper grub and no mistake! Maybe add a round or two of bread and butter to make a mushy pea buttie, also to mop up the plate when finished.
Even great memes can end up being sidelined because your fave social media platform’s algorithm got an update or you simply shared your post while your core audience was asleep or distracted.
However, there are some things that you can do to improve the quality of your memes to up your chances of getting them noticed in the vast expanse of the World Wide Web.
Yep, every single set of these found anywhere will have a set of bite marks in them.
Even when living alone I would never do that! I'd eat the whole damn block of cheese.
Something that all content creators should focus on is visual clarity and fluency. Memes tend to work best when they’re punchy and compact. So, you want to use high-quality images and easily readable fonts.
On the flip side, if you go for low-quality (‘noisy’) pics and overly complex fonts, your audience might simply skip past your meme because it takes too much effort to understand what’s going on.
Always eat the crusts first then enjoy the centre.
Similarly, if your memes have walls and walls of text in them, you’re probably going to lose the majority of your audience. Not many people have the time or attention span to read long chunks of text when the main point is for the pic to be lighthearted and comedic.
The shorter the text, the clearer the message—the better. At the core of memes lies the idea of shorthand communication. Longform content is generally antithetical to meme culture.
Though posting memes is supposed to be all about fun, it’s easy to get burned out if you look at it like a full-time job. It really helps if you enjoy the topic that you focus on in the content. Your audience is also likely to notice that passion. Meanwhile, if you’re only posting things for the likes, views, comments, and engagement, you might struggle to keep it up in the long run.
If you care about standing out from the crowd online, then you should spend a bit of time researching your competitors. Look at the type of content that the biggest meme social media accounts post.
What formats are the most popular right now? What memes do internet users tend to react the most positively to? In short, try to do things at least as well as your competitors… but embracing innovation and improving on what they do is a great way to carve out a niche for yourself.
This is is from 5 Minute Crafts or Troom Troom or some sh*t, isn't it?
Even though our sense of humor might change over the years and decades (have you tried looking at some memes from the 2010s recently?), some topics will always be in vogue.
Food, work problems, parenting challenges, relationships, money worries, chronic exhaustion, nostalgia, and rewarding ourselves with little snacks—these are all core parts of the human experience. They won’t be going anywhere, even as the world around us changes.
Memes will survive as long as there are people who share popular ideas, opinions, and cultural attitudes with one another. But the format of those memes is bound to change time and time again.
So, even if we’re still laughing at food memes 20 years from now, they’re likely to look very different. Who knows, we might all be chuckling at how our fully sentient AI-powered personal chefs refuse to cook anything that’s bad for our health, so we have to hide our cheeky snacks from them!
Which of the memes featured in this list did you find to be the most deliciously funny, Pandas? What do you do when faced with a huge pile of dirty dishes after trying out a new recipe? What’s the last dish that you made that you’re genuinely proud of?
We can’t wait to hear what you have to say. Share your thoughts in the comments.
BP, why must you torture me so… I want it!!!
Ooh, the spicy fries, hot and crispy, super salty… damn, now I’m hungry too…
Replace the energy drink with an Arizona Green Tea with Ginseng and Honey, you’ve got my ideal after-school snack. Calories and Caffeine, then all is right with the world.