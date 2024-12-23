Rare Photos Reveal Mysterious Amazon Tribe That Had Never Been Seen Before

ADVERTISEMENT

Groundbreaking footage of an Indigenous community called the Massaco, living in Rondônia, Brazil, has been unveiled. Known for their unique use of traps and bows, the Massaco have been thriving under protection despite threats from deforestation and climate change. The Massaco’s no-contact policy has preserved their land. However, rising numbers and environmental challenges currently risk forcing contact with external populations.

Amid their population’s growing numbers, the isolated community’s deforested Rondônia state has intensified efforts to avoid contact.

Moreover, they have been using hidden hardwood spike traps capable of disabling vehicles to protect their land.

Share icon

Image credits: funai

These signature traps, increasingly found near Brazil’s National Indigenous Peoples Foundation (Funai) bases, have been underlining their determination to remain secluded.

Funai is a government agency responsible for protecting and promoting the rights and territories of Indigenous peoples in Brazil.

The Massaco, which is the name that was given to them after the river that runs through their domain near Brazil’s border with Bolivia, is one of the 28 isolated communities confirmed to be in Brazil, The Guardian reported on Sunday (December 22).

RELATED:

Photos have been revealed of a thriving, never-before-seen tribe in Rondônia, Brazil

Share icon

Image credits: funai

The community is reportedly notable for being meticulous hunters with longbows and for protecting their land from unwanted visitors with traps of hidden hardwood spikes so sturdy they can take out a tractor tyre.

ADVERTISEMENT

Consequently, the community’s spikes have been found at the base from which Funai veteran Altair Algayer has overseen the protection of the 421,000-hectare (1.04m-acre) territory.

Algayer reportedly used rainforest cameras to estimate the Massaco population without contact, with images from 2019 and 2024 providing crucial proof of their existence for Funai’s protection efforts.

Share icon

Image credits: funai

According to Algayer’s footage, the Massaco River people are becoming more numerous, a trend apparent among many uncontacted communities in the Amazon, The Guardian reported.

In the 1980s, the Massaco faced threats from loggers and rubber tappers, with Funai initially attempting peaceful contact through gifts to make way for development projects.

However, in 1987, Funai shifted to a no-contact policy after recognizing the catastrophic impact of contact, turning Massaco’s land into Brazil’s first territory exclusively protected for uncontacted populations.

“On our most recent expeditions and in satellite images, we’ve seen more new tapiris [thatched huts], so I wouldn’t be surprised if there are 300 individuals,” Algayer, who is known as Alemão (the German, after his ancestry), told The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: OpenStreetMap

According to Algayer, the community grew from having an estimated population of 100 to 120 in the 1990s to having now an estimated 50 families.

“How they shoot the arrow, we have no idea,” Algayer admitted. “Other Indigenous people also try to understand, laugh, and say it’s impossible. Perhaps lying down, they say, but to this day, we have no answer to this mystery.”

Funai has reportedly documented the Massaco’s movements and camps, mapping trails, photographing artifacts, and tracking seasonal patterns to avoid direct contact.

They have made continuous efforts in order to remain secluded

Share icon

Image credits: funai

The community has been leaving tools to prevent the group from seeking them elsewhere while studying their unique long bows, some over three meters, and their use of fire to prepare new settlement areas.

“That’s why many Funai experts suspect they came from the other side of the Guaporé River, from Bolivia,” anthropologist Amanda Villa told The Guardian.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sirionó people, in particular, used similar bows, tapiri construction, and grooming. “But these are guesses. We can’t say anything for sure,” she explained.

Share icon

Image credits: funai

The Massaco is distinct from neighboring groups due to their unique bows, tall tapiris, traps, animal skull markers, and appearance, while their language remains unintelligible even to local Indigenous linguists.

Analyzing new images, Algayer pointed to the apparent leader of the group: “The oldest one holding the stick has the spike under his arm.

“The stick he holds serves as a staff, but it is used more for drilling holes in the ground to place the spikes.

“He has this leadership posture, helps to place the spikes, and tells where to place them.”

Share icon

Image credits: funai

ADVERTISEMENT

The growth of isolated peoples like the Massaco highlights both a hopeful resurgence and the looming risks of contact due to climate change and land needs, as per Algayer.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2014, a Funai agent had a rare encounter with two Massaco men placing spikes near a base, an act that underscored their determination to remain uncontacted.

The incident escalated as six others joined, creating a trail of spikes spanning two kilometers.

The tribe’s unique hand-made traps and language is what makes them stand out from other neighboring groups

Share icon

Image credits: funai

“The growth of isolated peoples is undoubtedly wonderful news, but on the other hand, it alerts us to the imminent risk of contact, not only because it could lead to a need for more land, but also because of climate change,” Algayer said.

He added: “If the isolated peoples run out of water in their streams, they will go closer to other populations.”

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: funai

Janete Carvalho, Funai’s territorial protection director, echoes these concerns. “We will face this at some point. Nobody knows what this will lead to because, in principle, there’s a real chance that contact will happen,” she says. “Of course, we don’t want that.”

Users online suggest humans “leave them alone”

Share icon

Image credits: normposter

Share icon

Image credits: USBornNRaised

Share icon

Image credits: Nycshorty222

Share icon

Image credits: WadeLevien

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: MF_CLOUDS

Share icon

Image credits: PerfectWeather0

Share icon

Image credits: Jaguarstopandas