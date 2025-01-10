ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered what people think of you and how they perceive you?

If your answer is yes, thank you for telling the irrefutable truth. If your answer is no, you should check your nose, because it might be growing as we speak. 🤓 We have prepared 20 questions about everyday events and your reactions as well as feelings towards seemingly random things. According to your answers, you can get different results, but it’s important that you choose the answer that is the closest to your point of view. Lastly, please answer the questions honestly and your answers shall reveal how others perceive you. 🕵️

