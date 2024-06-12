Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Dad Runs Out Mid-Dinner To Get His Son Some McDonald’s, Gets The Cold Shoulder From His Wife
Parenting

Dad Runs Out Mid-Dinner To Get His Son Some McDonald's, Gets The Cold Shoulder From His Wife

Goodness knows, it’s not easy to feed children. Some days, they might not be in the mood for pancakes, when it was all they could eat for a month before; other times they change their mind about apples, which are no longer tasty, or throw a temper tantrum after you serve them anything that is not mac and cheese, which they just said they didn’t want.

Even though this redditor’s 5yo son wasn’t seemingly that difficult or as picky as many kids are, the dad decided to get him McDonald’s nevertheless when he saw his boy picking at his plate at a dinner party. His actions resulted in getting the cold shoulder from his wife and consequently asking the ‘Ask Reddit’ community if he was a jerk in the situation.

    Children are often served different food from that which the rest of the family is eating

    Image credits: levinajuli/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

    This 5yo was picking at his plate at a dinner party, so his dad went to get him some McDonald’s

    Image credits: TatyanaOt/Envato elements (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Michael Ocampo/Flickr (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: According_Owl6048

    Many people believed the dad was rude for leaving mid-dinner

    Others took a slightly different stance

    Miglé Miliūtė

    Miglé Miliūtė

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don't look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

    livlisbon84 avatar
    Olivia Lisbon
    Olivia Lisbon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tricky. I can see both sides, but ultimately it is bizarrely rude to leave someone’s house to get McDonald’s in the middle of dinner. I’m trying to imagine either of my parents taking this route when I was little, and failing dismally.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    lafoffi avatar
    Sofia
    Sofia
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    was only me being grown on you eat what you have in front or you dont eat till next meal?

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I've had both. A son who will happily eat anything you put in front of him and now a daughter who is picky to the extreme. I would have asked could she get something like a sandwich or some plain pasta instead of running out of a dinner. That was rude indeed.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
