Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Man Asks The Internet If He Is A Jerk For Leaving A Party With His Son After His Wife Tried To Force The Child To Eat Food He Didn’t Want
33points
Food, Parenting4 hours ago

Man Asks The Internet If He Is A Jerk For Leaving A Party With His Son After His Wife Tried To Force The Child To Eat Food He Didn’t Want

Justin Sandberg and
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė

Parents generally want the best for their children but can leave them blind to what their kids actually feel. Sometimes children have a difficult relationship with food, so it’s up to the adults to help them work through it, with guidance and patience. But parents are only human and might not see eye to eye on how best to help their offspring.

A dad wanted a second opinion on whether he was a jerk for leaving a St. Patrick’s party with his son who was a particularly picky eater. In preparation, he had brought a portion of mac and cheese for the child. Unfortunately, his wife had other plans and tried to force the kid to eat some dishes he absolutely did not want to.

Kids are notoriously picky eaters so parents sometimes go overboard trying to get them to eat new things

Image credits: Kyle Nieber (not the actual photo)

A father shared a story about leaving a party with his son after the mother tried to make him try a dish he didn’t like

Image credits: Waste_Loan_655

The kid did not want to eat the corned beef at all and asked to be taken home

Image credits: Terje Sollie (not the actual photo)

Some readers thought the dad was absolutely not the jerk for standing up for his son

Others thought his heart was in the right place, but everyone could have been a bit more diplomatic

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Vėja is a photo editor at Bored Panda. After dropping out of university she took Adobe creative courses and started looking for a job to learn more about this type of work. She wants to deepen her knowledge in graphic design and one day make illustrations for books, magazines, etc. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and watching anime

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Parenting
Homepage
Trending
Parenting
Homepage
Next in Parenting
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda