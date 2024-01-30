Do you have something to add? Please, share your thoughts in the comments below.

Selective taste is more common among young children, for whom most of the foods are new; however, many adults identify themselves as picky eaters as well, and people shared common foods among picky eaters from different countries, answering one Redditor’s question : “What do picky eaters outside the US eat?”

The risks may include low nutrient and dietary fiber intakes, while protective factors, especially from parents, include the provision of fresh foods and modeling by, for example, eating the same meal as the child.

Picky eating tends to be associated with eating a small variety and quantity of foods due to rejecting a substantial amount of foods based on such characteristics as texture, appearance, smell, or mixed ingredients.

#1 This answer will be different for every picky eater. But I can give you mine. And I grew up in Norway, not in the United States.





I grew up in Norway. I do not eat potatoes. I do not eat cooked vegetables. It's a texture thing for me, and that picky eating has stuck with me from when I started eating solid food until the present. Even as an adult, I cannot bring myself to eat mushy veggies or potatoes, no matter how awkward the social situation that results. (For context, I'm 47.)





In my case, I ate raw vegetables instead. No potatoes, and there were a few other vegetables I didn't like, even in raw form. Onions, for example, or brussel sprouts. But most raw vegetables were fine for me. So my mom would make me a salad, or even just a bowl of raw veggies. Even things like green beans and sliced rutabaga, cauliflower or broccoli; the kinds of veggies that are typically not eaten raw.





I guess you could say that as a toddler in Norway in the 1970s, I made my own "raw food" diet decades before it became trendy. And that's still how I eat vegetables to this day.

#2 I feel like in Germany a lot of picky eaters just eat plain noddles. Maybe with some butter.

#3 We're south Indian and my sister was an extremely picky eater as a child. She would only eat rice with yogurt.

#4 I have a cousin in India who only eats eggs if the yolk is perfectly basted but not popped and it has to be close to centered. Aside from that, he eats chips, candy, no vegetables and white rice with really basic ground meat cooked with garlic/ginger, turmeric, green chili and no visible onions. If he gets a noticeable piece of onion he gets angry that the cook didn’t cut them smaller.



Another family friend only eats food if you give him ketchup with it. Like he will eat biryani with freaking ketchup. No ketchup? Not eating unless he is risking really offending someone. And that’s a grown adult btw. I babysat his kids when they were staying in the states.

#5 In the UK the standard 'bland' kid's menu staples also include chicken nuggets and pizza.



Also fish fingers, sausage and mash, macaroni cheese, cheese sandwich.

#6 We live in New Zealand and my kids does love those foods too, but her favourite is honestly just plain pasta with grated cheese (usually Colby, which we get here in 1kg blocks) and a side of cucumber and carrot. Definitely not the worst meal she could have, so I consider it a win :) her palate is generally pretty bland. Strangely though, she loves pork and chive dumplings/potstickers.

#7 There’s processed food and junk outside of the US too, I know ramen noodles is a big one. Living conditions can also be a factor so they’ll have to eat whatever is being cooked at home.

#8 I had a friend in asia that would literally only eat rice with soy sauce. That was it.

#9 Picky eaters in Denmark will often live on rye bread with liver paste/paté. Pasta is also a favorite.



Other kid favorites here are meatballs (frikadeller), boiled meatballs in curry sauce, spaghetti bolognese, pizza and lasagna.



Fried, battered fish with remoulade is popular too.

#10 They visit France and go to McDonalds.



In my youth I traveled Europe extensively as an American. We ate almost exclusively at Italian restaurants. My parents made it seem like it was because my youngest sibling was a picky eater, which he was. But the real reason was that my dad was unwilling to learn other languages or try new food. Spaghetti Bolognese is sgaghetti bolognese in all languages.





My friends with a hyper picky eater young adult took a cruise so their 18 year old could eat nuggets and cheese pizza for every meal.

#11 My sisters used to be picky eaters growing up, so my mom made them eat chanclas before meals everytime they bring it up.

#12 My ex: white rice with sour cream. White bread with butter and cheese. Cheese pizza

#13 I grew up a picky eater in Pakistan. I ate a lot of bread. Roti with butter and sugar, plain naan, plain white rice, chicken from our saalans but removed from the bones, just the gravy from our saalans. And this one isn't me personally, but I know a toddler who will eat an obscene amount of yogurt as her dietary staple

#14 My grandson doesn’t get fast or junk food. His favorite thing to eat is tofu. Plain raw tofu.

#15 New Zealander here, picky eaters here eat fish and chips and peanut butter toast 😹

#16 Brazilian here. Was a picky eater. Spaghetti is the way to go.

#17 in the philippines, picky eaters usually eat processed food.



hotdogs, chicken nuggets, fast food, etc



(as opposed to meat/fish and vegetable dishes often served with rice at mealtimes)

#18 I’d argue that chicken nuggets, fries or pizza are staples in many countries outside the US.

When I was a child (in France) the go to food for picky eaters would have been elbow pasta and ham (coquillettes jambon IFYKYK) or simple mash potatoes

#19 As a picky eating child from the 90s I ate anything but olives, fish and, surprisingly, hamburgers.

Now I see kids not liking any fish, fatty meat and some veggies.

In Russia it’s a bit different since we have a lot of weird traditional dishes, which don’t fit even an adult’s taste. I could list a lot of traditional stuff which isn’t popular among most kids and many adults as well

#20 I had a friend (we’re both Italian) who would only eat pasta with tomato sauce, French fries and Wiener schnitzel (cotoletta alla milanese) and nothing else. He was 25 at the time.

#21 When I was an kid in Denmark it was frikadella or fish fingers with remoulade and open faced liver pate sandwiches. Some of my other favorites were chocolate sandwiches and mackeral in tomato sandwiches with cucumber slices! Also just cucumber slices and soft boiled eggs in a dish with some salt on top.

#22 My kid loves avocado, pasta, and cheese mostly.

#23 Finnish food is very bland, so a ton of potatoes. Smashed potatoes especially are very good and neutral, hard to hate it.

#24 Rice pilaf and köfte

#25 Noodles, pasta, anything with chicken or ham/cheese.

#26 I’m from Albania (think the Mediterranean). I was a very picky eater as a kid. I only ate bread, olive oil and olives lol. To this day those are some of my favorite things to eat but I also eat other stuff lol

#27 Adriatic; bolognese, pasta pomodoro, wiener schnitzel (where I'm at). Those three are basically staples, but there's also I guess what's comparable to chicken nuggets would be the homemade version? Just breaded and fried chicken breast will do the trick for most picky eaters here. French fries as well.

#28 Australia. Nephew grew up on prawn chips & tomato sauce.

We (family) wonder how he fully formed!?!?

#29 My cousin is a fussy eater. He eats exclusively rice and brown beans. Occasionally chicken nuggets but we dont have them often. (Brazil)

#30 My best friend is American but when she was little she went to Poland with her grandparents that were born there…and hated all the food. The only thing she’d eat were pierogis so she existed on them for the entire visit.

#31 I lived in Korea for a bit (from the US), and a picky eater common food was rice with soy sauce (or plain). Sometimes tteokbokki, but it’s a bit spicy so if it was just the noodles without the sauce that would make more sense. They also have a kind of chicken nugget.

#32 American head but kids don’t have sophisticated palates yet. Turkey pickles and cheese



I think an English breakfast for some. Cottage pie, bruschetta

#33 Varenyki, pelmeni, pasta with sausages, sandwiches - Ukraine

#34 I'm in Norway.



My kids will eat bread with liver patê, cheese (brown or yellow/white), or jam. Yoghurt, scrambled eggs, oat porridge, fruits, some bakery items, grilled cheese. For dinner they will eat pasta (any with tomato sauce or pesto), pizza, meatballs, fish cakes, hotdogs, tomato soup, rice porridge, or ham and cheese wraps. The only vegetables my daughter eats are sweetcorn and cucumber. She won't even touch a potato (in any form). All meat is processed to the point of losing the "meaty" texture except for the ham (but we get the thinly sliced packet). It's not the worst in terms of nutrition, but we're working on adding more vegetables and textures to her diet.



Eating "clean" is difficult with kids...

#35 I live in the US. Alaska to be specific. My kid is a picky eater. They used to be diagnosed with ARFID back when they were 4. They’re 12 now.



They hate macaroni and cheese, ketchup, most kinds of potato, pizza if it has too much sauce. They don’t like soup/stew but they will eat ramen or udon



*however*

They *love* mustard, they also eat seaweed, whole fried fish (especially the eyeballs), barbecue sauce, musubi, they recently started eating grilled cheese, they like salmon. They like clams, sushi, sashimi. I’m sure I’m forgetting things.



So while my kid is a picky eater, they are not a *basic* eater. Sometimes I wish I could open a box of Kraft.



The only vegetable they will touch is raw carrots and it takes like an hour to get them to chew them. (Edit to add they will eat edamame)



They can do grapes and maybe bananas.