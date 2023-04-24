Prepare to have your mind blown as we delve into unexplored character motivations, crazy plot twists, and other details of the stories you thought you knew inside and out. We’ll explore everything from the darkest corner of character backstories to the most unexpected crossovers. Who knows? You might just find yourself starting a movie theory or two!

From the hidden depths of video games and cartoons to the swirling vortex of TV show fan theories , we’ve scoured the farthest corners of the internet to bring you a curated collection of interesting, bizarre, but always utterly entertaining speculations. These little gems have flown under the radar, just waiting for you to discover them and share them with fellow fans.

As avid participants in fan theory discussions , we can attest there’s no better way to keep the magic of your favorite stories alive than by diving headfirst into the world of speculation and imagination. Rest assured, these underrated fan theories will take you on a rollercoaster ride through intriguing plot twists and mind-bending revelations that’ll make you see your favorite characters and stories in a whole new light.

We all know that sinking feeling when a great movie comes to an end or when we finish another season of our favorite show, leaving us with that nagging question: “What now?” Well, fret not, fellow fiction lovers, because we’ve got just the remedy for your entertainment hangover — a comprehensive collection of fan theories that will add extra spice to your favorite fictional worlds! We’ve included everything from movies, TV shows, cartoons, and even video games, ensuring there’s something for everyone. After all, as any true fan knows, the story never really ends. It just finds new ways to surprise and enchant us.

#1 "The "real world" in the Matrix movies is just another layer of the Matrix, designed specifically to appeal to people unwilling to conform to the normal Martrix. Humans in this outer Matrix have confirmation of their belief that something was wrong, and get to indulge in the fantasy of being a heroic freedom fighter against the faceless evil machines, thus choosing to accept this false reality.



The anomaly of the One is that he's capable of rejecting both realities, which is the reason why he had powers in the real world."

#2 "Peter Pan k*lls any lost boy that grows into adulthood. Captain Hook and his pirates are all lost boys that have escaped and aim to stop him."

#3 AlphaNepali wrote:

"Mr. Bean is an alien. That would explain his weird behavior and why he falls out of the sky at the beginning of every episode."



vale_fallacia commented:

"Not an angel instead? He falls from the sky to the sound of a choir."

#4 "Pinky is the genius.



Even the theme song hints at the theory, "One is a genius, the other's insane: they're Pinky and the Brain".

#5 "Scooby snacks are actually just edibles and Shaggy/Scooby are really f*cking high the entire time."

#6 "In Empire Strikes Back , when Luke tells R2 to stay in the ship at various times, he doesn’t stay put, because the last person to tell him that was Anakin and he never came back."

#7 "My favorite R2 theory is that in a new hope when he and Obi-Wan meet again, that unlike C3PO, R2's memory was never erased but they pretend not to know each other (this is obviously because the finer details of the prequel trilogy weren't ironed out when a new hope was originally released). Now the widely accepted fan theory is that Obi-Wan says nothing because he doesn't want Luke to know who he is and what his relationship was to Anakin so as to keep him from being corrupted by the influence of the dark side. Whereas R2 doesn't give anything away because he ain't no f*ckin' snitch."

#8 "The secret ingredient is crab meat."

#9 Mecmecmecmecmec wrote:

"Courage the dog is exaggerating normal occurrences into scary things cuz he’s a dog."



HaMiLtOnBoI69 responded:

"And the dog has separation anxiety. Can't forget about that."



Hot_Shot_McGee added:

"He lives in the middle of nowhere because his owners are too old to take him out so he's not sure what is beyond the walls of his house."

#10 lasbro wrote:

"Padme died because Darth Sidious used her to save Anakin."



thepresidentsturtle responded:

"Yeah, I don't believe for a second she just lost the will to live. Her d*ath made no sense to anyone present in the movie.



Palpatine knew how to stop someone from dying through the Force. He used that forbidden knowledge to save Darth Vader, using Padme to do it. Because without Padme he could control Vader.



It all seems so obvious but nobody believes it. "Haha she died of sadness, Prequels bad."

#11 "Little late to the game, but the theory is that the kyber crystal in Luke’s green lightsaber is the same one from Qui Gon Jinn’s.



After Kenobi defeats Darth Maul with his master’s lightsaber, he would have kept it as a keepsake, despite rebuilding his own saber. It’s likely he would have retrieved it and kept it with him after the Order 66 attack.



After the empire takes over, they destroy all artifacts and memory of the Jedi in their purge of changing the history, and most Kyber crystals go towards powering the D*ath Star. Because of this, any lightsaber crystal would have been very difficult for Luke to find after he loses the Skywalker saber.



BUT we know he returns to Tatooine to complete his new lightsaber, likely returning to Ben Kenobi’s home for components, where he would have found Qui Gon Jinn’s lightsaber and recycled its crystal."

#12 "The only way to get into Gryffindor is to want to get into Gryffindor. All the other houses are specific traits, where Gryffindor is primarily about bravery. The bravery you need to get in is the bravery to want to be in Gryffindor. Also adds up with Harry being Slytherin-y, Hermione and McGonnagall being Ravenclaw-y, and Ron and (if you ask me) Dumbledore being Hufflepuff-y. If anyone is a natural born Gryffindor that we see, it’s Cedric, and he’s a Hufflepuff. I’d argue it’s cuz he didn’t want to be Gryffindor."

#13 "Kermit caused 9/11, not really much of a fan theory though since it's unintentionally canon.



**in the 2002 TV film "It's a Very Merry Muppet Christmas Movie", there's a part where an angel shows Kermit an alternate reality where he was never born. For whatever reason, the editors didn't really think about it, and continued to use footage with the twin towers still standing for this scene, however they aren't there in his original universe. Therefore, something that Kermit did in his life, did in fact cause 9/11 in Muppet lore."

#14 shronkey69 wrote:

"Willy Wonka knew what he was doing. There was no seat for Augustus aboard that boat. He knew Augustus Gloop would fall in there."



RatRob responded:

"Oh yea this is absolutely true. It’s why each kid had their own downfall specifically programmed into the “tour”. That’s why he seemed bored by the end too. He was just weeding out the kids that weren’t worthy.



It’s been a while since I watched it but did they ever get to one to test Charlie? The fizzy lifting drinks thing was uncle joe being a bad influence wasn’t it? I don’t think that was meant to be Charlie’s downfall, otherwise how was there still room for him in the tour past that and what not.



This also brings up the end game of the movie into question though. Was there a challenge meant for Charlie we didn’t see or was it actually just giving back the gobstopper? Slugworth was going to pay handsomely for it so I assume if poor Charlie gave it back to Wonka that was him passing his test. The fizzy lifting drink just p*ssed off Wonka I guess, that was never supposed to happen I don’t think."

#15 maleorderbride wrote:

"Scooby Doo is a show about draft dodgers during the Vietnam War."



Big_Bridge_Troll added:

"I mean don’t know about the others but shaggy enlists at the very least and does time in a training camp."

#16 Random-Rambling wrote:

"Ditto are failed Mew clones."



midnightwolf19 wrote:

"I thought this was cannon."



Random-Rambling responded:

"It was never officially confirmed. Many claim it's just coincidence that Mew and Ditto have the same color (in both normal AND Shiny forms), same height, same weight, and are the only two Pokemon in existence who can learn Transform."

#17 "James Bond's primary purpose is to be a distraction to keep attention off the spies who actually spy. Villains and other spies know him, he rarely takes an alias, he makes his presence known early on and keeps messing up operations for the villains, but other spies have already infiltrated their ranks and work while Bond does as much visible damage as possible to keep the others safe."

#18 A user wrote:

"Bikini bottom is a nuclear bomb testing site which is why the fish have legs."



The_Techie_Chef replied:

"Nevermind the mushroom clouds every time something falls off screen/in the distance."



votemarvel added:

"That's not a fan theory. Bikini Atoll is a real place in the Marshall Islands where the US used to test radioactive weapons."

#19 originalchaosinabox wrote:

"House d*ed in the fire in the final episode. The last ten minutes where he rides off into the sunset with his best friend Wilson are his final hallucination."



linkman0596 responded:

"I've always thought the biggest mistake of the finale was when Wilson finds House after the funeral, House should have had crutches, and stood up revealing his leg was gone, and just said "apparently when they find a big enough piece of you left behind in a burning building, they don't ask where the rest of you went" then after a pause where they just don't know what to say to each other House then just says "it doesn't hurt anymore."



ArmyMedicalCrab added:

"That’s a good one. I kind of thought going into the finale House would d*e, and I kind of figured House was nothing if he couldn’t be a doctor anymore, so him being d*ad is fitting."

#20 "Doctor and Rose in the parallel world are perfectly happy with each other."

#21 "The Trolls in Frozen used magic to make Hans turn on Anna so Kristoff could have her.



Hans never really shows any signs of evil before the reveal. He even has that dumb smitten smile after meeting Anna.



"So she's a bit of a fixer upper. That's a minor thing." and "Get the fiance out of the way and the whole thing will be fixed."



If his plan was always really as he said, he risks everything by letting Anna go after Elsa alone, without really even trying to either stop her or go with her.



He instructs his guards to make sure no harm comes to Elsa when they go to her palace. He should want her to d*e in the conflict. Way less messy than bringing her back and trying to have her executed while still marrying Anna.



It makes too much sense."

#22 Iboughtcheeseonce wrote:

"Inception.



Leonardo's wedding ring is his totem. Not the spinning top.

If you watch, he only wears it in dreams, never takes it off or puts it on, and no one ever touches it. The top was Mal's and doesn't work for him which is why he always picked it up before a full spin."



Trinitykill added:

"Also when he introduces the concept of the Totem he explains how it has to be something only you know intimately, so that if someone crafted a fake dream only you would be able to tell it apart from the real one.



So why would he then explain what his totem is and exactly how it works?



The wedding ring would work because he would be able to know exactly how much it weighs, how smooth the metal is, how tight the fit is."



Jan_17_2016 responded:

"My interpretation is that his kids are his totem. When he thinks of them in his dream state he never sees their faces. At the end, he is in reality as he sees his kids’ faces."

#23 "The Jetsons and the Flintstones are living at the same time in a dystopian future where the ‘haves’ live above the clouds and the ‘have nots’ are stuck on a wasted Earth. The signs include that Flintstones celebrate things like Christmas and other holidays which doesn’t make sense and The Great Gazoo alien appears in both series."

#24 A user wrote:

"Joker from The Dark Knight was former military/CIA, which explains his skills in weapons and interrogation, as well as that comment about the truck full of soldiers."



sneezing_chimp replied:

"Also his ability to keep his true identity undetected probably wasn't by accident either."



toramac added:

"This makes me think of something similar for the Joker but he is the result of a MK Ultra-style experiment that went sideways. He gets trained at destabilizing governments with anarchy and chaos but the drugs and electroshock make him insane, one of the reasons why he doesn’t really know why he has the scars and can’t tell the same story twice."

#25 Milemiel wrote:

"Avatar the last Airbender takes place on a much smaller planet with lower gravity. This is why all of the characters can jump double/triple their height and fall multiple stories without grievous injuries."



Pelicansrcool added:

"It also makes sense for how they are able to traverse the world so fast. I can't imagine Appa could travel at jetstream speeds."

#26 zoatir wrote:

"Ty Lee is a non-bender descendent of air nomads."



snapwillow added:

"I'll take it a step farther. The creators at one point clarified that only the audience can see Aang's air bending. Airbending is invisible to people in the show.



Ty Lee is an Airbender, but no one realizes it, not even her. It's why she's so uncannily springy and floaty in her acrobatics. She's air bending to make herself lighter. She started doing it without realizing while training her acrobatics skills."

#27 "That Dora the explorer is visually impaired. She needs the viewers help to see something that's literally 3 feet away from her, and she doesn't look at things directly."

#28 "Kevin from Home Alone grows up to be Jigsaw from Saw lol so dumb, but amuses me."

#29 "I also remember a theory that Scooby-doo takes place during a severe economic downturn. How else do you explain all the abandoned houses and barns and airfields and such, along with a glut of desperate criminals in what seems to be a fairly small town."

#30 "I’ve heard the theory that Ted put all his one night stand stories on Barney so he doesn’t look bad/manipulative in front of his kids, meaning like 50% of the stories of Barney manipulating women are Ted lying to women to get laid."

#31 maleorderbride wrote:

"The Last Airbender is not, as many have suspected, meant to be a big screen version of the TV show of the same name. It is, in fact, a subtle but clear adaptation of the show's episode "the Ember Island Players," in which a poorly informed in-universe theater troupe recap the events of the series in an inaccurate and comedic style."



A reddit user responded:

"There is no movie in Ba Sing Se."

#32 "My favorite Pokemon Conspiracy is that Nurse Joy and Officer Jenny are actually humanshape Pokemon like Mr. Mime and Jynx."

#33 cant_Im_at_work wrote:

"My own theory that in The Office when Andy proposes to Angela the people playing his parents are different actors because they are literally actors. As in he hired them to pose as his "perfect parents" because his own parents couldn't be bothered to come. The people in the season 9 episode Garden Party are his real parents, who clearly are d*cks."



Zack6695 responded:

"This would actually make MORE sense. There's a talking head where he mentions his father had an affair by saying "if it weren't for secretaries, I wouldn't have a stepmom," I always assumed it was a continuity error or that his biological mom and his stepdad were at the engagement and his stepmom and biological dad were at the garden party. But the way he interacts with them and his brother at the garden party and over the phone point to them being his real parents, making it a continuity problem. Your theory actually clears most of that up."

#34 "My favorite Office theory is that all of the flanderization the cast goes through (Kevin getting dumber, Dwight getting weirder, Michael getting more eccentric) comes from a running gag that talks about everyone unknowingly being exposed to radon radiation throughout the show."

#35 pontoponyo wrote:

"The PAW Patrol pups are part of a post-AI initiative attempting to train enhanced, but subservient, companion animals to replace the robots that almost destroyed humanity. Everyone in Adventure Bay/Foggy Bottom/Etc are paid actors who place the pups in coordinated training exercises. Which is why Mayor Humdinger gets away with all his bullsh*t.



Parenthood has melted my brain."



Gnarmaw responded:

"As someone who watched way too many episodes of Paw Patrol, I believe it. I mean how else can they make the graphic designs of plans in such a short notice?"

#36 Worried_Ad2589 wrote:

"Caillou is a cancer patient. There's no other explanation for why his parents put up with the little sh*t and his incredibly terrible behavior."



Lurker3340 responded:

"It’s actually because Caillou was originally a book. In the book he was a toddler, which explains his sh*t behavior. They never changed this in the show, so he is basically a toddler in a four year olds body."

#37 "The reason each It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia episode starts with a date and time is because they’re all testifying against each other in court."

#38 Bev-Low wrote:

"In Disney's Ratatouille, the old lady in the beginning of the movie living in the house next to the river is the food critic, Anton Ego's, mother. In the flashback scene where he eats the ratatouille you can see similarities of the house from the beginning, her face and I think the bridge."



Mystigore responded:

"That explains Remmy being able to make the ratatouille that tasted exactly like his mother used to make!"



CannedRoo added:

"Imagine Anton Ego taking his mother to his new favorite restaurant and introducing her to the chef."

#39 "Dumbledore was manipulative and intentionally left Harry to be raised in an abusive household so he would be trusting of anyone who showed him kindness and would be easier to manipulate."

#40 "Andy's parents are in the middle of a divorce when the first Toy Story is taking place."

#41 "After several rewatches with my kids I’ve picked up on the fact that Sid’s parents are addicts. We see the dad passed out watching tv surrounded by cans of... something, and their mom is nowhere to be found except to call Sid down to the kitchen to eat pop tarts or something once. The poor kids are neglected and Sid obviously takes his anger out on his sister and the toys."

#42 "Mad Max folktale theory: The movies and games all have different narrators and different takes on Max because they're all stories being told by people in the wasteland. All of these great deeds and accomplishments are being attributed to one man who may or may not have ever really existed."

#43 Sir-Tiedye wrote:

"The velociraptors in Jurassic Park were genetically modified to be larger so they would bring more visitors."



GreatJanitor responded:

"My theory is that none of what we saw in Jurassic Park were real dinos, but rather, genetically engineered monsters to the appearance of dinosaurs based upon what the population was lead to believe dinosaurs looked like. Which is why none of them had feathers.



This also explains why the Jurassic World movies have super-advanced monsters."

#44 "I prefer the theory that Paw Patrol is based in a Libertarian dystopia nightmare world. All essential services are outsourced to the lowest bidder. Rider has used his monopoly on advanced genetic engineering to create uplifed puppies - not dogs mind you - puppies who will work for literal dog treats and belly rubs, and thus bankrupting all other bidders. Mayor Goodway retains her title as mayor entirely because she's so fabulously wealthy. When presented with several tons of gold, she uses it to make a statue of a chicken, just to impress on everyone that she's so rich, gold is meaningless to her.



Also, Rider is already planning to retire the pups as he develops even cheaper robot alternatives."

#45 "Miles Morales is considered a death omen among Peter Parkers who are aware of the multiverse.



Here's my explanation.



Alright. As the other commenters are stating, Miles usually succeeds Peter as Spider-Man after Peter is killed. This happened in Spiderverse, the Ultimate comics, and I think it's implied that the same thing happened in the Ultimate Spider Man cartoon (though in an alternate universe). Not to mention, I bet a lot of people were expecting Peter to d*e at the beginning of the Miles Morales video game.



Now, in Rick and Morty, a show in which the multiverse plays a huge role, alternate versions of characters tend to fulfill the same role which Ricks are generally aware of. (Jerrys are awful, Mortys are stupid but necessary, Beths must always be treated with kindness, etc.) We see this in Spider-Man too. Uncle Ben gets k*lled, Peter is romantically involved with someone with the initials "M.J." or Gwen Stacey (who usually meets a tragic end herself), he has a best friend named Harry Osborne who often times ends up as an adversary, though may generally mean well. You get the idea."

#46 cold_french_fry wrote:

"Pokedex entries are written by young trainers. When a professor sends a bunch of ten year olds out into the world to document Pokemon, of course the "research" can't be expected to be professional in the least. This is how we end up with the creepy legends of ghost pokemon that might have been passed around as playground rumors, or impossible facts like macargo being hotter than the actual sun.



There's no reason why out of all the Pokemon professors, one of them couldn't have revised their dex information and correct the tidbit about pidgeot breaking the speed of light or gardevoir creating black holes or blazikens jumping over 30 story buildings. Its likely they leave the kids to their own devices without bothering to fact check, and kids, being kids, are going to exaggerate."



Hippobu2 replied:

"In the old games, completing the Pokedex gives you a diploma.



So, basically Pokedex entries is the character's graduation thesis paper for the Trainer diploma."

#47 A_Nerd_With_A_life wrote:

"Kevin from the Office is secretly involved in a money laundering scheme. I can't imagine a guy as smart as him saying so dumb otherwise."



User No 2 replied:

"I think it's a given he is smarter than he leads on and acts dim on purpose. The episode where Oscar says he makes up a number called" kleven" he knows how to cook the books. He is leading on to be so dumb if a audit comes he won't even be a blip as no one would suspect him.



When it comes to gambling and cards you see in an episode Kevin do a complete 180 and sounds nothing like goofy lovable Kevin but a card shark and proffesional, possibly even count cards.



He loses his job but ends up with a nice severance package but highly doubt it covers the cost to buy a bar, im sure he has money from the laundering he has done and since people think he's dumb he has swindled people or Casinos at card games."

#48 "Peter Parker wasn't screwed out of his pay by that wrestling promoter. The promoter cut his pay because Peter didn't understand how wrestling worked.



Wrestling isn't actual combat sport, it's putting on a show. The pay was for lasting 3 minutes in the ring, that makes it the match's time limit. If he did only that, it would have been fine. But not only did the match go under 3 minutes, he also defeated Bonesaw, the promotion's top guy. So the promoter not only had to send the crowd home earlier than he planned, but now his top guy looks weak too, because he got beat by a nobody amateur.



Bonesaw's ability to draw a crowd was hurt by losing to Peter, negatively impacting that wrestling promotion's business."

#49 Azhreia wrote:

"That the book Rory writes in the Gilmore Girls revival is the original show - that explains why the characters are so different from the show vs revival miniseries. She’s looking back at the past with rose colored glasses."



Orange_Kid replied:

"It would also help explain any unrealistic aspects. For example, eating 1,000 pounds of fat and sugar every week, splurging on ridiculous things at the same time you're talking about having budget problems. Claiming to have watched every movie and read every book 100 times while being incredibly busy with life. This is Rory exaggerating for her book or misremembering when anecdotes took place.



Same with How I Met Your Mother, if the show is someone talking about their memories, you get a convenient way to explain inconsistencies and other nonsense."

#50 "Squilliam plot every Squilliam inspired episode.



He doesn't actually have a band to play with, he just did that to embarass Squidward.



He doesn't actually teach a prestigious music school, he just did that to get Squidward arrested.



His clique aren't his actual friends, they're paid actors to piss off squidward.



Wither Squilliam is jealous of Squidward for continuing to follow his dreams and having "real" friends rather than abandoning them to make money, or they were once lovers.



I prefer both."

#51 "I like the theory more that Ed's parents wanted a girl and when they've got a boy decided to roll with it for a while. In an old baby photo of Ed, we see him naked with a girly bow tied above his head. But that didn't work and decided to try again with success this time.



This is why they've never cared about Ed. They've never wanted a son. In the school report episode we hear Ed describe what would happen if his parents found out: The school would tell Sarah, Sarah would tell mom, mom would tell dad. And dad would just stay on the coach and watch TV! It seems Ed really loves his parents, and the love is not returned. In the grounded episode, Ed is willing to accept his punishment, no matter how cruel it seems. Because he loves his parents. He cares for Sarah because he loves her and doesn't want to disappoint his parent.



In the episode in which Ed has a rock in his shoe, we see what would happen is Ed wouldn't care at all. Sarah threatens Ed, and all Ed does is yell back. The only authority Sarah has over Ed is the one he decide to give her. We can see that more in the episode when Sarah is sick and Ed is genuinely worried about her."

#52 "Sean Connery (John Patrick Mason) in The Rock was actually 007 who was captured while conducting espionage in the USA (after the events of the last Bond film with Connery, "Diamonds Are Forever"), then imprisoned at Alcatraz."

#53 gigthem08 wrote:

"Pepe Silvia" is just Charlie trying to pronounce Pennsylvania."



littlehellflames added:

"The creators said this wasn't canon but they love the theory so much that they wish it was real."

#54 "Ed from Ed Edd n' Eddy is mentally stunted, which is why he's one of the "dumber" characters in the show despite appearing older than the other two Eds (he's about as tall as Kevin and Rolf, who are some of the oldest kids in the cul-de-sac). Also that his parents are abusive to him because of his mental handicap (literally removing the stairs when he was grounded), and his sister's attitude towards him is learned behavior from their parents. This is further reinforced by him living in the basement, having non-existent hygiene habits, and "retreating" into obsession with TV and sci-fi comics.



In fact, the other two Eds come from troubled homes as well, which is why they're social outcasts in the cul-de-sac. It's been heavily implied that Eddy's parents knew his older brother was physically abusive to him and let it happen. Meanwhile, Double D's parents spend zero time with him, and won't even directly communicate with their son, choosing instead to leave him notes for chores instead."



#55 "At the end of The Thing, MacReady has gasoline in the whiskey bottle. He made all the bottles into molotov cocktails. He knew he was going to die with the thing, or likely from it, so there was no reason for him to save an entire bottle of just whiskey on his person when that could have been another weapon. At the end, he offers the bottle to Childs, who drinks it as if nothing was wrong. The Thing wouldn't know what whiskey tastes like, and reveals Childs as being replaced. MacReady even gives a smirk after he drinks from the bottle."