ADVERTISEMENT

For several years I worked as a senior creative person in one of the leading advertising offices in Israel. I am responsible for campaigns of large companies. in time, and after a long experience in decoding marketing briefs, I felt the need to create freely, without dictating, to express myself, share the angles I see things and the ways I want to express them, and I found the social net an appropriate stage to exhibit in.



Since studying history of art at school I was fascinated with what can be made by using objects and daily pieces when they are disconnected from their original use. The idea started while I was sitting on the couch and I saw a pile of bowls on the counter; it looked to me like a sleeve, the next day I took a picture of it.

More info: Instagram