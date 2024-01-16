ADVERTISEMENT

For several years I worked as a senior creative person in one of the leading advertising offices in Israel. I am responsible for campaigns of large companies. in time, and after a long experience in decoding marketing briefs, I felt the need to create freely, without dictating, to express myself, share the angles I see things and the ways I want to express them, and I found the social net an appropriate stage to exhibit in.

Very soon people around me related to my work, and to my surprise several people throughout the world also did. My works have been covered in a lot of magazines, websites, and art and cultural design blogs, such as Vogue Korea, Elle Hong Kong Magazine, Bored Panda design website, the Instagram world blog, and articles published in the US and Europe. I exhibited in an art exhibition in New York and Paris.

I see it as a type of readymade, a trend in art created by using objects or daily life items disconnected from their original context, changing their meanings, and creating a new story from them. I attempt to preserve the regular appearance of the items but with a switch; for example, take the earphones of a smartphone, leave them in their natural environment on the table, and add to them a paper on which there is a printed lower part of a female body, change the meaning of the earphones by turning them into sort of a bra. I truly believe in minimalism, what is not required to tell the story does not exist. I believe in it also in the advertising field, everything must be simple, without disturbances; we do not have the luxury to have the customers ponder about our creativity.