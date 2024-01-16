I Blend Two Unrelated Objects Into One Visually Recognizable Piece (72 New Pics)
For several years I worked as a senior creative person in one of the leading advertising offices in Israel. I am responsible for campaigns of large companies. in time, and after a long experience in decoding marketing briefs, I felt the need to create freely, without dictating, to express myself, share the angles I see things and the ways I want to express them, and I found the social net an appropriate stage to exhibit in.
Very soon people around me related to my work, and to my surprise several people throughout the world also did. My works have been covered in a lot of magazines, websites, and art and cultural design blogs, such as Vogue Korea, Elle Hong Kong Magazine, Bored Panda design website, the Instagram world blog, and articles published in the US and Europe. I exhibited in an art exhibition in New York and Paris.
I see it as a type of readymade, a trend in art created by using objects or daily life items disconnected from their original context, changing their meanings, and creating a new story from them. I attempt to preserve the regular appearance of the items but with a switch; for example, take the earphones of a smartphone, leave them in their natural environment on the table, and add to them a paper on which there is a printed lower part of a female body, change the meaning of the earphones by turning them into sort of a bra. I truly believe in minimalism, what is not required to tell the story does not exist. I believe in it also in the advertising field, everything must be simple, without disturbances; we do not have the luxury to have the customers ponder about our creativity.
My creative process always begins with a spark of some sort; whether it was an element I saw and liked, a photograph printed in some magazine, if I connect to the element/photograph an idea will surely be born. I place the initial inspiring item in front of me and look at it occasionally until the idea is fully formed. although I never learned photography and I do not define myself as a photographer, I am an auto-didact so I am the one who photographs and does the stylization.
Sometimes it comes easily like a gift I get from the universe, and sometimes it is a slow, prolonged process; if I am dissatisfied with the result, it will be thrown away regardless of the investment.
Although paper is disappearing, especially in the field of advertising as everyone advertises in digital media, I personally base a large part of my work on photographs on paper and by the addition of an element to the paper, I tell a story. I am pleased that I found an interesting way to use paper in an era in which it is of lesser use. I also must point out that from an ecological point of view, I am rather happy with the weakening of the need for paper in the world.
What is my biggest dream?
To exhibit a surprising exhibition in a different concept in Moma of New York or in any other worthy institute.